Third Party & Independents Archives

The Recount Is On!
The 2016 presidential election has seen more twists and turns than any election in the past 100 years. The public saw the most rude and unprofessional behavior from some candidates, and intrusion by federal crime agencies. Hackers hit the press, politicians, government and many say it’s due to the hackers the election went in favor of Republican candidate Donald J. Trump. Whatever occurred, the call for a recount has turned into a surge that is turning up some surprising data.
Basically, The recount so fr has found that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by a considerable margin, at present count, 2.60 million votes more than Trump. Trump won by snagging the Electoral College votes. Trump had claimed the system was rigged against him, but in the end he walked away with a clean victory, or so he thought.
Since the Electoral College doesn't really vote until December 19, 2016, speculators are watching to see if any electorates decide to buck the system and not vote Trump's way. It's happened several times, about four in total. No one expects the electorates to break their promises, but so far an electorate in Texas has sworn to do so. He won't go to jail, maybe just pay a fine but it's his right to vote regarding the ideology of the college. It's purpose was to make sure no despot, warlord, could BS the public into following him blindly and thus undermine the US from within. So far the election results show not only Clinton's big lead that keeps growing as the votes are counted, but also points to irresponsible and strong arming tactics in some Republican districts. If this shows up in the final results, the electorates would be well in their rights to vote in Clinton's favor, not Trumps.
So far the groundswell is more than anyone had expected and it would be something fantastic to see if the electorate rebels. It would be landmark and would probably accelerate massive civil unrest. It all depends on how cool are heads during this process. It would be justified if the electorates did this given the underhanded actions of the FBI and the so-called Russian hackers. Hackers can come from anywhere with disguises the like to outwit the best detectives. Were they really Russian or US operatives disguised as such to make sure the military/industrial complex regained control of White House influence to feed the sociopathic Republican hierarchy that first rejected Trump but are now milling about him like leeches.
Stranger things have happened!Posted by GregB at December 9, 2016 12:00 PM
When this fails, you can always join Michael Moore and these other anti-American nuts:
“Disrupt the Inauguration. The Majority have spoken – by nearly 2.7 million votes &counting! Silence is not an option,” Moore tweeted Wednesday.
http://www.disruptj20.org/#sec-id25
“So far the groundswell is more than anyone had expected”
Actually, after the past 8 years, plenty of normal Americans knew a few million far-left extremist comrades would feel entitled and emboldened enough to start committing direct attacks upon our country and its form of government.
“It would be landmark and would probably accelerate massive civil unrest.”
Possibly.
But more than likely, it would accelerate something that would have you dreaming of the good ole days of simple civil unrest.
Don’t worry, kctim. One of Trump’s group of billionaire supporters has blocked access to the National Mall, Pennsylvania Avenue, the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial for the inauguration. These areas will not allow protests from the end of November to the beginning of March. They are being called “construction zones” for the purpose of erecting bleachers, and then clean-up. The length of this prohibition, especially after the inauguration, is something new. We have not seen this before.
So much for the those terrible “anti-American nuts” exercising their freedom of assembly. Nothing is more American than banning protests, right?Posted by: phx8 at December 9, 2016 3:04 PM
Phx8,
Give us a break. You know darn well such safety measures are taken. As for the length of time, it is no doubt related to past violent and destructive actions of those extremists.
Believe me, I would LOVE nothing more than to see the violence and destruction those extremist nuts would inflict upon the decent peaceful American citizens attending the inauguration and our public property.Posted by: kctim at December 9, 2016 4:40 PM
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/12/07/obama-urges-soldiers-to-question-trumps-authority-criticize-our-president/
I’ve never seen anything like this before.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 9, 2016 5:23 PM
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2016/12/06/remarks-president-administrations-approach-counterterrorismPosted by: kctim at December 9, 2016 5:41 PM
Weary, I read the article you linked. This is the president that my Liberal Pals insisted I honor. This man is an embarrassment to every American civilian and soldier.
His legacy will be one of failure, blaming others, and cowardice.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 9, 2016 6:00 PM
How can you guys be that gullible? Here is the link to the actual speech:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2016/12/06/remarks-president-administrations-approach-counterterrorism
kctim linked it too. For crying out loud, use a little common sense.Posted by: phx8 at December 9, 2016 6:40 PM
I noticed on the talking points they applauded on command. We have a well trained military.
He’s finally done. His ol’ lady can go back to lacking respect for the country that gave her vacations, the quality of which none of her successors had.
The end is near and we can look forward to a different approach. I’m glad the guy is done. So is he.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 9, 2016 10:02 PM
