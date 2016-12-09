Third Party & Independents Archives

The Recount Is On!





The 2016 presidential election has seen more twists and turns than any election in the past 100 years. The public saw the most rude and unprofessional behavior from some candidates, and intrusion by federal crime agencies. Hackers hit the press, politicians, government and many say it’s due to the hackers the election went in favor of Republican candidate Donald J. Trump. Whatever occurred, the call for a recount has turned into a surge that is turning up some surprising data.

Basically, The recount so fr has found that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by a considerable margin, at present count, 2.60 million votes more than Trump. Trump won by snagging the Electoral College votes. Trump had claimed the system was rigged against him, but in the end he walked away with a clean victory, or so he thought.

Since the Electoral College doesn't really vote until December 19, 2016, speculators are watching to see if any electorates decide to buck the system and not vote Trump's way. It's happened several times, about four in total. No one expects the electorates to break their promises, but so far an electorate in Texas has sworn to do so. He won't go to jail, maybe just pay a fine but it's his right to vote regarding the ideology of the college. It's purpose was to make sure no despot, warlord, could BS the public into following him blindly and thus undermine the US from within. So far the election results show not only Clinton's big lead that keeps growing as the votes are counted, but also points to irresponsible and strong arming tactics in some Republican districts. If this shows up in the final results, the electorates would be well in their rights to vote in Clinton's favor, not Trumps.

So far the groundswell is more than anyone had expected and it would be something fantastic to see if the electorate rebels. It would be landmark and would probably accelerate massive civil unrest. It all depends on how cool are heads during this process. It would be justified if the electorates did this given the underhanded actions of the FBI and the so-called Russian hackers. Hackers can come from anywhere with disguises the like to outwit the best detectives. Were they really Russian or US operatives disguised as such to make sure the military/industrial complex regained control of White House influence to feed the sociopathic Republican hierarchy that first rejected Trump but are now milling about him like leeches.

Stranger things have happened!