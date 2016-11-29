Third Party & Independents Archives

Obama's Meddling Causes Anger and Misstrust

Obama sits in the Oval Office and taps his scepter in his palm, he contemplates the downtrodden worker’s predicament they have endured the last eight years. What does he decide to do? What will be his Decree!?

WASHINGTON -- The Obama administration, in a far-reaching effort to improve the lot of workers that has ignited criticism from business groups, announced on Tuesday that it was making millions more employees eligible for overtime pay.

Yada yada yada, Obama has spoken. He has banged his scepter on the President's desk and made it so.

Number one.

I tried to provide a link from the same nytimes website to document the foundation of my next remark, but the NYTimes has not followed up on it's original story from May. I'll have to find an alternative source for my information.



Let's see what Fruit Growers News says about Obama's decree.

A Texas federal court granted a nationwide emergency injunction prohibiting the implementation of the final Fair Labor Standards Act regulations that essentially doubled the current minimum annual salary level for exemption from $23,660 to $47,476 per year effective Dec. 1.

So now we have both sides.

Number Two.

Neither side describes the actual consequences of Obama's Scepter landing on the President's desk.

Back in May, when Obama's Scepter slammed down on the President's desk, I mentioned his decree to a store manager who was a salaried employee. When she finally understood the ramifications of what I was saying, she literally raced off to find her superior for confirmation. Her superior confirmed what I had described.

This store manager anticipated a 12,000 dollar increase in her salary and her employer confirmed it by providing documents to be signed by the SM. She told her family. She made plans, had dreams of what Obama's Scepter had bestowed upon her.

6 months later, Texas finally brings us all back to reality by spelling out how it works in real life. 6 months later a store manager is angry that she had been lied to. She doesn't trust her employer now. She has to tell her children her dreams were misplaced. And...

Obama sits in his chair in the Oval Office, his nose in the air, tapping his Scepter in his palm.



