Third Party & Independents Archives

Never Mind State - Who's Going to Be at Health?

The Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare as even the President himself calls it, will face an almost certain death by many cuts, and rather soon it seems. The GOP-controlled 115th Congress will get down to business on January 3, 2017, a couple of weeks before President Trump is sworn in. And the House and Senate leaders will almost certainly have a reconciliation bill on Trump’s desk as soon as he gets back from the swearing ceremony on Capitol Hill. One that repeals Obamacare and yet also gives the new administration - and the 115th Congress - a transition period to put a replacement plan in place.

So repealing Obamacare is shaping up as the first major legislative accomplishment for the new administration. Then the tough sledding of putting in place a workable replacement begins. And while most of that work will - and already is - taking place in Congress, it will be Trump's success, or failure, if the replacement healthcare plan survives what will certainly be a hostile attack from Democrats and sundry progressive stakeholders. Or sinks under the criticism.

There are untold possibilities for some unforeseen crisis - especially international ones in places like the Middle East or the South China Sea - that will eat up headlines and force Trump to show how his foreign policy will be conducted over his presidency. But Obamacare and it's replacement will remain core issues to voters, and whoever Trump appoints to Health and Human Services is going to be key. The Secretary of Health and Human Services (quick - can you name the current secretary? No??) will have to sell the benefits of the new healthcare plan and explain to voters why it is an improvement over the ACA. The costs of the ACA, on the other hand, have become fairly clear to voters over the past couple of years. No need to get in the way of that story.

So while everyone under the sun who has been anywhere near a foreign policy briefing seems to be under consideration for Secretary of State, Trump's appointment at HHS will have the task of working with Congress and explaining to America, how Trump's administration and the 115th Congress is going to deliver truly affordable care. It will be a demanding job, and one that will help make or break the first 100 days of the new administration. Repealing the ACA, and then waiting to actually enact the repeal is a smart move.