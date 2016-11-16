Third Party & Independents Archives

For the Win: Joe Biden Memes
Thank God for funny people! A sense of humor can make any situation better, and the Joe Biden memes over the last couple days have given me many laughs. I hope you enjoy the comic relief!
Posted by liz at November 16, 2016 3:51 PM
https://twitter.com/jonnysun/status/797198272079298568Posted by: Warren Porter at November 16, 2016 4:23 PM
Hahaha! So many good ones, Warren!Posted by: liz at November 16, 2016 6:33 PM
Who is Trump’s favorite President?
Groper Cleveland.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 16, 2016 7:48 PM
I haven’t seen any of these yet that border on disrespectful and that helps to make them humorous. Well that and it was Joe that said “this is a big f***ing deal”.Posted by: Speak4all at November 16, 2016 8:49 PM
Yea, that was funny.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 16, 2016 10:32 PM
https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/status/799317904697065473Posted by: Warren Porter at November 17, 2016 9:31 PM
I’ve been watching the hysteria on MSNBC.
That is what is truly funny!
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.