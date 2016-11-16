Third Party & Independents Archives

For the Win: Joe Biden Memes

Thank God for funny people! A sense of humor can make any situation better, and the Joe Biden memes over the last couple days have given me many laughs. I hope you enjoy the comic relief!

A photo posted by Joe Biden (@joethehoebiden) on

A photo posted by Joe Biden (@joethehoebiden) on

Oh Joe #obama #joebiden #biden #trump

A photo posted by Joe Biden (@joethehoebiden) on

A photo posted by Joe Biden (@joethehoebiden) on

A photo posted by Joe Biden (@joethehoebiden) on

Posted by liz at November 16, 2016 3:51 PM
Comments
Comment #410126

https://twitter.com/jonnysun/status/797198272079298568

Posted by: Warren Porter at November 16, 2016 4:23 PM
Comment #410128

Hahaha! So many good ones, Warren!

Posted by: liz at November 16, 2016 6:33 PM
Comment #410132

Who is Trump’s favorite President?

Groper Cleveland.

Posted by: Weary Willie at November 16, 2016 7:48 PM
Comment #410135

I haven’t seen any of these yet that border on disrespectful and that helps to make them humorous. Well that and it was Joe that said “this is a big f***ing deal”.

Posted by: Speak4all at November 16, 2016 8:49 PM
Comment #410138

Yea, that was funny.

Posted by: Weary Willie at November 16, 2016 10:32 PM
Comment #410204

https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/status/799317904697065473

Posted by: Warren Porter at November 17, 2016 9:31 PM
Comment #410311

I’ve been watching the hysteria on MSNBC.
That is what is truly funny!

Posted by: d.a.n at November 19, 2016 5:37 PM
