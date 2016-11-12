Third Party & Independents Archives

Democratics Support Voter Intimidation!
http://www.click2houston.com/news/viral-video-mom-kicks-son-7-out-of-house-after-voting-for-donald-trump-in-mock-election-at-school
Democratics have openly supported the blatant intimidation of the youngest participant in our electoral system. A seven year old boy!
The Democratics on WatchBlog are united behind each other in defense of this woman's treatment of her son.
Everyone should openly condemn, not this woman, but the environment the Democratic Party has created. An environment that supports and condones this disgusting and illegal behavior.
This is absolutely wrong.Posted by Weary_Willie at November 12, 2016 3:39 PM
I see none of you will acknowledge what your party has become.
The person in this video could be phx8, or Speak4all, or j2t2, here on WatchBlog. The only difference is this, so called, mother did it to the little boy’s face instead of hiding behind their computer.
I hope you’re proud of what your party has become.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 8:11 AM
I wouldn’t click on a link you’ve posted. Your rabid hatred is disgusting. Suffice it to say that you are unhinged and seek to blame others for your victim PD. I encourage people to use their voices to continue to fight for what they believe in. I’m certain your PD will force you to blame my comment for something or other.Posted by: Speak4all at November 13, 2016 8:43 AM
Ignorance is bliss, Speak4all. You should garner some courage to actually come to grips with the behavior your party is fostering.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 8:49 AM
The video was removed by YouTube. What was it?Posted by: D.a.n at November 13, 2016 8:55 AM
Try again.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 8:58 AM
YouTube can’t censor this any longer.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 9:05 AM
You Democratics should have voted for this “mother”. She has a pussy too!
Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 9:09 AM
Yea, and Warren Porter is “offended” because someone hung a sign on a bathroom mirror. He’s traumatized because someone wrote “Trump” on a sidewalk with chalk.
They won’t acknowledge the abuse perpetrated by their own party but go out of their way to exaggerate their opponent.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 9:31 AM
Well Weary your way out there on this one, it couldn’t possibly be me. My kids are grown so when I found out some of them voted for Trump I had to take a pick to their tires and write them out of the will after taking pot shots at them as they were driving down the road.
But it worked, they have already realized ol’ Adolph Trump has tossed them aside in favor of the establishment. That all that talk was just all that talk. Good life lesson IMHO, although the police are a bit upset about shooting at the young’uns here in town they understood it was necessary to discipline the adult children.
As far as this women in Houston teaching her son the error of his ways, is it any worse than reality TV stars like “Dance Moms”? In fact I would think Trump would approve of the effort this mom showed had it not been about him.Posted by: j2t2 at November 13, 2016 12:29 PM
Willie,
As a conservative this is a new level of stupid, even for you.
Rocky
The left is still twitching and farting.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 3:45 PM
None of you who support and justify this behavior have any justification for attacking the Right and accusing them of Voter Intimidation. You can’t recognize it and you ignore it. You have no moral high ground on this issue.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 4:52 PM
Your moral compass is whirling like a Dervish Willie, dumb as a bag of hammers.
Rocky
Nice comeback, Rocky Marks. Did you learn that in school this week?Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 5:51 PM
Hey Willie. maybe you could get a job in the Trump cabinet, I hear they’re looking for sycophants.
Rocky
Sorry, Rocky Marks. I’ll never be a Democratic.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 7:30 PM
None of you who support and justify this behavior have any justification for attacking the Right and accusing them of Voter Intimidation.
Perhaps the new administration should pass a law preventing moms from video taping their sons Weary. This type of motherly love is rarer than voter fraud so obviously it is a crisis.Posted by: j2t2 at November 13, 2016 8:11 PM
Imagine a boss doing that to an employee.
This episode and your reaction to it scares the hell out of me.
If your side got the power how long would it take them to kick people who vote for their opposition out of the country?
When will the Democratic party start putting mothers like this in front of polling places?
How long would it be until Democratics are rioting in the streets and beating up the people who voted opposite what they did?Posted by: Weary Willie at November 14, 2016 12:16 AM
Imagine a boss doing that to an employee.
Imagine this comparison is anything but laughable Weary.
This episode and your reaction to it scares the hell out of me.
This is because you assume much that really wasn’t said. Further you project what this woman may have done to a whole political party as if….
If your side got the power how long would it take them to kick people who vote for their opposition out of the country?
Says the guy whose side “just got the power” and has threatened to kick out many people they are opposed to politically. Meanwhile if history is any lesson your projecting something that is beyond nonsensical Weary, Time to get back on your meds my friend.
When will the Democratic party start putting mothers like this in front of polling places?
When Fox news and Breitbart tell the truth, or not in our lifetime.
How long would it be until Democratics are rioting in the streets and beating up the people who voted opposite what they did?
Only after 2 mothers kick their 7 years old sons out of the house after mock voting for Trump. It is in their platform I think. Or after you have a sane rational logical thought, which appears to be quite a ways away.Posted by: j2t2 at November 14, 2016 3:25 AM
Actually, this is what your political party has done to this woman. It isn’t the first time your political party started a civil war.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 14, 2016 8:03 AM
Weary Willie-
I’m going to talk about a hypothetical man here.
This hypothetical man believes that a whole party of people are responsible for the aberrant behavior of one mother. He believes that the shock and anger at a genuinely inexperienced and demonstrably bigoted candidate is directly responsible for the parent’s abandonment of a child.
My first response to this hypothetical man would be to tell him “**** you.” The profound lack of respect for my humanity, for my decency, and for common sense itself that this accusation represents show such contempt that it deserves to be rejected that harshly. I would throw that woman in jail. I would tell her that a six or seven year old, even one as smart as me at that age, doesn’t know enough for that vote in a mock election to have any real meaning, and that she should have given him a talking to, and nothing else.
This is what 99% of Democrats would likely say. Of course, you can find a-holes on the internet who say otherwise, but the internet cultivates a-holes the way the midwest cultivates wheat and corn.
I think it’s high time this hypothetical man stop this irresponsible propaganda. Where does he think this ends up, eventually, what does he think it justifies? At the end of the day, this drive to destroy, permanently subdue the opposition can only end in self-destruction, and before that, a fall into depravity and tyranny.
Republicans and conservatives need to realize that for freedom to mean anything, their rivals need to have it, too, and that depriving them of freedom or franchise in the name of preserving our country is just playing a sick joke on the Constitution. The Framers created a system where the people could rewrite the social contract as it needed to be rewritten. Unfortunately, people like you, Weary Willie, have decided that only your ideology, only your people deserve to be able to create the government that reflects what they want.
But it can’t work that way, if you truly want to be free. There will be days when you become a dissenter to those you followed, when you will take the other side, despite what you’ve believed before. On that day, if you have not safeguarded the freedom of others to dissent, you will be consumed by the monster you unleashed the same as others were. Guns alone cannot protect us. The Framers depended on a system of laws to create that protection. I believe in the full and robust implementation of those laws, but that means I can’t just gloss things over with an easy ideological answer as to what each thing means.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at November 14, 2016 10:50 AM
Actually, this is what your political party has done to this woman. It isn’t the first time your political party started a civil war.
WHile it has been fun Weary, your smokescreen of nonsensical and irrelevant outrage, lets talk about what Trump has done in the meantime.
Appointing an alt right propagandist as chief of staff is so much more telling than some silly video you found on youtube. Yet it is always the other guy with you.Posted by: j2t2 at November 14, 2016 10:56 AM
Start a civil war?
I don’t see quite so many liberals saying that if Trump won, they’d take up arms and start some kind of revolution. An insurrection. I didn’t hear my people urging others to play vigilante at the polling stations.
We are content with a system that implements our political agenda through the law. We aren’t so greedy for unchecked power that mainstream members of our party, leaders, pundits, talk about taking that power through force.
Read a history of Rome. They were once much more content to be a Republic, to be a nation where laws ruled, not kings. Then they got hit, invaded by the Gauls. After they got hit, they got more and more war-like, taking more and more territory, and edging further and further away from the Republic they once were. Eventually, they became an Empire, and from there, they had a brief period of glory, then sank everything into a dark age that it took a millennium for Europe to fully climb out of.
Every Emperor, of course, spoke about the “Glory of Rome” even as they rode the Empire into the ground. Y’all claim not to trust politicians, but you seem to trust them to do any number of things, judging by all the promises from Trump you folks bought, that aren’t even their business under the Constitution. You say you want freedom, but you act like you only want it for yourself. You don’t seem capable of processing the cognitive dissonance it takes to admit that in order to have your own freedoms, your rivals need to keep theirs, even as they shout at the top of their lungs to oppose what you would yell at the top of yours to defend.
Freedom asks a difficult bargain, and if you’re too egotistical, too fanatical about your own beliefs, you might forsake the letter of the law and it’s spirit in order to get the outcome you think is best.
The Truth is, the right has been sitting on a major phase shift in the demographic nature of this country. The youngest generation in this country is majority minority. The politics of the young have, in the wake of Bush’s failures, shifted to the left.
Even looking at Hillary Clinton’s defeat in this election, Her popular vote majority is looking to be one of the largest ever for any candidate who lost the Electoral vote. Trump, ironically enough, is only winning the Presidency because the system was rigged that way, because he was given an inordinate amount of help, from Comey’s rather conveniently time non-starter re-open of his investigation to the free air-time with which he started his campaign.
What if four years of Trump tamps down the enthusiasm on the right? Two states, Florida and Pennsylvania, meant the difference between him winning and not winning. Had he lost them, Hillary would have been elected, and HIllary, to be honest, was the best possible candidate Trump could have face, the one that Republicans were primed to hate.
If all these changes mean you no longer believe in holding to the Constitutional system, then, guess what? You were never that strong a believer in the Constitution. It’s not the greatest feeling in the world, but if you truly believe in freedom, it can’t just be freedom when you like it. That’s just tyranny under another name.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at November 14, 2016 11:14 AM
j2t2, this has nothing to do with Trump.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 14, 2016 8:45 PM
I would tell her that a six or seven year old, even one as smart as me at that age, doesn’t know enough for that vote in a mock election to have any real meaning, and that she should have given him a talking to, and nothing else.
First off, Stephen Daugherty, I want to address the intelligence of a 7 year old and how much meaning a mock election would have.
If the exercise was as meaningless as you make it appear, then why have it at all? They have it for the learning experience. For some it’s a brand new experience. They’re learning about something adults are fixating on. It’s in real time. They’re performing the exact same function adults are performing. The boy was doing the same thing adults do. He was watching the election on TV. He made a decision on what he heard on TV. When he was given the same opportunity adults are given(I use “given” for expediency), A Vote, he cast his vote based on the information he had. He made his choice and it was to vote for Trump.
Next, Stephen Daugherty, I want to say you are the first to admit this woman had done something wrong, and that you believe she should have given him a talking to.
You’re correct. She should have talked with him about it, but it should have been before the vote, not after it. It’s obvious by her reaction, the mother upon hearing the news was totally surprised. I gather from her reaction she had no input on his decision at all. Remember, he got his information from the TV.
Where you and your party go off track is where you support the punishment levied against this child for a decision he made using our nation’s most cherished function, the vote. What that woman did was the most basic form of voter intimidation. You and your party are excusing it, are making excuses for it to continue, and you are now saying our hypothetical man should stop discussing it. You are saying to me, that if your party cannot continue to intimidate future voters, we will all “fall into depravity and tyranny”.
I almost cried when I first saw this video. That was a 7 year old kid being humiliated and terrorized because he cast a vote for someone his mother disapproved of. I would bet that he will never make a decision on his own like that again. He will always be asking his mother, or his superior, who should he vote for the next time, instead of using the information he gathers on his own. He’s never going to trust his own judgement when he exercises his God given right to vote. That is something I find abhorrent. What’s more frightening is your party’s acceptance and defense of it.
So what’s it going to be, Stephen Daugherty? Are you going to call out the hypothetical dogs to prevent this drive to destroy, permanently subdue the opposition? Or..
Are we going to come together? This behavior cannot be supported. This woman must apologize to her son for the voter intimidation she put him through. The left on WatchBlog must admit this is voter intimidation in it’s most basic form.
I was content with finding myself a champion for the repeal of the 16th and 17th amendments. I gave me something to focus on. That all came to a screeching halt when I saw this video.
This video affects me deeply, not only for the kid, but for the ramifications this behavior could have if it becomes dominant. I know what it was. It was voter intimidation. It’s time for the rest of you to realize and admit what this woman did to her son was to intimidate him into voting her way, and not his.
Posted by: Weary Willie at November 14, 2016 8:50 PM
Weary Willie-
Is this the complete horse**** you called me out on my column for? I think I gave a rather solid, rather firm denunciation of what she did, even to the point of suggesting criminal consequences for it. This is a child welfare situation, and politicizing it for your own benefit is in poor taste. When I was a child, Reagan was our President. When I was eight, I supported Bush, and when I was twelve, I supported him again! Did this sit well with my Parents? No, but I don’t remember much more than a few comments in passing, and not harsh ones at that.
They let me grow into my own politics, which turned out considerably more liberal than I thought they were going to be, once upon a time.
Meanwhile, Republican close down polling places, purge voter rolls, research when the best times, where are the best places, which are the best IDs for black people to vote with, and deliberately target them to cut down on the share of the vote. I read stories where we find out similar voting suppression motivated voter ID laws, rather than any real security problem meriting their use.
The Republicans seem to have taken to believing that the Ballot Box is their particular fiefdom, that they are entitled to manipulate the system in order to tilt the results in their direction.
If you want to sensationalize what is really a sad family story with a woman who is behaving horribly by anybody’s standards, be my guest. But don’t go philsophizing at me at how this is somehow equivalent to the broad, unconstitutional, unethical, and unacceptable violation of American’s voting rights. If you can’t win elections without rigging the results, then you no longer truly possess the right to negotiate the social contract for everybody, and the downfall of your political movement is only a matter of time.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at November 14, 2016 10:57 PM
Thank you for reiterating your disgust at this woman’s behavior. Prove your disgust by insisting your political brethren here on WatchBlog, who have unequivocally endorsed this behavior, admit they were wrong.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 14, 2016 11:18 PM
No one has condoned anything, screwball. I am very confident that the diversity of race, religion, politics and human morals will withstand anything the molester-in-chief can conjure up. Our country has endured through much worse and will continue to do so long after this blog and some hateful miscreants are gone.
Some people are a victim when don’t get what they want, some play a victim even when they get what they want. There is help for those poor misguided souls, counseling, therapy and even medication. Please seek help.Posted by: Speak4all at November 15, 2016 12:19 PM
It’s a good sign you’re willing to offer help to your fellow Democratics, Speak4all.
Based on the responses I’ve received on this subject, you and your Democratic cultist have condoned and support voter intimidation. There is no way it can be denied. The Democratic party promotes, condones, and supports voter intimidation. What makes it worse is the intimidation of a child! So much for claiming “it’s for the children”, right Speak4all?
What a shame! The Democratic party can no longer promote programs “for the children”. The can no longer criticize those who commit voter intimidation. They can no longer claim the moral high ground, not that they ever did.
To do so would be hypocritical after condoning and supporting this episode of blatant intimidation of a seven year old child. A black child no less! How can you guys live with yourselves after supporting what this woman did to her child?Posted by: Weary Willie at November 15, 2016 7:21 PM
You. Are. Delusional.Posted by: Speak4all at November 15, 2016 10:13 PM
The Democratic party is populated with narcissists.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 15, 2016 10:23 PM
The Democratic party is populated with narcissists. Posted by: Weary Willie at November 15, 2016 10:23 PM
Weary projecting again I see, The Republican Party just elected a narcissist for president.Posted by: j2t2 at November 16, 2016 12:50 AM
Weary Willie-
Quit this ego trip you’re on. Your argument is stupid. Nobody condones what she did. Everybody you ask says it’s appalling. Do we have to pull aside every ****ing Democrat to answer for this one woman’s disturbed behavior? Do you really want that to be the standard with the Neonazis and the White Supremacists, the Islamophobes and Chauvinist pigs that you’ve got associations with? Because if that’s the game, I think you lose, because your connections are far stronger, and many fewer in your party actually denounce and separate themselves from those associations. Some even embrace them. Your people are trying to sneak the kind of fascist nationalism that my grandfather fought to destroy through the backdoor, and you’re trying to get us to answer for the cruel behavior of one mom that nobody condones. You’re living in your own world, if you think we’re in an equivalent situation, and you’re bigger hypocrite than any of us for posting this article, if you’re not steadfastly denouncing any and all connections with the Alt-Right. Who, by the way, happen to be nice and snugly inserted into the White House with Steve Bannon as strategist.
Weary,
We both know that if this woman was a Trump supporter the far-left extremists would be screaming child abuse, calling for time in jail and trying to claim all on the right treat their kids the exact same way. That there would be demands for a national discussion on the matter.
But, because she was anti-Trump, her actions only warrant lip service from them.
They can’t be bothered with such things, Weary. They are too busy trying to make everybody on the right answer for what they have created in their own minds.
They want 61 million Americans to answer for the few hundred neo-nazis a-holes, and a few thousand so-called ‘white supremacists’ that they have put into the spotlight.
They don’t have time for this kid, Weary. They have to manufacture even greater division so that they can win in 2020.Posted by: kctim at November 16, 2016 9:17 AM
You insist on holding this woman at arms length and not associate her with the Democratic party even though her actions demonstrate the Democratic party was the basis of her actions. You ignore the fact that Democratics on WatchBlog open justified this behavior by calling it education. You, yourself, attempt to silence this issue because it embarrasses your party. You try to change the subject by deflecting onto Trump.
This entire episode is a perfect example of how the Democratic party cannot accept criticism. To maintain it’s aura of being as clean as the wind driven snow you must criticize and silence the messenger instead of addressing the issue. Out of sight, out of mind should be the Democratic party motto.
Again, Trump has nothing to do with this. This is how the Democratic party maintains it’s influence. It is guilty of voter intimidation in it’s most basic and cruelest form by corrupting the youngest who are learning about the voting process. Your refusal to condemn those that support it make you guilty of supporting it also.
You say this is disturbing behavior, yet you refuse to condemn those who support it. That reflects on you as well as the Democratic party. I can understand how Speak4all, phx8, and j2t2 can parrot the protect the Democratic party line by supporting this woman, however, I have yet to see you address them and insist they condemn this behavior.
What do you say, Stephen Daugherty? Are you going to continue to support the three stooges, and therefore this woman’s actions, or are you going to insist they condemn this behavior?Posted by: Weary Willie at November 16, 2016 9:23 AM
Ww, only in the delusional minds of you and kctim can this argument exist. I can only believe that you are both going through some euphoric sense of accomplishment from seeing the molester-in-chief getting elected. Anyone who treats a child with anything other than compassion and respect for their innocence is a despicable POS. You and kctim are to eager to use a child and their personal problem as some type of justification for your inordinate hatred to allow me to believe either of you. Would either of you be as concerned if you witnessed the horrible shaming of a child that is treated with disrespect for their gender or religious identity problems?
Let’s see where your euphoria level is in a couple of years. After 8 years of President Obama I continue to feel pride in my choice to help vote him into office. Now will either of you be able to say the same in several years? No one knows for sure but we all remember how the right wing nuts like yourselves hung your heads in shame after the debacle of 8 years of President Bush.
I have no problem waiting for the diversity of our country to guide us into our future and away from the alt-right that pushed Trump into a Presidency that he seems at best ill equipped and perhaps reticent to assume.Posted by: Speak4all at November 16, 2016 11:15 AM
Speaks,
I did not support Trump. If we are lucky, he will end up being less liberal than Hillary would have been. The only thing to be “euphoric’ about with Trump being elected is that he doesn’t seem to be as far left as Obama has been, and as far left as Hillary claimed she wanted to be.
Your “molester-in-chief” nonsense is even dumber than the “muslim-in-chief” nonsense we heard in 08.
So much for claims of affording the next President the same respect you wanted for Obama, and demanded for Hillary when you thought she had it all locked up, eh. LOL
The child did not have a ‘personal problem,’ the mother did. My pointing out the left’s hypocrisy on the issue has nothing to with justifying anything.
I made no statement as to how I felt about this incident, but to avoid more wrong assumptions on your part, here is where I stand on this: Subjecting a child to this kind of mental stress is wrong. Especially when the child cannot comprehend what is going on.
Unlike the lefts neo-nazi, white nationalism and alt-right fantasies, I do not believe this display should be attributed to all I disagree with.
“After 8 years of President Obama I continue to feel pride in my choice to help vote him into office.”
I do not base feelings of personal pride or shame on the my votes. Doing so blinds one with partisan lenses and causes one to be inconsistent in their beliefs, principles and values.
I am either satisfied with my vote, or I’m not.
Kct, regarding the in-chief reference I made your equivalence would work if President Obama ever admitted to being a muslim, we know that Trump has admitted to molesting women by his own locker room words. In other words you draw a false equivalence yet again.
Thankfully very few of us live our lives in the right/left dichotomy that you exist in. I have conservative friends that I do not consider right wing nuts, you and ww however present yorselves as such hence my assignation. Please attempt to change that if you wish.
Now before you start in on how you are just being constitutionally correct and all, keep one thing in mind. The constitution are written words that were an attempt to proscribe to posterity ideas. It was written for me as it was written for you. Your intrepretation does not mean that it necessarily should be mine. You see I happen to believe that it was meant for each and everyone of us to determine.Posted by: Speak4all at November 16, 2016 2:35 PM
“You see I happen to believe that it was meant for each and everyone of us to determine.”
So sayeth one who believes in nothing.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 16, 2016 2:46 PM
kctim, Royal Flush, I can’t let this post be derailed into petty Trump bashing. Every other post on this site is filled with petty Trump bashing. This post is to get the the Democratic Party to admit this video demonstrates blatant voter intimidation. That’s it!
Speak4all, if you decide to say anything constructive, like the woman is guilty of voter intimidation, I’m all ears. Your insults just don’t cut it. If you think they’re going to sting, sorry, I’VE HEARD THEM BEFORE!
Did Stephen Daugherty take his ball and go home? Out of sight, out of mind, right? I hope his dreams are filled with that kid’s terror stricken face.
That can’t happen, because he didn’t watch the video.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 16, 2016 7:45 PM
Come to think of it, I haven’t seen a comment from either of you explaining to our Democratic readers how you believe this is voter intimidation. This is one person influencing another person using threats and intimidation in response to a vote cast. How is that not voter intimidation?Posted by: Weary Willie at November 16, 2016 8:25 PM
Are you off your meds? I didn’t watch the video and will not contribute to your knuclkehead idea of trying to gain submission to your exercise in futility. You are attempting to communicate with reasonable adults, while you have never been very good at this, please accept that most of us don’t believe something has to be true because we saw it on the internet.Posted by: Speak4all at November 16, 2016 8:44 PM
I have to take exception to your comment, Speak4all. You are not a reasonable adult. Nothing you’ve said in response to this issue is reasonable. Your comments have been a distraction and insulting and shallow. Do you ever try to think about what you vomit on WatchBlog before you vomit on WatchBlog?Posted by: Weary Willie at November 16, 2016 9:07 PM
Who are you, Speak4all? And, what have you done with Stephen Daugherty?Posted by: Weary Willie at November 16, 2016 9:12 PM
kctim-
Don’t encourage this clickbait-style stupidity. I’ve yet to see any Democrat I know here who supports her actions. If we don’t support her actions, we ipso facto don’t support any supposed plot or intended consequences of her actions.
It’s Weary who’s manufacturing division where it does not exist. Nobody condones this woman’s actions.
Weary Willie-
I’m taking your word for it that this woman did this horrible thing to her child. Trusting that fact, I’m completely rejecting her actions, and if you read the other commenters with anything approaching literate reading comprehension, you would realize the rest of my people think the same about her.
Do you read those comments, comprehend them, and despite all that, simply decide that you would rather act like a thirteen year old troll and keep pushing the same point your commenters so unanimously trashed?
Or are you genuinely that befuddled by propaganda designed to dehumanize people like us, turn us into acceptable targets for any level of escalated anger? Are you playing your little part in the derangement of your political movement? At what point will you liberate yourself of this endless cycle of self-destructive hate?
We have more in common than you might think, and denying that means denying a part of yourself. I am glad of the experiences that have taught me the broadness of my humanity.
I don’t need to accept your ridiculous argument, your insultingly wrongheaded slander against us to reject what the woman did. I reject what she did not because I’m a Democrat, and that’s what Democrats do, but because I’m human, and that’s what people who are good human beings do!
Why am I having to answer for her inhumanity? Why are any of us having to do that, because you look at that one Left Wing woman, and decide her behavior is universal to us? How dare you accuse the rest of us of being political bigots, if that’s your overriding assumption!Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at November 16, 2016 10:35 PM
Why am I having to answer for her inhumanity?
Because you unabashedly defend the same political ideology she follows. Without question you defend what this woman was doing. You are doing the same thing to me! Your attitude toward this issue is born in opposition and you asked me to silence myself before you would even consider your party is instigating this behavior.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 16, 2016 10:50 PM
Weary Willie-
Hitler believed in vegetarianism. Do we he hold vegetarians accountable for his other horrible behavior? No!
That woman believes, apparently, that it’s alright to mistreat her child for that purpose. I don’t believe any ideology justifies child abuse.
I don’t believe my ideology, which is big on human rights and civil rights, actually has much room for abusing children in the name of shaping their political beliefs.
But you? Your hatred is so strong, you can’t see anything but room in there for it. You assume that somehow, if she were not a Hillary supporter or a Democrat, she would not be so cruel. The first thing to point out would be that no population is free of monstrous people. Sociopaths show up everywhere, in Republican Kansas, where the BTK killer brutally murdered women, in Swing State Florida, where Bundy killed co-eds, and in Blue State New York, Son of Sam. A religious ideology, in fact, can be a contributing factor to the development of a serial killer, or abusive individual.
However much you might like to fantasize that you’re a morally superior breed because you’re a conservative and/or libertarian, you’re not. We’re all humans, we’re all susceptible to evil. I don’t see anything in your philosophy that prevents people from being equally awful to their kids. I bet that if I search long enough and hard enough, I can come up with a similar such story about a Republican or conservative family. I only have to come up with the one example, by the way, for your own logic to convict you as you have seemingly convicted us, in the court of your opinion. But I don’t expect you to exercise the consistency necessary to actually be intellectually honest here. You’re just looking for an excuse to hate us.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at November 17, 2016 9:01 AM
I still haven’t heard you tell the three stooges that this is voter intimidation. Tell them it is not education.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 17, 2016 10:54 AM
Speaks,
No, Trump did not admit to ‘molesting women.’ Sigh. He bragged about women letting celebrities grab them. That is not harassing, abusing, or assaulting women in an aggressive or persistent manner. Especially not way back in 2005.
I have many friends who are Democrats and even some who are liberal.
“You see I happen to believe that it was meant for each and everyone of us to determine.”
And I happen to know that it was written to protect each and everyone of us from those who wish to reinterpret it to fit their beliefs.
That doesn’t mean that I dislike those who hold that view, or that I believe that they shouldn’t be allowed to think differently, or that I take it as a personal affront. It just means they are wrong.
Weary,
I haven’t explained how it’s voter intimidation because I don’t believe it is voter intimidation, or that it is representative of all democrats.
The child is not of age to vote, it was a mock election, and his brainwashed mother allowed her emotions and intolerance get the best of her.
Look, I understand how frustrating the left’s double standards are on these things, but that does not justify the right doing the same thing.Posted by: kctim at November 17, 2016 11:20 AM
Kct, in a taped conversation he admitted to it, you can parse those words if it makes you feel better. I won’t because I am not defending his words, I am taking them as his.
No, you only know that the constitution was written. What it was written for is for each of us to determine. You still seek to tell me what it means to you, good for you. Still does not mean that your meaning necessarily is mine.
Ww, give it up. Your childish ploy to use someone else’s bad behavior to intimate an approval by others is silly and non sequitor. I understand that you and kct need to find blame with anything in your lives and assign that to someone you may disagree with. If you and he want to play out your victim PD you and he are welcome to try, just don’t expect to be taken seriously by anyone other than the most gullible.Posted by: Speak4all at November 17, 2016 11:40 AM
kctim, I can’t say I’m happy to hear your opinion on this matter. What am I missing?
Did this kid steal from his mother’s purse? Is that why he was thrown out on the street? Did he beat up his little brother? Is that why he was told to get out? Did I miss something?
Or was he punished for the way he voted?
It doesn’t matter if it was a mock election. To him it was just as real as what his mother, or any of you, participated in. Tell me, kctim, what do you think the first thing he’s going to think of in 2 years when his teacher holds another mock election? What do you think this kid is going to think of when his boss shows a bias toward electing Democratics?
You say the mother is brainwashed. How did she get brainwashed, kctim? Did Republicans brainwash her into going so far as to throw a 7 year old kid into the street for voting for a Republican?
You say she is emotional and intolerant. Aren’t those traits indicative of the Democratic party? They are controlled and make their decisions based on emotion. They will exclude you from their “safe spaces”. Do Republicans teach their voters to do that?
This kid did nothing except vote in a way his mother objected to and she punished him for it. That is voter intimidation.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 17, 2016 12:59 PM
Weary, poor parenting isn’t a crime as the reporter noted. No charges have been filed against this “mother”. Perhaps she is mentally ill. Perhaps she had a really terrible day.
I don’t excuse what she did to that poor child, but I don’t know all the facts. I trust law enforcement. If they find any kind of child abuse, they will act accordingly. For now, let’s leave it in the hands of authorities on the scene.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 17, 2016 2:41 PM
Weary,
I’m just guessing here, but I think what you are missing from my comment is that I hold the woman personally responsible for her actions, not other democrats or even the democratic party itself. There is just no evidence that this kind of behavior towards children has been encouraged by them.
By saying she has been brainwashed, I am saying that she has been led to believe that all who disagree with her are the enemy and that gross misplaced intolerance of them is justified. But I believe it was her emotions, not encouragement from democrats, that caused her to target her own child.
There is no telling how this will affect the child’s future, but if we are lucky, the actions of his mother combined with the actions of the anti-Trump SJW rioters will guide him to the right. Just as it did tens of millions of American’s on Nov. 8th 2016.Posted by: kctim at November 17, 2016 3:04 PM
I remember Obama saying those who oppose him are the enemy. Bring a gun, ect.ect. He’s a Democratic and represents the Democratic party. Are we to just ignore the leader of the Democratic party?Posted by: Weary Willie at November 17, 2016 3:10 PM
This woman’s target was family and a child. I have never heard even a democrat endorse such abuse onto their own children.
This woman represents nobody but herself, Weary. And call me naive, but I honestly believe that the vast majority of democrats agree.
As far as ignoring democratic leaders, no we should not. Those little anti-American leftists are acting at the behest of their leaders, are a real threat to our Republic, and need to be taken seriously.
Don’t ignore them, but don’t panic either. Prepare my friend. Prepare.
anti-American leftists are acting at the behest of their leaders
Exactly. Thank You. That is why I include the Democratic Party in this. Clinton and Obama have neglected to chastise the protesters who have done damage to personal property and assaulted Trump supporter. How many times have you heard the presence of silence is acceptance, the lack of criticism is support?
The Democratic party, just like here on WatchBlog have supported this woman’s motive. They have denounced her actions, but they support the reason she did it. They called it education.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 17, 2016 5:37 PM
It sounds to me like you’re trying to criminalize our difference of political opinion, say that the teachings of the Democratic party are uniquely vulnerable to this.
Bull. This behavior is more an expression of the common sin of fanaticism, of those who put belief in something, anything, above being a decent human being. I’m gratified to see kctim and others recognizing that people like us don’t support it any more than they do.
I’m waiting on you to take that step forward, and admit that the premise of your article is wrong.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at November 17, 2016 10:07 PM
You’re reminding me of a Mad TV skit where a husband and a woman are having an affair in his bedroom and his wife walks in. The wife wants to know what’s going on and the husband and woman ignore her and start to dress. The wife asks, “Who is this woman?”, and the husband says, “What woman?”. The wife keeps asking and the husband keeps denying until the he is dressed and the woman has walked out the door. The wife keeps asking and the man keeps saying, “What woman?” until she simply gives up, because the woman is gone. Out of sight, out of mind.
The mistake Democratics on WatchBlog made was to defend this episode as an educational experience for the 7 year old. They admit the woman’s behavior is atrocious, but deny it’s focus, the vote. The rest of you are excusing this woman’s motive by demeaning the vote and the education of the voting process.
I am certain that if a man had made a video of him throwing his 7 year old daughter into the street because she voted for Hillbilly, the left across the nation would be up in arms, the man’s home would be vandalized, and his safety would be in jeopardy.
Such is the facts of political life in the present U.S.A.
I’m not going to convince myself this isn’t voter intimidation. I can be nothing else. To deny it would be to deny the reason this entire episode transpired in the first place. The kid did nothing to get punished other than vote for someone his mother objected to. That can only be voter intimidation. The fact that you all ignore it is supporting it. Just ask yourself how you treated Donald Trump for not condemning David Duke when he endorsed Trump’s candidacy.
You people are actually justifying this behavior by calling it education. It was the voting process the kid participated in that was education and you all have belittled it by calling it a mock election. Sure, it didn’t count, but it was real candidates he was voting for, not Bugs Bunny v. Elmer Fudd. What this woman did was to intimidate the child’s vote.
Posted by: Weary Willie at November 18, 2016 9:33 AM
Whining comes natural to Extreme #2:
Extreme #1: One extreme wants regressive taxation, unfettered capitalism, little (if any) government regulations, and freedom to explore and wallow in almost every manifestation of unchecked greed.
Extreme #2: The other extreme is greedy too, but more lazy, and wants a nanny-state with citizens increasingly dependent on the government; with massive cradle-to-grave government programs (which are usually severely mismanaged) that nurture a sense of entitlement and dependency on government; tries to disguise envy and jealousy as demands for equality; wants to grow government ever larger (despite the already current nightmare proportions); rewards failure and laziness; and perpetuates the myth that we can somehow all live at the expense of everyone else.
Not too hard to see which category many here belong to.Posted by: d.a.n at November 18, 2016 1:34 PM
Fortunately, Extreme #2 is not yet the majority.Posted by: d.a.n at November 18, 2016 1:40 PM
With a Democratic Party populated with people who can not admit they are wrong, who intimidate others to vote the way they want them to, and ignore and justify that intimidation, it’s not going to take very long for Extreme #2 to get what it wants.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 18, 2016 2:04 PM
Don’t worry.
Extreme #2 can never remain the majority for very long, because it is doomed to fail quickly, leads to poverty for most, and leads back toward Extreme #1.
However, too many people of both extremes can lead to civil war, but Extreme #2 can never prevail for long.Posted by: d.a.n at November 19, 2016 6:11 AM
So, d.a.n, do you think the woman in the video is guilty of voter intimidation?
Do you think the Democratic party promotes that type of behavior?Posted by: Weary Willie at November 19, 2016 11:11 AM
I should say “excuses” that behavior. Do you think the Democratic party excuses that behavior based on what you’ve read in this post?Posted by: Weary Willie at November 19, 2016 11:13 AM
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/11/18/obama-refuses-to-condemn-anti-trump-riots-violence-against-trump-supporters/Posted by: Weary Willie at November 19, 2016 11:16 AM
You got it right the first time (promotes and excuses).
Watch MSNBC.
They seem pleased and vindicated by the riots?
What that mother did was cruel, but some Democrats probably thought it was good parenting, just like MSNBC seems to be pleased about the rioting, and reporting on Pence at a play, and the typical hyperbole and behavior typical of Extreme #2 ?
I don’t recall anything on this level from the opposite leaning people?
