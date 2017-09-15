​Amnesty Don? The Dinner That Was Heard Around America

​When Politico says that Trump’s base may be untouchable and that Democrats have not found a way to tie together what Politico and their ilk see as Trump’s weaknesses with a compelling narrative, you know that one is just around the corner. And has just turned the corner and is smiling in broad daylight for everyone to wonder over.

Or to rage over. Because this is different.

Yes, Schumer and Pelosi spun the talks they had had at dinner with Trump the minute they could take out their cellphones and wipe off the sauce from their lips on their way to their rides. And yes, the White House is trying to push back.

But giving away any form of enforcement - whether E-verify or intelligent border techonology or a good old fashioned double barreled fence - in return for what is clearly a form of amnesty, is something that even Hannity is mad about. And so will the base be. This was a lynchpin of Trump's campaign, and not because it flirted with ugly prejudice against mostly Hispanic (read Mexican and Central American) illegals, but rather because it cut to the heart of the worries that Middle America's underemployed and underpaid working families as well as individual workers feel are threatening their livelihoods.

You can certainly denounce those worries as wrong-headed or exaggerated as some libertarian or pro-business conservatives have done. But they are real worries and those torn communities in America's heartland are grim testimony to this, and the only candidate that talked to their anger at being undercut and underpaid and disparaged was Trump. So this supposed deal will likely be seen as a betrayal.

But America has three separate and co-equal branches of government, and it's time for the GOP Congress to finally do it's share. We don't need a grand immigration reform scheme. It didn't work in 86 under Reagan. It didn't get off the ground with the Gang of Eight in the Senate. And it won't work now.

What is needed is precisely the tough bargaining that the president had set up with his rescinding of DACA, and which he unexplicably threw away. Texas GOP Representative Michael McCaul has stepped up on this one, batting away Pelosi's suggestion that a bill he supported back in 2013 is what President Trump should base a DACA rescue package on.

Rather McCaul is pushing for $10 billion in funding for a border wall. That's called doubling down, unlike the president. And others in Congress have pushed back against any idea that a Dreamer's rescue package would involve a path to either premanent residence or citizenship.

And then there are the Republican State AG's led by Texas AG Ken Paxton who have held back on a threatened lawsuit to give President Trump time to work something out, and who are almost certainly now thinking that it's time to bring back that lawsuit.

In sum, it is fitting that an issue as important to the president's campaign and to his base, and as controversial to his opponents who have shifted towards the radical left/libertarians on open borders, be decided by a battle Royale involving all 3 branches of the government. This will not be over in 6 months. That's about all one can predict at this point.