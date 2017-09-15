Amnesty Don? The Dinner That Was Heard Around America
When Politico says that Trump’s base may be untouchable and that Democrats have not found a way to tie together what Politico and their ilk see as Trump’s weaknesses with a compelling narrative, you know that one is just around the corner. And has just turned the corner and is smiling in broad daylight for everyone to wonder over.
Or to rage over. Because this is different.
Yes, Schumer and Pelosi spun the talks they had had at dinner with Trump the minute they could take out their cellphones and wipe off the sauce from their lips on their way to their rides. And yes, the White House is trying to push back.
But giving away any form of enforcement - whether E-verify or intelligent border techonology or a good old fashioned double barreled fence - in return for what is clearly a form of amnesty, is something that even Hannity is mad about. And so will the base be. This was a lynchpin of Trump's campaign, and not because it flirted with ugly prejudice against mostly Hispanic (read Mexican and Central American) illegals, but rather because it cut to the heart of the worries that Middle America's underemployed and underpaid working families as well as individual workers feel are threatening their livelihoods.
You can certainly denounce those worries as wrong-headed or exaggerated as some libertarian or pro-business conservatives have done. But they are real worries and those torn communities in America's heartland are grim testimony to this, and the only candidate that talked to their anger at being undercut and underpaid and disparaged was Trump. So this supposed deal will likely be seen as a betrayal.
But America has three separate and co-equal branches of government, and it's time for the GOP Congress to finally do it's share. We don't need a grand immigration reform scheme. It didn't work in 86 under Reagan. It didn't get off the ground with the Gang of Eight in the Senate. And it won't work now.
What is needed is precisely the tough bargaining that the president had set up with his rescinding of DACA, and which he unexplicably threw away. Texas GOP Representative Michael McCaul has stepped up on this one, batting away Pelosi's suggestion that a bill he supported back in 2013 is what President Trump should base a DACA rescue package on.
Rather McCaul is pushing for $10 billion in funding for a border wall. That's called doubling down, unlike the president. And others in Congress have pushed back against any idea that a Dreamer's rescue package would involve a path to either premanent residence or citizenship.
And then there are the Republican State AG's led by Texas AG Ken Paxton who have held back on a threatened lawsuit to give President Trump time to work something out, and who are almost certainly now thinking that it's time to bring back that lawsuit.
In sum, it is fitting that an issue as important to the president's campaign and to his base, and as controversial to his opponents who have shifted towards the radical left/libertarians on open borders, be decided by a battle Royale involving all 3 branches of the government. This will not be over in 6 months. That's about all one can predict at this point.Posted by Keeley at September 15, 2017 4:58 PM
President Trump is now an actual politician and has learned quickly and well the games played in Washington. Playing the leaders of both parties off against each other is a good move since the Republican leaders are not interested in working with the president.
I have not been taken in by fake news and hand wringing over “what-ifs” in the past and don’t intend to start.
President Trump will have my support until something he does, not merely suggests, actually violates his campaign pledges.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 15, 2017 5:20 PM
A lot of the news I hear is talking about someone, not someone talking. I haven’t seen a quote from Jared K. in a long time, but I’m being told Trump is being isolated. I don’t buy that for a minute. I think I’m being isolated.Posted by: Weary Willie at September 15, 2017 9:35 PM
This reminds me of when I first began thinking the president doesn’t know what the media is telling the rest of the country.
I first thought this when Bush, 43 was in office. I was sure the media was spinning our news differently than what the District of Columbia was hearing.
The behavior of the subject defies the reporting of the day. It doesn’t look right. It doesn’t make sense on an instinctive level. This makes me think I’m getting different information that what the subject is getting. Trump is not acting like he’s isolated from the decision making process. He doesn’t look like he’s desperate to get his message out. I think he’s in firm control and we’re being led to believe something else.
Who knows, right?
Posted by: Weary Willie at September 15, 2017 9:55 PM
Wow. How clueless can you be? Trump is a buffoon. A clown. At best a snake oil salesman who would sell out his own mother to protect his brand. You sound ridiculous supporting this idiot.
I had no idea you know Donald Trump personally. Or are you just believing what you’re told. I think that’s more like it.
Posted by: Weary Willie at September 16, 2017 11:14 AM
*rump is a buffoon. A clown. At best a snake oil salesman who would sell out his own mother to protect his brand. You sound ridiculous supporting this idiot. Posted by: Andre Hernandez at September 16, 2017 4:58 AM
One lady in Atlantic City that he tried to get out of her house, even resorting to trying to get the state to allow him to use eminent domain, described him as a maggot and a cockroach. Icahn eventually got her property and tore it down after she died.Posted by: ohrealy at September 16, 2017 12:16 PM
From https://www.newyorker.com/humor/borowitz-report/in-stunning-new-deal-with-democrats-trump-agrees-to-be-impeached/amp
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In his most stunning deal yet with Democratic leaders, Donald Trump agreed on Friday to be impeached by the end of 2017.Posted by: ohrealy at September 16, 2017 12:49 PM
Emerging from an Oval Office meeting with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a beaming Trump touted the deal for his imminent removal from office.
“Chuck and Nancy and I got a deal done on impeachment,” Trump said. “It was a good deal and it was a fast deal.”
Trump said that the Democrats had convinced him that agreeing to be impeached would make him soar in popularity. “People are going to love me for doing this,” Trump said. “They’re going to love it on all the channels.”
In a barb aimed at House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump said that the impeachment agreement was something he “never could have gotten done” with the Republican leadership.
“I went around and around with the Republicans for months on health care,” he said. “This meeting with Chuck and Nancy took, what, five minutes, and I could get back to watching TV.”
Hoping to capitalize on their momentum, Pelosi and Schumer said that they would meet with Trump next week to discuss the ouster of Vice-President Mike Pence.
Hate filled personal opinion is protected by our Constitution Andre as is weaving lies woven from thin air.
I appreciate humorous writing as presented above. I like this one…”Hillary Clinton will divorce Bill and marry her companion dog Daisy who was the ghost writer for her book “What Happened”.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 16, 2017 2:59 PM
Trump lies constantly. He lies about big things. He lies about small ones. He is a pathological liar and a narcissist who is pathetically easy to manipulate- and long as everyone understands he will change his mind the moment the next manipulator shows up and praises him. General Kelly no longer lets Trump see Breitbart or the Daily Caller, but Trump still watches FOX and believes what he sees.
He is a racist, misogynist, xenophobe, and bigot. His first pardon went to Sheriff Arpaio. That law enforcement officer broke the law by violating the constitutional rights of citizens; he did so based on his own racism. He was instructed by a judge to stop. He ignored the legal system and continued violating the constitutional rights of citizens. He was then cited for contempt.
This was Trump’s first pardon, literally institutionalizing racism, and giving future racists like Arpaio the green light to violate constitutional rights.
As for misogyny, he presented a list for 42 U.S. District Attorneys. There was one- ONE- female on that list.Posted by: phx8 at September 16, 2017 3:24 PM
We understand hate filled comments phx8. You write what you are.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 16, 2017 3:35 PM
Today we see why so many people reject ‘law and order’ candidates. We have seen this before. ‘Law and order’ becomes a code for racism, bigotry, and more. In MO, a white policeman chased a black man and said he would kill him. The policeman shot the unarmed man five times, and attempted to plant a gun on the body, but messed up and left his own fingerprints on the weapon. The policeman has been acquitted.
This is precisely why the BLM movement exists. And killing unarmed black men without suffering consequences is exactly what Trump implicitly encourages. Birtherism, calling Mexicans rapists and criminals, these kind of things matter. They matter a lot.
RF,
Can you address any of the facts I cite? Can you defend the racism behind Arpaio? Birtherism? Calling Mexicans rapists and criminals? Or nominating 42 DA’s, but only one white woman? Conservatives seemed to love Trump nominating Gorsuch. Now he has presented an almost exclusively male list for the courts.
“The policeman has been acquitted. This is precisely why the BLM movement exists.”
I guess phx8 got that right at least. If police kill a black person, BLM believes they must be guilty of murder.
Unless or until juries and judges Obey the demands of the protestors, demonstrations involving violence will continue. The Left desires ONLY the LAW and ORDER they like, and to hell with the judicial system that has served this nation so well.
I see no racism by Arpaio. Presidential pardons are common.
Some illegal Mexicans in this country are rapists and criminals.
The president is not obligated to some kind of quota system for nominations to any office.
What is “birtherism”?Posted by: Royal Flush at September 16, 2017 6:09 PM
As for misogyny, he presented a list for 42 U.S. District Attorneys. There was one- ONE- female on that list. Posted by: phx8 at September 16, 2017 3:24 PM
Well, she must be very attractive. Nicky Haley looks pretty good too. I looked up the spelling of her name, and got Nicky Haley Bikini as a result. So I guess that’s why she’s the UN ambassador.
The alt right are going to be pitching fits, since the globalists are taking over. They’re talking now about not withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord. Everett Eissenstat “outlined a plan to reassure partners that the U.S. would be constructive” at a meeting in Montreal. Of course, the world leaders now are Canada, China, and the EU. We’re irrelevant, and the others have to take our flip flopping into consideration. China is all gung ho now. They’re planting millions of trees on the edges of Inner Mongolia. Canada is an interesting case. They’ll agree to anything to establish their ownership of the Northwest Passage in international law.Posted by: ohrealy at September 16, 2017 6:12 PM
Just listen to this. Racism and sexism spews from phx8 as excuses to hate Trump and then calls Trump Racist and misogynist. What a hypocrite!
All phx8 has to do is hear someone say Trump is a … and he believes it hook, line, and sinker! All phx8 needs is to hear it. Proof is optional.
Posted by: Weary Willie at September 16, 2017 9:02 PM
Speaking of women appointees, Pam Bondi is going to join the drug commission on the opiod crisis just before it’s set to end October 1, although it may get extended. Remember, the POS never met the FL AG, even though he sat right next to her at a dinner, gave her a campaign contribution from his foundation to make the investigation into his fake university go away in FL, and allowed her to use Mar A Lago for a fundraiser for free, even though he doesn’t even do that sort of thing for his own son’s foundation. I guess he likes her better than Eric, even though they’ve never met. You’d think she’d be pretty busy after Irma, but maybe she’s his Monica L.Posted by: ohrealy at September 16, 2017 11:36 PM
More salacious lies and innuendo. Poor Democratics live in a fairyland inside their heads.Posted by: Weary Willie at September 17, 2017 5:16 AM
