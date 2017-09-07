​Why are The AG and the FBI Director Stonewalling Their Own Party in Congress?

​Irma is coming, no doubt about it. We all know how it works. A hurricane gathers force in the Eastern Atlantic and moves West towards and through the Caribbean, usually raking over at least part of the West Indies and landing somewhere between, and including, Mexico and Florida, or even further up the coast. How much damage any specific storm will actually do remains hard to predict. Each storm has it’s own peculiar path that it will follow. And we can only prepare and wait.



Consider this: although Irma is big news; and North Korea is becoming more dangerous by the day, there is another storm slowly building on Capitol Hill and I dont mean DACA. It's gathering steam under the radar because these are unusual times with lots of storm activity, mostly of the political kind.

In a series of articles in The Washington Examiner, Byron York has been following the Trump Dossier story and the stand off between the FBI (and by extension high-level officials in the DOJ) and the administration and especially Congress.

Both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Intel Committee have been demanding that senior FBI officials appear before their committees to talk about whether and how the Trump Dossier, compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele, was used as a basis for the various Russia probes onging at the FBI. The FBI and DOJ have refused to comply so far, stating National Security reasons.

Now a further set of subpoenas have been issued by the House Intel Committee to FBI Director Chris Wray and AG Sessions himself to explain why their agency or department are not willing to testify before Congress.

Hold on a minute. Jeff Sessions? Get it? Christopher Wray? Both GOP-appointed heads. Of. the. same. party. As the House and Senate? What gives? Is this a power struggle between Congress and the Executive? Or is there more to this? Why are they unwilling to talk about the Trump Dossier when both sides are on the same side of the aisle, and when the future of the administration is theoretically and potentially at stake?

Is there something about the Dossier that truly involves national security? Is it actually a way to spy on Russia and place worms or other trojan-like hacks in Russian intel systems? That seems hardly likely, but right now we have no idea why both the FBI and Justice are unwilling to talk to Congress.

They should and it will be interesting to see how Director Wray and AG Sessions respond to these latest subpoenas. Given what has happened so far, delay and deny will likely be their ongoing tactics and/or strategy. We still don't know why however. And this is a storm that will either end up with impeachment demands (it already has), or embarrass more than a few officials. We will see how this storm plays out.