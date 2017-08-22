Bannon's Gone - What Changes Now?

Time is changing under Trump’s presidency. It is compressing, swirling into time-space eddies, forming whirlpools that gather speed and pull you in. Watergate - in terms of the pace of events not necessarily the legal and political substance - was a bucolic stroll in the woods compared to the last few months. A possible nuclear confrontation with North Korea has been banished from our conscience by Charlottesville and the widening divisions - like a spreading fault line in 2012, the film - are accelerating.

And this Friday, we started the morning with people like the Washington Post's James Hohmann talking about how Steve Bannon was still the prime mover in the White House, and by evening Bannon was gone. In fact by Friday evening Bannon was already at a Breitbart editorial meeting, having given an interview (perhaps he did both at the same time?) to The Weekly Standard where he declared Trump's Presidency (or "this" presidency to be more exact) to be over.

No, Democrats and other progressives are not cheering. They want nothing less than Trump's head. Literally. Democratic State Senator Maria Chappell-Nadal (Mo) called for the president's assassination in a Facebook post. She's been rightfully condemned but one wonders how many liberal/progressive Democrats and establishment Republicans feel precisely the same. The hostility by some towards Trump is unseen perhaps for a century or more, in American politics. And rather than walking back the talk and uniting after Charlottesville, it's worsening it seems.

So Bannon is gone. But why? Yes, his populism and his scorched-earth approach have made him many enemies, and that was before he even joined Trump's team. Never mind helped him to victory. Never mind helped run his White House. But why now? With Trump's free-wheeliing presser at his Tower you would have thought he would have been more than willing to keep someone like Bannon in his administration. Why did he decide to fire him?

Yes Chief of Staff Kelly and National Security Advisor McMaster would have suggested that Bannon had to go. They are on opposite sides of key issues, especially with regard to foreign policy. Did Trump bend his will to their disciplined suggestions?

Or did President Trump finally feel Bannon was taking up too much media attention? Yes, the president does not like to be upstaged, but was Bannon being less and less discrete, perhaps sensing his time at the White House was running out. And it matters why Bannon was fired, because if it was from a personal fit of anger from Trump, then no one will ever be able to expect any kind of stable, consistent policy from his White House. And that matters especially to those who voted for Trump expecting tougher immigration policies and tougher trade policies.

If Trump has decided to submit to the generals and a more standard, establishment GOP set of policy goals, then Bannon's firing means what Bannon himself said it meant - only hours (minutes maybe?) after he was dismissed on Firday. But if the West Wing is now or soon will be purged of populists then what does Trump's presidency mean? What does the president hope to achieve?

Because if Trump tries to promote standard GOP tax policy, a modest ACA reform, and perhaps some infrastructure programs, Democrats will oppose every one of them. And will keep demanding his head. There is no common ground, or willingness to find any in Washington and around the country is what one fears. Mike Allen's Axios report showed a survey (by Monkey Survey) that reveals that GOP and Democrat views on who is to blame for the violence on Saturday are diametrically opposed. And Allen says this:

These findings reflect the fact that, because of the nation's partisan divide and fractured media, we no longer agree on basic facts. That makes civil debate impossible. __ That doesn't make civil war (defined very differently from what happened between 1860 and 1864) inevitable. But it makes it a non-trivial possibility. Let's hope and pray that this is just echo-chamber hysteria. It may not be, unfortunately. Too many people from too many different viewpoints are now worrying about the same thing. Violent confrontation replacing the degraded and untrusted institutions that should be mediating these divides and helping bridge them. In other words, a series of Charlottevilles or Ferguson's spreading like a slow-moving brushfire. That is something worth avoiding by all reasonable and civic-minded people.