Bannon's Gone - What Changes Now?
Time is changing under Trump’s presidency. It is compressing, swirling into time-space eddies, forming whirlpools that gather speed and pull you in. Watergate - in terms of the pace of events not necessarily the legal and political substance - was a bucolic stroll in the woods compared to the last few months. A possible nuclear confrontation with North Korea has been banished from our conscience by Charlottesville and the widening divisions - like a spreading fault line in 2012, the film - are accelerating.
And this Friday, we started the morning with people like the Washington Post's James Hohmann talking about how Steve Bannon was still the prime mover in the White House, and by evening Bannon was gone. In fact by Friday evening Bannon was already at a Breitbart editorial meeting, having given an interview (perhaps he did both at the same time?) to The Weekly Standard where he declared Trump's Presidency (or "this" presidency to be more exact) to be over.
No, Democrats and other progressives are not cheering. They want nothing less than Trump's head. Literally. Democratic State Senator Maria Chappell-Nadal (Mo) called for the president's assassination in a Facebook post. She's been rightfully condemned but one wonders how many liberal/progressive Democrats and establishment Republicans feel precisely the same. The hostility by some towards Trump is unseen perhaps for a century or more, in American politics. And rather than walking back the talk and uniting after Charlottesville, it's worsening it seems.
So Bannon is gone. But why? Yes, his populism and his scorched-earth approach have made him many enemies, and that was before he even joined Trump's team. Never mind helped him to victory. Never mind helped run his White House. But why now? With Trump's free-wheeliing presser at his Tower you would have thought he would have been more than willing to keep someone like Bannon in his administration. Why did he decide to fire him?
Yes Chief of Staff Kelly and National Security Advisor McMaster would have suggested that Bannon had to go. They are on opposite sides of key issues, especially with regard to foreign policy. Did Trump bend his will to their disciplined suggestions?
Or did President Trump finally feel Bannon was taking up too much media attention? Yes, the president does not like to be upstaged, but was Bannon being less and less discrete, perhaps sensing his time at the White House was running out. And it matters why Bannon was fired, because if it was from a personal fit of anger from Trump, then no one will ever be able to expect any kind of stable, consistent policy from his White House. And that matters especially to those who voted for Trump expecting tougher immigration policies and tougher trade policies.
If Trump has decided to submit to the generals and a more standard, establishment GOP set of policy goals, then Bannon's firing means what Bannon himself said it meant - only hours (minutes maybe?) after he was dismissed on Firday. But if the West Wing is now or soon will be purged of populists then what does Trump's presidency mean? What does the president hope to achieve?
Because if Trump tries to promote standard GOP tax policy, a modest ACA reform, and perhaps some infrastructure programs, Democrats will oppose every one of them. And will keep demanding his head. There is no common ground, or willingness to find any in Washington and around the country is what one fears. Mike Allen's Axios report showed a survey (by Monkey Survey) that reveals that GOP and Democrat views on who is to blame for the violence on Saturday are diametrically opposed. And Allen says this:
These findings reflect the fact that, because of the nation's partisan divide and fractured media, we no longer agree on basic facts. That makes civil debate impossible. __ That doesn't make civil war (defined very differently from what happened between 1860 and 1864) inevitable. But it makes it a non-trivial possibility. Let's hope and pray that this is just echo-chamber hysteria. It may not be, unfortunately. Too many people from too many different viewpoints are now worrying about the same thing. Violent confrontation replacing the degraded and untrusted institutions that should be mediating these divides and helping bridge them. In other words, a series of Charlottevilles or Ferguson's spreading like a slow-moving brushfire. That is something worth avoiding by all reasonable and civic-minded people.Posted by Keeley at August 22, 2017 8:05 PM
The left has no desire to bridge the divides they have intentionally created. You either agree with them or you are a racist fascist.
That is what makes their latest talking-point about ‘choosing a side’ all the more sinister.
All this left-wing hate, destruction and violence isn’t because Trump is President, it’s because the President isn’t far-left.Posted by: kctim at August 23, 2017 8:52 AM
“THE JEWS WILL NOT REPLACE US! SIEG HEIL! SIEG HEIL!” -Unite the Right Rally as they marched past a Synagogue in Charlottesville.Posted by: henryjones000 at August 23, 2017 10:00 AM
The idiots say a lot worse than that, Henry. Have been for decades now.
It’s only an ‘issue’ now because the left believes that associating everybody on the right with nazis, will help them win elections and further progressive policy.
kctim,
“… associating everybody on the right with Nazis…”
Nazis? Excuse me? How dare you call those marchers ‘Nazis’. Trump said there were “good people” on both sides.
Apparently “good people” now chant: “The Jews will not replace us!”
“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments.”
Donald Trump
“Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who’s next, Washington, Jefferson?”
Donald Trump, repeating a point made by The Daily Stormer
Every so often, Trump retweets material that originates with Neo-Nazis. Would you like some examples?
And the thing is, until the Republicans repudiate Trump, they own him. Some already have, of course, but not nearly enough.Posted by: phx8 at August 23, 2017 2:07 PM
All the angst over our past history has replaced the Russian conspiracy and the world’s largest peril…MMGW. We now know what is really, truly, important.
I can give our Pal phx8 all kinds of “out-of-context” quotes by Obama and Hillary that make my skin crawl.
Hillary’s new book, “What Happened” says it all. She still doesn’t know and neither do the Libbies on WB.
In her book she refers to Trump as stalking her at the debate. LOL…my guess she mistook Trump for her husband Bill, a truly low-life.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 23, 2017 2:55 PM
pdx8, haven’t you heard? the daily stormer is for “moderate” rpblcns now.
henryjones000, thank you for your comments. I can’t decide if the right wingers here are too ignorant to understand the significance of the march by the synagogue on a saturday evening, or that they’re just the odin-worshippers that I’ve long suspected.
The POS has so many obstruction charges now that I haven’t seen the numbers recently, but he is the 1000 points of LIES POS.Posted by: ohrealy at August 23, 2017 3:06 PM
And the left’s selective hearing/reading continues.
Yes, there was indeed good people on both sides there, and you still have yet to provide any proof to dispute that.
The statues and monuments are part of our history and the whole point behind removing them is to erase a part of American culture that has thoroughly rejected progressive policy.
Questions about ‘where does it end’ and ‘who’s next’ did not originate with neo-nazis, and have been asked long before Trump became President.
Now that the national media is giving a platform to radicals going after our founders, and leftists are defacing and destroying monuments, the questions are more valid than ever before.
“And the thing is, until the Republicans repudiate Trump, they own him.”
LOL!
It’s going to take more than leftist lies, hyperbole, hatred, and conspiracy theory to do that.
After 9 years of calling everybody who disagreed with leftist policy a racist, do you really think calling them a nazi for 5 years is going to work?
RF,
Oh, Russia is not over. Trump yelled at McConnell over the phone recently because McConnell was not protecting him from the investigation. That may be yet another count of obstructing justice. The phone call ended in a profane shouting match. And McConnell told donors he did not think it was possible to save the Trump presidency.
Trump lies. Trump lies constantly. He is a compulsive liar.
Last night he started a speech in Phoenix saying the event would not be televised. I watched him say that. On tv. On CNN. He said the number of people outside was very small. There were literally thousands of protestors. He claimed the place was so full, and then he asked the Fire Marshall to let more people in. The floor was half empty.
He quoted himself concerning Charlottesville and accused the media and everyone else of lying and being dishonest about what he said. But he left out the controversial part of the quote. He literally lied when he quoted himself.
He threatened to shut down the government. I saw it. I know it’s incredible, but it happened.
Trump lies more than any person I have ever known. Ever. It’s not even close.
kctim,
“The statues and monuments are part of our history and the whole point behind removing them is to erase a part of American culture that has thoroughly rejected progressive policy.”
No question, white supremacists reject progressive policy. You got that right.
Most of those statues were erected to assert white supremacy during the Jim Crow era & during the Civil Rights movement. They are in heroic poses. It is not a part of history we should be celebrating, especially not with the current resurgence of racist movements such as the Neo-Nazis, Klan, and white nationalists.
Posted by: phx8 at August 23, 2017 3:37 PM
My God phx8, what event did you watch in Phoenix? What you wrote is totally false. The room was completely full. My ophthalmologist tells me that my vision is 25/20 with no glasses. It must be your lying eyes Pal.
Regarding McConnell, please furnish the link.
Regarding shutting down the government, please furnish the link.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 23, 2017 3:45 PM
I see the lefties are still shinning because they lost.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at August 23, 2017 3:54 PM
That’s shinning not shinning dann spell check.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at August 23, 2017 3:57 PM
Dann spell check whineingPosted by: Richard Kapitan at August 23, 2017 3:59 PM
We should quit listening and watching this stuff on the tube. If a tree falls in a forest and no one hears…
I have yet to witness first hand anything remotely resembling what I see on TV. Aside from an occasional bar fight, I have never experienced, or expect to experience anything like what I see on TV.
I guess mass starvation in Chicago would effect me. It would probably be something like a wave of locusts moving outward for a month or so. Yep, that would definitely affect me.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 23, 2017 4:04 PM
Arg. WB ate my comment! Probably too many links.
RF,
Be aware Trump supporters are circulating falsified pictures of the rally to make it look like more people attended. It was about half full.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-supporter-phoenix-rally-crowd-size-photos-fake-half-empty-room-us-president-a7907801.html
The video of Trump threatening a government shutdown is available. Reuters reports the market dropped today over that threat.
The McConnell/Trump feud has been widely reported. It went into full gear when McConnell kept the Senate from going into recess, thus denying Trump the ability to make a recess appointment of an AG who would fire Mueller. Since then Trump has been attacking McConnell and various Senators.
McConnell made the comment about Trump’s presidency not being salvageable to a group of private donors. What I would like to know is who put the story out there- the donors, or McConnell & his staff?Posted by: phx8 at August 23, 2017 5:08 PM
-rump supporters are circulating falsified pictures of the rally to make it look like more people attended. It was about half full. Posted by: phx8 at August 23, 2017 5:08 PM
They had a lot of trouble hiring enough actors to play the assigned roles after the Charlottesville mess. (this is not a joke)
A former McConnell staffer is the one putting the story out there.Posted by: ohrealy at August 23, 2017 5:18 PM
“Be aware Trump supporters are circulating falsified pictures of the rally to make it look like more people attended. It was about half full.”
Your link worked but the video would not play. However, I watched the rally on both Fox and CNN. Both cameras panned the room and it was full to capacity. It is fruitless to argue with someone who gets his news and information from third or fourth party sources.
He didn’t threaten anything Pal. You and others read between the lines and come to conclusions that are merely assumptions.
You can’t link to anything about McConnel so you just write tripe.
Desperation is showing in your comments phx8. That pleases us on the conservative side.
Keep it up Pal and watch your party go down in flames.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 23, 2017 5:30 PM
“If we have to shut down that government, we’re building that wall. One way or another, we’re going to get that wall.”
Donald Trump at the rally in Phoenix
The really odd thing about the threat is that he referred to it as THAT government.
The markets did not like the threat. Neither did other Republicans.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-budget-idUSKCN1B31RZ
RF, why are you unable to do a search?Posted by: phx8 at August 23, 2017 5:37 PM
It is simply mystifying to me, and others phx8, that no matter how long you listen to President Trump, you still don’t understand what he is saying. You claim you are a student of politics; yet, you don’t understand political posturing.
Take a look at these headlines phx8 and tell us what you think it means.
White House: Obama will shut down the government with a veto if the GOP tries to stop amnesty
Obama Threatens to Veto House GOP Bill As Lawmakers Predict Shutdown
Barack Obama promises to shut down the government for Christmas.
Obama Threatens Senate Democrats: He’ll Shut Gov’t If They Delay ObamacarePosted by: Royal Flush at August 23, 2017 5:58 PM
I guess phx8 has left the building. Good riddance.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 23, 2017 7:44 PM
I guess phx8 does not realize that even his precious Obama threatened to shut down the government if he didn’t get what he wanted in the budget. Poor phx8 always in the grocery store tabloids.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 23, 2017 8:16 PM
I want to see a government shutdown. I want people to NOT see the financial markets crumble. I want people to NOT see the dead bodies of children and old people piling up in the streets like cord wood. I want to see the egg dripping off of Democratic’s faces when the people realize they’ve been lied to all this time about society crumbling if the debt ceiling isn’t raised.
Posted by: Weary Willie at August 23, 2017 8:57 PM
RF,
I started looking at those headlines about Obama- just copied and pasted one into google, and whaddya know- Redstate comments were being passed off as fact. It really was not worth my time.
As for political posturing, that’s possible. However, Trump made this threat back in the spring, when he got rolled on a short term budget with no funding for the wall. The problem- the reason people are concerned- is that the budget will be passed only with the help of the Democrats. This has happened several times in the past few years when serious legislation came up. And since the budget will require Democrats, that means no money for a wall.
Hey! Wait! I thought Mexico was going to pay for it!
Anyway, that will be a legislative slap in the face for Trump. Combine that with raising the debt limit, which also comes up at the end of September, and that means Trump will take two big losses in a short time. There is the potential for things to go very wrong.
Trump is going to get rolled again. It is inevitable. So why call attention to another certain loss on funding the wall, unless he intends to plant his flag and die on that hill? Why would Trump do political posturing if it can only hurt himself?
Or is his main goal to destroy the Republican party in 2018?Posted by: phx8 at August 23, 2017 10:09 PM
Have fun with the Russia investigation. The Senate Judiciary Committee took 10 hours of testimony and 40,000 pages of documents from Glenn Simpson, of Fusion GPS. Simpson and his lawyer stand by their document and want the transcript released. Simpson stands by the Dossier. Some parts have been corroborated, some not. Senator Grassley says he will release the transcript… eventually… if his committee votes for it.
The Dossier makes two major assertions: 1) Trump was compromised by the Russians, and 2) the Trump campaign overtly colluded with the Russians.
And Christopher Steele, the former head of the Russian Desk for MI-6 and the compiler of the Dossier for Fusion, gave his testimony to the FBI on his sources for the Dossier.
No wonder Trump is freaking out.
Oh. Another nail in the coffin for Obstruction of Justice. According to Politico, Trump called Senator Tillis and pressured him about the bill being drafted that would protect Mueller from being fired by Trump.Posted by: phx8 at August 23, 2017 10:57 PM
We should quit listening and watching this stuff on the tube. If a tree falls in a forest and no one hears…Posted by: j2t2 at August 23, 2017 11:59 PM
Zeig Heil my friend that is exactly what Trump and his ilk want you to do, head in the sand and Faux News on the TV. They will tell you what to believe what to think and more important what to say.
But ask them this for me will you Weary? I am wondering about this claim of free speech by the militia groups that protected the neo-Nazi/Fascist/Trump supporters from the anti-fa. They like most Trumpsters say it is about free speech and the Constitution.
Now we all know the Constitution protects the people from the government yet in the case of C-ville these militia groups were not protecting the neo-Nazi/Fascist/Trump supporters from the police or any other government entity. They were protecting the neo-Nazi/FAcist/Trump supporters from the people of this country. So how can they use “free speech” as they claim if it is a bucket with a big hole in it?
Are they liars or what? I mean the government didn’t stop them from protesting. Nor did they protect them guys from the government. THey came to the protest heavily armed and protected the neo-Nazi’s from the good and decent people of this country. While we are on it what has Trump told you to say about “all the good people on both sides” of the protest? I mean I have said the same thing about the people of Germany in the late 20’s and early 20’s and compared then to the conservatives of today on numerous occasions here on WB. I just want to know if he is allowing you guys to talk about the good people being misled?
pdx8, the former McConnell staffer leaking the info is Billie Piper. I’m sure it’s not the British actress.Posted by: ohrealy at August 24, 2017 1:24 AM
Getting rid of Bannon was a mistake. He needs to get rid of McMaster, and appoint an independent prosecutor to investigate the leaks coming from Muellers investigation, and the justice dept.Posted by: dbs at August 24, 2017 5:11 AM
