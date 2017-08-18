Does America Have Cancer? Shapiro's Deadly Metaphor

Ben Shapiro says America has cancer. The antifa left and the alt-right are eating away at the body of mainstream politics and creating a growing, deadly tumor that will presumably, to follow Shapiro’s metaphor, devour the middle ground and kill off democracy in America. One riot at a time. It’s a compelling argument, but as dangerous as the cancer he is warning us all about.

Consider this from his piece in National Review:

... both movements had been steadily shrinking until the last few years. Now they're growing. And they're largely growing in opposition to one another. In fact, the growth of each side reinforces the growth of the other. The mainstream Left, convinced that the enemies of the social-justice warriors are all alt-right Nazi's, winks and nods at left-wing violence; the right convinced that its SW enemies are focused on racial polarization, embraces the alt-right as a form of resistance. Antifa becomes merely a radical adjunct to traditional Democratic-Party politics; the alt-right becomes merely a useful tool for scurrilous Republican politicians and media figures.

He blames: political polarization, media malfeasance, and political convenience. Obama played to his SJW base and now Trump plays to his alt-right base. And now we have this cancer that is growing, according to Shapiro.

But there's a real danger to using - and presumably acting on - this metaphor of the body politic in the U.S. and it has to do with America's southern neighbors in South America a generation or two ago.

In countries like Chile and Argentina in the 70's it was common to hear the same metaphor of a cancer acting on a diseased society that would perish unless a tough, clear-eyed surgeon took a scalpel to the problem. The medical terminology of surgery permeated much of the official pronouncements in that part of Latin America. Both in economic terms and in cultural and political terms as well.

And surgery was indeed carried out, to the tune of thousands of tortured and murdered opposition figures, activists, and yes, more than one or two violent radicals who kidnapped, robbed and bombed en route to establishing what they hoped would be a socialist paradise.

To be clear, America is nowhere near in a state of economic and political chaos and division that those countries had submereged into by the early 70's. But when you call a fringe movement a growing cancer, you are inviting - or demanding - drastic action to excise the tumor. Shapiro leaves his warning on a metaphorical level, but the uncomfortable question remains.

How exactly does Ben Shapiro propose America or America's federal, state, and local governments and security forces "excise" this cancer? He's taking a very different road than say his colleague Kevin Williamson - who can be as obnoxious (if always well informed) as the best of polemicists - but who instead suggests ridiculing the tiki-torch crowd.

These are troubled times, but metaphors in political speech can prove deadly weapons. Shapiro should be careful that he's not consumed by precisely what he is warning us all against. Yes, members of Reagan's administration were involved in some of what happened in Latin America and were willing to engage with some very very brutal regimes to combat what they saw - rightly or wrongly - as the possibility of a largely communist continent emerging.

Does Shapiro really think things are that bad North of the Rio Grande? And what is he willing to condone?