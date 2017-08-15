Ivanka Got It Right Her Father Got It Wrong

How far should you go to defend the First Amendment? Is it limitless what should be permitted under Free Speech? This is a hard question to answer because it puts one at the watershed, between two slopes that lead radically away from each other. On one side, the antifa pushes you towards denouncing a large part of America’s history. Should every statue anywhere in America that is associated in any way with the Confederacy be torn down? Let’s have a debate on this issue shall we? Not really, the statutes are coming down already. More will fall. Will any governor or mayor risk putting police forces on maximum alert to prevent any groups from downing statues? Action is moving faster than the First Amendment and defining a new reality.

On the other side, the alt-right nazis push you towards defending their actions - not merely their words - as a vital act necessary to ensure that thought in America remains free. So that a tiny radical fringe can soak up the media attention and gladly and deliberately let conservatives be tainted by their poisonous, pathetic extremism.

Two warring tribes. Choose sides.

But the thing is, you can clearly and loudly and unequivocally denounce the racist vile white supremacists while still avoiding a near future that, in the what seems to be over the top alarmism by The Federalist's Ben Domenech, when he stated:

This war will end badly, no matter how it plays out. And the way this story ends is in demolishing Monticello brick by brick.

Would a tearing down of all or most Confederate-related statues lead to that? Because this is way beyond metaphorical, what Domenech is suggesting: a version of the demolishing of the mosque at Ayodhya, in India by Hindu fanatics. It was a clash of religions hung over with centuries of symbolic and all too literal conflict between Hindus and Muslims in India, until it exploded once again into warfare in late 1992. The deaths in acts of sectarian violence in India since then have been substantial. But not as bad as those in the late 40's.

Yes. But that's India, not America. Tearing down Confederate statues does not necessarily or even likely mean that National Guards will have to guard Jefferson's historic home. Yes, a clutch of antifa thugs would love to set fire to that monument to architecture and philosophy if they could. But they won't, and America won't let them.

You can denounce the racist supremacists at Charlottesville without fearing that you are unleashing a Stalinist revisionism across America. Yes, there is left-wing revisionism going on constantly now for at least a generation. Yes, the media covers left-wing violence with a cautious neutrality and a focus on the conditions that supposedly are responsible for the violence. Marxist dialectics are very useful for justifying violence and totalitarianism.

It doesn't matter. You denounce the racists clearly and unequivocally. Then you give the reasons why America tolerates most speech (we'll leave aside the fact that the Supreme Court has broadened what is speech for decades now - is kiddie porn speech? For example ...) while condemning racism and violence.

But this wasn't done, or was done late and half-heartedly and mostly by advisors. And then walked back on Tuesday.

President Trump has once again flubbed - or intentionally avoided - an opportunity to do what Reagan or both Bush's and what Bill Clinton would have done. And his latest comments on Tuesday at Trump tower are either stupid or complicit. Ivanka got it right. Her father got it wrong, badly so. Monticello will survive, but this will get worse for at least a while.