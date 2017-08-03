Is Rex Tillerson Engaging in Direct Action on North Korea?

This administration and its president have been compared to every populist and fascist that ever strutted on the world stage. Thankfully, those comparison’s have faded during the last months and they are hardly missed. But it is possible to make a rather unsettling comparison that has to do with how policy and process has proceeded in Trump’s White House. At least before John Kelly took over as Chief of Staff. It goes like this:

Argentina and Venezuela lie at opposing ends of South America but they share having experimented with and experienced one or other form of populist governments. Peron and the Kirchners in Argentina's case. Chavez and Maduro in Venezuela's case. The late Paul Lewis described Argentine politics at it's core as distinct groups acting directly on the state without the traditional intermediating institutions playing much of an effective role. Then corruption breeds contempt and rage and various actors - many of them corrupt themselves like the unions in Argentina or the current military and security forces in Venezuela - make their cases known by blocking highways, attempting coup d'etats or going on massive strikes that shut down most of the economy.

What seems to be at work is a sort of hangover from the days of the Great Lider who generally plays different groups off of each other in other to keep a firm grip on power. And does so with little respect for the constitution in place when he (whether Peron or Chavez) assumed power. And they both of course, re-wrote their nation's constitutions to ensure loyalty and perpetual rule of their governing faction/party.

That means the mediating institutions - especially the courts - are left in tatters after they depart from the scene, but the tactic of direct action remains a habit picked up during their regimes when the direct action tended to be against opponents of their populist/fascist/socialist regimes. And that means that many groups become convinced - perhaps rightly so because it becomes a vicious circle - that direct action is the only way to be heard and to pry concessions from the state.

Ok. America is light years away from Venezuela. And oceans away from Argentina. As fractured and unpopular as the mediating institutions in America might be, they are stable and functional in ways that Latin America can only dream of. And America's constitution remains the best outline for a successful, democratic republic that man has been able to create. Even with Mitch McConnell as Senate Majority Leader.

But what the president and more to the point, the broader cultural anger at institutions in America, have brought to the forefront is a shift or leaning towards the tactics of direct action one sees in third world basket cases like Venezuela and Argentina. Last week's handbag swinging between Scaramucci and Priebus (to be fair twas the mooch that done most of the swinging) was the culmination of the clashes between competing power centers that have been a feature and not a bug of Trump's mode of governing. Leaks galore from inside the administration and from almost every major government department in D.C. A media with an unprecedented, narcissistic need to upend its nation's democratically elected administration. Policy by tweets. A GOP Senate hopelessly divided between two-faced moderates and ideologically stubborn conservatives.

So. Is it any wonder that Rex Tillerson - remember him? The Secretary of State? - has gone into direct action mode with regards to a very dangerous situation developing with North Korea? In his words:

We do not seek a regime change, we do not seek the collapse of the regime. We do not seek an accelerated reunification of the peninsula. __ Oh? Really? Yes, this could be a carefully coordinated appeal to the nut job Kim Jong-un who may be close to developing an ICBM with a nuclear warhead. A way to slow down the DPRK's race to build a missile system that actually works, while America puts in place a strategy to finally end the crazed Stalinist dictatorship.

Or it could be that Senator Lindsey Graham's comments on how the president is very close to launching an attack on North Korea has prodded Tillerson to act as a counterweight. This is unsettling. If America is finally going to have to engage in direct conflict with North Korea - after some 64 years of tense stand offs - then is it really the time for senators and cabinet secretaries to engage in direct-action media stunts to influence the president? Let's hope not, but it sure seems like it.