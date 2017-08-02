Of Cryptography and UK Trolls and Yes, the Mooch

Tom Bossert apparently has a law degree from Georgetown. He is President Trump’s Homeland Security Advisor, and was Deputy Homeland Security Advisor in Bush 43’s administration when Bossert was barely 30 years old. His main responsibility nowadays revolves around cybersecurity, and his focus is on issues related to cybersecurity.

Tom Bossert also is the guy who got sucked in by some dude (perhaps gal but I'll bet it's a guy) in the UK who seems to be a sort of mischievous troll who poses as someone else and exchanges emails on the basis of that. In Bossert's case, the UK troll pretended to be Jared Kushner, and Bossert fell for it, even offering his personal email to the UK troll.

Yes, at first blush it's hilarious to read about Bossert accepting fake Jared's invitation to a "soiree" with even better food than what they shared in Iraq. But if someone charged with managing the nation's issues of cybersecurity can be hacked so easily, what does that say about your average person's ability to be wise when using their device and communicating with unknown parties. Which strictly speaking means almost anyone except perhaps your boss over there in the corner who just sent you an angry email about that project you're behind on. And even that could be someone in your office looking to play a malicious trick.

In other words, what does it mean to know someone online? To be reasonably sure that an internet identity is genuine and that communication with that entity is securely encrypted?

Look, with Russian and other hacking gangs that seem to inhabit the intersection between criminality, espionage, and even terrorism, it is a stroke of luck that this hacker was rather non-malignant. But it raises the question of how many times malignant hackers have breeched supposedly secure communications. And not just in the case of Hillary Clinton's homebrew server.

This might seem a tad techno-dystopian - especially coming from a techklutz like me - but cryptography should be a standard part of STEM and even the humanities in some form. We should be doing a much better job of raising the base level knowledge regarding cybersecurity on the part of all citizens in America and abroad as well. It's as important as the focus on Science and Engineering in the 50's through the 70's when the Space Race with the Soviet Union was an immediate and overwhelming concern.

We need the same focus nowadays, perhaps on a more local scale, in education across the country in order for America to meet the challenges from rivals like China and Russia. Let classrooms drip with boring theories (or at least their most basic forms) of cryptographic models. Let students whine to their parents about their crypto teacher in 10th grade. Yes in 10th grade. This should be top priority. And Tom Bosssert is a great example of why it should be.

The other guy sucked in by this UK Troll? The Mooch himself who apparently got into quite the argument with the troll. What a laugh, huh?