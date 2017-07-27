Tweeting on Transgendered Troops Is not Enough

We’re almost into August, whether the recess is pushed back or not. An emerging skinny repeal of Obamacare by the Senate raises some troubling questions as outlined in an article in The Federalist by Chris Jacobs, who has a thorough understanding of both the policy side and the politics side of healthcare. White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is in open combat with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus over an article in Politico that revealed Mooch’s finances, with Scaramucci accusing Priebus on CNN of being a leaker. The president is at war with his AG and insists on letting the world know about it through his usual tweeting and shaming strategy that may alienate him completely from his own party.

And North Korea may be much closer than was previously believed to having operational long-range missile capacity, capable of launching nuclear warheads not just at Alaska and Hawaii, but perhaps even capable of reaching the West Coast.

But never mind. We have no time for that. Let's instead waste time and oxygen and delve into the role of transgendered military personnel and whether and how they have a rightful place in combat operations. Or even in the military itself.

There's all sorts of sites you can go to to put together whatever facts and opinions you need to support your own view of this, or to lambaste the other side's point of view. I went to Red State, which tends to be #StillNeverTrump in it's general outlook, with Strieff as one notable exception. And Politico whose article on the background of Trump's Transgender Tweet is the basis for much of what was written at Red State.

As part of a spending bill, an amendment that would have prohibited DoD from spending Defense budget dollars on gender reassignment surgery was defeated by the Democrats and by 24 moderate GOP House members. Strieff, who is furious, lists all 24 of the GOP pro-gender-surgery Republicans who combined with Dems to defeat the amendment. So GOP House members who proposed the amendment (in other words the other 216 Republican House Members) went to Defense Secretary Mattis who hedged, and then they went around Mattis, directly to Trump.

Hence the Trump tweet prohibiting transgendered military members, which went much further than what the House GOP members specifically wanted: a ban on Pentagon-funded gender reassignment surgery. But it certainly got the job done, if by job you mean raising a media storm. And then there's the inevitable legal challenges that will be mounted. So it certainly re-ignited the battle on identity politics and the military, which is what the White House seemed to want all along.

There have been passionate tweets on either side by military men/women/ze's? and it raises a fundamental question about the military: is being a combat personnel of the American military a right for every and any applicant? Or a privilege accorded to those who can most effectively engage in the horrifyingly difficult work of surviving and killing the enemy in a combat zone? In other words to quote Senator McCain who criticized the tweets but said:

... any American who wants to serve our country and is able to meet the standards should have the opportunity to do so.

That's a two-part statement, and the second part about ability is not to be forgotten. And does gender dysphoria make you an unreliable combat soldier? And therefore unable to meet the standards?

These are questions that can't be answered by a series of tweets, whether by trans former Navy Seals, or by the president himself. Instead, it may very well have to be decided by the Supreme Court, a process which will involve expert witnesses and carefully constructed testimony, and amicus briefs and all the rest of it. The tweets, by that point, will be hanging out on the courtroom steps.