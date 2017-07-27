Tweeting on Transgendered Troops Is not Enough
We’re almost into August, whether the recess is pushed back or not. An emerging skinny repeal of Obamacare by the Senate raises some troubling questions as outlined in an article in The Federalist by Chris Jacobs, who has a thorough understanding of both the policy side and the politics side of healthcare. White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is in open combat with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus over an article in Politico that revealed Mooch’s finances, with Scaramucci accusing Priebus on CNN of being a leaker. The president is at war with his AG and insists on letting the world know about it through his usual tweeting and shaming strategy that may alienate him completely from his own party.
And North Korea may be much closer than was previously believed to having operational long-range missile capacity, capable of launching nuclear warheads not just at Alaska and Hawaii, but perhaps even capable of reaching the West Coast.
But never mind. We have no time for that. Let's instead waste time and oxygen and delve into the role of transgendered military personnel and whether and how they have a rightful place in combat operations. Or even in the military itself.
There's all sorts of sites you can go to to put together whatever facts and opinions you need to support your own view of this, or to lambaste the other side's point of view. I went to Red State, which tends to be #StillNeverTrump in it's general outlook, with Strieff as one notable exception. And Politico whose article on the background of Trump's Transgender Tweet is the basis for much of what was written at Red State.
As part of a spending bill, an amendment that would have prohibited DoD from spending Defense budget dollars on gender reassignment surgery was defeated by the Democrats and by 24 moderate GOP House members. Strieff, who is furious, lists all 24 of the GOP pro-gender-surgery Republicans who combined with Dems to defeat the amendment. So GOP House members who proposed the amendment (in other words the other 216 Republican House Members) went to Defense Secretary Mattis who hedged, and then they went around Mattis, directly to Trump.
Hence the Trump tweet prohibiting transgendered military members, which went much further than what the House GOP members specifically wanted: a ban on Pentagon-funded gender reassignment surgery. But it certainly got the job done, if by job you mean raising a media storm. And then there's the inevitable legal challenges that will be mounted. So it certainly re-ignited the battle on identity politics and the military, which is what the White House seemed to want all along.
There have been passionate tweets on either side by military men/women/ze's? and it raises a fundamental question about the military: is being a combat personnel of the American military a right for every and any applicant? Or a privilege accorded to those who can most effectively engage in the horrifyingly difficult work of surviving and killing the enemy in a combat zone? In other words to quote Senator McCain who criticized the tweets but said:
... any American who wants to serve our country and is able to meet the standards should have the opportunity to do so.
That's a two-part statement, and the second part about ability is not to be forgotten. And does gender dysphoria make you an unreliable combat soldier? And therefore unable to meet the standards?
These are questions that can't be answered by a series of tweets, whether by trans former Navy Seals, or by the president himself. Instead, it may very well have to be decided by the Supreme Court, a process which will involve expert witnesses and carefully constructed testimony, and amicus briefs and all the rest of it. The tweets, by that point, will be hanging out on the courtroom steps.Posted by Keeley at July 27, 2017 9:20 PM
There is no reason to believe that trannies cannot serve in the military, there just needs to be some clearly defined ground rules.
Government has no right or duty to use taxpayer money to pay for those electing to have plastic surgery.
If you are a male, you are subject to male standards, if you are female, you are subject to female standards. You do not get to choose the standards that apply to who you are pretending to be.
Being a soldier is all that matters. Your desire to wear a skirt or be called Kristin instead of Kris, means nothing.Posted by: kctim at July 28, 2017 9:54 AM
I believe that Trump is playing the media and the left. They bounce from one (supposed) constitutional crisis to another. In the meantime, Trump continues to dismantle the lefts and Obama’s legacy. I served four years in the military, from 1966 to 1970, and I can say for a certainty that I would have been very uncomfortable watching the guy bunking next to me put on a bra, panties, and a dress. I have no doubt there were queers and he/she’s in the military, but don’t ask don’t tell worked fine. Stats are that .03 of 1% of Americans are he/shes, but the left wants to make that number 50%. I don’t want to be around queers and he/shes, I don’t want them around my kids, or my grandkids…and that’s my 1st amendment rights to declare it. I stand with the doctors who call it a mental problem, but I go further to say it’s a sin problem. Who honestly believes a wacko leftist parent who says of her/his child, “little Johnny knew when he was only 4 years old that he was really a girl”. Give me a break.Posted by: Blaine at July 28, 2017 2:08 PM
President Trump is speaking to law enforcement in Brentwood, NY. Thousands are there, and cheering Trump and shouting “we love you”. In NY, the seat of liberalism. Can you believe it. The democrats had no use for Sessions, until the president came down on him; then the left couldn’t say enough good about. Now the AG and ICE are cracking down on illegals and MS-13. What is the left going to do now? Are they going to attack Sessions again, or continue to praise him.Posted by: Blaine at July 28, 2017 2:34 PM
1.6 billion already approved to start building the wall. But let’s talk about fake news…Russia. Thousands of MS-13 gang members arrested, gun confiscated, and drugs taken off the streets…but let’s talk about he/she’s in the military.Posted by: Blaine at July 28, 2017 2:44 PM
Thanks for your cogent comments Blaine.
“And does gender dysphoria make you an unreliable combat soldier? And therefore unable to meet the standards?”
My take on this is simple. I do not want anyone so confused about their gender to be given a rifle and ammo.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 28, 2017 2:52 PM
I spent 14 years in the USN 65-79, we had gays but they kept it to themselves. As far as transgender, they should NOT be allowed to be in the military. In a combat situation and combat zone they may not be able to get their meds for days. God only knows what emotional crisis they would go through during that time they are without the meds. The military must be combat ready at a moments notice and a person who needs medical attention on a regular basis does not fit that criteria.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 28, 2017 4:37 PM
It is quite obvious that none of the people commenting above have ever known a transgender person. They are brave and capable people and I am honored that some of them choose to put their own lives at risk defending this country. There is no difference in ability between cisgender and transgender people.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 28, 2017 6:43 PM
There is no difference in ability between cisgender and transgender people.
Posted by: Warren Porter at July 28, 2017 6:43 PM
Really? Then why special names for people?
The mental process (cognition) of knowing who and what I am has a definitive affect on my ability to function.
“Feeling that your body does not reflect your true gender can cause severe distress, anxiety, and depression. “Dysphoria” is a feeling of dissatisfaction, anxiety, and restlessness. With gender dysphoria, the discomfort with your male or female body can be so intense that it can interfere with the way you function in normal life, for instance at school or work or during social activities.”
http://www.webmd.com/mental-health/gender-dysphoria#1Posted by: Royal Flush at July 28, 2017 7:00 PM
Warped, You never served in the Military did you? You have no idea what it is like in a War Zone do you? When you have to put your safety and the safety of the men around you in the hands of someone who has done without their Meds. for days and their emotional stability has gone haywire because of their hormone levels are out of wack is not a good idea. The Military has to be combat ready at all times, and not dependent on Medical needs. Transgender people may be brave but capable, NO!!!Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 28, 2017 7:20 PM
Really? Then why special names for people?Special names do not denote a difference in ability or function.
The mental process (cognition) of knowing who and what I am has a definitive affect on my ability to function.
I am acquainted with several transgender people. They know how or what they are with as much confidence as you or I do.
Gender dysphoria is a disorder suffered by only some transgender people. However, the condition can be cured with hormone replacement therapies and/or reassignment surgery. After treatment, people generally no longer operate any differently than the rest of us. There’s no reason to treat gender dysphoria any differently than any multitude of other conditions that might befall someone.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 28, 2017 7:22 PM
someone who has done without their Meds. for days and their emotional stability has gone haywire because of their hormone levels are out of wack is not a good idea
If a person cannot survive without their medication for a few days without going haywire, they are not fit to serve. However, there are plenty of transgender people who function fine without a daily medication regimen.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 28, 2017 7:29 PM
There’s no reason to treat gender dysphoria any differently than any multitude of other conditions that might befall someone.
Posted by: Warren Porter at July 28, 2017 7:22 PM
Hmmm…when I underwent a physical exam upon being drafted into the Army, I would not have passed if I had certain medical, mental or physical conditions. Has that changed Warren?
I furnished a source for my quote Warren. From where do you get all your contentions? Is it simply your personal belief based upon knowing a few trans?Posted by: Royal Flush at July 28, 2017 7:34 PM
“However, the condition can be cured…”
Really Warren? Please provide us some information.
If I am too obese to be accepted into the military I can also be cured. However, the military won’t fund my cure.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 28, 2017 7:39 PM
Warped, again you have never been in a war zone have you? The people fighting in a war zone DO NOT need to wonder if that transgender person who has been without his/her meds for days may snap. In a war zone there are enough things to worry about then some tranny who is going through withdrawals.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at July 28, 2017 7:46 PM
Hmmm…when I underwent a physical exam upon being drafted into the Army, I would not have passed if I had certain medical, mental or physical conditions. Has that changed Warren?
Certain conditions by necessity will impair a soldier sufficiently to disqualify them from service. Certain other conditions (eg mild myopia) are not onerous enough merit blanket prohibition, although there are certainly some jobs that may need to be excluded on a case by case basis.
Really Warren? Please provide us some information.
I am not a doctor, nor am I your research monkey. If you want to argue that gender dysphoria is incurable, you can provide that proof yourself. I am going on the anecdotal evidence from people that I know and some of them have told me that they do not experience dysphoria anymore after receiving their treatments.
If I am too obese to be accepted into the military I can also be cured. However, the military won’t fund my cure.
Yet, the military gladly hands out free eyeglasses to mildly nearsighted recruits all the time.
The people fighting in a war zone DO NOT need to wonder if that transgender person who has been without his/her meds for days may snap
Soldiers in war zones can rest easy. Their transgender comrades will not snap any more often than their cisgender comrades. If a particular transgender individual cannot handle the pressures of combat, that’s a different matter, but that was the policy already. If a transgender person is accepted into the military, it can be assumed they have been evaluated by trained medical personnel and certified as fit to serve.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 28, 2017 8:26 PM
Warped, if a transgender person is accepted into the military I’m sure that it is before their transformation. I doubt that they would be accepted into the military after their transformation.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at July 28, 2017 8:31 PM
Also Warped, the Military is NOT an equal opportunity employer. You can be denied for a number of reasons.
Warren has no idea what he is talking about. He has no military experience but that doesn’t stop him from trying to act like an expert.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 8:25 AM
Warren makes the blanket claim that transgender soldiers would not snap any more often than anyone else; but it’s a fact that transgenders are 20% more likely to commit suicide. Warren probably does not understand this, but the military has one standard that everyone must meet. Example, I went through boot camp with a young man, who they found out was allergic to wool, which meant he couldn’t wear wool uniforms. He begged to stay in the service and said he could serve in an area where he didn’t have to wear wool. He was given a medical discharge because he had to meet the requirements of serving wherever and whenever they sent him.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 8:42 AM
If an individual cannot meet the military’s strict standards of physical and mental resilience, then they don’t belong in the military. Nothing about transgender people indicates that they cannot meet the same standards as cisgender people.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 29, 2017 9:01 AM
That’s true Warped as long as they keep quiet about their feelings and have their transformation done after they serve, that is what that Navy Seal did. His/her transformation was done after.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at July 29, 2017 11:27 AM
The military may hand out eyeglasses but they don’t enlist blind people. Correcting minor sight problems is a far cry from changing someone from a male to a female. That is abnormal and unnecessary. What they did for Manning was pure politics and has no place in the military. It’s not a social playground, it’s a killing machine.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 29, 2017 12:33 PM
as long as they …
KAP, you have no expertise or authority to back up your pronouncement. The military reviewed these issues extensively under the Obama administration. People who openly acknowledge their transgender status are no different than anyone else in their capabilities. Undergoing hormone replacement therapy or reassignment surgery does not in of itself make one unfit to serve. The same can also be said for openly acknowledging one’s transgender status while electing to not modify one’s bodily anatomy or chemistry.
In fact, I am willing to say that keeping quiet about one’s transgenderism and sequestering those thoughts is a recipe for disaster. Just look at what happened to Chelsea Manning. If she had been given the opportunity to acknowledge the truth about herself, then she would never have leaked those secrets.
That is abnormal and unnecessary.
Please save your petty moralizing for another time, WW.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 29, 2017 1:02 PM
Warped, I have more expertise then you have regarding the military. Manning is a clear example of why transgender should not be allowed in the military. You just blew your reasoning all to HELL bring up that traitor. Goes to show the mental issues associated with transgenders. The military should never be used for social experiments like the one Obama did with transgenders. If a man thinks he is a woman he had mental issues and just like any other person with mental issues should be denoedPosted by: Richard Kapitan at July 29, 2017 1:39 PM
Also Warped, why don’t you join the military and find out what it is like before you spout off things you know nothing about. You are not the expert you think you are. I served I know what it is like in the military.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 29, 2017 1:46 PM
“I am not a doctor, nor am I your research monkey.”
Fine Warren. Then my linked medical research dominates over your anecdotal beliefs.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 29, 2017 1:49 PM
Why am I not allowed to post a response?Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 2:10 PM
My question goes through, but nothing else.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 2:13 PM
Warperd I am not a expert on transgenders but I do know the military is not the place for a he/she or she/he to be in. As you said you are not a “RESEARCH MONKEY” but Obama made transgenders into just that by letting them in the military.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 29, 2017 2:15 PM
Warren, you have already stated that you weren’t a doctor, and I assume you’re not a psychiatrist and yet you make the blanket statement that there is no reason why transgenders can’t meet the same standards as anyone else. We are not talking civilians, we are talking highly trained military that must work as a single unit. The transgender by nature is confused and suffering from a mental disorders.
Like everything else the left loves to champion based on feelings and emotion; they never look at the facts. If, as has been shown in Royal’s and my links, that transgender is a “Mental Disorder”, how could a person possibly be trusted to have his/her finger on the trigger/button?
Dr. Paul R. McHugh of John Hopkins on cnsnews, help me Royal. Someone on WB is blocking me.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 2:22 PM
Blaine, I found the article by Dr. McHugh and tried to post a link but I too am blocked.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 29, 2017 2:31 PM
WB will not let me post the link.
John Hopkins psychiatrist calls transgenderism a mental disorder. Does someone with a mental disorder need to be in the military?Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 2:32 PM
Blaine, the linked article has the word “s*x” in the link so it is blocked.
Here’s an alternative.
http://www.cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/johns-hopkins-psychiatrist-transgendered-men-dont-become-women-they-becomePosted by: Royal Flush at July 29, 2017 2:35 PM
Interesting that a legitimate psychiatric expert on the subject is blocked on WB. But Warren’s touchy feely comments have no trouble being posted. My guess is that there is nothing that can be said to sway WP’s thinking. His mentality is we are wrong, no Matt that most of us have been in the military and know how it works.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 2:38 PM
Thanks Royal, I never noticed, but wouldn’t even let me post the title of the article without the web link.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 2:42 PM
I’m working from a iPhone and it’s not like using a laptop.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 2:46 PM
Please save your petty moralizing for another time, WW.
You certainly get testy when you lose an argument, don’t you?
Posted by: Weary Willie at July 29, 2017 3:46 PM
Glad you noticed that about Warren too, Weary.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 29, 2017 4:12 PM
Saying a guy commits treason because he isn’t a girl is absolutely hilarious! That made my eyebrows chuckle!Posted by: Weary Willie at July 29, 2017 5:19 PM
In the case of Australia, there is no evidence and there have been no reports of any effect on cohesion, operational effectiveness, or readiness (Frank, 2010). In the case of Israel, there has also been no reported effect on cohesion or readiness (Speckhard and Paz, 2014). Transgender personnel in these militaries have reported feeling supported and accommodated throughout their gender transition, and there is no evidence of any impact on operational effectiveness (Speckhard and Paz, 2014). In fact, commanders have reported that transgender personnel perform their military duties and contribute effectively to their units (Speckhard and Paz, 2014). Interviews with commanders in the United Kingdom also found no effect on operational effectiveness or readiness (Frank, 2010). Some commanders reported that increases in diversity had led to increases in readiness and performance. Interviews with these same commanders also found no effect on cohesion, though there were some reports of resistance to the policy change within the general military population, which led to a less-than-welcoming environment for transgender personnel. However, this resistance was apparently short-lived (Frank, 2010)/blockquote> CheckmatePosted by: Warren Porter at July 29, 2017 5:55 PM
Thanks for the research Warren. From the little I could glean from your link, none of the studies were performed under combat conditions, or heavy stress situations.
None of the results stated were shown to be based on anything but opinion. Three of the authors and specialty named in your link are:
Agnes Gereben Schaefer Senior Political Scientist
Radha Iyengar Senior Economist
Jennifer Kavanagh Political Scientist
I will believe the link I provided from WebMD. Why should any military lives be at risk for a social experiment?
“With gender dysphoria, the discomfort with your male or female body can be so intense that it can interfere with the way you function in normal life, for instance at school or work or during social activities.”Posted by: Royal Flush at July 29, 2017 6:31 PM
Short-lived. Fine. The only problem is that the left is never satisfied. You give them an inch they want another inch, again and again. They’re like stray dogs. You feed them and they keep coming back. For all we know the left will be having our military doing cadence in tutus in the future. We have to draw a line somewhere. It might be best to draw it on the healthy side of mental stability.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 29, 2017 6:33 PM
The three social scientists are merely citing preexisting research: (Frank 2010) and (Speckhard and Paz, 2014). If you want to quibble credentials, take it up with them.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 29, 2017 6:37 PM
Warped, How a person reacts in a combat situation is what counts. We saw how Manning reacted in a non combat situation the he/she became a traitor. Combat is bad enough for a normal person and you think we should put our trust in a person who doesn’t know what gender he/she wants to be? What another country wants to do with their military is their business and their citizens business.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 29, 2017 6:43 PM
I still can’t post anything, someone has shut me down.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 6:52 PM
You will never get WP to surrender his socialist views.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 6:54 PM
He spent who knows how many years having this stuff spoon fed into his brain. He knows nothing, has never done anything…but by God don’t dare try to tell him anything.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 6:57 PM
“If you want to quibble credentials, take it up with them.”
Posted by: Warren Porter at July 29, 2017 6:37 PM
How rich is that comment friends. How often have we read Warren dissing any man-made global warming opinion from qualified scientists simply because they don’t agree with what he was taught by some Liberal Professor with an agenda?
I place no faith at all in the Rand link he provided and he won’t even defend the authors listed in that very link.
“In fact, gender dysphoria—the official psychiatric term for feeling oneself to be of the opposite s*x—belongs in the family of similarly disordered assumptions about the body, such as anorexia nervosa and body dysmorphic disorder,” said McHugh.
“Its treatment should not be directed at the body as with surgery and hormones any more than one treats obesity-fearing anorexic patients with liposuction,” he said.
In fact, at Johns Hopkins, where they pioneered s*x-change-surgery, “we demonstrated that the practice brought no important benefits,” said Dr. McHugh. “As a result, we stopped offering that form of treatment in the 1970s.”
http://www.cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/johns-hopkins-psychiatrist-transgendered-men-dont-become-women-they-become
However, there is plenty of evidence showing that “transgendering” is a “psychological rather than a biological matter,” said Dr. McHugh.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 7:00 PM
Thank you Royal…WB would not let me load that quote.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 7:02 PM
How a person reacts in a combat situation is what counts. We saw how Manning reacted in a non combat situation the he/she became a traitor.
Chelsea served before the military was integrated. Her experience is a warning AGAINST placing restrictions on transgender soldiers.
doesn’t know what gender he/she wants to be
You don’t seem to understand. Transgender people know exactly what gender they are, YOU are the one who is confused.
What another country wants to do with their military is their business and their citizens business.
Israel has experience putting transgender troops in combat situations for many years. It would behoove us to listen to what they have to say and take that under consideration.
I am still waiting for anyone to cite any concrete and comprehensive study of transgender soldiers that finds such individuals unfit for service. Instead, I have a lot of prejudiced assumptions, derogatory slurs and a miscited WebMD article. In other words, nothing but bullshit supports the opposition. People seem like they are more interested in hurting marginalized individuals than giving the military the best tools and personnel they need to win the next war.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 29, 2017 7:07 PM
Great Warren, let’s just throw Dr. McHugh’s 40 years of experience in transgender work out the window. Multiple books written on the subject and research. But he don’t fit you pre-conceived perceptions, so let’s just toss his research out, in favor of what politicians say.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 7:34 PM
Warped, Israel has 1/10 the size of our military. Israel has 168,000 active forces our military 1,373,000 active forces. How many of Israel’s military is stationed outside of Israel? How many of our military are outside of the U. S.? How many Transgender are serving in Israel? How many in the U. S.? I read a few different accounts of the number one account says 630-6500 another says 15,000 serving in the U. S. which is it? As far as Manning quit with the cop out of restrictions placed on him/her. The same thing was placed on that Navy Seal yet he wasn’t a traitor and he didn’t change until after he retired. He would of been kicked out if he/she spoke up.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 29, 2017 7:41 PM
Warped just read a L A Times article dated 26 July that said Israel in 2014 had at least 5 transgender in their military.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 29, 2017 7:47 PM
Also Warped, Considering where Israel is located and the size of their forces I wouldn’t be to choosey of who was in my military either as long as they could pick up a gun would be fine.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 29, 2017 8:23 PM
I know how the left loves polls and stats, but the stats are that .03% of the American population is transgender. At that percentage a total of 411.9 transgenders would be in the military. But you have to take in to account that a majority of men who want to be women, would never enlist in the military. My guess is there is no more than a handful of transgenders in the military. But as usual, the left loves to change the lives of the many, for the few. Such as Obamacare; they destroyed the HC of the nation, in order to give handouts to a few.Posted by: Blaine at July 29, 2017 10:57 PM
