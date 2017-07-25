The President Does not Need to Attack His Closest Allies

As McCain returns to vote, we should give a thought as Jim Geraghty did, to the Democrat hostage-holding of funding for the VA. Because the House wants to try working outside the shabby box of current Veteran Affairs management practices and processes, Democrats are saying no, as if more government is the solution to the VA’s woes.

But this is all under the radar, thanks to the President's Tuesday morning tweet storm. Attorney General Sessions has been in President Trump's sights for at least a few weeks, at least publicly. Privately, his anger at one of his first and most loyal supporters has been brewing for a much longer time. And now he almost daily berates the man in charge at Justice, calling him beleaguered and demanding he investigate Hillary Clinton's emails.

Does he want Sessions to retire so that he can then fire Rosenstein, and finally dismiss Special Counsel Mueller? Given the administration's targeting of Sessions and Mueller, with Rosenstein caught between them if you will, it's reasonable to assume that Trump is indeed considering something of the sort. Especially when his close allies leak to the press about the fact that he's considering precisely that.

At what point does the GOP seriously begin pushing back? Considering that Democrats are reaping the already hysterical media coverage of the Russia probes, serious pushback is something Republicans do knowing full well that it damages the party brand, one that is already damaged goods, as are most political institutions in America nowadays.

Well, when Rudy Giuliani clearly states that Sessions did the right thing by recusing himself, and also dismisses any possibility of him being AG, and when Senator Ted Cruz does basically the same thing, maybe the president should take notice. He is alienating his closest allies in the GOP; the ones who supported his campaign whole heartedly, even when the Access Hollywood tapes made most of us assume his run at the presidency was over.

Let's imagine that Trump does manage to make Session's life so miserable that he gets his AG to resign and sets in motion perhaps the possibility of a recess appointment of an AG who would serve until the Senate's 2018 session starts in January. Who will possibly step up for the job?

Jared Kushner?

The president does not have to do any of this. He could have accomplished far more than he has (and he has accomplished some notable goals; as in immigration management if not legal policy, as well as Gorsuch's appointment, as well as trimming back regulations set up by Obama in the previous administration's dying days), by leaving the probes alone and focusing on using his bully pulpit effectively to help organize and sell any Obamacare repeal that eventually actually makes it to his desk.

But he has done little of that. And he is drawing his inner circle of outsiders closer to him. Will Reince Priebus be next? What will happen at Justice? Tillerson is doubtful about whether he can remain in his job for more than a year, if you believe some of the latest leaks. McMaster is frustrated, according to more leaks.

Is Michael Brendan Dougherty right? Is Trump a nightmare boss that no one will want to work for? Because the question is: what is your loyalty directed towards when you agree to work for the White House? The constitution? The party that won the White House? The faction of the party that is in power? The personal connections you have made in the beltway? Personal ties outside of Washington? A specific policy or viewpoint? A specific cause? The president and only the president?

It's to all of the above and more. But you are forced very quickly to prioritize those loyalties in a place like Washington D.C. And this president is actively forcing you to choose. On twitter with no warning beforehand, one has to assume. He's running the White House like he did his business.

And that's one of the main reasons he has been attacked so fiercely. Because he was suspected of being the kind who would upend decades old processes in the beltway. And he sure has. But the way he is doing it is sabotaging his very real opportunity to disrupt the systems of patronage and lobbying and power broking he railed against in his campaign. And he has instead traded these opportunities for change for what is increasingly a family fiefdom.

And that is an unsustainable proposal. Not even someone with the president's unique character, shall we say, can afford to attack his closest allies and expect to achieve anything substantial in Washington. So we will just have to wait and see what each new tweet brings. And whether more people start to say: I've had enough. That's where we are right now.