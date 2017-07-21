The President and Two Zombies on the Front Lawn

It would be uncouth to put a link to the youtube video of that baseball bat scene in The Untouchables, the Brian De Palma film where Robert De Niro has an unforgettable scene with a bat and a double-dealing associate. But one is reminded somewhat of that scene when thinking about President Trump’s luncheon with GOP Senators this Wednesday.





Seated next to the president was Senator Dean Heller of Nevada, who is certainly in for a rather tight re-election bid, and who did not support the BCRA repeal-and-replace legislation. Trump as the cameras rolled listed the benefits of the legislation and added these words:

Look, he wants to remain a senator doesn't he? I think the people of your state, which I know very well, I think they're going to appreciate what you hopefully will do.

In other words: nice seat youse got there senator, be a shame if anything was to happen to it.

That's more like it Mr. President! You see? You get to do these sorts of nasty things when you're president. And you can even learn to enjoy doing them, which won't be very hard for you one suspects. You don't have to spend your days obsessing over the news cycle and unholstering your iphone for yet another tweet storm. You can bring grown up, powerful, ambitious men and women into a nice room, serve them wonderful food, and humiliate them like naughty 2nd graders while the world's media records the event.

Why do this? Because we now have two zombies clawing at each other's eyes and chewing on each other's jugulars on the front lawn of the White House: The ACA and the BCRA. It seems that McConnell will keep trying to get the senate to approve some sort of repeal, and perhaps a replace as well, after all. At least that's where it stands early Wednesday evening.

When an attempted legislation melts down after months of agonized compromises, heated and confusing policy debates, as well as backroom deal making, it does seem that there are problems with the team. So perhaps the only way to do politics in this type of toxic afterglow is to play Al Capone style hard ball.

Will it work?

Jonah Goldberg has an article today in National Review that focuses on Rand Paul, and questions whether his "no" votes on the BCRA are actually a display of this libertarian philosophy, or an indication of something more venal. He puts forth a few facts:

The BCRA is really unpopular in Senator Paul's home state of Kentucky.

More than 20% of the population is on Medicaid in the bluegrass state.

Senator Paul keeps moving the goalposts and insisting on the legislations shortcomings.

His current insistence on a clean repeal is exactly the opposite of what he insisted back in January, when he demanded repeal and replace as the only alternative, while McConnell at the time was pushing a clean repeal.

Does Rand Paul want any GOP health care bill to fail? Because he's comfortable - as a politician not as a supposed libertarian - with the status quo in his home state? And if so, then he's in good company with Murkowski and Collins and even perhaps Utah's Mike Lee. Murkowski has been savagely attacked by some like Patterico at Red State for her hypocrisy. Collins to be fair, has never been for any reform or rollback of Obamacare's mandates and regulations. She's a liberal who pretends she's a Republican moderate and she gets elected that way in her home state of Maine.

One can't be sure of any possible ulterior motives on the part of others like Senator Lee, who has put forth his own proposal to be fair. But it does seem that getting re-elected is far more important to GOP (and any) senators than putting themselves on the line for a bill their constituents don't like.

So Dean Heller will have to decide what is more important to him: the BCRA or his political future. He may help save both. He may save neither. He may get one of two. And Trump's tough talk may not be enough. Health care in America in 2017 is almost an impossible puzzle to solve. Any pinch hitters out there?