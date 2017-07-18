'Friendly' Reminder...Pun Intended!

These days, it is rare to find a political community representing all sides of politics and WatchBlog is a unique community that we are proud of. Debate is part of politics, but our goal is to maintain a community of friendly debate.

Without our contributors and readers, WB wouldn’t be the special forum that it is. Let’s do our best to keep the quality of WatchBlog to a higher standard, and respect and enjoy others’ point of view with a healthy conversation.

Reminder: no hate speech, personal attacks or name-calling. And yes, we did delete comments from the previous thread that we felt fell into those categories.