'Friendly' Reminder...Pun Intended!
These days, it is rare to find a political community representing all sides of politics and WatchBlog is a unique community that we are proud of. Debate is part of politics, but our goal is to maintain a community of friendly debate.
Without our contributors and readers, WB wouldn’t be the special forum that it is. Let’s do our best to keep the quality of WatchBlog to a higher standard, and respect and enjoy others’ point of view with a healthy conversation.
Reminder: no hate speech, personal attacks or name-calling. And yes, we did delete comments from the previous thread that we felt fell into those categories.Posted by liz at July 18, 2017 2:48 PM
Thank you liz.
Referees are always needed in contact sports and political discussions.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 18, 2017 2:54 PM
Thanks Liz!Posted by: phx8 at July 18, 2017 4:23 PM
Thank you. Hopefully your intervention won’t be necessary going forward.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 18, 2017 5:38 PM
I think you’re too optimistic warren. Anyone know how to “bleach” all record of this site from a tablet?Posted by: oraoghilie at July 18, 2017 5:40 PM
What, do you mean with a cloth?
How about not putting them up there to begin with?Posted by: Weary Willie at July 18, 2017 7:20 PM
Good timing Liz, and such a positive warning,
Thanks.
Hopefully we can raise the bar around here a bit.Posted by: j2t2 at July 18, 2017 8:34 PM
I don’t believe that this statement is accurate. IMO, not only are actual Rpblcn views not represented here any longer by any writer, but the independent column has become a second far right wing forum, pandering to a handful of individuals whose opinions are frequently so incoherent that it would be difficult to frame a response.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 20, 2017 9:30 AM
Actually it’s you who are so far left everything to the right looks radical to you.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 20, 2017 5:06 PM
oraoghilie,
Agreed. The middle column was always a toughie. Libertarians and Greens would be the logical candidates to write articles, but Rhinehold rarely participates anymore. Greens are an absolute disgrace. I’m not sure there has ever been a decent green article. C&J no longer posts conservative views in the right hand column, which is too bad. I still enjoy reading what others think, even if it is bizarre, incoherent, or worse. Unfortunately I can no longer write articles for the liberal column due to an inability to get Word Press to allow my computer to work with it. Liz & others have been tremendously helpful, but no joy there. One of these days I will replace my PC, so maybe then…
When things turn excessively personal or creepy on WB I tune out. If a reminder to others that I would rather talk politics than flame and troll, then I move on.Posted by: phx8 at July 20, 2017 5:52 PM
LOL…all this blame throwing by folks who do not own a mirror.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 20, 2017 6:01 PM
I’m sure there is some kind of government program that gives out free PC’s. Kind of like Obama phones.Posted by: Blaine at July 20, 2017 6:23 PM
You have to be in grade school to get a free PC.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 20, 2017 6:35 PM
Then he qualifies.Posted by: Blaine at July 20, 2017 6:40 PM
Yeah, they were probably the best writers they ever had in this column. They did comment recently, but apparently aren’t interested in defending the deplorable. The comments following yours make it pretty clear that those who troll are going to continue to do the same. My suggestion to Liz is that if she’s not willing to have people post articles without allowing comments, that everyone should re-register as the writers do, saying to which column they wish to participate.
It probably wouldn’t work, and would kill off the red and green columns, where the comments from those same people are non-substantive. It’s a shame about the green column and the green party. Rhinehold almost pulled me back in a while ago by quoting Richard Feynman, but I resisted. I like to read here, but there’s very little to read.
The era of the PC is officially over for me. I’m hanging on to this one to watch dvds and transfer files from hard drives to flash drives. I haven’t even bought the mini drives for the tablet yet. I resisting getting a tablet for a long time, and didn’t like it at first, but it’s so handy to carry around compared to this that I’ve gotten used to it. Now I have to get used to not typing on a keyboard.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 20, 2017 9:40 PM
