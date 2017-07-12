Expect No Closure From the Russia Probes

There will be no closure.

There will be even more committee hearings - with Donald Jr. quickly moving to the head of the guest list at various House and Senate Intel Committees. There may very well be charges laid at some point when the low-key and methodical Special Counsel Mueller gets around to it with his team of top notch predators. Beyond the congressional hearings, there will definitely be lots and lots of interviews with persons of interest, who will be mercilessly cross-examined by the authorities, and if they display anything like the level of intelligence and political savvy that Donald Trump Jr. has displayed over the last few days, they will be charged with some of sort of obstruction of justice, for having given contradictory evidence during what will be multiple, lengthy and merciless interrogations by the FBI.

There will be little attention paid to Alexandra Chalupa, the former DNC official, who worked with Ukraine to try and uncover any dirt on Donald Trump's campaign. But that's news from early this year, in January, even if it was broken back then by Politico. It might be pointed to by someone like Trey Gowdy, but it will hardly go viral.

And that's a problem.

Yes, the tenor of Donald Jr's emails is disturbing. Whether they are illegal is up for a court to decide, although he may eventually be found in fact not to have committed a crime. What he at the very least has committed is an incredible political blunder. For the sloppy and naive way he entered into the meeting as much as for the meeting itself. But whatever the nature of any possible relationship - beyond the ample information given in his emails - with any actor from Russia, there is an overarching theme that will unlikely be changed by these latest events.

Rabid partisanship and tribal politics.

Maybe not. Maybe the committees will start behaving in true bipartisan fashion and let the facts lead, rather than going for the most extreme metaphor they can get their tongues around as long as cameras are rolling and iPhones recording. Unfortunately Tim Kaine has already leapt out from the gates and labelled Donald Jr.'s meeting (along with Manafort and Kushner) with Natalia Veselnitskaya as "treason". Potentially that is, he was kind enough to add.

Tim Kaine might want to review then Senator Ted Kennedy's offer to the Soviet Union regarding Reagan's re-election in 84 and how to sabotage it. It's in the records, but no one really seems to care at this point. Especially Democrats. In fairness to the late senator from Massachusetts, not even Ted Kennedy's offer to the Soviets can perhaps clearly be called treason.

At this point, there is precious little trust in government officials, and the flip side, a corresponding bloodthirsty partisanship that rolls like a tsunami over any calls for reasoned debate, drowning out the long lost art of political persuasion. Nobody trusts anybody's motives nowadays. And the way the Russia probes have and are playing out, one can't really blame the prevailing attitude.

Kaine and Schiff, or Gowdy if you're a Democrat angry about the Benghazi inquiry, command no respect from the other side. If sense is to be made of what exactly was any possible relationship between any key members of the current administration's campaign team and any Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election, then that will have to change.

Right now, it's more likely that the Russia probes will increase the partisan fighting and even widen internal party divisions as well. On both sides of the aisle. Does this mean that political parties - especially Democrats and Republicans in America - will not be anything like they are now within a few elections cycles? Is this the fumbling and snarling of nearly extinct predators, tearing flesh from each other around a shrinking watering hole?

Will the latest revelations by Donald Trump Jr. divide further rather than unite the committees? As a reflection of the intra-party fissures that make things like healthcare reform - never mind true repeal and replace - impossible for a government with majority rule in both chambers of congress, further division is almost certain.

There will be no closure regarding the Russia probe. It shall, and must, continue. But do not expect the partisanship to fade even ever so slightly should real collusion emerge. One can only hope that one's hope for bipartisan workmanship to get at the facts, is not naive, even if such a hope is rather optimistic at this point.