Expect No Closure From the Russia Probes
There will be no closure.
There will be even more committee hearings - with Donald Jr. quickly moving to the head of the guest list at various House and Senate Intel Committees. There may very well be charges laid at some point when the low-key and methodical Special Counsel Mueller gets around to it with his team of top notch predators. Beyond the congressional hearings, there will definitely be lots and lots of interviews with persons of interest, who will be mercilessly cross-examined by the authorities, and if they display anything like the level of intelligence and political savvy that Donald Trump Jr. has displayed over the last few days, they will be charged with some of sort of obstruction of justice, for having given contradictory evidence during what will be multiple, lengthy and merciless interrogations by the FBI.
There will be little attention paid to Alexandra Chalupa, the former DNC official, who worked with Ukraine to try and uncover any dirt on Donald Trump's campaign. But that's news from early this year, in January, even if it was broken back then by Politico. It might be pointed to by someone like Trey Gowdy, but it will hardly go viral.
And that's a problem.
Yes, the tenor of Donald Jr's emails is disturbing. Whether they are illegal is up for a court to decide, although he may eventually be found in fact not to have committed a crime. What he at the very least has committed is an incredible political blunder. For the sloppy and naive way he entered into the meeting as much as for the meeting itself. But whatever the nature of any possible relationship - beyond the ample information given in his emails - with any actor from Russia, there is an overarching theme that will unlikely be changed by these latest events.
Rabid partisanship and tribal politics.
Maybe not. Maybe the committees will start behaving in true bipartisan fashion and let the facts lead, rather than going for the most extreme metaphor they can get their tongues around as long as cameras are rolling and iPhones recording. Unfortunately Tim Kaine has already leapt out from the gates and labelled Donald Jr.'s meeting (along with Manafort and Kushner) with Natalia Veselnitskaya as "treason". Potentially that is, he was kind enough to add.
Tim Kaine might want to review then Senator Ted Kennedy's offer to the Soviet Union regarding Reagan's re-election in 84 and how to sabotage it. It's in the records, but no one really seems to care at this point. Especially Democrats. In fairness to the late senator from Massachusetts, not even Ted Kennedy's offer to the Soviets can perhaps clearly be called treason.
At this point, there is precious little trust in government officials, and the flip side, a corresponding bloodthirsty partisanship that rolls like a tsunami over any calls for reasoned debate, drowning out the long lost art of political persuasion. Nobody trusts anybody's motives nowadays. And the way the Russia probes have and are playing out, one can't really blame the prevailing attitude.
Kaine and Schiff, or Gowdy if you're a Democrat angry about the Benghazi inquiry, command no respect from the other side. If sense is to be made of what exactly was any possible relationship between any key members of the current administration's campaign team and any Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election, then that will have to change.
Right now, it's more likely that the Russia probes will increase the partisan fighting and even widen internal party divisions as well. On both sides of the aisle. Does this mean that political parties - especially Democrats and Republicans in America - will not be anything like they are now within a few elections cycles? Is this the fumbling and snarling of nearly extinct predators, tearing flesh from each other around a shrinking watering hole?
Will the latest revelations by Donald Trump Jr. divide further rather than unite the committees? As a reflection of the intra-party fissures that make things like healthcare reform - never mind true repeal and replace - impossible for a government with majority rule in both chambers of congress, further division is almost certain.
There will be no closure regarding the Russia probe. It shall, and must, continue. But do not expect the partisanship to fade even ever so slightly should real collusion emerge. One can only hope that one's hope for bipartisan workmanship to get at the facts, is not naive, even if such a hope is rather optimistic at this point.Posted by Keeley at July 12, 2017 2:42 PM
As long as there is a drip, drip, drip, there will be no closure.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 12, 2017 3:23 PM
You are correct. But legitimate polls are showing the American people are not concerned about the Russia/Trump investigation; but they are concerned about repealing Obamacare, taxes, the economy, and jobs. The left will continue to try to destroy Trump’s administration with the help of establishment never Trumper republicans, and the result will be continued support for Trump. Rush Limbaugh stated months ago a certain truth; the media did not create the Trump presidency and they certainly can’t destroy it. The media is absolutely perplexed that they have not been able to destroy Trump. The left, led by the media, have routinely misunderstood Donald Trump. All the media is doing is showing the American people how anti American they are. The supporters of Trump know that he is not a career politician and don’t expect him to know all the pitfalls and the gotcha moments. The left will not give up and it will further drive a wedge between themselves and the people. But their attempts will do nothing to turn Trumps supporters against him. The republicans had better get on board or the voters will turn against them.
Posted by: Blaine at July 12, 2017 3:36 PM
Does anyone pedaling the Russia/Trump connection actually believe this crap? Well…there may be some on WB that do, but certainly no person with a working mind.
There is a huge pot of money connected to keeping this nonsense alive. The mainstream media have grist for their always famished mill to grind; along with lucrative profits from their advertisers.
Politicians, magically imbued with impeccable logic and judgement upon crossing the Rubicon, are in great demand for prime-time interviews allowing them to pontificate and appear wise and informed hoping to enhance their reelection chances.
The ever growing Socialist class found in our institutions of higher learning devour such nonsense to buttress their hatred of everything democratic and capitalistic.
And finally, the welfare class with their outstretched arms seeking government largess, supports anything that will empower their Leftist benefactors.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 12, 2017 4:14 PM
Trump, Pence, and Priebus repeatedly claimed no one from the campaign communicated with the Russians. That was false.
AG Sessions met with the Russian Ambassador and then lied about it during his confirmation, both aloud and in writing.
General Flynn also spoke with the Ambassador. When informed Flynn was subject to blackmail, Trump did nothing for 18 days. He only fired the National Security Advisor when it was reported in the media. Since then, Flynn has asked for immunity, and retroactively filed as a Foreign Agent.
Carter Page spoke with the Russians. Has interviewed with the FBI five times already.
Former national security policy aide J.D. Gordon met with the Ambassador at the convention, and was instrumental in making the one and only change to the GOP platform at Trump’s request- barring the US from shipping arms to our Ukrainian ally.
Paul Manafort attended the infamous meeting with the Russian lawyer. He has since retroactively filed as a Foreign Agent.
Trump Jr. attended the meeting too. The e-mailed shared between him, Manafort, and Kushner made it clear the Russian government wanted to give material to the Trump campaign. Trump Jr. said “I love it.” He did not call the FBI; instead, he eagerly accepted the meeting. At first, he claimed he did not know what the meeting was about, or who it was with. Then he claimed it was about adoptions. Once the e-mail was put out there it became obvious he was lying, and had every intention of colluding with a hostile foreign power to influence the US election.
Kushner also attended that meeting, as well as one with the head of a Russian bank, and a third meeting as well. None of these meetings was listed when Kushner put in his security clearance.
Most of these guys have committed crimes, such as backfiling their status as foreign agents, or failing to report meetings with the Russians on their security clearance. Perhaps the Special Counsel will decide their crimes do not merit prosecution, and he will just affectionately rub their heads and say ‘now g’wan, get outta here ya little scamps, and don’t let me catch you meeting with Russians again!’ (Shaking his head) ‘Ya knuckleheads.’
Maybe.
More likely, he will hold the possibility of prosecution and prison over the heads of each one. They all know the other might cut a deal, so if there is anything to say, whoever talks first stays out of jail.Posted by: phx8 at July 12, 2017 5:10 PM
“Most of these guys have committed crimes”
So why aren’t they charged with a crime?
Let me say this again with emphasis, “WHERE’S THE EVIDENCE?”
Talk, talk, talk…where is your evidence?
Until then, you’re just a sounding brass and a tinkling cymbal.Posted by: Blaine at July 12, 2017 5:25 PM
Blaine and I agree. We both ask phx8; “where’s the meat?”Posted by: Royal Flush at July 12, 2017 5:30 PM
Ph has nothing and neither does j2 or any other socialist. It’s all talk. Every time the media led democrats come out with another gotcha, they start wetting all over themselves, believing we finally have Trump, only to be foiled once again. The problem is, when the NYT, MSNBC, CNN, and some of the others finally figure out they have nothing…the word fails to trickle down to ph and j2. They never get the message. But, today, they believe they finally have Trump. But it doesn’t matter, no one cares. You made a good point Royal, Alan Dershowitz, who is a liberal, believes the left are destroying their own party by making fools of themselves chasing rabbits.Posted by: Blaine at July 12, 2017 5:59 PM
The crime was the Russian attack on the 2016 elections. They committed the crime in order to advance their own interests, namely, harm Hillary Clinton and put Trump in office.
Now the question is this: did the Trump campaign help them?
“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”
Donald Trump
7/27/16
And in what is surely just another coincidence-
This is a good one-
Remember that female Russian lawyer Trump Jr., Manafort, and Kushner met with? She represented the company of a Russian oligarch accused of money laundering in NYC real estate. The DOJ under Obama was after that firm and making life miserable for them.
Remember when Trump asked for the resignations of all those District Attorneys, and then had to fire one who wouldn’t go away? Well, shortly after that one was gone, DOJ abruptly settled with the Russian firm on favorable terms. Poof! The DOJ investigation into money laundering went away for a nominal settlement. She is quite the lawyer. Way to make it rain! Wonder if she had some help…Posted by: phx8 at July 12, 2017 6:38 PM
“The crime was the Russian attack on the 2016 elections.”
Where is the proof phx8?
Hillary would advance Russian interests by diminishing our military and causing an increase in the price of oil.
Your remaining arguments are simply silly.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 12, 2017 6:45 PM
I found a site on Facebook that6 had a whole bunch of phx8’s and j2’s it’s called “Represent us” liberals making fools out of themselves by the droves with their nonsensical comments about Trump jr. They forgot that Hillary did the same thing during the campaign with the Ukrainians. Then we have 2 IDIOT Democrat congressmen filing articles of impeachment on the President for firing Comey.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 12, 2017 6:47 PM
Royal, this is how the crazies on the left work; firstthey make an accusation without proof as if it were fact “The crime was the Russian attack on the 2016 elections”. Then they build on the false premise by making comments like “did the Trump campaign help them?” Now mind you the first statement is false (no proof) and everything after that is conjecture. This is how the fake media has been operating for the past 7 months. False insinuation and the hypothetical conclusions. The sad thing about the media is that somewhere buried in their article is a claim that there is no evidence. Unnamed sources claim, no written evidence, but our conclusions are…..
Ph goes on for 2 paragraphs, building a lengthy case on a fake premise.
The reason ph and j2’s friends have abandoned them on WB is because they understand there is no evidence.
The 2 congressmen calling for articles of impeachment must be from California. They are trying to appease their mind dead constituents. There ought to be a test given to politicians to qualify that they have enough sense to fill a position of congressmen or senators.Posted by: Blaine at July 12, 2017 7:45 PM
Sadly Blaine, you are correct about how the “crazies” work.
I am totally disappointed with Republicans in both houses. They control all the committees and yet they hold no hearings on the crimes I believe were committed by the scumbags in the Obama administration.
I understand that some of them don’t like, or actually hate, President Trump. Yet, one would think they could rise above their petty grievances for the benefit of our nation and the American people.
I believe we are a nation doomed to decline and irrelevance unless our leaders wake up and do what is right.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 12, 2017 7:57 PM
RF & KAP,
Hillary Clinton is not president and she holds no office. She is not under investigation for anything, although there is a GOP Congress & White House that could if they saw anything. Hate her all you want, but nothing you say will distract attention away from Trump & the GOP.
Blaine,
So you disbelieve the unanimous conclusion of your country’s own intelligence agencies? Those people swore an oath to defend the Constitution. Some have died for it. And you believe the FBI, CIA, NSA, as well as private companies and allies like the Brits, French, Germans, and Dutch are wrong?
You believe Trump and Putin?Posted by: phx8 at July 12, 2017 8:03 PM
You’re correct Royal, the American people have given the republicans a one time chance to get this right, but the republicans followed for so long they don’t know how to lead. They think that if they compromise with the left, the media and the democrats will like them. They don’t understand the vitriol and hate coming from the left. All those accusations from democrats of how violent conservatives are, and yet it has always been the left who protest and commit violence. I guarantee that ph and j2 are beside themselves and fuming with hatred at what Trump is doing. Rush Limbaugh made a comment last year about the lack of sense of humor on the left. An example is when Trump made a joke and called on the Russians to find Hillary’s missing 33k emails; but the left went spastic, of which we still see ph obsessed about the comment.Posted by: Blaine at July 12, 2017 8:13 PM
Ok ph, if you can show me the evidence of the Russian attack on the 2016 presidential elections and affecting the outcome causing Hillary to lose, I’ll accept it. If you can’t do that, then you have no case.Posted by: Blaine at July 12, 2017 8:20 PM
phx8, Your right Hillary isn’t president and neither is Trump jr. So if we can investigate him for doing something wrong why not the Hillary team also for doing the same?Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 12, 2017 8:43 PM
“… the lack of sense of humor on the left. An example is when Trump made a joke and called on the Russians to find Hillary’s missing 33k emails.”
Just to be absolutely clear; Trump was not joking. When he first made the comment, no one laughed. Shortly afterwards, Spicer said Trump was joking. Trump then tweeted the exact same comment. Journalist Katy Tur asked him about that comment and whether it was appropriate. Trump repeated it and made it clear he was serious. When Tur pressed the point, Trump became angry and told her to “be quiet.” The attempt to spin it as a joke came after everyone realized the horrific nature of what Trump was saying.Posted by: phx8 at July 12, 2017 9:59 PM
The reason ph and j2’s friends have abandoned them on WB is because they understand there is no evidence.
In light of the extraordinary revelation regarding Donald Trump Jr, I decided to visit Watchblog for the first time in over a month. Your shrill whining up and down this page leaves me satisfied with my decision to take a break from here. Trust me, my silence should never be interpreted as a tacit concession of any sort. Rather, it is just an indication of how pathetic today’s right wing talking points are. I have better things to do than engage with Tu Quoque allegations built on lies and deception.
KAP, Blaine and Royal Flush rest their laurels on the fact that we are only in the first stage of this drama. So, there haven’t been any indictments and the most damning evidence remains classified and under wraps. But that really shouldn’t give a Trump supporter much solace. We are only 2 months into Bob Mueller’s investigation and I wouldn’t expect him to be finished until late 2018.
Until Mueller’s final report is published, I suggest Watchblog conservatives keep their mouths shut. It might be best to conserve a modicum of credibility for the future as your comments defending the pursuit of illegally obtained opposition research from Russia will not age well.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 12, 2017 10:08 PM
Warren,
Well said.Posted by: Rich at July 12, 2017 10:17 PM
As for a sense of humor and comedians… Are there conservative comedians? I had to look it up. I came up with Dennis Miller, Greg Gutfield, Jeff Foxworthy, and Larry the Cable Guy. The last two do not really do political humor. Miller never drew enough ratings to do his own show, as far as I know. Gutfield tried it and did poorly.
Nearly every comedian of national significance is a leftist: Stewart, Oliver, Colbert, the staff of The Onion, the SNL cast, Bill Maher, Portlandia (with leftists making fun of the left), and more. The comedians are liberals and their audiences are liberals.
If conservatives have a great sense of humor, they have yet to find anyone to follow on a national level. Sad!Posted by: phx8 at July 12, 2017 10:28 PM
The reason the friends of pdx8 and j2t2 don’t respond here is because there is nothing here except the posts of j2t2 and pdx8. Even right wingers who used to make sense are quoting from nonsense websites. It’s like looking into an unflushed toilet, an overflowing garbage pail, and an overused outhouse.
“You can’t polish this turd”.
drumpf was a manchurian candidate from the beginning, and this was known by the leaders of the punk party. He should have been arrested as soon as he said, “russia, if you’re listening”.
On the pardons issue, they should arrest kushner on one small blackmail charge and see what drumpf does.
assange tried to insert himself back into this by offering to be the one publishing the email chain.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 12, 2017 10:36 PM
Ahh, we have awakened the beasts.
Ph, the leftist who are comedians stand before their liberal audiences and find comedy in the same things you enjoy; which is insulting conservatives, especially women and children conservatives. Other than that, they have no sense of humor.
Warped, no whining on our part. Maybe some gloating, but no whining. You’ve been gone a month, but your comments never change. You warn us to not count our chickens before they’re hatched, and then you go on to tell us how your side is going to win. Warped, I don’t expect you to base your arguments on evidence. If I remember correctly, you wanted to ignore the evidence and the jury’s verdict of not guilty in the George Zimmerman case and throw him in prison. So whatever you have to say is already tainted.
Regarding orag or whatever you call yourself, You appear to be no different than ph and j2, you make accusations on a false premise and then continue the fallacy by building conclusions, with I might add, no evidence.Posted by: Blaine at July 13, 2017 12:08 AM
Blaine, still trolling I see. You tell me you don’t want a response from me in the last thread and then mention me several times in this thread despite the fact I haven’t posted a comment. You must miss my opinion…So….
Since we are rehashing the same subject in this thread, yes it is the red column again isn’t it, perhaps it will serve you to remember the lessons from the last thread. You complain that I don’t have anything to back up any allegations, kinda like you guys did for years when Obama was president, but that didn’t matter then, so I ask you once again why do you think it matters now?
You keep complaining that my premise is false yet offer nothing to prove this statement. Blaine, you blather things like ” I guarantee that ph and j2 are beside themselves and fuming with hatred at what Trump is doing” yet you know nothing and obviously can’t read what I have said regarding Trump the past several months. No facts on your part just blathering. In fact I want Trump to remain in office as I have stated here on WB several times.
You suggest,Blaine, that we have no sense of humor yet I can’t help but laugh at you when you try to defend Trump. I laugh even more when I see the Trumpster on TV, as orange as can be, and wonder if them golden shower rumors are true. Yep it does explain the orange tint doesn’t it?
Whether or not Trump has had some dalliance with Russian prostitutes or not it is the job of the free press to report the allegations, especially when they come from reputable sources such former British intelligence personnel. If the FBI decided to investigate this possible threat to national security, and surely it is a threat to national security if Putin has videos of Trump engaging in this , what did you call it.. oh yes… perverted activity. To think this isn’t a legitimate concern of the American people is wrong Blaine.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/kenbensinger/these-reports-allege-trump-has-deep-ties-to-russia?utm_term=.unNRg8L3n#.nhrmrPN9x
Speaking of hate it seems our president should lead the way but alas it seems he is to busy hating on the Obama’s.Posted by: j2t2 at July 13, 2017 1:19 AM
j2, the definition of a troll is someone who post inflammatory and false material. So you link to the original dossier that was posted on Buzzfeed on Jan. 10, 2017. Then you make this comment based upon the Buzzfeed dossier, which infers that the dossier is true and worthy of an investigation. I asked you to provide the origin of the dossier, but you didn’t, you only quoted what the media spun.
“Whether or not Trump has had some dalliance with Russian prostitutes or not it is the job of the free press to report the allegations, especially when they come from reputable sources such former British intelligence personnel. If the FBI decided to investigate this possible threat to national security, and surely it is a threat to national security if Putin has videos of Trump engaging in this , what did you call it.. oh yes… perverted activity. To think this isn’t a legitimate concern of the American people is wrong Blaine.”
To save time, I will just quote this article on the history of the dossier:
Remember how this all got started. This dossier was put together ostensibly for Trump to see. If you recall, during the transition, Trump was openly and publicly saying that he didn’t need to get an intel briefing every day, that he was a smart guy and that he had a good memory.
So he didn’t need to meet with these guys every day. Well, the intel community heard that and thought that Trump was acing them out. So the story goes that the intel community wanted to present Trump with some intelligence that would influence him to see them every day, because they care about what they do and they’re trying to find all the trouble spots, and they want to be close to power like everybody else does in Washington.
So this dossier was created. It was manufactured out of whole cloth. There’s nothing in it that’s true, and everybody involved in it knows this, even the media that’s lying about whether or not it’s accurate. It was created to show to Trump, and it was presented to him as, “By the way, Mr. President, none of this is true. But this is an example of the kind of stuff that we dig up. This is an example of the kind of stuff you could expect to see, and this is what we would like to prepare you for as often as it happens. This is why we need to meet with you every day.”
So that was the pretext for briefing Trump on January 6th, but I think the use of this dossier to brief Trump… I think they were lying. I don’t think that the purpose for showing it to Trump was to show him what’s possible out there. I think it’s much more devious than that. I think the dossier is manufactured — it’s pure, unadulterated lies — but they’re salacious enough that American gospel people would love it, like TMZ and the Drive-By Media. All that matters then, is if the intelligence community shows it to Trump, that makes it news.
Whether it’s accurate or not is irrelevant. All the IC (intelligence communities) have to do is tell the media, “We showed this to the president.” Bam! It becomes news. Whether it’s true or not is irrelevant. It’s news. “President Trump today was shown a dossier, intelligence sources tell the New York Times, and in the dossier, he is accused of hiring prostitutes…” And that got the ball rolling. And my theory is, that’s why it was done, that everybody involved here knew this thing was bogus, that nobody was fooled by anything.
That they used this as a pretext, in essence, to begin media coverage of this so that the media coverage would understandably be critical of Trump and raise questions about his morality and his behavior and so forth. I think it’s BS that they wanted to explain to Trump the difference between fake intelligence and real intelligence. I don’t believe they wanted to give him a heads-up at all. I think all of that is total BS. I think all they wanted to do was show it to him, and that makes the dossier come to life, because that then makes a news story.
“Intelligence community officials today shared with President Trump the details of a recently discovered document which purports to have the president hiring prostitutes to urinate on beds in Moscow.” Blah blah blah blah. The story is born, and it goes and goes. But it’s so bad and so fake, the Drive-Bys don’t report it. So the intel community makes a deal with BuzzFeed, and they run it uncorroborated, and, bammo! It’s now in the public domain.
The fact that the intelligence community showed it to Trump gave the media the cover they needed to report it. Nobody could say the media was making it up, nobody could say the media wrote it. “Hey, we’re just standing by here watching what happens, and we learned that the IC showed this to Trump.” Bammno! It makes it a new stories. And then after that, Comey and Brennan can come along and say, “Well, we take it very seriously.
“We suspected that it was about to appear in the media. We heard that media had been told about it. We needed get out in front of it, and we needed to brief Trump on it,” and bammo! You have the total, phony, fake birth of a news story that was planned from the get-go. From the writing of the memo to the planned usage of it, to how they were gonna get it in the public domain, the whole thing has been a hoax in which Brennan and Comey willingly participated, with the media and with intelligence community.
All of it rotates around the center nucleus that is the coup, the silent coup to get rid of Trump.
This explanation was given by Rush Limbaugh and I certainly know you will slander his explanation of the event; but if you were truly interested in knowing the truth, you would do your own investigation. Why should I accept your link to Buzzfeed as truth and not also look at Rush’s?
I referred to your comments as sick and perverted simply because of the joy you receive by quoting something so vile, and trying to act as if it’s an established fact. It’s not fact; it was a hypothetical that the press knew about and never reported because they knew it was false. When Buzzfeed picked it up, only because it was reported to the President and became news, then everyone else picked up the talking point. Hence, Trump comes out with the term “Fake News”, because everyone involved knew it was fake. Now if we really want to expand the story, we can tie the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Jr. into meetings with the Obama and Clinton people just days after meeting with Don Jr. Since the Trumps are not politicians, it’s easy to see how they could be sucked into a sting operation, meant to entrap them. Now this becomes a big story to your side, but it means nothing to Trump supporters, because Trump supporters understand the corruption of DC. So your side has taken a false premise and created months of turmoil.Posted by: Blaine at July 13, 2017 9:21 AM
So, Blaine, you accuse liberals of having no sense of humor, and when I point out virtually every humorist is a liberal and the appetite of audiences is for those liberals entertainers… You complain about conservatives being the butt of the jokes.
That did not go well for you.
Trump is in France. He has a 14% approval rating there. That’s right. 14%. This should be interesting. On the bright side, he has nowhere to go but up, right?
A general observation for conservatives-
You are in control of government- The White House, the Senate, the House, even the Supreme Court. That means you should be governing and enacting… well… something. Instead, you chiefly seem to be interested in attacking Obama and Hillary Clinton. You control the DOJ, so even if there is nothing there, you could always gin up another phony scandal. That will never get anything done other than indulge your hatred and concentrate your attention on looking backwards. It will not make anything Trump is doing with Russia look any better.
There is one other problem with all those attacks. Obama was a popular president. He finished with one of the highest approval ratings in modern history. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by three million votes. So if the focus of conservative government is attacking them, it virtually guarantees Trump and the GOP will never obtain approval ratings of more than 40%, and that makes it difficult to pass an agenda without facing massive opposition from the majority of Americans.
Your choice.Posted by: phx8 at July 13, 2017 11:32 AM
Sometimes conservative Republicans have a sense of humor- if humor is the word for it:
“Republicans had seven years not just to come up with a policy alternative to Obamacare, but even more damning, they had seven years to plan the public relations and communications plan for its repeal.
It’s pretty obvious by now that neither plan was ever in place, an act of political malpractice that makes me conclude that my party is missing some of the core competencies. Instead of having a plan, the House gurgled and groaned and then vomited out a bill so odiously unpopular and politically poisonous that even Donald Trump bashed it as “mean.”
http://www.thedailybeast.com/mitch-mcconnells-summer-of-discontent?source=twitter&via=desktop
Wilson goes on to note the Senate plan received a 12% approval rating, putting it on a par with the popularity of child predators.
the definition of a troll is someone who post inflammatory and false material.
Blaine tells us in the previous thread-
“j2t2, you are a lunatic. “
and,
” The left exhibits pseudo outrage when you accuse them of being anti-constitutional, they exhibit outrage when they are called anti-police; but isn’t it so? They have no use for the constitution, the police, the military, or anything else that supports a lawful society. The left hates everything this nation was founded upon. The left is represented by the protesters in America as well as Munich. Spoiled little rich kids that never had to work, or spoiled dregs on society who never had to produce anything. Law breakers.”
Just a couple of examples Blaine…inflammatory and false….should I go on?
Now onto the Trump thing. You babble on Blaine but you refuse to answer the question I posed, why are you holding the liberals to much higher standards than you hold Trump and conservatives to?
Trump told us many times before the election this past November about collusion between Kasich, Cruz, Clinton, and lord knows who else many times, with zero proof. Yet you give him a free pass. All the time you give Trump a free pass no matter what lie he repeats.
Yet when you think others do the same thing you all of a sudden have a extremely high standard. Only the original dossier not the one from Buzzfeed will do. Yet what proof did Trump provide on the Cruz link to the Kennedy assassination? To the claims of collusion by Kasich, Cruz and Clinton?Posted by: j2t2 at July 13, 2017 12:12 PM
Ph, I have no problem with what Trump has accomplished. By nominating a conservative to the SC, Gorsuch, he has done more than Obama did in 8 years. I consider Gorsuch to be one of the most important presidential nominations in this century. Add to that Trumps opportunity to at least one more and maybe 3 more justices. The goal is to block 25% of the American people (liberals) from setting the rules for the other 75%. He has done it.
It doesn’t matter how many votes Hillary got…she lost and Trump won. You lost the senate and you lost the house; which gives the republicans the agenda. For every day your side spends on the Trump/Russian story, Trump is continuing to get things done. I know, and Trump supporters know, but your side doesn’t know because your spending all you time listening to fake news.
J2, nothing I said qualifies as troll material because it’s true, all of it. Why are you still hung up on the Republican primary? Who cares what Trump said about anyone he was running against. I don’t care, Trump supporters don’t care, most of the other candidates don’t care, so why should you? If any of the others had won the election, you would have attacked them the same way you do Trump. That’s the nature of a liberal, to personally attack the opposition. You lost, you lost, you lost, and no one cares what you think. Let me make a suggestion, crawl back under that rock and wait 7 1/2 years and maybe, if you can change the Democratic platform, you might be able to provide a competitor.Posted by: Blaine at July 13, 2017 12:44 PM
j2, phx8 and Warped, I hope you do stay on the Russian thing because it will show the American people your side has NOTHING but that. Even those 2 DUMBA** Congersmen who filed impeachment proceedings show all that the Democrats have is NOTHING and they are trying anything to stay relevant. The more and more we see this Russian thing play out especially for Trump jr. the more we see democrat fingerprints all over it. The HYPOCRACY of the left is comical when they claim all sorts of crimes for Trump when their campaign did exactly the same if not worse. Before democrats make accusations I think they need to clean up their own house.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 13, 2017 1:18 PM
nothing I said qualifies as troll material because it’s true, all of it.
Blaine, you wouldn’t know truth if it came up and bit you on the a**. Your vague generalizations are nothing more than conservative trolling points. You can’t back them up with anything factual other than propaganda from the far right.
You are the reason the country is divided. You and your fellow conservatives believe exactly what the establishment wants you to believe, even to the point of believing Trump is anti-establishment.
Why are you still hung up on the Republican primary? Who cares what Trump said about anyone he was running against. I don’t care, Trump supporters don’t care, most of the other candidates don’t care, so why should you?
Zeig Heil Blaine spoken like a true movement follower. Of course I’m not hung up on the primary, I wonder why you allow Trump and conservatives such a low standard when it comes to truth, integrity and facts yet hold me to such a higher standard. You seem unable to answer that question using diversion and strawman arguments instead.
That’s the nature of a liberal, to personally attack the opposition.
Says Blaine as he personally attacks the opposition and has for years. You still bring Clinton into the conversation Blaine so perhaps when you say you don’t care you really are hiding, afraid to be honest.
You lost, you lost, you lost, and no one cares what you think.
America lost Blaine.When Oligarchies interfere in elections of democratically elected republics we have all lost. We all slide closer into the 3 world nation/second rate power abyss. As I have said several times here on WB I want Trump to stay in office his full term. I want the repubs in Congress to pass the conservative agenda into law and have Trump sign them. I want the people of this country to feel the weight of their electoral college decision.It is the best way to get the country over this hurdle and onward into the future. Either the agenda will succeed or it will fail and we can move on from the myths misinformation and outright lies that make up the conservative agenda.
Let me make a suggestion, crawl back under that rock and wait 7 1/2 years and maybe, if you can change the Democratic platform, you might be able to provide a competitor.
Suggest what you want troll, but on the 7 1/2 years thing put your money where your mouth is. Trump won’t make it to a second term it will be the worst defeat of a sitting president in our history if he even tries to run a second time.
The goal is to block 25% of the American people (liberals) from setting the rules for the other 75%. He has done it.
So let me get this bit of conservative logic straight Blaine. Despite losing the popular vote Trump represents 75% of Americans! Despite this lie yes unfortunately Trump may get a chance for a uber conservative politically active SCOTUS , worse than the one we now have. But make no mistake it won’t represent 75% of the American people. It will represent the top 1% as it has done in many recent decisions. And you still think Trump his followers and you are the anti-establishment.Posted by: j2t2 at July 13, 2017 2:03 PM
KAP,
It doesn’t matter what Democrats did or did not do. Justice in this country is carried out objectively along absolute terms, not relative ones. I trust Robert Mueller to weigh all the evidence carefully and come to the correct conclusion, whether that means indicting and prosecuting Trump administration officials or not. Do you?Posted by: Warren Porter at July 13, 2017 2:14 PM
Warped, I want justice but I want it done in a fair way. We know both sides did things that may have been unethical but not against the law. But if both sides did do something against the law then I want justice applied fairly no matter if it is Trump or Hillary.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at July 13, 2017 2:36 PM
Warped, also I think Mueller should be looking at both sides on this Russian fiasco.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at July 13, 2017 2:39 PM
Warren came back long enough to pen some slimy comments.
Warren…you weren’t missed.
We hope you left bread crumbs so you can find your way back to the dark and dank place you crawled out from.
“The comedians are liberals and their audiences are liberals.”
Absolutely correct phx8. Who else would listen to brain dead, morally dead, politically dead, nasty attacks on everything our Founders sought to preserve presented as comedy?
Slap-stick comedy and insults delight the Liberal/Socialist crowd. Bread and circus for the unruly mob.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 13, 2017 4:00 PM
“Zeig Heil”, I read once that when people lose the ability to intelligently discuss their own points, they result to accusing the opposition of being a nazi.Posted by: Blaine at July 13, 2017 4:33 PM
Warped, I want justice but I want it done in a fair way. We know both sides did things that may have been unethical but not against the law. But if both sides did do something against the law then I want justice applied fairly no matter if it is Trump or Hillary.
My prognostication, as amateurish as it may be, is that Democrats’ misdeeds, if any, will pale in comparison to whatever comes out of Trumpland. Nonetheless, if Mueller discovers otherwise, then so be it. I want justice to be fair and not dealt out unequally on the basis of party affiliation.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 13, 2017 5:04 PM
Shortly after the meeting between Trump Jr., Manafort, Kushner, and the Russian lawyer, Trump said: “I am going to give a major speech on probably Monday of next week and we’re going to be discussing all of the things that have taken place with the Clintons. I think you’re going to find it very informative and very, very interesting.” Trump was in the building at the time of the meeting.
RF,
Tired of Hee-Haw reruns?
Word is that Mueller has hired a lawyer who worked on the Hillary email case. That could be a good sign. Hoping he will do the right thing.
If Mueller doesn’t look at Hillary then the DOJ/Trump admin has to do it.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 13, 2017 5:06 PM
Warped, Your partisan bias is showing.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 13, 2017 5:12 PM
phx8, Trump may have been in the building but probably in a different part of it. Does that mean he knows what his son is doing? Like I keep telling you get out of the grocery store tabloids.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 13, 2017 5:17 PM
That wasn’t an accusation Blaine. It was an acknowledgment that you and many others will support Trump no matter what he does or says. IMHO it parallels the people of Germany in the late 20’s and early 30’s who believed Hitler and his henchmen as they were coming into power.
It came to mind because of your comment Blaine, so proud of Trump, I mean you did seem to be gloating about Trumps electoral college victory, the repubs victories in the house and Senate. The states being repub led legislatures in most states, and the denial of the SCOTUS pick by the Repub Congress until Trump was in office. Seems Victory is complete for you guys. A one party government, especially a party led by the Trump crime family and the wealthy donors that tell our Congressmen how to vote, seems to have been your goal.
So Seig Heil or Hail Victory seemed appropriate as a little reminder to conservatives. But nice try on the “accusing you” thing.Posted by: j2t2 at July 13, 2017 5:17 PM
KAP,
Trump was one floor above where the meeting took place. His top three campaign people attended that meeting. It would be remarkable if they did not inform Trump of the results. And that night, Trump claimed he was about to release something about the Clintons. Remember, at this point, the Russian hacks had already taken place, but nothing had been released. That happened shortly after the meeting.
Your partisan bias is showing.
Only time will tell whether I am right or I am wrong. If Mueller finishes this investigation without discovering greater misdeeds on the part of the Trump administration, then you can call me a hack if you wish. But until then, I suggest you judge my words for what they are and not by the hand that wrote them.
Every alleged “scandal” against Democrats has already received extensive scrutiny and investigation. It has been a year since James Comey concluded the matter regarding Clinton’s email server with zero indictments. Multiple times, he has explained that there was no evidence of hostile intent of any sort.
Given the mountain load of leads to be explored regarding Trump, I do not think Mueller will have much spare time to investigate nothingburgers involving Democrats, but if he should uncover something interesting, I trust that he will pursue it.
The litany of false statements on SF-86 forms from Trump administration officials ought to worry you at least a little bit. Innocent people may accidentally forget a minor detail or two, but the frequency at which Trump’s officials conveniently experience collective amnesia is absolutely remarkable. I expect these will become the basis of proving hostile intent on the part of Manafort, Kushner, Trump Jr, Sessions and others.
Mueller will continue doing what he does for at least another 12 months. Who knows what he might discover?Posted by: Warren Porter at July 13, 2017 5:39 PM
Congrats again to our Pal on the Left; j2t2.
Is there anyone else on the planet silly enough to post a link, with the word “allege” right in the link; hoping to give credence to his jaundiced view of President Trump?
Check out comment #418062
“Multiple times, he (James Comey) has explained that there was no evidence of hostile intent (by Hillary Clinton) of any sort.”
Wow…nice parsing Warren. You paid attention during Bill’s famous obfuscations.
Question for all those who hold, or ever held, a security clearance…is hostile intent a necessary ingredient to be found guilty of violating national security laws?
Could our campus clown abide the same standard being applied to someone named Trump?Posted by: Royal Flush at July 13, 2017 5:58 PM
Royal, If Warped did what Hillary did he would be joining the Sailor that took pictures of the interior of a sub. I held a Secret Clearance because I had to sometimes go into the Nuc. storage to do repairs on the USS America CV 66. Hostile intent is not needed, just ask that sub sailor.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 13, 2017 6:31 PM
phx8, Trump was 1 floor above. Does he have X Ray vision or super hearing? If those 3 got nothing from the meeting why would they tell Trump Sr.? Kushner left after 5 min, Manafort played with his phone and left in 10 min. Trump Jr. ended it after 20 min with nothing. I keep telling you stay away from the grocery store tabloids.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 13, 2017 6:36 PM
Warped, Comey was a partisan hack IMO. What Hillary did she should be wearing an Orange Jump suit with DOC on the back. It could be that Mueller is looking into both campaigns, with the Hillary Ukraine fiasco and the Russian thing with Trump. Now we have the Russian Lawyer who wasn’t supposed to be here but was permitted to be here by the Obama Justice Dept. So yes Mueller has a lot of work to do.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 13, 2017 6:43 PM
You know Royal, words matter. And there is no one better than the libs at using words. Warped uses the words “hostile intent”, meaning there was no crime committed. He loves to say Comey found crime committed, but Comey actually said he found no criminal intent. So based upon Comey’s remarks, he completely disqualified himself and the results of his investigation by failing to understand the law.
J2 completely ignores the word “alleged”, and then goes on to build a case for impeachment. But they are in good company because Tim Cain makes the same argument and calls for Trump to be executed.
This is hilarious, the left is in complete meltdown. Nancy Pelosi has called Donald Trump… President Bush 5 times in the last couple of months. Not even catching what she’s saying. I think she’s losing her mind.Posted by: Blaine at July 13, 2017 6:54 PM
Hostile intent is not needed, just ask that sub sailor.
We’ve discussed this before. Our justice system determined that Saucier demonstrated criminal intent. The comparison is baseless.
We shall wait and see what happens with Trump’s associates. Generally speaking, lying on an SF-86 is evidence of hostile intent and we’ve seen plenty of that already.
Royal Flush,
Please grow up and apologize. Calling people names is beneath your dignity.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 13, 2017 7:10 PM
I am laughing right along with you Blaine at our Pals on the Left.
Police Commissioner Silences Audience With Brutal BLM Slam During Slain Cops Funeral
This is a must-watch video for every peace loving, violence hating person in this country.
The New York City Police Commissioner gets a standing ovation from police officers while they turned their back on the Socialist cop hating mayor.
http://conservativetribune.com/police-commissioner-silences-audience/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=braverapoliticaloutcast&utm_campaign=can&utm_content=2017-07-13Posted by: Royal Flush at July 13, 2017 7:12 PM
To j2, I am proud of Trump and proudly say I voted and support him. I have no problem with anything he has done. Regarding Obama, I was embarrassed of his presidency. He didn’t like America and proudly showed his disdain for white, Christian Americans. Regarding your Nazi comments, we know exactly why you use them; so don’t try to insult our intelligence by trying to defend you comments.
Ph believes Trump knows everything going on in the WH, but I’m sure he believed Obama the numerous occasions when he said the first he had heard of such and such was when he saw it on tv. Trumps a liar, but Obama is the figure of truth and virtue.Posted by: Blaine at July 13, 2017 7:13 PM
One last thought, could someone tell me what the media led democrats are going to do when nothing comes of Trump or his administration? They have pumped up their followers and when nothing is found, the little heads of mush will just explode. What will Warped, j2t2, or phx8 do when nothing is found? Will they deny the investigation; will they say “it’s another republican conspiracy”? Or in using Hillary’s words “a cast right wing conspiracy”?Posted by: Blaine at July 13, 2017 7:26 PM
Blaine, perhaps they will be so disgusted they will leave the country. I will chip in for “bus” fare to Venezuela.
Please grow up and apologize. Calling people names is beneath your dignity.
Posted by: Warren Porter at July 13, 2017 7:10 PM
OH, Yeah…I am way out of line.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 13, 2017 7:31 PM
OH, Yeah…I am way out of line.
If we were talking face to face, would you call me a campus clown? Would you describe my home as a dark and dank place?Posted by: Warren Porter at July 13, 2017 7:39 PM
WP, quit hollering into the toiler bowl!
May 12, 2017, the “justice” department settled a $230 million money laundering lawsuit against a russian “real estate” company for a fine of only $6 million. The lawyer representing the russian interest was Natalia Veselnitskaya, the same attorney that Don Jr, Kushner and Manifort met in NYC. Previously, in 2014 Dana Rohrbacher, whom other Rpblcns said was on Putin’s payroll, invited her to a Congressional hearing. She later lost her visa, and was on immigration parole, being denied another visa.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 13, 2017 8:13 PM
“>/www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/Posted by: oraoghilie at July 13, 2017 8:45 PM
In today’s Herald, Michael Graham writes:
Remember the NBC show “To Catch A Predator”?
The format: Some sleazebag emails his way into the home of someone he believes is an underage potential $ex partner, and as he sits in the dark with his undies around his ankles, suddenly the door bursts open and in storms host Chris Hansen and a camera crew, catching the perv in his naked shame. Remember?
Well, that’s what just happened to Donald Trump Jr.
No, Junior didn’t actually get any Russian intel on Hillary Clinton (as far as we know). Nor did he consummate the act of collusion (ditto). But Lil’ Donald was hot for a Russian hookup and didn’t care if Vladimir Putin was the one pimping it out. And because he’s so smart, Junior said as much in an email.
Chris Hansen, that’s your cue …
Now, how do you take this humiliating moment and make it worse?
Imagine a crowd outside the would-be crime scene shouting “We’re with the perp! He didn’t technically break the law!”
They, my Trump-defending friends, would be you.
Michael Graham seems to have scooped my comment (just kidding, it is surely a coincidence). “Conservatives” defending Trump really need to look in the mirror and decide whether they actually stand for any principles or do they just revel in the schadenfreude of the Left?
But unlike “To Catch A Predator,” Junior’s email trap wasn’t set by the press. Those emails aren’t a “fake but accurate” Dan Rather special. This is Team Trump showing you its true character yet again.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 13, 2017 9:14 PM
So why are you defending them? Why are you selling out your own credibility by claiming Trump is something other than the bumbling, corrupt, uninformed, self-absorbed, thin-skinned bully he has been every minute of every day since he came down the Trump Tower escalator two years ago?
Telling the truth about Trump isn’t defending the Democrats. It’s defending you.
Your reputation. Your ability to advocate for the ideas you believe in — because you still have the standing to make your case.
It may be that honesty and dignity and true patriotism (aka “refusing to help Russia undermine our democracy”) will never matter again in American politics. Maybe the Trumpies are right: “We’re all Clintons now. It’s the only way to win.”
But if they’re right … have we really won?
jared kushner, owner of 666 Fifth avenue, which he bought just before the real estate bubble burst, tried to get $500 million out of a Qatari businessman, sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Thani, and much more from Jhina. When this fell through, Qatar was placed under sanctions by some of its neighbors, with the support of kushner’s father-in-law, and against the advice and wishes of the Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.
They’ve already surpassed Watergate and Teapot Dome, I hope they’re not going to try to surpass Black Friday September 24, 1869.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 13, 2017 10:01 PM
It used to be policy on WB to provide links for information posted. Is that no longer the policy? Without links to prove what you say, you just end up with a lot of baseless allegations, like the previous paragraph #418125.Posted by: Blaine at July 13, 2017 10:29 PM
oraoghilie, Why is it I can not find info on the Kushner 666 thing on a reputable news source? Not MSNBC, CBS, CNN, NBC, ABC, but I do find it on news sources comparable to the National Enquirer a grocery store tabloid.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 13, 2017 10:33 PM
Peter W. Smith, GOP operative who sought Clinton’s emails from Russian hackers, committed suicide, records showfrom
Posted by: oraoghilie at July 13, 2017 10:48 PM
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/politics
Regarding your Nazi comments, we know exactly why you use them; so don’t try to insult our intelligence by trying to defend you comments.
What intelligence is that Blaine? You can’t even answer simple questions without having first seem the approved movement response on Faux news. Wasn’t about defending my comments Blaine you were the first to mention Nazi not me.
One last thought, could someone tell me what the media led democrats are going to do when nothing comes of Trump or his administration?
Seems to me Blaine that would be the best possible result of 4 years of Trump in office, nothing. As far as the “media led democrats” I would suggest they, if there is a they anywhere but in your head, will do the same as you and the other talk radio conservatives here on WB did when Obama was president.
It used to be policy on WB to provide links for information posted. Is that no longer the policy? Without links to prove what you say, you just end up with a lot of baseless allegations, like the previous paragraph #418125.
Wow coming from Blaine this is laughable. Have you posted any links at all Blaine? If it weren’t for baseless allegations your comments would be name date and time only.Posted by: j2t2 at July 13, 2017 11:27 PM
Invasion of privacy ;awsuit filed against the POS’s campaign for exposing personal information to the public from campaign-and-adviser-are-sued-over-leaked-emails
“These plaintiffs are using the law and the American civil justice system the way it was intended: to vindicate important rights and values, such as the right to privacy and the right to participate in the political process; and to deter others who might consider colluding with a foreign government for political gain,” said Ian Bassin, the executive director of Protect Democracy. “They want to ensure that what they have gone through does not become something we accept as part of our democracyPosted by: oraoghilie at July 13, 2017 11:37 PM
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/report-kushner-attempted-to-get-500-million-bailout-from-former-qatari-prime-minister/Posted by: oraoghilie at July 13, 2017 11:44 PM
Here you go KAP,
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/jared-kushner-qatar-loan-trump-saudi-arabia-hard-line-a7834536.html
J2 completely ignores the word “alleged”, and then goes on to build a case for impeachment.
Blaine and Royal why on earth would you think I ignored the word alleged? I thought it was an accurate description and placed in a prominent position so all of us could see it. The linked articles both made it clear the information wasn’t corroborated. Which as we know is much more than any of the conservative media outlets ever did with Obama or Clinton. Yet you chumps bought into the propaganda of the CMO without hesitation.
Why do you guys do that. You set such high standards for liberals and the MSM and then lower them to rock bottom for conservative outlets and the Trumpster.
I’ve tried to get an answer out of Blaine but he doesn’t know why evidently. So how about you Royal why do you cut Trump so much slack yet expect so much from the MSM?
Posted by: j2t2 at July 13, 2017 11:57 PM
j2, that article was with the rest I saw that I called grocery store tabloids try again j2. Then I googled some reputable sources and found an earlier article from oraoghilie link that Kushner sold his shares in the building prior to his Father in law assuming the presidency I think it was a June 16th article about the same property. I’ve read the articles and if there was any wrong doing I’m sure it will come out. But until all the facts are out what you and the rest of the liberals think and say is hearsay.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 14, 2017 12:44 AM
Correction it was a June 19th 2017 article.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 14, 2017 12:46 AM
Nice try. He sold it to his own family trust.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 12:57 AM
Nothing illegal about that oraoghilie.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 14, 2017 1:05 AM
pull the other one, it hath bells upon it.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 1:08 AM
Well KAP, it sure is good to see you becoming so particular when it comes to news sources. Does this mean Fox, Breitbart, Newsmax are all off the table? I guess if the Independent is considered, what is the new conservative talking point oh yes, supermarket tabloids perhaps the Intercept will work for you.
Posted by: j2t2 at July 14, 2017 2:38 AM
https://theintercept.com/2017/07/10/jared-kushner-tried-and-failed-to-get-a-half-billion-dollar-bailout-from-qatar/
J2, I have no problem answering your question, except it’s apples and oranges. I don’t trust the liberal media because their job is to report the news, not frame it. Some have said the MSM is an arm of the democrat party, but that’s not true. There is a liberal media, who has an agenda. There is no longer a Democratic Party, there’s simply a group of people doing the bidding of the liberal media. Everything the leaders and followers of the democrat party say and do is defined by the media.
On the other hand we have President Trump, who is hated by the liberal media. The difference between Trump and any other presidents since Ronald Reagan is that the media makes and breaks their presidency. The media did not make the Trump presidency and they are furious they cannot break it. I have been around for a lot of years and I’ve seen a lot of presidents, but I have never seen such a concerted effort to take down a president. It’s not being led by democrats; it’s being led by the liberal media and democrats either follow or they also become targets.
Trump is not a politician and he was elected because he’s not a politician. Do you realize he has never held a political office. He’s new in the private sector, creating jobs his whole life. He was the darling of the liberal media and the democrat party until he ran for president as a republican. Now, the media has made him the enemy, and the mindless lemmings in the democrat party believe him to be the enemy too.
He’s a good man, who loves America; he didn’t have to subject himself to this humiliation from the left. He had his billions, but he chose to give back to a country that gave so much opportunity to him. Your side has never given him a chance; the attacks began as soon as the media realized their polls were incorrect. I am more than willing to give Trump a lot of leeway and so do his supporters. But while your side continues to attack him, he is getting things done. Example, hundreds of VA employees fired for not doing their job. Was that in the news?
I will say one last thing and this will absolutely cause your brains to explode. The day before the November election, my neighbor asked my wife and I to attend a prayer vigil at their house. We went and there were dozens of people from our rural area who were there, some of which we didn’t even know. These prayer vigils took place all across America. The people that voted for Trump believed that it was imperative for God to intervene and get this country back on a track of morality. There is a photo going around on social media and live tv, showing about 25 pastors praying for president Trump in the Oval Office. It was not planned, it just happened, according to one on the Baptist pastors. I’m reminded of a verse in the Bible that says, “If God be for you, who can be against you”. I’m not worried about the president or the attacks, God raised up Trump and it will be God who brings him down, not the feeble attempts of men.Posted by: Blaine at July 14, 2017 7:43 AM
drumpf always prays while he’s watching fux upskirt news.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 8:47 AM
Thank you Mr. oraoghilie, through political incorrectness you have managed to insult 4 in one sentence: you insult the president’s name, you insult Christians for praying for the presidency, you insult Fox News by disparaging their name, and lastly you insult the news women reporters of Fox by insinuating they are there simply because of their legs. Thank you Mr democrat, Mr liberal, Mr considerate of other people’s beliefs. Once again we see the tolerance of the left in action. Personal attacks.Posted by: Blaine at July 14, 2017 9:31 AM
The overused outhouse is complaining that everyone that comes in here stinks. drumpf is the POS’s family name. christians shouldn’t pray for evil to win. No “christian” can “believe” that the end justifies the means. fux is not a news channel, it is a rpblcn party broadcast, and was intended to be such from the beginning. Ask a dead hemophiliac about the women issues. As for the rest, Pot Kettle Blaine.
Had my coffee with traces of Mt. Kailash from Lake Manasarovar. Listening to The Stephanie Miller Show, while trying to find the correct spelling of Renad Achmenashen?, another person who was in the room with Natalia Veselnitskaya, young donnie, kushner and manifort, a lobbyist fro Russia. I wonder what he was doing there.
Interesting, but you know what, during Obama’s 8 years in the presidency, I’ve witnessed dozens and dozens of Christians, who in no way voted for Obama, pray for his leadership. Were they wrong to pray for him? No, because the Bible says Christians are to pray for their leaders.Posted by: Blaine at July 14, 2017 10:45 AM
The “christian” agenda, as explained by Noam Chomsky
1. limit democracy so wealth flows to the few.
2. shape ideology. opponents are bad-ists and isms, un or anti-american
3. redesign the economy so banksters rule, limit manufactures to make local consumption irrelevant.
4. shift the burden from plutocrats to precariat.
5. attack solidarity because caring for others is bad.
6. run the regulators, to bail out failed businesses,
one set of rules for the rich, another for the poor.
7. engineer elections, like “citizens united’.
8. keep the rabble in line, attack labor unions.
9. manufacture consent for control over the low information voters. (drumpf’s “outrage, headlines, attack again” strategy.
10. marginalize the population so angry and frustrated people urn on themselves.
///
What would Sidd do? What would Hodor say? What was Jimmy Carter doing when he collapsed from exhaustion/dehydration yesterday?
Happy Bastille Day! I couldn’t believe Macron didn’t cancel drumpf’s visit, after the reception of M’s Versailles speech. His elegy at Simone Weil’s funeral at The Pantheon was well received though.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 11:13 AM
Rinat Akhmetshin has a colorful past as a Soviet intelligence agent and (alleged) computer hacker. Mueller will have a lot of fun following these leads. And before the Trumpkins wet their panties, no I am not drawing any conclusions until I read Mueller’s final report. I understand tenuous connections with the IMR hack do not prove a relationship with Fancy Bear or Cozy Bear. That said, things sure are getting smokey!Posted by: Warren Porter at July 14, 2017 11:35 AM
Apparently, it’s spelled Rinat Akhmetshin:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rinat_Akhmetshin
http://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-jr-meeting-natalia-veselnitskaya-rinat-akhmetshin-2017-7Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 11:39 AM
J2, I have no problem answering your question, except it’s apples and oranges.
So you do have a problem then Blaine. You didn’t answer the question you diverted with a nonsensical argument.
I don’t trust the liberal media because their job is to report the news, not frame it.
Yet you accept the conservative media and it’s framing of the news! Why so one sided?
Everything the leaders and followers of the democrat party say and do is defined by the media.
Even more so the conservative media has for years defined what the movement followers believe Blaine so why are you so one sided?
The difference between Trump and any other presidents since Ronald Reagan is that the media makes and breaks their presidency.
The media reports on what is done by the administration, the job of a free press, wouldn’t you agree? When the administration reacts by blaming the media for doing it’s job it shows us a lack of character IMHO.
I have been around for a lot of years and I’ve seen a lot of presidents, but I have never seen such a concerted effort to take down a president .
For being around so long you sure have conveniently forgotten the conservative media and the Clinton presidency as well as the Obama presidency. The conservative media made up lies, perpetrated myths and misinformation and framed the reporting for it’s conservative followers yet you missed all of that?
Your side has never given him a chance; the attacks began as soon as the media realized their polls were incorrect.
So Obama withholding the Russian info until after the election so as not to appear partisan didn’t happen? And didn’t Trump have the same chance Obama and Clinton got from the conservative media? The liberal media gave him so much free coverage during the primaries and during his campaign Blaine. More than Clinton I would suggest. Have you overlooked or chose to ignore this?
I am more than willing to give Trump a lot of leeway and so do his supporters.
Yes I know that is the problem Blaine. The same thing you accuse others of he does yet you vilify others and he gets a free ride. Why doesn’t he have to earn that like Obama or any other president did? He becomes the morality president with nothing more than a nod to the religious right… that shows some serious desperation from those folks IMHO.
I will say one last thing and this will absolutely cause your brains to explode.
Blaine really such dramatics so emotional for a conservative that holds us liberals to such a high standard, a much higher standard than you hold your side to.
The people that voted for Trump believed that it was imperative for God to intervene and get this country back on a track of morality.
Are these the same people that voted for him in the primaries Blaine? You see there was so many better choices for moral than Trump running. My God man using Trump and morality in a positive way in the same sentence may cause my brain to explode. Are you by chance a writer for the Onion?
I’m not worried about the president or the attacks, God raised up Trump and it will be God who brings him down, not the feeble attempts of men.
Are you sure it was God Blaine? You gotta give Trump credit for being able to fool so many decent Americans into believing this I must say. So the Trump presidency sets us back into the divine right of kings thing, before the Constitution that got us away from this type of governance. That explains a lot about the blind obedience towards Trump from movement followers.
But since we are quoting the bible let me ask you this. Have you stopped your praising of Trump long enough to consider the mark of the beast? I mean Kushner and the 666 5th Ave address should have some heads turning in conservative land…right? Wow God sent the guys from 5th Ave to save the morality of the country! Amazing Blaine amazing.
I would suggest you review Revelations 19:20 as you consider Trump and his administration.Posted by: j2t2 at July 14, 2017 12:03 PM
Thanks, WP, I noted from that article that Akhmetshin also worked for the fertilizer king, who bought an overpriced mansion that he never used, from drumpf, and followed drumpf around in his own private jet, on his campaign, to Charlotte, and someplace else that I’ve forgotten.
drumpf has apparently left France safely. I wonder if he sang along to La Marseillaise.
I hate this insecure website. I access it by a different method so that my banking information doesn’t end up hacked by russia.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 12:08 PM
j2 Kushner being a Jew does not have a problem with that number seeing how the Jewish people are still waiting for the 1st coming of a savior. As far as the MSM including the ones you mentioned in #418138 I take with a grain of salt especially all this Russian stuff. I’ll wait for the investigations to be over.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 14, 2017 1:08 PM
J2, it doesn’t matter what I say, it would never meet your approval.Posted by: Blaine at July 14, 2017 1:18 PM
KAP, I hope you have good insurance and are able to check in with a doctor frequently. Last year, some of us were thinking that Roy Ellis had a stroke, caused by drumpf. Be careful of your health.
This person heading back to the white house may not even be who you think he is. I’m very suspicious that he may not be. Putin may have pulled a switch in Moscow, or the real guy may have been brainwashed there.
As for the National Enquirer, David Pecker is a very good friend of drumpf, and provides a forum for the POS to attack his enemies, and even to attempt to blackmail people. The New Yorker had a very good article about Pecker a few weeks ago.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 1:38 PM
oraoghilie, My physical and mental health is fine. But I think you are the one in need of a Dr. because of your Trump derangement illness.
SO KAP, I think you may have missed my point. I didn’t say Kushner had a problem with it. I was asking Blaine, who is Christian, if he had a problem with the mark of the beast and the anti-Christ warnings in the bible. I mean when you think about it Trump a silver spoon with a luxurious penthouse in prestigious Manhattan is a long way from a carpenter born in a barn. In fact Trump screwed the carpenter and contractors out of money while building his fortune. Hardly a WWJD moment IMHO.
The ability of Trump to get so many on the religious right to vote for him during the repub primaries when the field was crowded with seemingly better choices does cause one to wonder. Then in the campaign Trump’s total lack of integrity and moral character(how many cripples did Jesus ridicule?) causes yet further wonderment at how a person with deeply held religious beliefs could decide Trump is a man of God, sent by God to do his work, could buy into this line of reasoning.
IMHO those of the religious right are either evil or they got played. To think prayer groups were held to support the election, an electoral college miracle as it were, for a man who until he ran for office displayed no moral fiber at all. Do Godly men tell other men to “grab them by the pu**y” when talking about committing adultery?
Many on the right say they didn’t vote for Trump but have since become slavishly devoted to his every comment, he can do no wrong. If you remember back to the days of the Obama administration and the many “where there is smoke there is fire” comments from yourself and others on the right you may have noticed have morphed into “it’s all allegations” or “you have no proof” type comments, isn’t that strange? It is as if Trump waved a hand and all those religious right voters fell into a trance. A trance so deep they cannot see the lies(not to mention the alternative facts and fake news) on a daily basis for the first few months of his administration.Posted by: j2t2 at July 14, 2017 1:56 PM
j2, Reading many comments here at W.B and F.B. on Trump and the tiring stories from ALL of the news sources on Russia. Trump has his good points and bad points as has every president going all the way back to Washington. As I have stated on a few threads Russian meddling in elections is nothing new, we do it they do it. Talking to foreign entities is also nothing new but not declaring it is problematic. As far as religion goes it’s not my job to judge who a person votes for. The same questions could be asked of the left and their devotion to Obama and Hillary.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 14, 2017 2:31 PM
If we were talking face to face, would you call me a campus clown? Would you describe my home as a dark and dank place?
Posted by: Warren Porter at July 13, 2017 7:39 PM
Don’t lose perspective here Warren. This is a political column. That I don’t use such niceties as, for example, “Warren’s comment sounds like one that would come from a campus clown” or “those holding these political views live in dark, dank places”; are PC only.
You, me, and everyone on WB understand that our comments are political only. If you are easily offended, you should get out of the “kitchen”.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 14, 2017 3:25 PM
Poor KAP, I genuinely feel sorry for you and this is not bathos. I’m assuming you’re older than many commenters here. I have a friend who is 77 years old, and has been planning his funeral, and giving out his information to anyone who might find him when he is dead.
My opinion of drumpf is identical to the rpblcns who ran against him in the primary. You do not appear to have the memory or ability to follow a discussion over a very long period of time. If it is something much worse, your thoughts may be controlled by others who wish to use you to pursue their own aims, see Chomsky’s list above.
The corporate media is way behind many on the left, who knew exactly what was going on last year, when they were providing drumpf with billions in publicity without billing him for any of it because they felt the revenue from their other advertising was worth it.
I disagree with j2t2 on many points, but respect the right to express opinions because they are clearly his opinions, not regurgitated from a central brainwashing institute like almost all of the right wing opinions expressed here.
I agree with almost everything pdx8 says, and don’t find it necessary to comment further even if I may have an addendum to some points mentioned.
I disagree with the games played, and the attitudes expressed by some other people on the left here, but seldom have the opportunity to discuss that because we’re always being attacked from wingnuts with the same arguments about nonsense that was disproved years and decades, if not centuries ago.
I have never been devoted to Obama, and mostly liked Hillary because she grew up so close to where I grew up, in proximity to family and friends, and is very similar to many of them, so that I understand her better than many others on the left. Also I thought it would be nice to put an end to the drunken good old boy network that has been screwing things up in this country for so long.
Many of my opinions are extremely different from people that I support, because although I may not want something from the government that they want, I recognize that what they want may be for the greater good of all. Most controversially of all, I support a Bluexit strategy, in which the reps of the blue states, where capital is formed, would come to an agreement with the far right to cut expenditures that mostly benefit red states, where capital is wasted, decreasing the wealth of the nation.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 3:36 PM
“Russia is a nothing burger”
Van Jones
Also, some honesty from a CNN producer.
https://search.aol.com/aol/video?q=van+jones+russia+is+a+nothing+burger&s_it=video-ans&sfVid=true&videoId=994D0363B1C9BE000FBC994D0363B1C9BE000FBC&s_chn=prt_videoad-firstview-control1-p&v_t=comsearchPosted by: Royal Flush at July 14, 2017 3:54 PM
What we have in Trump is not perfect, but it’s a whole lot better than what we had. It’s a proven fact that Obama was a Muslim and wasn’t even born in America. I read that he was robbing us blind and that’s how he got out of office and was able to buy million dollar homes. It was also said that Michelle was a transgender made to look like a woman. That’s the reason Obama and valery garred were an item. Ain’t no telling what kind of preverted stuff was going on in the whitehouse.
Posted by: Frank at July 14, 2017 4:06 PM
And the unflushed toilet overflows again. Foo, you’re so far behind you’re looking at your rear and and thinking it’s your face. Who cares about Van Jones or any of the talking heads on corporate media. Next, the garbage pail kid going to chime in?Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 4:09 PM
Frank, it’s a proven fact that you’re an idjit. Go DIAF you worthless piece of garbage.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 4:13 PM
oraoghilie, My 1st choice in the Rep. primary was Kasich, 2nd would be Rubio. But I don’t vote for anyone of the presidential candidates in the primaries because of my independent status. I have my opinions you have yours which neither of us agree on, likewise for phx8 and j2. sometimes Warren I do agree with but that is far and few. My views are a limited federal government. Health care should be a State issue not a federal issue, I’m quite sure Hawaii’s health issues are far different then Alaska’s. Older people do not need the same things as younger. I believe Health insurance should be able to be sold across State lines and modeled to the insured’s needs not what government tells them they need. There are some liberal issues I agree on but those also are far and few. I believe government should stay out of our bedrooms, marriage should be a state issue not a federal one. There are many other issues that I can list.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 14, 2017 4:17 PM
“There is no longer a Democratic Party, there’s simply a group of people doing the bidding of the liberal media. Everything the leaders and followers of the democrat party say and do is defined by the media.”
Well said Blaine. There is not much left of the Republican Party either. Many of our congressmen and senators run as Conservatives; then return to their true Left-wing/Socialist beliefs once elected to office.
Many elected Republicans hate President Trump for the same reasons the Left does. Trump wants to change Washington and make it responsive to the people. He wants to reduce the federal power and money that corrupts by returning much of it to the individual states.
“drumpf always prays while he’s watching fux upskirt news.”
Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 8:47 AM
Just another foul-mouthed, anti religious, America hating jerk comment.
“The corporate media is way behind many on the left, who knew exactly what was going on last year, when they were providing drumpf with billions in publicity without billing him for any of it because they felt the revenue from their other advertising was worth it.”
I won’t credit the quote as I wish to disrespect the author. May we see a show of hands? Anyone believe this claptrap?
KAP, insurance across state lines is a baloney issue. You might as well sign up for Drumpf University insurance.
Unflushed Toilet, your reading comprehension is almost as low as the garbage pail kid. Your IQ must be very similar.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 4:37 PM
Q: What do you get when you offer oraohole a penny for “its” thoughts?
A: Change.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 14, 2017 5:19 PM
I agree Royal, there are only a handful of republicans that can be trusted to fulfill their promises. That’s what makes Trump so popular, he is trying to do what he promised.
I don’t agree with some of the things Frank said, but it’s evident that got his info from the same web site as the left.Posted by: Blaine at July 14, 2017 5:24 PM
oraoghilie, I may not be the smartest person on this blog but at least I don’t resort to the ignorance and childish insults as you do. I may be as low as the garbage pail kids but at least I not as low as whale crap that you are.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 14, 2017 5:28 PM
KAP, Kasich is a good example of the kind of person the corporate media supports. Rubio was one of the main problems with the election last year, in a different way than you might think. He was the one that pushed for eliminating the reimbursements for reinsurance which caused premiums to spike a month before the election. It was deliberate. He intended to benefit his own candidacy, but ended up helping the unlikely candidacy of the drumpf POS. The corporate media rarely talked about it, because it was too complicated for simple-minded viewers to understand.
This year, MSNBC, specifically Joe and Mika, began having Joe Manchin on as a regular guest, as soon as someone announced that they were going to run against him in the primary in WV. They’re providing him with a free platform, in fact a campaign contribution, which they will probably keep doing for the next year, and bury his opponent.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 5:32 PM
KAP, you’re confused about who’s who. My insults are directed at those who have done the same for many many years. The garbage pail kid was an unfortunate child who stumbled into this forum to play with the adults many years ago. He was eager to learn and participate. Then the unflushed toilet and his ilk groomed him, took him down into the basement of their pizza parlor. Who knows what happened down there. He changed into a different person, repeating and complimenting the opinions of his abusers. Now he may be dead for all we know. What have the right wing hypocrites done with him? Is he too old to satisfy them now? Are they taking advantage of other impressionable young individuals? Are they doing it in church basements too? Is drumpf keeping them all in the basement of the white house? Has he sold them to russian oligarchs or middle eastern potentates? These are the real questions that drumpf and his lying pack of liars need to answer for!!!!!!!Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 6:17 PM
oraoghilie, Still childish insults and name calling does not help either side. Keeley and the rest of the writers need to pay more attention and edit the offcolor remarks. WPosted by: Rich KAPitan at July 14, 2017 6:31 PM
Oraohole attempts to copy his obvious hero Stephen Colbert with nasty immoral suggestions.
While Colbert may stun his all-Liberal audience, Oraohole merely nauseates.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 14, 2017 6:46 PM
I doubt that Keeley actually exists. This has become an unmoderated forum. I used to write articles, but then discovered that, in order to moderate, I would actually have to read the comments by some of these jerks who spend their lives here. “They’re the cast of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” It would be nice to have good discussions, but there are people who have consistently come here to prevent that from happening. Like mentally ill people that you may have met in real life, they may seem normal for a while, but eventually their agenda is revealed. I’m here on this device because I’m playing a game on it, and I write in between sessions. My main laptop died from excessive gaming. My other one has a damaged adapter core. This one is basically a dvd player with a screen. Mostly, I’m done with PCs and use a tablet and a phone. Everything will be down to 140 characters soon.
drumpf is both an interesting and a disturbing phenomenon because he is so damaged that he attracts people who are equally damaged, even when they might not understand or admit why they are attracted to him. He has latency issues that have only recently become readily apparent. He is a rapist, and worse, and gets away with everything because he was born rich. For the country at large, the most disturbing thing should be his love of bankruptcy as a way of getting out of a situation. China, in particular, if they even sensed that he was heading the country in that direction, could cripple our economy in a way that would literally take forever to repair. A totally irresponsible person who will never answer to anyone.
I perused the 25th amendment recently. I was thinking that Mad Dog would get the cabinet together and tell them it was time for donnie to go. I don’t think it will happen if it hasn’t happened already. Everyone close to him either hates or fears him. Nice for Tiberius. Not so good for modern times.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 7:06 PM
Note to my Republican, Moderate and Conservative friends on WB.
I have decided not to feed Mr. Flamethrower’s narcissistic ego. I will just ignore him/her/it. These types burn out quickly if ignored.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 14, 2017 7:17 PM
Hooray! I win! Unflushed toilet with the narcissistic ego is so delusional that he thinks he has friends and has announced that he is leaving the forum. Good Riddance. Don’t let the door slam you where your head is lodged on the way out you ridiculous thoroughly disgusting indiviual!
P.S. don’t forget your lithium tablets.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 7:51 PM
I think the guy, girl, or it is weird. I don’t have a problem not responding to he, she, or it. We have our hands trying to make sense out of what ph and j2 are trying to say. We certainly don’t need a psychotic.Posted by: Blaine at July 14, 2017 7:56 PM
As I have stated on a few threads Russian meddling in elections is nothing new, we do it they do it.
KAP, it amazes me on the one hand Trump has commissioned a voter integrity commission using the guise of “every vote counts” and “millions of illegals are voting”. Of course you guys marching lockstep with Trump agree this is needed despite no evidence or factual information that millions of illegals actually voted.
On the other hand you guys don’t have a problem with the vote being “meddled with” or with candidates colluding with leaders of oligarchies to influence the electorate to chose the candidate best for the oligarchy.
Seems to me to be dishonesty on top of hypocrisy involved in conservative reasoning. As long as you win you don’t give a s**t about every vote counts. But then I guess that is conservative morality these days.Posted by: j2t2 at July 14, 2017 8:07 PM
Bl, you’re very confused, or perhaps functionally illiterate, the left are the only ones that don’t endlessly repeat the same garbage and insult everyone else. I’m just giving you what the right wingers have been slinging here for a decade and you are slinging now to kiss up to your boyfriend. I hope you’re not underage, because you’d better watch out. Stay away from pizza parlors, or you’ll end up as a cork soaker if you aren’t already.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 8:10 PM
j2, Meddling in elections has been going on for decades. Even Obama tried it in the Israeli elections. Yet all of a sudden now there is outrage. Why is that j2? Is it just because Trump won? Would the same outrage exist if any other GOP candidate became president?Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 14, 2017 8:26 PM
By the way j2 meddling in elections is wrong for us or them.
Orangutan, I thought it was Speak4all! Yea, Sure it is! Speak4all from Pennsylvania! How ya doin’, buddy?Posted by: Weary Willie at July 14, 2017 8:48 PM
We have our hands trying to make sense out of what ph and j2 are trying to say.
That’s ok Blaine, take your time, read slowly, digest the information and then think about it for a few minutes instead of getting all butt hurt and angry because we disagree. Instead of going on auto pilot to respond use your head not the conservative talking points of the day.
(hehe) He said talking points! (hehe)Posted by: Weary Willie at July 14, 2017 9:09 PM
And the overflowing garbage pail has arrived to give more of his brilliant insights. I don’t know why that was ever allowed.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 9:15 PM
j2, Meddling in elections has been going on for decades. Even Obama tried it in the Israeli elections. Yet all of a sudden now there is outrage.
KAP that is because you have no sense of scale, of proportion.The difference between what you think Obama did and what the Russians did are miles apart. As far as US interference in other countries elections by the CIA, yes it is wrong but 2 wrongs don’t make a right. Equating what the CIA did tears ago with what the Russians did this past year is denial KAP. Collusion with a presidential candidate and a foreign intelligence service is cause for outrage
Why is that j2? Is it just because Trump won?
Is there any standard of conduct you wouldn’t accept from a sitting president. Do you honestly think Russian intelligence did this just because Trump is such a good guy or did they do it for a payback down the road. Do you really want a president that has this hanging over his head running the country.
Would the same outrage exist if any other GOP candidate became president?
Yes but do you think another repub candidate would have stooped to this level to win the election, do you actually think none of that crew had any integrity at all. Look KAP I thought Trump was the best of that bunch but so far he has disappointed the people that won him the election.
So KAP I answered your question now answer mine.Is this lowered level of conservative morality alright with you?Posted by: j2t2 at July 14, 2017 9:17 PM
What drumpf’s fans don’t seem to understand is that Putin is getting impatient and wants to get paid whatever was promised. Russia is in terrible shape after so many years of being robbed by Putin and the other oligarchs, and he’s looking for a bailout. Since he’s not a capitalist, he doesn’t understand that drumpf is incapable of bailing him out of any situation. I guess he watched too many episodes of the structured reality show and got fooled like so many other stupid people. The funny thing is that we are actually better off with Putin staying in power until whenever he dies in a hail of gunfire. He keeps Russia weak. The country has incredible potential, but all they’re doing is robbing it just to prove that they can do what they want. He and drumpf are truly soulmates.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 9:32 PM
j2, Like I said it is wrong for us or them to meddle in elections. A lowered level of conservative morality is NOT alright with me as is a lowered level of Liberal/progressive morality be to you. Scale has nothing to do with meddling in elections if you give our side a pass and get outraged if it is done to us. There should be outrage even if the name of the guy who did it was Obama. By the way Obama knew it was happening and did nothing, Why do you think that is j2? Why did he do nothing? I know Obama gave them a stern warning, in which Putin probably just laughed at.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at July 14, 2017 9:46 PM
Tomorrow you’ll read that and change your name back to Speak4all.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 14, 2017 9:46 PM
Interesting factoid: As of earlier this week, by this time in their presidency, Obama had filled 150 of the most important positions; Bush #43 filled @ 130; and Trump 43.
It has been an astounding week for the country and the Trump administration. They have no credibility left. None. They changed their stories again and again. Surrogates went out to defend them, and the Trumps cut them off at the knees. Priebus, Conway, Hannity, you name it, they went on the air and defended Trump Jr. They defended this meeting with the Russians.
On Tuesday, Trump Jr. declared “this is everything.” Trump praised his son for his “transparency.” Trump went further, declaring “most people would have taken that meeting.” The MSM had fun with that. They could not find a single politician who would have taken that meeting with a hostile foreign government seeking to undermine an election. Not one.
So today, it turns out Trump Jr. neglected to mention there were two other people at that meeting: a translator, and a Russian spy with a background in cyber warfare. Whoops! Oh yeah. Them too. Senator Grassley (R- IA) sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security in April asking about the spy who “has been accused of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Russian interests and apparently has ties to Russian intelligence.”
So! Does anyone- anyone at all- believe that meeting resulted in nothing? Trump Jr. has literally lied about everything else involving that meeting. Anyone think that last part is true? Did the meeting produce nothing?
Posted by: phx8 at July 14, 2017 10:17 PM
WW, you may be correct. Speaks4all was rude, crude, and ignorant too. Probably the same clown 🤡.Posted by: Blaine at July 14, 2017 10:38 PM
Phx8. Before I come to any conclusions about what Trump Jr. did or didn’t do, but granted things don’t look good, I will wait for the investigations to be over and all the facts are out.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at July 14, 2017 10:48 PM
So! Does anyone- anyone at all- believe that meeting resulted in nothing? Trump Jr. has literally lied about everything else involving that meeting. Anyone think that last part is true? Did the meeting produce nothing?
Posted by: phx8 at July 14, 2017 10:17 PM
Within hours or less it produced a new narrative about the emails drumpf thought that russia was going to be able to produce. When that didn’t happen, drumpf kept mentioning bleachbit later, even though he didn’t understood what he was talking about This was probably something he was told to mention for the benefit of the hackers to signal that WJC42 was using a linux operating system.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 14, 2017 10:56 PM
Let’s all speculate until we come up with something that sounds effective. Then we can repeat it over and over. It’s kind of like talking yourself into doing something you don’t want to do. You keep thinking “I gotta do this”, “I gotta do this”. Then, when you’re so tired of having it in your head you finally do it.
That’s how you guys sound. You’re trying desperately to talk yourselves into believing this hogwash.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 15, 2017 12:07 PM
Wash your garbage pail out with hogwash!
Rinat Akhmetshin said that within a few minutes, Natalya handed Jared a folder, and he left with it. I wonder where he went? Right to drumpf, who knew about the meeting before it happened. “RUSSIA! RUSSIA! IF YOU’RE LISTENING” words never uttered by a single presidential candidate in history.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 15, 2017 1:08 PM
KAP,
“I will wait for the investigations to be over and all the facts are out.”
That sounds reasonable, and eventually that day will come, but it is not a practical thing to do.
Some decisions are going to have to be made sooner rather than later. Trump, Kushner, Flynn, and others have been compromised by the Russians. When Kushner attended that meeting (which now includes an additional two, for a total of 8 attendees), knowing it was to consider dirt provided by the Russian government, he was compromised right then and there. That means Kushner can be blackmailed.
Of course, if the idea was to give up classified material, it is already too late. As National Security Advisor, Flynn had unlimited access. Kushner has had six months.
And don’t forget, Putin knows exactly what happened. Putin knows exactly who is compromised, and he can hold that over them.
Remember that G-20 meeting? When they came out of it Tillerson opened his summary with the big deliverable, the main achievement of the meeting. The US and Russia were going to cooperate on cyber security. Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchim immediately came out to the media to promote it. The idea was so preposterously bad it was immediately laughed out of existence, but nevertheless, Trump was serious when he proposed it. And that is the kind of proposal a person would make who has been compromised.
So like it or not, we are not in a position to wait for the final verdict after a trial. That might be fine from a legal perspective, but we are in trouble- all of us- right now.Posted by: phx8 at July 15, 2017 1:40 PM
You phx8 are not In
A position along with all the rest of the liberal/progressive. This same thing happened years ago with Hadathia where the loud mouthed Jack Murtha had those MArines guilty before the investigation was over and I think you remember what happened there. So I think I will NOT take your advice I will wait for the investigations to be over before passing judgement.
What was in the folder, Speak4all? If the guy came to the meeting with the Russian woman he surely must know what was in the folder. If you know of the folder you must know what was in it.
Unless you’re just speculating on what was in the folder. It could be material pertaining to the adoptions she was talking about, right?Posted by: Weary Willie at July 15, 2017 2:01 PM
