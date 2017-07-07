Your Voter Registration Info Is Being Fondled
When you register and vote that information becomes publicly available. Or at least it gets shared, whether you know that or not. Not who you voted for obviously, that is your private matter, guaranteed by the state. But your name and address and perhaps even your email is information that State Governments regularly offer for sale.
Oh.
So the blustering outrage at The Presidential Advisory Commission on Electoral Integrity's request to State Governments to share their voter lists is a little hypocritical. But if you read most of mainstream media you wouldn't know that. From the Washington Post's Daily 202 where GOP State AG's apparently show their true federalist mettle by telling the commission to get stuffed, to The Hill breathlessly detailing an obscure 1980 regulation that the Commission's request may have violated, it's all about the uprising by state governments against The Presidential Advisory Commission. Many of them GOP.
But Byron York goes around all the smoke and haze and gets at a few facts in his usual professional manner in an insightful article in The Washington Examiner. He quotes Hans von Spakovsky, former Federal Election Commission member in Bush 43's administration:
The commission is asking for voter registration and other information which is publicly available. Not only do all political parties buy this information routinely from secretaries of states, so do candidates. __ For example, the article lists the services that Virginia's Department of Elections will sell under "client services":
- Registered Voter List
- Newly Registered Voter List
- Full name
- Residence address
- Mailing address
- Gender
- Date of Birth
- Registration Date
- Date last registration form received
- Registration status
- Locality
- Precinct
- Voting Districts
- Voter identification number
My apologies. Your email is not included, at least not in Virginia. And their webpage does not do it in a bulleted list. Needless to say your voting information is bought, sold, packaged, mined, analyzed, categorized, collated, related, (apologies to Al Gore) and used to infiltrate the opponents mindset. Your voter registration info is part of a deep data set that anxious wonks and consultants are constantly fondling. And there's often cash involved. Nate Silver might be thinking about your very voting district even as you read this.
So while it actually is kinda healthy for state AG's to tell a federal commission to p' off, there's more than a touch of hypocrisy here amid all the theatrical outrage. And yes, the commission itself may be fishing expedition, but why not show the country that your state has a rock solid electoral structure where illegals, and those who have ceased to be actually don't vote?Posted by Keeley at July 7, 2017 12:26 PM
I believe the GOP and Dem organizations have taken advantage of the voting booth wherever and whenever they’ve had the opportunity.
I suspect an investigation will find a mixed bag. Voter fraud will be found where opportunities were present.
I’m for using the pencil and paper method as it represents the most secure voting method, least susceptible to fraud.
I do hope there is a thorough investigation as inquiring minds would like to know, and so on - - -Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 7, 2017 1:45 PM
I only have an iPhone, no land line; so I decline any call I get with no ID, then I block the number if they don’t leave a message. I delete all email that I don’t recognize. So I don’t really care what is done with my info. I get called for jury duty every couple of years and when I tell them of my biblical religious beliefs, my support of capital punishment, and my belief in the rule of law and complete support of the police, I normally never hear back from anyone. I do support some politicians, but I support no political party. So they are wasting their time contacting me.Posted by: Blaine at July 7, 2017 4:53 PM
Hey Blaine, do you live on Thoreau’s “Walden Pond”.
Actually, I have greatly “simplified” my life as well.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 7, 2017 4:57 PM
Yes, quite simple. I have also cut out all tv news except for F&F in the am, and Cavuto in the afternoon. If you cut out the media hype, life is much more pleasant. Can you imagine the lefties who listen to 24/7 MSNBC or fake news CNN? No wonder they’re loosing it.Posted by: Blaine at July 7, 2017 5:13 PM
Keeley would have us believe the request, by the Trump/Kobach voter suppression witch hunt, asking states to provide information is just stuff already out there for all to see. But the requests ask for
party affiliation
voting history
partial SSN
I don’t see those on his list? Why is that? According to Common Cause ““It asks every state to provide the full name, address, party affiliation, voting history, and partial social security number of every registered voter in the country. No candidate, party, or other member of the public is ever granted access to the data set requested.”
The foolish rationalization York uses to convince people this request is benign, well lets just say it takes a conservative to believe it. Such a lack of integrity these people have.
Why would Keeley call the dissent blustering outrage when we all know the intent is to suppress the vote. All of us should be outraged over this witch hunt. The hypocrisy is in the name, IMHO, “The Presidential Advisory Commission on Electoral Integrity’s”. There is no integrity there is only witch hunt.
Kobach has been trying for years in Kansas to prove all those million of illegals voted in elections but has yet to prove much of anything. What does it take for even the lamest of conservatives to realize what is going on here?
Posted by: j2t2 at July 7, 2017 9:09 PM
So conservatives riddle me this, if the information Kobach wants is so readily available why does he need to request it from each of the states?
j2, can you give us some words on exactly how investigating the voter rolls would “suppress the vote”. I’ve heard that term a lot but am not aware of just how checking out the voter rolls would work to suppress the vote.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 8, 2017 12:34 PM
There’s no way the federal government can guarantee an accurate vote count. It’s not in their purview to do so. Voting is a state matter. If you really want an accurate vote, repeal the 17th amendment so voting counts will be returned to the districts instead of the entire state.
Posted by: Weary Willie at July 8, 2017 4:42 PM
WW,
On that we agree- the federal government has no business interfering with the states on voting. Having said that, the states would be wise to adopt vote-by-mail, to make sure there is a paper trail in 2018 & 2020. We can count on coming under cyber attack again. That worked way too well for the Russians, and they will not suffer any serious consequences for it. We would be foolish not to act.
Roy,
Someone like Kris Kobach suppresses the vote by taking it away from people who should be able to vote in the first place. For every one illegal vote found there are 200 false positives, yet Kobach would take away the right to vote from those 200 people. It ends up amounting to hundreds of thousands of people, often with names like “Hernandez,” “Garcia,” and so on.
Scroll down to the section on purging the voter rolls:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Voter_suppression_in_the_United_StatesPosted by: phx8 at July 8, 2017 4:55 PM
j2, can you give us some words on exactly how investigating the voter rolls would “suppress the vote”. I’ve heard that term a lot but am not aware of just how checking out the voter rolls would work to suppress the vote.
Sure Roy, conservatives have mounted an all out offensive to stop legitimate people from voting. They use many code words and spread many lies to convince you and other loyal followers of the movement they are “just checking out the voter rolls” as you say but in the process they purge the rolls of mostly those who are eligible to vote. They spread the lie that voter fraud is rampant but after years they show no proof of any wide spread voter fraud.
Trump has stooped to this type of conservatism when he appointed Kobach, Spakovsky and Blackwell to head this witch hunt they call a commission.
https://www.brennancenter.org/deficiencies-trumps-fraud-commission
http://www.brennancenter.org/analysis/voter-suppression-how-bad-pretty-badPosted by: j2t2 at July 8, 2017 6:37 PM
j2t2, you are a lunatic. Your second link is dated 2014. Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t Obama president in 2014? Your first link uses every leftist news source in the country as evidence. Including losers like Jessie Jackson. The rest of their source evidence is editorials and op eds. Since when do editorials and op eds count as evidence. In my state, I’m required to show a photo id before I can vote. I’m sure you consider that a violation of voting rights.Posted by: Blaine at July 8, 2017 10:06 PM
Blaine still trolling I see. You act as if the whole voter suppression thing has just started, it hasn’t we have discussed it here on WB for years now. Yes when Obama was in office we didn’t have have a federal commission to suppress the vote. However at the state level repubs were going full bore.
In 2010 conservatives in state legislatures started passing ALEC written laws with the intent of suppressing the vote. They used the “millions of illegals voting” lie to do so. Some have been tied up in court others haven’t. Yet still nothing substantial on the real fraud issues not to mention the lie repeated so often you believe it to be true- “illegals voting”.
Conservatives should be worried that one side is now initiating a presidential commission at the federal level to collect state voting records on all of us.Posted by: j2t2 at July 9, 2017 6:02 PM
In the meantime, democrats continue to loose hundreds of elected positions every election cycle. Perhaps instead of fighting for the wrong fake causes, the democrats should be coming up with a platform that appeals to the American people. What exactly do the democrats stand for? The big three; gay marriage, global warming, and gun control don’t seem to be getting you anywhere.Posted by: Blaine at July 9, 2017 6:50 PM
Rather than complaining about voting laws, Democrats time would be better spent helping their constituents comply with the laws?
Compliance with existing law seems to be a frequent and serious problem for the Left. They always seem to be protesting some law or other and often in a very violent manner.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 9, 2017 7:14 PM
