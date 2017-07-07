Your Voter Registration Info Is Being Fondled

When you register and vote that information becomes publicly available. Or at least it gets shared, whether you know that or not. Not who you voted for obviously, that is your private matter, guaranteed by the state. But your name and address and perhaps even your email is information that State Governments regularly offer for sale.

Oh.

So the blustering outrage at The Presidential Advisory Commission on Electoral Integrity's request to State Governments to share their voter lists is a little hypocritical. But if you read most of mainstream media you wouldn't know that. From the Washington Post's Daily 202 where GOP State AG's apparently show their true federalist mettle by telling the commission to get stuffed, to The Hill breathlessly detailing an obscure 1980 regulation that the Commission's request may have violated, it's all about the uprising by state governments against The Presidential Advisory Commission. Many of them GOP.

But Byron York goes around all the smoke and haze and gets at a few facts in his usual professional manner in an insightful article in The Washington Examiner. He quotes Hans von Spakovsky, former Federal Election Commission member in Bush 43's administration:

The commission is asking for voter registration and other information which is publicly available. Not only do all political parties buy this information routinely from secretaries of states, so do candidates. __ For example, the article lists the services that Virginia's Department of Elections will sell under "client services":

Registered Voter List

Newly Registered Voter List

Full name

Residence address

Mailing address

Gender

Date of Birth

Registration Date

Date last registration form received

Registration status

Locality

Precinct

Voting Districts

Voter identification number

My apologies. Your email is not included, at least not in Virginia. And their webpage does not do it in a bulleted list. Needless to say your voting information is bought, sold, packaged, mined, analyzed, categorized, collated, related, (apologies to Al Gore) and used to infiltrate the opponents mindset. Your voter registration info is part of a deep data set that anxious wonks and consultants are constantly fondling. And there's often cash involved. Nate Silver might be thinking about your very voting district even as you read this.

So while it actually is kinda healthy for state AG's to tell a federal commission to p' off, there's more than a touch of hypocrisy here amid all the theatrical outrage. And yes, the commission itself may be fishing expedition, but why not show the country that your state has a rock solid electoral structure where illegals, and those who have ceased to be actually don't vote?