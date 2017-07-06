CNN Doxing Reddit Trolls and Latter Stage Decadent Progressivism

The venerable Fred Barnes, writing in the Weekly Standard, has suggested that Trump would have been “wise” to have followed Nixon’s advice to “never shoot down.” But, of course, President Trump is his own hatchet man, his own counter-puncher, as Barnes puts it. Anyone who attacks/criticizes the president gets a tweet back from the president himself.

So, is this a uniquely Trumpian phenomenon? Maybe not. As counter-productive as the president's tweets can be, consider CNN's doxing/outing of a Reddit User who apparently created the GIF that birthed the tweet of the Trump Wrestlemania takedown of a CNN-headed opponent.

With CNN's explicit threat to reveal who he is hanging over him, the internet troll was forced into a groveling apology worthy of a North Korean courtroom. As a result of his apology, the as-yet unnamed troll will remain provisionally anonymous; but we'll see how long that lasts before the media "accidentally" leaks his identity. But CNN has explicitly stated that it reserves the right to reveal his identity should he do something online, or even offline perhaps, that bothers them.

As has been pointed out, if who he is is newsworthy then his identity should be revealed. But this is not hard-nosed journalism on the part of CNN. It's Orwellian thought-control and behavior conditioning. Look, the guy's at the very least silly, and perhaps far worse than that. However. He still has his First Amendment Rights, and to deliberately threaten his anonymity is an abuse of CNN's overwhelming power as a multi-billion dollar media giant.

If the issue is internet anonymity, then CNN should DOX every troll - left, right, and center - that they can find on the net. Set up CNN-DOX and give it a starting budget of $500 million. Let's get this done guys. Lets end net anonymity!!

No? That wasn't the point of what CNN did? Really?

One of the so-called truisms of progressive ideology is, of course, that the personal is political. Identity politics is all about applying neo-marxist tactics to cultural questions that are increasingly marginal but thrust towards society's center stage with all the righteous fury of a Che Guevara staring angrily at a bombed out supply ship in Havana's harbor.

Maybe this is decadent latter-stage identify politics. I don't like what you said, so I'll dox you or tweet you to death. Metaphorically that is. So far at least. And likely economically in the case of the besieged Reddit troll. He would have very likely been dismissed from whatever job he (if he's a he and he surely is) currently holds. We cannot condone this type of behavior on the part of any employees of ours. It's not who we are. Yadda. Yadda. Yadda.

So are both CNN's Reddit Troll Doxing and Trump's Counter-Puncher-in-Chief Tweeting symptoms of decadent latter-stage progressivism? The use of powerful media and political institutions to settle personal scores on a level not seen in the past? Or was it always personal - even among the founding fathers - and we're just being more honest in today's world? One prays, and it seems to me, that it is far more a case of the former, and not a case of us being somehow more honest nowadays.