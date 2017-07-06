CNN Doxing Reddit Trolls and Latter Stage Decadent Progressivism
The venerable Fred Barnes, writing in the Weekly Standard, has suggested that Trump would have been “wise” to have followed Nixon’s advice to “never shoot down.” But, of course, President Trump is his own hatchet man, his own counter-puncher, as Barnes puts it. Anyone who attacks/criticizes the president gets a tweet back from the president himself.
So, is this a uniquely Trumpian phenomenon? Maybe not. As counter-productive as the president's tweets can be, consider CNN's doxing/outing of a Reddit User who apparently created the GIF that birthed the tweet of the Trump Wrestlemania takedown of a CNN-headed opponent.
With CNN's explicit threat to reveal who he is hanging over him, the internet troll was forced into a groveling apology worthy of a North Korean courtroom. As a result of his apology, the as-yet unnamed troll will remain provisionally anonymous; but we'll see how long that lasts before the media "accidentally" leaks his identity. But CNN has explicitly stated that it reserves the right to reveal his identity should he do something online, or even offline perhaps, that bothers them.
As has been pointed out, if who he is is newsworthy then his identity should be revealed. But this is not hard-nosed journalism on the part of CNN. It's Orwellian thought-control and behavior conditioning. Look, the guy's at the very least silly, and perhaps far worse than that. However. He still has his First Amendment Rights, and to deliberately threaten his anonymity is an abuse of CNN's overwhelming power as a multi-billion dollar media giant.
If the issue is internet anonymity, then CNN should DOX every troll - left, right, and center - that they can find on the net. Set up CNN-DOX and give it a starting budget of $500 million. Let's get this done guys. Lets end net anonymity!!
No? That wasn't the point of what CNN did? Really?
One of the so-called truisms of progressive ideology is, of course, that the personal is political. Identity politics is all about applying neo-marxist tactics to cultural questions that are increasingly marginal but thrust towards society's center stage with all the righteous fury of a Che Guevara staring angrily at a bombed out supply ship in Havana's harbor.
Maybe this is decadent latter-stage identify politics. I don't like what you said, so I'll dox you or tweet you to death. Metaphorically that is. So far at least. And likely economically in the case of the besieged Reddit troll. He would have very likely been dismissed from whatever job he (if he's a he and he surely is) currently holds. We cannot condone this type of behavior on the part of any employees of ours. It's not who we are. Yadda. Yadda. Yadda.
So are both CNN's Reddit Troll Doxing and Trump's Counter-Puncher-in-Chief Tweeting symptoms of decadent latter-stage progressivism? The use of powerful media and political institutions to settle personal scores on a level not seen in the past? Or was it always personal - even among the founding fathers - and we're just being more honest in today's world? One prays, and it seems to me, that it is far more a case of the former, and not a case of us being somehow more honest nowadays.Posted by Keeley at July 6, 2017 1:01 PM
CNN May have violated some Georgia laws.
On another note, should we wait for the apology from the lefties on WB who repeated the mantra of 17 government spy organizations who stated there was collusion between Trump and the Russians? It turns out there were only 3 people from 3 departments who agreed with Clapper. The AP and the WAPO retracted their comments over the weekend, but CNN and others haven’t got the memo yet. There is no Russian connection which supports Trumps calls of “fake news”; so now we branch out to attacking Trump for calling for violence against the fake news. Never mind the fact that only liberals have actually committed acts of violence.
It must be depressing to be a liberal in this day and age.
I listened to Trumps speech in Poland today and was never so proud to be an American. After 8 years of an apologist America hater, we now have a president who puts America first and actually loves this country.Posted by: Blaine at July 6, 2017 1:23 PM
The exposition proofreader may propose formative altering if the thesis needs more concentration, association, and further substance improvement. This procedure may require various rounds to address the majority of the issues and guarantee the required quality.Posted by: Assignment Writing Service at July 6, 2017 2:21 PM
Tyranny can be found anywhere, in religion, government and media. CNN is exercising it’s right of tyranny.
Yes Blaine, I loved President Trump’s words in Poland. He loves God and he loves America.
Our Liberal Pals have hung up their keystrokes and slunk off to wait for better political times.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 6, 2017 3:59 PM
The article here is terribly ill-informed. CNN did not ‘dox’ the creator of the CNN gif. The creator was only 15 years old and his personal information was not released. CNN did confront the creator with his anti-Semitic and Neo-Nazi statements on the internet, and faced with the loss of anonymity, the embarrassed teen took it all down and says he will not do that anymore.
The question is, how did a Neo-Nazi post make it to the president? And what does it say about a president who posts something with that kind of origin?
Blaine,
It has been fact checked again by Politifact and the claim about 17 intelligence agencies remains true.
“On Oct. 7, the Department of Homeland Security and Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a joint statement on behalf of the U.S. Intelligence Community. The USIC is made up of 16 agencies, in addition to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.”
Here is part of the statement:
“The U.S. Intelligence Community (USIC) is confident that the Russian Government directed the recent compromises of e-mails from US persons and institutions, including from US political organizations. The recent disclosures of alleged hacked e-mails on sites like DCLeaks.com and WikiLeaks and by the Guccifer 2.0 online persona are consistent with the methods and motivations of Russian-directed efforts. These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the US election process. Such activity is not new to Moscow—the Russians have used similar tactics and techniques across Europe and Eurasia, for example, to influence public opinion there. We believe, based on the scope and sensitivity of these efforts, that only Russia’s senior-most officials could have authorized these activities.”
The DNI speaks for the entire IC. The confusion seems to be over whether each agency conducted its own separate investigation. There were not 17 different investigations. All agencies agreed with the findings of the investigations that were conducted. Clapper speaks on behalf of the group. To date, none have publicly disagreed with the joint statement.
So you like the second “American carnage” speech in Poland? It was full of fear, threats, and concern over survival. While other nations were stressing inclusion, unity, commonalities, trade, and shared purpose, the President was sewing fear and divisiveness.
“The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive.”
Good Lord. The President of the United States said that! What a sad day. How far we have fallen. That kind of fear-filled statement is something a dictator would say.
The EU came about through the union of individual nation states. The United States came about through the union of individual states- you know, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Gosh, just imagine, all those states acted against their own self-interest in order to join together and form a federal government.
You must really hate this country.Posted by: phx8 at July 6, 2017 4:13 PM
phx8, you need to notify the AP of your evidence that there is still collusion between Trump and Russia. They have backed down for the story.
You are merely the only surviving troll left on WB. It seems that Royal is correct, the rest have crawled back under their rocks to await another leftist talking point.Posted by: Blaine at July 6, 2017 5:07 PM
Here is the AP clarification:
“WASHINGTON (AP) — In stories published April 6, June 2, June 26 and June 29, The Associated Press reported that all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies have agreed that Russia tried to influence the 2016 election to benefit Donald Trump. That assessment was based on information collected by three agencies - the FBI, CIA and National Security Agency - and published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which represents all U.S. intelligence agencies. Not all 17 intelligence agencies were involved in reaching the assessment.”
Trump said something about this from the podium. Trump “noted that several news organization had to correct stories saying that all 17 intelligence agencies had concluded Russian meddling in the US election.”
“Let me just start off by saying I heard it was 17 agencies. I said, ‘Boy that’s a lot.’ Do we even have that many intelligence agencies? Right? Let’s check it. And we did some very heavy research. It turned out to be three or four. It wasn’t 17.”
That is a really odd thing to say, since he is the president and the IC reports to him. The investigation and report were prepared by the CIA, FBI, and NSA. It was overseen by the DNI, Clapper, who issued a joint statement on behalf of the IC. While it would be true to say all 17 did not sign the findings, none dissented, and none of the findings have been changed since then.
The FBI investigation continues, and so does the investigation by the Special Counsel.
You wrote: “… you need to notify the AP of your evidence that there is still collusion between Trump and Russia. They have backed down for the story.”
That is dead wrong. Possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians continues.
But if it cheers you up, I think collusion will be very difficult to prove. Money laundering, however, can be traced.
And if you want to get depressed about something, consider that General Flynn has not said a word in public in a very long time. There is a good chance the FBI turned Flynn. Same with Manafort. The minute both registered as foreign agents two years after they were legally required to do so is not a good sign. That is a crime punishable by 5 years in prison. The Watergate scandal resulted in a couple dozen people getting convicted. Think Flynn and Manafort are singing like canaries?
Think Flynn and Manafort are singing like canaries?
Posted by: phx8 at July 6, 2017 5:41 PM
Who cares; nothing they have to say will affect President Trump.
I am patiently waiting for Ms. Lynch and a few other top Obama cabinet members to face serious questions from congress. I believe they will sing very loudly to avoid, or reduce, prison sentences.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 6, 2017 5:50 PM
RF,
That is such a blatantly obvious distraction. It is pitiful, expecting prosecutions of previous administration officials for imagined offenses, while pretending nothing will affect Trump. Get a grip. There is a real investigation going on now. Right now. Not an imagined one against the ghosts of administrations past. Not a replay of Benghazi!!! or the HRC e-mails. Right now. The Trump campaign is under investigation for cooperating with the Russians. There is a Special Counsel and an all-star team of 15 prosecutors. There are at least two grand juries, subpoenas have been issued, and more grand juries could have been secretly convened. And those prosecutors specialize in going after Russians, Eastern Europeans, the mob, money laundering, fraud, and public corruption, and that is just for starters.
Trump has lied through his teeth about Russian meddling in the election. He is weak. He is afraid his legitimacy is under question. Trump desperately tries to blame others- Obama, the media, the IC, you name it. But Trump is a student of no one and nothing. Putin sees that insecurity and ignorance, and so does everyone else.Posted by: phx8 at July 6, 2017 6:48 PM
I do believe our Pal phx8 has lost his mind with his rants about our president.
Can phx8 tell us more about the “all-star team of 15 prosecutors”? Are they all Dems?
He writes; “The Trump campaign is under investigation for cooperating with the Russians.” Hmmm…the campaign is not Trump. Who in the campaign are you referring to?
Please tell us phx8, is President Trump under investigation? If so, please provide actual facts from a source even I will trust.
Please tell us why Obama let so-called Russian interference slide, and did nothing.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 6, 2017 7:10 PM
We are beginning to worry about our Pals on the Left as they seem to be spinning out of control.
There is not a single creditable person who agrees on any factual obstruction or collusion charges against President Trump. The fake media has been found out and are retreating further into their dark dank caves.
Our president has been successful in spurring our economy and job growth. He has shamed some NATO members into living up to their promises of military spending. He is protecting America by curbing immigration from suspect nations. He will hopefully end funding to sanctuary cities and states. He is placing American interests above the greedy interest of others. He is being patient with North Korea while our diplomats and military formulate the best plan for dealing with that rogue nation.
I could go on but I am sure my Pals on the Left are already apoplectic.
The left are loosing their minds. There is no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, all we have are the comments of the fake news, and the leftist trolls on watchblog who repeat the talking points as if they are true. The facts are that Trump gets more respect from foreigners than he does from the left. He’s done more for the American people in less than 6 months than Obama did in 8 years. Everything the left has spouted over the years has vanished. Example; “even if we start drilling now, it will be 10 years before we produce oil”, or, “even if we abolish Obama’s EPA regulations, the American coal production will never come back”, or, “Trump will never get othe nations to follow his lead”, not to mention the continuous drivel from the fake news about all the problems and turmoil within the WH, and who’s fighting and who’s leaving and who’s being fired. It’s all BS, and the trolls on WB continue to propagate it.Posted by: Blaine at July 6, 2017 9:49 PM
Let me go on to say, I don’t believe anything the MSM says and I certainly don’t believe the trolls on WB.Posted by: Blaine at July 6, 2017 9:59 PM
Agree Blaine. I really believe the USA dodged a bullet with the election of Trump over Hillary.
Eight years of Obama followed by Hillary would have put this country on a path that would be hard to impossible to reverse. Immigrants would become citizens in large numbers with loyalty to the dems.
A few states on the East and West coast would have political control of the rest of the country. Courts would be stacked with liberals top to bottom. More free stuff and $30T of debt would quickly rise to some astronomical number.
It took a war to turn this country around in the 40’s. But, we can’t do that again as war is way more dangerous.
The MSM would have acted as Hil’s propaganda machine. FOX and Hannity would have been jailed by now, and so on - - -Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 6, 2017 10:21 PM
Our president has been successful in spurring our economy and job growth.
What exactly has gotten better since and what legislation has Trump signed that has caused this spurring you and the alternative facts conservatives spout?
He has shamed some NATO members into living up to their promises of military spending.
Which ones and how much have they kicked in Royal?
He is protecting America by curbing immigration from suspect nations.
Not really, this ban of Trumps only stiffens the law already in place by lifting the exceptions on those from the 7 countries with visas. But the real question is are we safer when the ban doesn’t apply to those countries that have produced almost 95% of the terrorist that have actually killed on American soil? Instead he is kissing the kings ass over in Saudi, so lets not boast about something as dubious as your silly claim Royal.
He will hopefully end funding to sanctuary cities and states.
Hope you say, hahaha.
He is placing American interests above the greedy interest of others.
What exactly has he done but talk Royal? He has got the finger from Mexico when he told them to pay for the wall. He hit the Saudis up for some weapons deal but who gains from that the taxpayer? Oh yeah and his daughters new charity.
He is being patient with North Korea while our diplomats and military formulate the best plan for dealing with that rogue nation.
Seriously? As patient as Obama and GWB?
What next jumping from tall buildings, seating on a speeding locomotive and faster than a speeding bullet?
speaking of trolls… here’s Blaine
He’s done more for the American people in less than 6 months than Obama did in 8 years.
Blaine please tell us what he has done that has improved the lives of all Americans not just the few friends and family members he has taken on trips around the world as unpaid advisors.Posted by: j2t2 at July 6, 2017 10:40 PM
RF,
Of the 15 prosecutors, two are unnamed, and of the remaining 13, seven have donated to Democrats. It is illegal to discriminate in hiring based on political affiliation. Mueller, like Comey is a Republican. Rosenstein, #3 at DOJ Rachel Brand, and #4 at DOJ Dana Boente are all Republicans.
The Trump campaign is under investigation. We do not know if Trump as an individual is under investigation now. He may be. He may not. The Special Counsel & the FBI are not likely to announce this.
“Our president has been successful in spurring our economy and job growth.”
The economy looks exactly the same as it did under Obama. The job growth, unemployment rate, stock market, inflation, gas prices, and interest rates are all basically identical and following the same trends now as they did under Obama.
Blaine,
“The facts are that Trump gets more respect from foreigners than he does from the left.”
The recent Pew poll measuring foreign country’s confidence in the President gave Trump an aggregate of 22%. Obama was given 64%.
http://www.pewglobal.org/2017/06/26/u-s-image-suffers-as-publics-around-world-question-trumps-leadership/
Tourism in the US is down significantly. People in the travel industry call it The Trump Slump.
“He’s done more for the American people in less than 6 months than Obama did in 8 years.”
Name an example that has helped the American people.
Coal is not coming back. It has nothing to do with Obama or the Democrats. It is simple economics. Fracking killed coal. Natural gas can provide power at 1/3 to 1/2 the price, and most power plants have already made the switch. Wind and solar power made coal even less viable. While jobs coal mining have steadily declined, wind was the fastest growing section of the economy for job generation.Posted by: phx8 at July 6, 2017 10:45 PM
We’re using coal to rejuvenate the steel industry.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 7, 2017 12:40 AM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.