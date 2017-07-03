Never Mind Trump's Smackdown - Check Out Goofy Kicking Donald Duck

Never mind the recycled video of then citizen Trump engaging in a ringside smackdown, with the added goodie of a CNN Logo digitally affixed to the head of the smackee. Recycled by the president himself. But never mind that. As silly and obnoxious, and yes upsetting, to many as that video might have been, you should care more about Goofy Kicking Donald Duck.

Also called Gill v. Whitford, this is a case that is an attempt to see whether the redistricting of an electoral district in the State of Wisconsin violates the constitution. It is also putatively about whether the redistricting in general was partisan, the answer to that question being: are you stupid? Why else would state governments redistrict when a census comes up during their time in power? Oh yes, the district looks a little like Goofy kicking Donald Duck. That is, it's not quite a rectangle or even a trapezoid. And the big question now is: when is redistricting too much? If ever?

So when the Supreme Court takes up Gill v. Whitford this October, we will have a chance to see Justice Gorsuch's opinion on a matter that historically the Supreme Court has generally let be. In other words, it will take a real change in SCOTUS jurisprudence for them to rule strongly against redistricting at the state level. Mostly because they have been unable to agree at various points in the last 30 years, on what standards should determine what is excessive partisan gerrymandering, which would then theoretically be a violation of the 1st and 14th amendments.

A Federal Court in Wisconsin has come up with a standard to decide precisely that. The efficiency gap, which measures how much partisan gerrymandering allows the party to punch above it's weight in electoral districts. It works like this: you take the difference between the two parties' wasted (losing) votes and divide by the total number of votes. In a non-partisan re-districting, the efficiency gap should be close to zero. If the gap is greater than 7%, according to the wonks at U of Chicago who invented the formula a few years ago, then you have excessive gerrymandering.

The Federal court in Wisconsin found that the efficiency gap in Wisconsin was 11% to 13% and that the GOP with 48.6% of the vote had won 61% of the state's 99 electoral districts. Hence the gerrymandering engaged in during 2011 was excessive, according to the Federal court's decision. One in which they used the efficiency gap as a standard for deciding if redistricting is unconstitutional.

What will SCOTUS make of the efficiency gap? What will Gorsuch make of it? Will he follow Justice Scalia's argument that redistricting is non-justiciable and does not even belong in the courts? Or will he suddenly surprise conservatives who are delighted with what he has done so far in his short time on the court? Will Gorsuch kick back at Goofy?

Happy 4th!