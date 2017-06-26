Are Younger Democrats Sharpening Their Knives?

Nancy Pelosi said this recently:

When it comes to issues, we are united in our concerns …

“We” being the Democratic Party. And then she suggests it’s merely the messaging that needs to be tweaked. Not the messenger, she being the messenger that younger members of her party (and it still is her party for now) are criticizing on camera or on record now. All this since the Ossoff’s defeat in the Georgia 6th special election to replace Tom Price.

Pelosi's claim that Democrats are united is perhaps more of a nostalgic wish on her part, rather than a clear eyed assessment of how the party's wings actually feel in early summer 2017. Yes, the base has been taken over by the identity politics crowd and they are aggressively shaming any moderates into kowtowing to their increasingly radical line. But how about Bernie Sanders supporters - the ones who insist on a punitive and harshly progressive tax system to impose Euro-style socialism on America? It's all about income re-distribution and free public services, as opposed to diversity departments on Wall Street and across corporate America. Even though they will angrily deny that.

Compliance with the dictates of radical identity politics (you will have pronoun specialists with post-grad degrees in gender fluidness determining how emails and memos should be written at your company soon if the identity politics crowd has their way) is not the same thing as a European style socialist economy.

And there is the missing blue collar voter in all of this. He (and she) is being explicitly targeted by people like Emily's List President Stephanie Schriock as a bigoted bygone beast to be left to President Trump. Who needs them? According to people like Schriock, it's all about the grand emerging coalition. Never mind Georgia's 6th, we will win in November 2018 because we are not old and white!

Uh, excepting a few Democratic Senators like Pelosi and Schumer, who have ceded quickly (especially in Schumer's case) to people like Schriock because they feel that's where their base is.

But fear of your own base is not always the best way to win back the House, and Pelosi is obviously and gleefully being used as a foil by the GOP and will continue to be used as one - just like in Georgia's 6th Congressional District's special election. The civil war in the Democratic Party is now breaking out into the open with the skirmishes in the media this past week. What will it take for Pelosi to step down? We won't know unless her younger colleagues really get serious about trying to oust her. Will they? Or is this blowing off steam until they find a better (which means of course a worse moment for the party) moment to take out their knives?