Georgia's 6th - the GOP Are Getting It Done

With at least 83% of precincts reporting at this time, let’s count up the 5 things to watch in Karen Handel’s victory over Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in what is by now the most expensive House campaign ever.

Point 1: 52.6% Point 2: 47.4% Point 3: 5.2% = margin of victory for Karen Handel. Which covers points 4 and 5; that this was going to be a nail biter of a race with GOP party officials gazing skyward, as Byron York put it, and praying for good weather. And while at least parts of Georgia are unfortunately apparently at risk of flash flooding this evening, the only spirits that are damp and downtrodden in Dixie are Democrats.

The GOP got it done in a high-spending and at times not-even-that-ugly race, but one in which both candidates stayed upbeat and downright civil for the most part. Yes, it took a lot of heavy artillery, but once again, Democrats still do not have a key special election that they can point to as an augur of impending doom for the Trump administration and the GOP in the coming midterm elections, still nearly 17 months away.

Ossoff is already being implicitly criticized by the left. In a quickly published post-mortem Vox article, his positioning himself as an economic moderate (what does that mean in 2017? "economic moderate"?) is contrasted with his open embrace of cultural progressivism. Should he have come out of the closet and said "I think Bernie Sanders rocks!" Is that what Vox seems to be implying? What will Ossoff's defeat do to the Democrats hard-left faction who are dragging the party further to the left on what seems like a monthly or even weekly basis?

Or will Ossoff quietly and quickly fade from the news, as will Georgia's 6th? And will the mostly liberal media now turn their focus even entirely and exclusively on the It's-not-even-really-about-Russia-anymore Russia probe? Or maybe will they just possibly have a David Brooks hold-on-guys kind of moment?

Again, the GOP are getting things done. They may even have a healthcare bill before the August recess. They may even delay their August recess by say a weekend or so, to get that done. Imagine. They actually pass a fairly moderate reform of the ACA and proudly proclaim that Obamacare has been repealed and replaced. While the Democrats and the media treat what is a modest and partial turn away from Obamacare's regulations, obligations, penalties, fines, subsidies, and taxes as an act of war.

And then they come back in fall ready to do tax reform. Not the schedule that many hoped for in the heady days of January. But more than good enough, if you consider that many opponents of this administration are mainly concerned with using almost any available means to impeach the president.