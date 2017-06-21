Georgia's 6th - the GOP Are Getting It Done
With at least 83% of precincts reporting at this time, let’s count up the 5 things to watch in Karen Handel’s victory over Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in what is by now the most expensive House campaign ever.
Point 1: 52.6% Point 2: 47.4% Point 3: 5.2% = margin of victory for Karen Handel. Which covers points 4 and 5; that this was going to be a nail biter of a race with GOP party officials gazing skyward, as Byron York put it, and praying for good weather. And while at least parts of Georgia are unfortunately apparently at risk of flash flooding this evening, the only spirits that are damp and downtrodden in Dixie are Democrats.
The GOP got it done in a high-spending and at times not-even-that-ugly race, but one in which both candidates stayed upbeat and downright civil for the most part. Yes, it took a lot of heavy artillery, but once again, Democrats still do not have a key special election that they can point to as an augur of impending doom for the Trump administration and the GOP in the coming midterm elections, still nearly 17 months away.
Ossoff is already being implicitly criticized by the left. In a quickly published post-mortem Vox article, his positioning himself as an economic moderate (what does that mean in 2017? "economic moderate"?) is contrasted with his open embrace of cultural progressivism. Should he have come out of the closet and said "I think Bernie Sanders rocks!" Is that what Vox seems to be implying? What will Ossoff's defeat do to the Democrats hard-left faction who are dragging the party further to the left on what seems like a monthly or even weekly basis?
Or will Ossoff quietly and quickly fade from the news, as will Georgia's 6th? And will the mostly liberal media now turn their focus even entirely and exclusively on the It's-not-even-really-about-Russia-anymore Russia probe? Or maybe will they just possibly have a David Brooks hold-on-guys kind of moment?
Again, the GOP are getting things done. They may even have a healthcare bill before the August recess. They may even delay their August recess by say a weekend or so, to get that done. Imagine. They actually pass a fairly moderate reform of the ACA and proudly proclaim that Obamacare has been repealed and replaced. While the Democrats and the media treat what is a modest and partial turn away from Obamacare's regulations, obligations, penalties, fines, subsidies, and taxes as an act of war.
And then they come back in fall ready to do tax reform. Not the schedule that many hoped for in the heady days of January. But more than good enough, if you consider that many opponents of this administration are mainly concerned with using almost any available means to impeach the president.Posted by Keeley at June 21, 2017 7:17 PM
The Democrat Party had smart people at the top at one time; no longer.
At one time the party stood for the working man. No longer.
At one time the party stood for a strong national defense and law and order. No longer.
At one time the party fielded main-stream, next door Americans as candidates. No longer.
The Democrat Party of today is a Hodge-podge of Americans with similar grievances. It is no longer; “what can you do for America”, it’s is what can the taxpayers do for me.
The DNC is being run like an assisted-living facility. They can’t win elections because they have nothing to offer main-stream America.
What a sad ending to a once great and proud party.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 21, 2017 7:35 PM
“The Democrat Party had smart people at the top at one time; no longer.”
We now have a president who does not read books, and whose speeches have a fourth grade level of sophistication. That is appropriate, since he appeals to a base of rural, high school educated, older white males. This same base distrusts science, denies Anthropogenic Global Warming, and derides experts and educated people as elitists. What could possibly go wrong?
“At one time the party stood for the working man. No longer.”
Democrats support unions, the minimum wage, and a more equitable distribution of wealth balancing the worth of labor versus ownership. The GOP opposes unions, opposes a minimum wage, and favors tax cats that allocate the money to corporations and the richest of the rich. Indeed, in the 2016 campaign, there was only one item on which every single GOP candidate agreed- tax cuts for corporations.
“At one time the party stood for a strong national defense and law and order. No longer.”
You mean the defense of Russia? Because that is where the GOP is now. The GOP has put a bunch of crooks and traitors in charge. Remember, the Russians interfered on behalf of Trump and against Clinton because they feared her, and knew conservatives would be much weaker and easier to manipulate. As for law and order, the AG, Sessions, lied repeatedly under oath about meeting with the Russians, and more recently, developed a bad case of amnesia when testifying before Congress.
We have seen the incredible spectacle of an entire segment of American society- rural conservatives with a high school education or less- be brainwashed. It started with the right wing echo chamber, Limbaugh, Hannity and others. The Russians took advantage of that tribalism, the ease with which they could be manipulated, and their tendency to worship authority, and played conservatives for chumps.
And never forget: Trump got his start in the 2012 campaign as a Birther. He touted a fundamentally racist conspiracy theory. Examples of misogyny, bigotry, and fear of Islam are legion in 2016, including suggestions that Ted Cruz has five mistresses, and his father was involved in the JFK assassination.
Posted by: phx8 at June 21, 2017 11:13 PM
“a more equitable distribution of wealth balancing the worth of labor versus ownership.”
Say what ?Posted by: dbs at June 22, 2017 6:50 AM
Phx8, thanks for yet another glaring example of the hateful racist drivel and lies that have cost the democrats so many elections in recent years.
Keep slopping that ignorant broad brush around.Posted by: kctim at June 22, 2017 8:17 AM
kctim,
Thanks for the barely articulate response. Two sentences. Atta boy! Better than dbs, though, who managed to cut and paste and follow it with a two word question, because he did not get it. Sad.
You can not address what I say because it is true and you have no response to the content. None.
Let’s keep it simple. All you have to do is cut and paste and type ‘yes’ or ‘no.’
Was Trump a Birther?
Is Birtherism fundamentally racist?
Trump has been accused by over a dozen women of sexual harassment. The Access Hollywood tape, accusing a beauty contest winner of being a “fat pig,” and too many other examples to go into demonstrate his misogyny. Is Trump a misogynist?
Trump called for a ban on Muslims immigrating to the US. Is Trump an Islamaphobe?
Trump accused a judge of being unable to render a fair verdict because he was Mexican. (Actually, he was born in Indiana). Paul Ryan called his accusation a textbook example of racism. Is Trump a bigot?
Trump accused Cruz of having five mistresses, and that his father was involved in the JFK assassination. Is that true?
Look, I could go on all day. Trump is not a smart man. He is a noisy bully, a carnival barker in a suit. He talks in sentence fragments and jumps from subject to subject, usually straying away from the topic at hand to talk about himself. His utterances appeal to the least among us, those unable to string more than two sentences together in writing, never mind understand the conflict between the valuation of labor and capital, or the science behind Global Warming. Trump is incompetent. Grossly incompetent. And he lies almost constantly.
Is Trump an idiot?
Is he incompetent?
Does he lie almost constantly?
Or is he ‘telling it like it is’ on a level that it appeals to you?
Aw, Phx8. Your conspiracy theories are crumbling all around you, your far-leftists are being soundly rejected, so now you are worried about articulation on an internet blog. LOL!!!
Yes, Trump was a birther. No, “birtherism” was not “fundamentally racist,” it was political.
I am no longer 10 years old, so I couldn’t care less about what guys say amongst themselves, or what names people call each other.
Clinton defenders are in no place to criticize others over accusations of sexual harassment, and I laugh in the face of the leftists PC definitions of misogyny.
Justifiable caution, not hatred and fear, is why most Americans support immigration reform.
Claiming that an activist judge won’t be impartial is not an example of hatred and intolerance.
Yes, President Trump does not fully support the policies you support so you think he is grossly incompetent and he lies almost constantly. Those on the right thought the exact same thing of President Obama.
BFD
But none of that is the hateful racist drivel that has cost leftists to be soundly rejected, is it. Nope.
What I was referring to was the constant personal attacks on those “rural high school educated white males” that leftists hate so much. All simply because they don’t support the idea of a large all powerful centralized government and just want to be left alone.
The lefts hateful racist attacks pretty much bit them in the a$$, didn’t it.
Your attempts to prop up leftist candidates in 2018 and 2020 with Russian conspiracy theories and lies has run its course and you failed.
You have absolutely zero proof that the GOP is working for or with the ‘Russians.’ Your “crooks and traitors” labeling is intentionally dishonest. Your attempt to make Clinton into a feared foe and some kind of victim, is ridiculous.
“We have seen the incredible spectacle of an entire segment of American society- rural conservatives with a high school education or less- be brainwashed.”
Ah, some more of that good ole leftist racist hate. I love how you attack those who wish to be left alone as being brainwashed, but yet totally ignore the fact that ‘urban liberals’ are the ones demanding government give them stuff, who falsely believe in the ridiculous notion of things like white privilege, and who are ‘protesting’ destroying and committing acts of violence because of what they have been told will happen, not because of what has actually happened.
The far-left hijacking of the once great Democratic party has been one of the most destructive things to happen to our country. You guys should be ashamed of your divisive actions and the very negative effect they are having on our country.Posted by: kctim at June 22, 2017 11:15 AM
If these were competitive districts to start, you’d be justified in celebrating.
These are deep red districts. The Democrats should be an afterthought, not competition. If the trend was on your side, we should see Democrats underperform. They overperformed by an average of 8%.
It guarantees nothing, but if Democrats do this well in elections where margins are smaller, Republicans will lose a great many of the seats that they gloat about winning.
The thing about today’s Republicans is that they’ve sold their superiority on a lie: that everything Democrats have done is a failure, makes things worse. We’re not perfect, but if your idea is that shutting down Liberal program makes things better, and it doesn’t, then you’re going to look considerably more imperfect.
Republicans identify more by their hatred of Liberalism and liberals than they do with any constructive principle. They have a list of things that are forbidden, politically incorrect for them to believe, and even if the evidence says otherwise, they’re going to stick to that dogma.
And who created these dogmas? The special interests. As much as they paint themselves the reformers, the folks cleaning up Washington and draining the swamp, Republicans almost invariably choose the side of those with the wealth and power to buy them off rather than the side of the public’s interests. The needs and wants of the elite are held to be synonymous with the public interest, even in the face of repeated disasters that indicate otherwise.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at June 22, 2017 12:07 PM
Trump pushed Birtherism to an almost all-white Republican base because they were uncomfortable with a black president. It was always meant to appeal to them. Just them. No one else. It was a blatantly racist appeal to gain him an entrance onto the political scene. He sent 37 tweets about it, and continued right into the 2016 campaign. By the way, his Birtherism often included insinuations that Obama was a Muslim. Trump is an utterly despicable human being, and there is no hiding it, or pretending it was “just political.”
As for Trump and misogyny, there is no excuse. No pointing to someone else, like Bill Clinton, and try to excuse what Trump did with an example of ‘whataboutism.’ What Trump did was wrong. Period. And it was not just a one-shot deal with the Access Hollywood tape. He repeatedly said horrendous things about a lot of different women.
“Your attempts to prop up leftist candidates in 2018 and 2020 with Russian conspiracy theories and lies has run its course and you failed.”
I don’t understand what that means. Who is being propped up in 2018 and 2020?
Russian conspiracy theories? There are active criminal investigations by Republican committees in the House and Senate, as well as a Special Counsel investigating Russian interference in the election, and Trump campaign cooperation with the Russians. It is an ongoing investigation. There are grand juries already issuing subpoenas, FBI interviews, and more.
We are now coming to the realization that the Russian interference did not just consist of affecting the minds of voters. Now it is suspected the Russians actually hacked the voting system.Posted by: phx8 at June 22, 2017 3:02 PM
phx8, Russia as well as the United States have been interfering with elections around the world for decades. Now all of a sudden it’s a big deal. WHY? Because Hillary who was supposed to be unbeatable?Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 22, 2017 5:16 PM
Phx8,
I don’t think that it can be denied that Trump used ‘birtherism’ to gain political traction, but as I have said before, your racist accusations are way off the mark. No matter how bad you hope, wish or need it to be true, the simple fact is that the vast majority of those on the right are not guilty of actual racism.
The dishonest claims of racism are nothing more than a crutch the left uses to avoid acknowledging the rejection of liberal policy.
No, there is no excuse for actual misogyny, but hatred of women is not what we are talking about here. We are talking about bragging and using crass language. BFD.
I only brought up Clinton because you were attempting to use accusations to prove your point. You remember all those accusations against Clinton that you defend, don’t you?
“I don’t understand what that means. Who is being propped up in 2018 and 2020?”
Every single leftist candidate. You guys NEED to win make ground in the House and Senate. The dems are working in collusion with the media to set the narrative for those elections.
Russian conspiracy theories? Yes. Until there is actual proof, they are nothing more than left-wing wishful thinking.
phx8 declares; ” Trump is incompetent. Grossly incompetent.”
And yet, this is the man, with no political experience, no mainstream media support, inaccurate and fake polling against him, who beat the entire Democrat political machine.
Mr. Daugherty has joined the talking media heads who conclude that the defeat of Democrat candidates in special elections is really a win.
I suppose when they lose enough elections they will begin….?
Kctim is correct…”Russian conspiracy theories”. Meaningless.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 22, 2017 6:15 PM
So let me get this straight, Conservatives think it is fine that Russia interfered in our election process! Because both countries have allegedly done it in the past to other countries it is now acceptable for the Russians to do it in this country is the reasoning I am hearing from you guys.
Another thing I wonder about is this “Russian conspiracy theories” thing you guys keep bantering about. According to several different security agencies it is a fact yet conservatives and evidently libertarians as well choose to tell us there is no evidence and/or it is a “deep state” attack on Trump.
The same Trump who told us if he lost the election the election was rigged but since he won… doesn’t anybody wonder about that? Is it just me but are conservatives letting the “deep state” conspiracy theory interfere with their reasoning process?Posted by: j2t2 at June 22, 2017 8:24 PM
kctim & RF,
Today Trump tweeted that the hack of the Democrats was a “hoax.” Yet every American intelligence agency and the FBI have concluded the Russians were behind the hacks, and interfered with the 2016 election in a variety of ways, including social media, and now with voting systems.
You believe Trump? You would side with Trump and Putin against 17 American intelligence agencies including the DNI and the CIA, 5 private security firms, House & Senate Intelligence and judiciary committees, and the FBI? Really?Posted by: phx8 at June 22, 2017 8:35 PM
WRONG j2, Interfering in elections is not fine no matter if it is the United States or Russia. The point is if it has been going on for decades now, why all of a sudden are you and the rest of the democrats now throwing a fit about it. Why didn’t Obama do something about it, o wait he tried to sway the Israely elections. I know j2 it’s because your sweety Hillary who you all thought was unbeatable lost to an outsider called Trump.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 22, 2017 9:18 PM
“a more equitable distribution of wealth balancing the worth of labor versus ownership.”
“Say what ?”
Yes, dbs. That is the real issue. That is the issue that nobody is willing to talk about.
The value of labor has dramatically declined with advances in productivity due to robots and artificial intelligence (AEI). Capital (ownership) has profited immensely from their advances. Smart, learning robots don’t need retirement plans, expensive health care plans, etc. They also don’t belong to unions, have civil service protections and are not subject to labor laws. One robot can do the job of hundreds, even thousands, of humans. They even come with a tax benefit (capital depreciation).
As a consequence, the wealth gap has dramatically widened with the investment class (owners) taking the lions share of benefits resulting from productivity increases. No need to hire more workers or increase wages when robots will do the work of thousands.
Politicians understand the issue but chose to exploit it rather than address it. A good example is coal mining. Even if there was good reason to increase the use and mining of coal, it would have a minimal effect on traditional coal mining jobs. Everyone in the industry knows that. Automation and technology have replaced the traditional coal miner. But, not so according to some politicians like Trump. He blatantly or perhaps ignorantly promised a return of their jobs. It is either a demeaning lie or an ignorant falsehood. They are not coming back even if there was a two fold increase in demand for coal. That analysis applies to virtually every industry. Production may come back but not human production jobs. Ironically, even China is experiencing displacement of labor due to advanced technology.
What is a truly disturbing fact is that our social economic system is based upon a balance of labor (human beings) and capital (owners and investors). Equitable distribution of the nation’s wealth depends upon that balance. Robots and AEI entities do not pay taxes and social security. Distribution of wealth, under such circumstances,is clearly skewed towards capital. The increased gap between the 1% and the rest of the population is no anomaly. It is built into the system.
How do we adjust our economic and social systems to accommodate the advances of robots and AEI and its effects on jobs and wealth distribution?
Posted by: Rich at June 22, 2017 9:22 PM
“How do we adjust our economic and social systems to accommodate the advances of robots and AEI and its effects on jobs and wealth distribution?”
Until a few decades ago, increases in productivity and increasing profits resulted in higher wages. This came uncoupled a few decades ago. Productivity due to computers advances resulted in profits, but the profits no longer went resulted in higher wages; the money no longer found its way to working people; instead, the money went almost entirely to the top 1%. Other changes made the unequal distribution even worse. Unions were broken. Retirement plans through companies disappeared, to be replaced by 401k’s and IRA’s. Today, only a few professions- unionized professions- still have retirement plans, and they alone are likely to see their workers retire at anything above the subsistence provided by Social Security.
In a self-perpetuating cycle, the conservative GOP advocates lower taxes for corporations and the 1%, and in turn the 1% and corporations pay the conservative GOP with campaign contributions to keep them in power. Of course, it is not just Republicans. Democrats do it too. But this is far more prevalent among the GOP.
It will take a candidate like Sanders to break the cycle, along with a Supreme Court that takes money out of politics.
It has received little comment, but the SC is looking at a case involving gerrymandering. If the SC stops it, that alone will throw the House into Democratic hands.Posted by: phx8 at June 22, 2017 10:59 PM
J2,
Nobody is “fine” with Russia possibly having interfered in our election process. What people want is definitive proof of it and corrective action taken to prevent it in the future.
The “Russian conspiracy theories” that normal people are talking about, are referring to the baseless left-wing claims that Trump and everyone on his campaign are traitors who colluded with the “Russians” to steal the election from Clinton.
There is absolutely no proof of that, but yet the leftists and media are trying to influence the coming elections by ingraining that false narrative into the heads of voters.
Phx8,
Where your faux concern and argument fails is in your desire/need to use what the intel groups believe, as some kind of proof of collusion. It doesn’t and none of the evidence so far suggests any collusion took place.
That’s not ‘siding’ with anything other than the facts.
kctim,
Proving collusion is difficult, but that is being looked at even as we speak. For example, a Russian hack targeted a voting district in Dallas with a lot of Democrats in it. The hackers ignored the neighboring districts with heavily Republican voting rolls. How did the Russians know to do that? How did they know to target White conservative Christian voters in the Rust Belt with anti-Hillary propaganda? Their targeting was extremely effective, very efficient. Did they really know that much about the make-up of the American electorate, or did some Americans help them?
The Trump campaign used Cambridge Analytica for data mining and all things digital. Billionaire Robert Mercer owns it. Kushner headed the operation for the Trump campaign. The firm participated in the pro-Brexit referendum and the Trump campaign. It is now under criminal investigation in both the UK & US.
But the best way to prove collusion is to uncover the motivation, because the motivation will leave a traceable trail. Was Trump compromised? That possibility is under investigation by the Special Counsel, Mueller. Most likely it occurred through financial dealings & money laundering. After a string of bankruptcies, no American banks would give Trump loans. However, large amounts of money poured into Trump’s coffers from Russian oligarchs, and a foreign bank that has already been hit with big fines for money laundering, DeuthscheBank, made loans available. Real estate and c*sinos are a classic vehicle for money laundering. To uncover this, Mueller has hired some of the best legal talent in the world specializing in prosecuting money launderers.
There is already a lot of circumstantial evidence. As for an Obstruction of Justice charge, I find it hard to believe the GOP Congress will impeach him, even if it is cut and dried. Collusion may be obvious, but unless money changes hands, it is difficult to prove.
Follow the money.Posted by: phx8 at June 23, 2017 12:29 PM
Phx8,
If proving collusion is proving to be so difficult, why are the left and media promoting it as fact?
Why would ‘Russian hackers’ target dems and ignore Republicans in Dallas, but target Conservatives and ignore dems in the Rust Belt?
Exactly what information were dems in Dallas targeted with, that was not already national news?
Why in the world would a Conservative Christian voter be inclined to ever vote for Hillary? And what “anti-Hillary propaganda” could they possibly be targeted with that they had never heard before?
There was also “a lot of circumstantial evidence” with Fast & Furious, the IRS scandal and Benghazi. This pointed to that and that pointed to this. I’ve heard it all before and the same thing applies now as it did then: It takes facts, not biased political opinions, for it to be true.Posted by: kctim at June 23, 2017 1:18 PM
“If proving collusion is proving to be so difficult, why are the left and media promoting it as fact?”
I’m not sure about its being promoted as fact, but there is a lot of circumstantial evidence.
During the 2016, the Russian state media- Russia Today- heavily promoted the idea that the US election was rigged. It was a primary goal- to sow doubt among Americans about the fairness of the election. At the same time, Trump started promoting the same idea, that the election was rigged. Trump had no evidence whatsoever. Why did he do that?
Within hours of the Hollywood Access video going public, Wikileaks released material. How did they know to do that?
Just hours after a Wikileak release of thousands of e-mails, Trump was referring to the supposedly most damaging one on the stump. The actual e-mail did not actually do damage, but how did Trump find that one e-mail among thousands?
The point of targeting conservative Christian voters (in the Rust Belt suburbs) was to dissuade them from voting for Hillary Clinton, to vote for Trump, or convince them not to vote at all. The idea is not to change the votes in the ballot box. It is to change the mind of the voter. It works like advertising. In an election where small changes can make big differences, targeting a population of voters makes sense. It can reinforce prejudices. It seeks to create a group mentality where ‘everyone’ knows Hillary Clinton is this, that, or the other. That especially appeals to conservatives. It works because of the tribalism. Conservative Christians may have been appalled by the things Trump said about women, but reminders that Hillary Clinton was somehow something worse kept them from jumping ship.Posted by: phx8 at June 23, 2017 1:42 PM
Phx8, do you realize that everything you just did is exactly what Alex Jones does?
Black Box, no paper trail, gerrymandering, buying votes, voter suppression…are all examples of people and politicians claiming that the coming election is rigged. But because Trump and RT supposedly said it around the same time, it is evidence of collusion? Seriously?
Trump was running as the ‘anti-establishment’ candidate. Throughout the entire campaign, the media harped about how the establishment would never let him win. In the run up to Nov., the media constantly attacked him in hopes of influencing the election.
Ten to one says Trump was referring to the establishment and media when he was talking about the election being rigged. Not how he was secretly working with Putin to rig it.
Sheesh.
I have no idea why Wikileaks releases when they do, but I highly doubt it’s because Trump calls Putin who calls his guy and tells him to tell them to do it.
How did Trump find that one e-mail among thousands? He didn’t. His campaign knew the release could score some political points and they probably had hundreds of lackeys searching them.
Hillary is pro abortion and anti Second Amendment. She openly supports government forcing people to act against their religious beliefs. She claimed to now support gay-marriage. But you think Trump boasting about copping a feel or calling a chick fat would make them forget all of that? LOL
Just to be clear here, you do understand that the Access Hollywood tapes were LEAKED and then released in order to influence the election in Hillary’s favor, right? To “reinforce prejudices” and “change the mind of the voter”
“During the 2016, the Russian state media- Russia Today- heavily promoted the idea that the US election was rigged. It was a primary goal- to sow doubt among Americans about the fairness of the election.”
And, Obama knew and did what to warn Americans phx8?
“Conservative Christians may have been appalled by the things Trump said about women, but reminders that Hillary Clinton was somehow something worse kept them from jumping ship.”
Really phx8, please find a new shtick. Your attempt at comedy isn’t working any more.
I am a “Conservative Christian”. Do you actually believe the Russians could plant any story that changed my view of her and her politics? I voted for Donald Trump because his political rhetoric, matched most closely, my political hopes. There was little that Hillary said, or had done as SoS, or senator, or wife, or mother, that appealed to me.
I have found that Donald Trump, as president, has tried to fulfill his campaign promises. What Donald Trump has done, and is attempting to do for our country, is far more important to me than his rough edges and unpolished image.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 23, 2017 3:24 PM
Some have expressed the belief that “teacher unions” benefit students. I asked how. None can answer.
I find this very interesting.
The education of children takes precedence over job security for adults.
“If numerous patients die because of medical malpractice, a doctor’s license will be revoked. If politicians do not fulfill promises, voters can remove them from office. Schools should be able to remove incompetent teachers.
As of 2016, the United States has fallen to 39th globally in math and 24th in reading. Teachers’ unions have insisted that higher educator salaries will fix the problem, but even after decades of raising teacher pay and retirement benefits, student achievement has remained stagnant.
A Cato Institute analysis of all 50 states shows that the trend holds: Increased spending does not lead to better outcomes.
California is one of six states where elementary- and secondary-school teachers can attain tenure after just two years. A bill that would lengthen this requirement to a more-reasonable three years barely managed to squeak out of the Assembly Education Committee, but teachers’ unions are sure to keep fighting it every step of the way.
In California, only 22 teachers were dismissed for unsatisfactory performance in the period 2003–13. This means that only 0.0008 percent of California’s 277,000 teachers are fired each year despite lackluster educational outcomes.
Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/article/447697/teacher-tenure-unions-stop-putting-seniority-performancePosted by: Royal Flush at June 23, 2017 3:39 PM
Trump claimed the 2016 election was rigged based on illegal votes that were going to be cast by dead people, people voting twice in separate states, and “illegal votes.” In fact, none of those things ever happened, and the Secretaries of State found no such irregularities occurred. After the election, Trump stated he would have won the popular vote except for the 3-5 million “illegal votes.” Again, that was a lie. No such illegal votes occurred. Kris Kobach looked into voting fraud in an attempt to find those millions of votes. He found 30 out of 23 million.
Some people follow politics. Most do not. Discussions of issues were almost completely absent in the 2016 campaign. I know one guy who voted for Trump. He was embarrassed by it. He voted that way because he thought there was ‘something’ about Hillary’s e-mails. His wife gave him a ton of **** for doing that.
“And, Obama knew and did what to warn Americans phx8?”
On October 7th, the administration presented this:
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2016/10/07/joint-statement-department-homeland-security-and-office-director-national
McConnell and another member of GOP leadership opposed publicizing the cyber attacks. He thought it was too political, and it contributed to the Russian goal of undermining Americans belief in their election process.
The entire country needs to go to voting by mail ASAP.
And the story just came out today. Obama developed ‘digital bombs’ to retaliate against Putin. He left it for Trump to deploy.Posted by: phx8 at June 23, 2017 3:56 PM
From the link phx8 provided;
“The USIC and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) assess that it would be extremely difficult for someone, including a nation-state actor, to alter actual ballot counts or election results by cyber attack or intrusion.”
OK, I agree.
Now…what did Obama do to warn the electorate or to discourage Russia?
Please tell us phx8, what is being investigated about our election and Russia. It would seem, from your link, that our intelligence agencies already were aware of all the Russians were doing.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 23, 2017 4:09 PM
RF,
Important distinction- altering individual votes by hacking was not done, as far as we know. However, voter registration rolls were hacked in 21 (or more) states. These may have been altered in order to cause confusion and long lines on election day. That may have happened in a Democratic district in NC. But like I said, it was not about physically changing the vote, but changing the mind of the voter.
And hacking voter registration rolls in all those states could be a huge threat to the 2018 and 2020 elections.
Interesting article on Obama using the Red Phone to warn Putin:
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/what-obama-said-putin-red-phone-about-election-hack-n697116
Posted by: phx8 at June 23, 2017 4:21 PM
“And hacking voter registration rolls in all those states could be a huge threat to the 2018 and 2020 elections.”
Why is that phx8? According to the National Conference of State Legislatures…
“All states take steps to keep their voter registration rolls accurate and up-to-date. The goal of maintaining an accurate voter list is to prevent ineligible people from voting, prevent anyone from voting twice and, by reducing inaccuracies, speed up the voter check-in process at polling places.”
http://www.ncsl.org/research/elections-and-campaigns/voter-list-accuracy.aspx
I found phx8’s link to the “red phone” interesting, especially the quote…”Did the message work? “Look at the results,” said an Obama administration official. “There was nothing done on Election Day, so it must have worked.”
Why do my Pals on the Left continue to disparage and disbelieve the Obama administration?Posted by: Royal Flush at June 23, 2017 4:41 PM
Well I purposely stayed off WB for a few months. I’m sad that I got back on to read the responses to the Republican’s win in Georgia. It is my belief that the leftist on WB are here to carry the media’s talking points. The liberal writers on this site are not Democrats; they are the liberal media. The media has hijacked the Democrat Party. My dad was a WWII vet, and a post war auto worker, union member, and a Democrat. He’s been dead almost 40 years, but I can tell you, he would never recognize the Democratic Party of today.
The Democrat Party is going down the tubes. They are the party of gender neutral bathrooms, gay marriage, open borders, universal HC, higher taxes, global warming, protecting planned parenthood so they can kill more babies, and obstruction. The problem is, they are the only ones who care about this crap. The leaders of the party are absolutely insane. Sanders is a communist, Elizabeth Warren is a liar who got a free education claiming she was an Indian, Pelosi is loosing her mind, and Schumer has already lost his. Trump had another victory today by signing into law the ability to fire bad actors at the VA. Another promise made and kept.
I’ll check back in in a few months and see if anything has changed.Posted by: Blaine at June 23, 2017 5:48 PM
“Trump claimed the 2016 election was rigged based on illegal votes that were going to be cast by dead people, people voting twice in separate states, and “illegal votes.””
He also claimed that the Republican establishment did not support him, and that the media was intentionally influencing the election in Hillary’s favor.
“I know one guy who voted for Trump. He was embarrassed by it. He voted that way because he thought there was ‘something’ about Hillary’s e-mails. His wife gave him a ton of **** for doing that.”
IF he is embarrassed, he should get off his lazy a$$ and check into himself because there was A LOT more than just ‘something’ with her emails. Then he could give his wife a ton of **** over Hillary’s lying, obstructing and mishandling classified information.Posted by: kctim at June 23, 2017 5:50 PM
“Trump claimed the 2016 election was rigged based on illegal votes that were going to be cast by dead people, people voting twice in separate states, and “illegal votes.””
He also claimed that the Republican establishment did not support him, and that the media was intentionally influencing the election in Hillary’s favor.
“I know one guy who voted for Trump. He was embarrassed by it. He voted that way because he thought there was ‘something’ about Hillary’s e-mails. His wife gave him a ton of **** for doing that.”
IF he is embarrassed, he should get off his lazy a$$ and check into himself because there was A LOT more than just ‘something’ with her emails. Then he could give his wife a ton of **** over Hillary’s lying, obstructing and mishandling classified information.Posted by: kctim at June 23, 2017 5:50 PM
Oh, I forgot to also include the Democrats are the party of violence and foul language, and the party that promotes the killing of Americans by Islamic terrorists, also the party that would love to disarm Americans and place us under Sharia law. In fact the democrat party has nothing in common with Americans. Good luck getting a following from the decent people of America.Posted by: Blaine at June 23, 2017 5:59 PM
I’ll check back in in a few months and see if anything has changed.
Posted by: Blaine at June 23, 2017 5:48 PM
Stick around Blaine. The Left may not be interested in what you think, but I certainly am.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 23, 2017 6:04 PM
WRONG j2, Interfering in elections is not fine no matter if it is the United States or Russia. The point is if it has been going on for decades now, why all of a sudden are you and the rest of the democrats now throwing a fit about it.
So then KAP if this is true what previous elections in this country has Russia interfered with? You claim decades of Russian interference in our elections without a shred of proof. Instead of asking why now about our concerns you should be asking why you haven’t has a problem with these past decades of Russian interference.Posted by: j2t2 at June 23, 2017 6:56 PM
Nobody is “fine” with Russia possibly having interfered in our election process. What people want is definitive proof of it and corrective action taken to prevent it in the future.
Kctim, what more proof do you need? Numerous agency heads have told the American people the Russians have interfered in the election process. Are you waiting for Putin to sign a confession or Limbaugh to tell us it happened?
This type of denial is very disturbing when so many supposedly sold conservatives who “think with their head not their heart” choose to believe it is some type of deep state conspiracy theory spouted by Trump, the head of the government you find to be so wrong btw, despite Trump offering no proof this conspiracy even exists. Yet you guys bite into it hook line and sinker!
Why do you guys listen to a known liar and exaggerator and believe his theory yet refuse to believe what the heads of the numerous government agencies tell you? Especially when the Russians have attempted the same thing in France just recently?Posted by: j2t2 at June 23, 2017 7:15 PM
My mistake j2 I used the wrong word it should be INFLUENCE, “NOT INTERFERE”. There is a big difference between INFLUENCE and INTERFERE. Obama did it with Israel trying to get Bebe out, but it didn’t work but that one might have been more interfere then influence.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 23, 2017 7:52 PM
OK KAP, So then KAP if this is true what previous elections in this country has Russia
interferedinfluenced with? You claim decades of Russian interferenceinfluence in our elections without a shred of proof. Instead of asking why now about our concerns you should be asking why you haven’t has a problem with these past decades of Russian interference. influence.
j2, According to slate.com Election meddling is surprisingly common. In the article it states, “Using declassified documents, statements by officials, and journalistic accounts, Levin has found evidence of interference by either the United States or the Soviet Union/Russia in 117 elections around the world between 1946 and 2000.” It goes on to say that Moscow and cases of their meddling in U. S. elections the Soviets intervened against Truman in 1948, and Ronald Reagan in 1984, and the 2016 election. Again I ask you if it has been going on for that long a period why all of a sudden are you and the rest of the Democrats now throwing a fit?Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 24, 2017 12:09 AM
By the way J2, L A Times Dec.21, 2016 article ” U S Is no stranger to interfering in elections of other nations” Mar 30, 2017 L A Times “Russia’s meddling in other nations elections is nothing new” other like articles can be found in the WARO, NPR, Huffpo, and Newsweek.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 24, 2017 12:41 AM
First of all KAP congrats on using Slate as a source. The irony is amusing.
Again I ask you if it has been going on for that long a period why all of a sudden are you and the rest of the Democrats now throwing a fit?
I wasn’t here in ‘48 but this is what was called intervention back then http://query.nytimes.com/gst/abstract.html?res=9A03EFD9173CE733A2575BC1A9639C946993D6CF&legacy=true
and in the Reagan reelection this is what passed for intervention KAP.
https://books.google.com/books?id=9TWUAQ7Xof8C&printsec=frontcover&dq=the+sword+and+the+shield&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjlmcL9-PbOAhUZS2MKHeutC-kQ6AEIHDAA#v=onepage&q=reagan%20means%20war&f=false
So it seems to me both of these are relatively minor as not one state was hacked and probably less than a handful of Americans were even aware of the “intervention”. This doesn’t rise to the level of influencing an election IMHO. I mean a Moscow radio broadcast by Stalin saying third party candidate Wallace has a basis for discussion isn’t much to hang your hat on is it?
So I ask you why would you use these old “interventions” as some basis to ask why now? I ask you why aren’t you as upset as we are if you truly believe the Russians shouldn’t be influencing American elections. Conservatives are hiding behind the “well we did it to” and “well they did it before” reasoning to defend their position on this issue. It is sad KAP the extents you guys are willing to go to with this party before country attitude.Posted by: j2t2 at June 24, 2017 1:26 AM
J2, Did the Russians change who you were going to vote for? They didn’t me. We meddle, they meddle. That crap has been going on since the start of elections. What would concern me is if votes start getting changed or if illegals get registered and vote. Politics is dirty and meddling by foreign countries in elections will go on long after I am gone and probably you also. As far as worrying about it as long as it stays the way it is, no I won’t.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at June 24, 2017 2:31 AM
So you are fine with the Russians meddling in our elections , hacking emails, attempting to break into state voting systems. You see a few comments ago you said you weren’t.Posted by: j2t2 at June 24, 2017 10:29 AM
As I said j2 it has been going on for years and nothing has been done. Now that Trump is President you and the rest of the Democrats are now throwing fits. Why now? As I also said we do the same thing the Russians are so we are supposed to be angry at someone for doing the same thing we are? No I am not fine with it but if we want Russia to stop don’t you think we should stop meddling in elections to?Posted by: Richard Kapitan at June 24, 2017 10:51 AM
Right KAP I know what you said … it’s just that you said it wasn’t fine in your response to my first comment. But it seems it is fine as long as the Dems are upset and Trump is president according to you.
The ironic thing here, KAP, is you guys get all upset over almost non-existent voter fraud and in many states change voting laws to combat this almost non-existent fraud because even one vote is important. Yet a foreign oligarchy can tamper with our election process and it is fine with you as long as your candidate wins. IMHO this acceptance of Russian interference negates any argument you have when it comes to voter suppression laws conservatives are passing into law. SO my question to you is do you think this is irony or hypocrisy?
To answer your question I would say for starters that we didn’t hack into any Russian state voting systems did we? Did we use propaganda or fake news to make Putin seem evil when compared to his opponent? Did we hack Putin’s emails and make them public in order to embarrass him prior to the election? Can we compare Stalin commenting on USSR radio about an American election to what the Russian oligarchy did in 2016? Seems like apples and oranges to me KAP.Posted by: j2t2 at June 24, 2017 12:06 PM
How do you know j2 that we didn’t hack into their voting systems? As I keep telling you j2 how do you expect someone else to stop doing what we ourselves do and I am quite sure other countries are involved in meddling. What gets me is that what has been common practice for us and others you now get upset over, it’s wrong but you can’t stop others from doing what we ourselves are. What you fail to say is you are only upset and throwing a fit over all this is because Hillary lost, someone who you thought had the election in the bag.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at June 24, 2017 12:30 PM
Well said KAP you have the GOP talking points down verbatim. It’s all Hillary. What do they say about the hypocrisy of the voter suppression laws they have been working so diligently to put into place and their acceptance of the Russian oligarchy tampering with our elections.
How can they and you so easily tell us “well we do it too” or in this case “maybe we do it too” and then pointing the finger at even more countries without any proof when it comes to free and fair elections? They and you tell us it happened in 1948 and perhaps again in 1984 but that wasn’t hacking state voting systems or stealing one parties emails or anything close to it, so how do you guys try to say it happens regularly? Is twice a century what you would call regularly?
Are you truly willing to go down this road just because your side thinks it was the beneficiary this time around. Seriously KAP the hypocrisy we have talked about with the voter suppression laws is something you accept in your leadership?
What gets me is that what has been common practice for us and others you now get upset over, it’s wrong but you can’t stop others from doing what we ourselves are.
So you are alright with terrorist and such because our founding fathers were terrorist until they won? You are ok with rigged elections because we did it to someone else even though many in those countries complained at the time? But this error of ours gives the Russian oligarchy carte blanche to steal emails and hack elections here? And it is acceptable to you!
What you fail to say is you are only upset and throwing a fit over all this is because Hillary lost, someone who you thought had the election in the bag.
You had better go back and read what I wrote KAP. I always thought the election was going to be close. I have said there is a core group of people that would vote for their party if it were Hitler running and it would come down to the 4% or so that go back and forth. Not only that I spoke of the great job of gerrymandering your team did in 2010 and the voter suppression laws you guys had in place for this election. In fact I didn’t vote for either Trump or Clinton so I was going to be disappointed no matter which of the two won.
Posted by: j2t2 at June 24, 2017 5:30 PM
So that isn’t why I am upset at all. I am upset because I just don’t like the Russian oligarchy tampering with our elections, why is that so hard to understand? Have you guys no sense of decency left in you?
May we see a show of hands please so j2t2 can rest easy and catch his breath.
How many WBer’s “just don’t like the Russian oligarchy tampering with our elections?”
My vote (I don’t)Posted by: Royal Flush at June 24, 2017 6:13 PM
j2, Please tell me which elections were rigged except for the Democrat primaries which we all know were rigged by the DNC and Wasserman Schultz. Obama knew about Russia meddling yet did NOTHING. J2 I have stated it is wrong for Russia or anyone else meddling in elections and that includes the U. S. Where is your outrage over our meddling? Your so vocal about Russia. You and the rest of the Democrats and Liberal/progressives throw fits now about where were you when they were as you call it INTERVENING in our elections which you now call INTERFERING. Now you switch tactics and switch things to voter fraud and blaming the GOP. The thing is j2 I think this whole thing is hilarious because most people think your Democrats have all lost their minds all they see is them acting like little kids who didn’t get their way and that includes WatchBlog liberals.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 24, 2017 6:27 PM
Following the 2004 presidential election, and prior to the 2006 midterm election, there were six special elections. The Republicans swept them all, even flipping one Democratic seat.
And then in 2006, the Republicans lost thirty-one seats in the House and five seats in the Senate.Posted by: Elliott at June 24, 2017 6:44 PM
What is your point Elliott?Posted by: Royal Flush at June 24, 2017 6:56 PM
