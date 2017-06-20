Bret Stephens Want to Deport Native Born Americans

Bret Stephens - having moved from the Wall Street Journal to the NYTimes recently - has a piece on you. Maybe on you, that is. Or maybe not. A column on anyone who is an American, born in America that is, and insufficiently productive or civic in Stephen’s view. Well he’s a little less subtle than that. Here’s some of his article:

Complacent, entitled, and often shockingly ignorant on basic points of American law and history, they are the stagnant pool in which our national prospects risk drowning. On point after point, America's nonimmigrants are failing our country.

After reciting some statistics covering everything from crime and education to STEM achievements and business creation, he suggests deporting native born Americans. Then he says he's joking. Then he finishes the article essentially saying if you don't agree with Bret Stephen's New York centric view of the world, then you should get out of America. And he doesn't bother to say that he's joking anymore.

But why just take Bret Stephens poisonous piece as provocative rhetoric? Look, if Canada and Australia can come up with point-total systems for rating immigrants based on education, experience, language skills etc. then why should America just use those type of tests on immigrants? Why not weaponize them against their own citizens? Maybe bring back Ben Rhodes and have him create a Committee in Defense of Globalism and Elites - or CONDEGLOTES for short. Then appoint Barack Obama as Chairman and start going targeting coal miners in West Virginia and laid off manufacturing workers around the country.

Create a series of Common Core-like tests for hard working tax payers who are temporarily out of a job and classify all those who score below a given (and entirely subjective) score level as Non-Immigrant Under-Productive Americans. Then you carefully plan your options.

Deportation? Too expensive.

Tax them even more? Nice idea! We could kick down their front doors at dawn and declare eminent domain over their property! Even more than we already do!

Publicly scold and shame by name? Then offer subsidized opioid subscriptions? Kinda already do that, don't they?

Offer free euthanasia for anyone suffering mild depression? Like in Holland? Or someday soon in Oregon? We'll drape it in therapeutic language like Planned Parenthood does. That should help!

Ok. At some point coastal elites with their contempt for people who don't live and work at the right jobs in places like NYC, D.C. or LA, have got to wake up and realize the divisions and hatred they are bathing in on a daily basis. Right? Yes, there is a lot of anger and hatred on the other side as well. And Bret Stephens, a neocon and apparently a Republican, has helped ensure that that rage and hatred against coastal elites and the current global system they helped create and that they help run, remains for some time to come.