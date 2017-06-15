The Shooting - Keeping the Faith Together

We can debate if baseball is the perfect game, and perhaps disagree or agree. But there is something perfect about an afternoon or evening game of baseball. The loose t-shirts, the smudged uniforms, the bat held casually in the evening heat. That rhythm and pacing that slows down and expands time and creates those moments so unique to baseball. They could have been any of thousands of home-league teams practicing for the big game against their rivals.

But they weren't just any team. And because of that they were targeted by a crazed lone gunman.

There are so many ways to pull apart this story. You can point out the known details about who appears to be the now-dead killer. You can talk about the cultural divides and the partisanship. You can talk about the past election and the passions the current administration still raises on a daily basis. And how the media creates and profits from the inflamed passions. You can talk about ...

How about instead we talk about the people who kept things together. Rather than those of us who analyze and pull things apart after the shooting has stopped. About the Capitol Hill policeman who aided Representative Scalise, despite the fact that that very policeman had been wounded himself. About his other fellow officer who was also wounded, and their colleagues who brought down the shooter to prevent what would have been a massacre.

We - the great majority of us - go into some sort of panicked survival mode in these types of situations. But first responders don't. They run towards the bullets. Not because their genetics aren't screaming at them to turn around and duck and hide and survive. But because they have trained and dedicated themselves to disciplining their very human fears and instincts. Our lives in moments like these depend on their discipline and the courage that flows from that discipline. Thank God for those men and women in uniform.

And how about we pray for the speedy recovery of Steve Scalise who lies in a hospital fighting hard after his surgery. As of Wednesday late evening, the game this Thursday will go on. Good. That's called keeping the faith together.