The Shooting - Keeping the Faith Together
We can debate if baseball is the perfect game, and perhaps disagree or agree. But there is something perfect about an afternoon or evening game of baseball. The loose t-shirts, the smudged uniforms, the bat held casually in the evening heat. That rhythm and pacing that slows down and expands time and creates those moments so unique to baseball. They could have been any of thousands of home-league teams practicing for the big game against their rivals.
But they weren't just any team. And because of that they were targeted by a crazed lone gunman.
There are so many ways to pull apart this story. You can point out the known details about who appears to be the now-dead killer. You can talk about the cultural divides and the partisanship. You can talk about the past election and the passions the current administration still raises on a daily basis. And how the media creates and profits from the inflamed passions. You can talk about ...
How about instead we talk about the people who kept things together. Rather than those of us who analyze and pull things apart after the shooting has stopped. About the Capitol Hill policeman who aided Representative Scalise, despite the fact that that very policeman had been wounded himself. About his other fellow officer who was also wounded, and their colleagues who brought down the shooter to prevent what would have been a massacre.
We - the great majority of us - go into some sort of panicked survival mode in these types of situations. But first responders don't. They run towards the bullets. Not because their genetics aren't screaming at them to turn around and duck and hide and survive. But because they have trained and dedicated themselves to disciplining their very human fears and instincts. Our lives in moments like these depend on their discipline and the courage that flows from that discipline. Thank God for those men and women in uniform.
And how about we pray for the speedy recovery of Steve Scalise who lies in a hospital fighting hard after his surgery. As of Wednesday late evening, the game this Thursday will go on. Good. That's called keeping the faith together.Posted by Keeley at June 15, 2017 6:24 PM
No interest. People/kids get shot every day in Chi and around the US.
When Obama, Lynch, Hillary, Bill, and Comer get their day in court the country may began to pull in the same direction.
Maybe after the next election things will improve.
The President is om Miami today to straighten out some of Obama’s crap. That’s progressPosted by: Roy Ellis at June 16, 2017 9:47 AM
How many times have you heard the left use the phrase “right wing extremists” in the last few years? Now that it’s a Democrat in the spotlight all you hear is “We’re all one, now.”
It’s sickening.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 16, 2017 10:03 AM
Keeley says we should talk about the police and how they saved the lives of the ball players. Where was all this support the last few years? Why were Democratics blaming cops for any number of shootings that happen across the country? They were badmouthing police unjustly in an ongoing torrent of accusations for months, and it ultimately led to police being assassinated in their squad cars.
The hypocrisy coming from the Democratics is sickening. They’d be better serving the police if they just keep their selfish, partisan pie hole shut.
Posted by: Weary Willie at June 16, 2017 10:24 AM
Keeley couldn’t agree more, those Capitol police officers did prevent this shooting from becoming a tragedy.
Seems Roy and Weary are so hate filled they cannot help but to blame “Democratics” everywhere for the crazed lone gunman shooting one of their own. How sad. But guess what guys it isn’t just “Democratics” calling for this coming together moment it is repubs as well. Many a repub politician are also calling for unity. Funny how things change when one of their own gets shot isn’t it?
Not only that some repubs such as Sanford are asking Trump to step up and accept responsibility for encouraging the hatred and divisiveness during his campaign and his time in office. But keeping us divided and filled with hate works for those in power. So when Roy and Weary demand vengeance for their hatred they are falling for the oldest trick in the political book.Posted by: j2t2 at June 16, 2017 12:32 PM
Playing the blame game is missing the point. This country has been dehumanizing political enemies for decades and it’s gone to far. When you dehumanize your opponents to make cheap political gains, there are going to be those who see no issue with violence against them. It’s wrong, no matter who does it, and trying to assign who is more at fault is just perpetuating the same problem.
What I want to see is when in some discussion you see one of ‘your own’ dehumanizing a political opponent, call them out on it instead of egging them on or remaining quiet. That is the only way this is going to change.
The one good thing about Watchblog is that we’ve always maintained this belief as part of the Rules of Participation, but lack of any kind of actual moderation or leadership in the past several years while we’ve been told ‘an update is coming…’ is allowing this to show up even here where we were once dedicated to not allowing it. It’s much worse other places, twitter is a damned slagfest of people just throwing out the worst kind of hatred and bile.
None of this is going to get any better until everyone owns up to their own culpability and stops blaming others for the same. Let he without sin, as they say.
Grow up, act like adults and FFS start respecting that people can just disagree about something without being evil, inhuman or deserving of irrational hatred.
j2. Vengeance and justice are way different things. If we are to have a respectable and well oiled government (republic) then laws must be enforced.
Laws must be enforced for all. IMO, the world should stop, right now, until justice is served for the aforementioned miscreants.
Git er dun, Trump. You promised.
No hate here, j2. No time for such cramp. No hate for the shooter of Scalise. He was just one of many misguided dems.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 16, 2017 1:14 PM
Was Trump ‘presidential’ in Miami? The Cuban population seems to love him. And, how about that violin player.
A good day for America …
Yeah, I’ve noticed the decorum on WB has been way diminished viewed in light of the past five years or so.
Totally amazed that so many are willing to give Hillary and other miscreants a pass. Either we are a country of laws or we are not. Can’t be wishy washy about it. Being so would divide the country biggly, already has, IMO.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 16, 2017 2:59 PM
http://nj1015.com/hunt-republicans-says-union-county-democrat-in-response-to-shooting/?trackback=fbshare_topPosted by: kctim at June 16, 2017 3:31 PM
For far too long Democratics have been given a pass when they go astray. The prevailing opinion that conservatives are racists and bigots, throwing grandma off the cliff, telling the world Republicans are killing babies, while they present themselves being as clean and pure as the wind driven snow is finally being put to rest.
If Democratics want unity they need to start acting like it when it’s tough for them. Pelosi just got up in front of her sycophant media and blamed Fox News, not once but twice.
It’s not hate or anger I feel, it’s disgust that Democratics will suddenly start sucking the sympathy out of the room for their own good when it’s one of theirs who commits these and other atrocities. Not once did she say Democratics need to tone it down, but she had to mention Fox News twice.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 16, 2017 3:38 PM
Just look at how many so called celebrities stood up for that thing holding out Trump’s bloody head. That thing even knew she was wrong for doing it, but did it anyway. And her ilk supported her. Where’s the unity in that, j2t2? How about De Nero saying he wants to punch Trump in the face? Did anyone call for unity and tell him to shut his cock holster?
Oh yea! The cock holster “joke” went out on broadcast TV! Was he fired like any conservative would have been? NO! He was put on a pedestal and labeled a great comedian.
No, it’s not hate. It’s not anger. It’s disgust.
Posted by: Weary Willie at June 16, 2017 3:54 PM
Rasmussen was the 2nd most accurate pollster of this past election cycle and the latest Rasmussen poll shows President Trump hitting an important 50% approval for the first time in months!Posted by: Royal Flush at June 16, 2017 4:42 PM
We should all look back into this nation’s history and see how prevalent and effective the Democratic party establishment’s tactics have been in silencing the conservative point of view. All the media harrassment and bias reporting, all of Hollywood’s disgusting tricks, all the politically incompetent and destructive behavior of the Democratic party have stood naked beside Trump’s campaign and his administration’s achievements and have put the Democratic’s modus operandi in broad daylight for all to see.
This would be a good time to start studying it so we can make sure it doesn’t happen again. We may be RE-LIVING history instead of making history and a good examination might prevent the next civil war everyone is talking about.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 16, 2017 5:14 PM
Free speech anyone? Don’t expect it in Canada. No one needs wonder if our Pals on the Left here in the US would like the same for us. I can almost hear the whiny voices of Warren, phx8 and j2t2 justifying it right now.
The exercise of free speech is usually the prelude to totalitarianism. Gun ownership is usually the next “right” on the chopping block.
“Canada passed a law Thursday making it illegal to use the wrong gender pronouns. Critics say that Canadians who do not subscribe to progressive gender theory could be accused of hate crimes, jailed, fined, and made to take anti-bias training.”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/16/canada-passes-law-criminalizing-use-of-wrong-gender-pronouns/Posted by: Royal Flush at June 16, 2017 5:42 PM
All across Europe they’re putting people in jail for speech they disagree with. It’s scary to think conservatives here on WatchBlog would be in jail if we were in Britain or Germany.
Warren Porter also thinks we should keep people from speaking. He called for the firing of Milo and censoring that guy, their flavor of the month Alt-Right guy, a while back.
Posted by: Weary Willie at June 16, 2017 5:50 PM
We can relax for 7 more years.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 16, 2017 7:36 PM
