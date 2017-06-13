Fear not Democrats - There's Always the Hotel

The Russia collusion story has been mostly a dud so far. The obstruction of justice narrative may not give the Democrats enough ammo to try and win back the House, mostly because the evidence so far suggests the President (see liberal law professor Alan Dershowitz’s tweet storm that reasonably points out that the evidence is not there) has not come anywhere close to obstructing justice. They will try to use it nonetheless, although where the obstruction story is in six months, never mind a year, is an open question.

But fear not Democrats, there is always a new hope. The Hotel. Not any hotel. The Trump International Hotel, favored destination for Saudi princes apparently. Remember the emoluments clause? It's back folks and D.C. and Maryland have launched a lawsuit - one resembling CREW's lawsuit earlier this year. The emoluments clause in the constitution is a safeguard against any official accepting "any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state."

Perfect! Awesome! Over here guys, look at this!

You can imagine the bleary eyed caffeine induced buzz in say CREW's offices back a few months ago, when someone scanning the constitution for anything at all that could possibly be maybe just used to somehow impeach that guy in the White House, pointed out the words: king, prince, foreign state.

So D.C. and Maryland have joined CREW - the David Brock linked liberal group that is among the many plotting some way to try and impeach President Trump - and have settled on the hotel. And the guests that stay there. And we now will have the spectacle of legal minds arguing over whether President Trump has separated himself sufficiently from his business interests to not be vulnerable to an emoluments clause challenge in the courts.

This is truly unprecedented. But that's the way a statistically significant percentage of officials and lobbyists and Democrat politicians have been operating since November 9. We have to get rid of him is their goal. The only debate is around the means - and for any given means there is a further debate about timing. Are they rushing it in their crazed enthusiasm? Will this be old and annoying news by the time voters - not pundits - start thinking about the 2018 mid term elections? California Democratic Representative Brad Sherman, for example, is the first out of the gate in actually trying to force an impeachment vote. Now. Before any evidence of any wrongdoing whatsoever has been found. Never mind. Brad is first. And that will help his fundraising for the next elections. The man who claimed Moscow helped Trump win the Electoral College can now also claim he was first in tabling articles of impeachment. Or at least threatening to do so.

Who can be the first to impeach? I can! I can! That's where we are.