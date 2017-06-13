Fear not Democrats - There's Always the Hotel
The Russia collusion story has been mostly a dud so far. The obstruction of justice narrative may not give the Democrats enough ammo to try and win back the House, mostly because the evidence so far suggests the President (see liberal law professor Alan Dershowitz’s tweet storm that reasonably points out that the evidence is not there) has not come anywhere close to obstructing justice. They will try to use it nonetheless, although where the obstruction story is in six months, never mind a year, is an open question.
But fear not Democrats, there is always a new hope. The Hotel. Not any hotel. The Trump International Hotel, favored destination for Saudi princes apparently. Remember the emoluments clause? It's back folks and D.C. and Maryland have launched a lawsuit - one resembling CREW's lawsuit earlier this year. The emoluments clause in the constitution is a safeguard against any official accepting "any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state."
Perfect! Awesome! Over here guys, look at this!
You can imagine the bleary eyed caffeine induced buzz in say CREW's offices back a few months ago, when someone scanning the constitution for anything at all that could possibly be maybe just used to somehow impeach that guy in the White House, pointed out the words: king, prince, foreign state.
So D.C. and Maryland have joined CREW - the David Brock linked liberal group that is among the many plotting some way to try and impeach President Trump - and have settled on the hotel. And the guests that stay there. And we now will have the spectacle of legal minds arguing over whether President Trump has separated himself sufficiently from his business interests to not be vulnerable to an emoluments clause challenge in the courts.
This is truly unprecedented. But that's the way a statistically significant percentage of officials and lobbyists and Democrat politicians have been operating since November 9. We have to get rid of him is their goal. The only debate is around the means - and for any given means there is a further debate about timing. Are they rushing it in their crazed enthusiasm? Will this be old and annoying news by the time voters - not pundits - start thinking about the 2018 mid term elections? California Democratic Representative Brad Sherman, for example, is the first out of the gate in actually trying to force an impeachment vote. Now. Before any evidence of any wrongdoing whatsoever has been found. Never mind. Brad is first. And that will help his fundraising for the next elections. The man who claimed Moscow helped Trump win the Electoral College can now also claim he was first in tabling articles of impeachment. Or at least threatening to do so.
Who can be the first to impeach? I can! I can! That's where we are.Posted by Keeley at June 13, 2017 6:09 PM
Thanks Keeley.
With the Democrat Party in disarray over its loss of the presidency and senate, and with no apparent leader, it is folly for them to concentrate on Trump and some supposed ties with Putin. One does not win elections and power by focusing only on thrashing the opposition. To win, one must have a plan that appeals to a majority of voters and an attractive candidate.
I believe many of the Democrats running for office in 2018 will be running away from the party and its Russian focus; and campaign to attract the Independent moderate vote.
Posted by: Royal Flush at June 13, 2017 6:28 PM
The Democrat’s goal is to drag this out until the mid terms, but I believe that will backfire. People are going to be so ‘over’ this by then that they will mostly yawn if people running use it as their central theme to win election. It will be interesting to see how it plays out though.
Right now they are going after Sessions’ refusal to say if he talked to Trump about the firing of Comey because he believes he has a duty to client privilege. That’s his understanding of the procedure, some senators believe differently. But make no mistake, they aren’t after anything to do with Russia, they are trying to get Trump on an obstruction of justice charge at this point, they’ve given up on trying to find any actual collusion, they know it isn’t there from their behind door meetings. This is about trying to hang a president they don’t like, as Maxine Waters calls it, a coup…
I think they think if they just keep pushing and pushing they’ll make Trump slip up. And this could happen, Trump isn’t the most ‘saavy’ when it comes to these things. But I think the best they can hope for if it happens before 2018 is a failed impeachment trial, ala Clinton. Maybe they can get Trump to resign (though they don’t know Trump’s megalomania that well then, he will purposefully fight them as long as they fight. The only way he would resign is if he got bored, but this is the opposite of boring to him).
To be honest, I don’t get the logical thought here, it seems more like a tantrum than anything else to me. If they would fight against Trump on the issues, they could win in 2018 with a coordinated effort to hit him hard on those actual issues, those would resonate. But they are just lashing out at this point.
Rhinehold,
“The Democrat’s goal is to drag this out…”
No. That is Trump’s goal. If he were innocent, he would demand the investigation proceed as fast as possible. He would make every effort to be transparent, and demand it of his subordinates.
Sessions did not claim “client privilege.” He is NOT Trump’s lawyer. That would be the White House Counsel, or his personal lawyer. Sessions heads the DOJ. Trump can claim executive privilege, but ONLY Trump can claim that. He chose not to do so before today’s hearing. Sessions can NOT refuse to answer questions based on a possible claim of executive privilege in the future. Neither can DNI Coats or NSA Rogers. Refusing to answer questions without a legal basis is obstruction of justice. It is pretty simple.
To date, Trump continues to claim anything to do with Russia is a “witch hunt” or a “hoax.” However, his own subordinates, including Sessions, Coats, and Rogers, all recognize that the US suffered a massive coordinated effort to interfere with the election in order to harm Hillary Clinton, and help Trump. That effort was a crime on several counts. Now, the question is, did Americans help coordinate it? And more importantly, what can we do to stop this in the future?
There will be no failed impeachment trial in the House. Either the House Republicans will want to do it, or they will refuse to do it. They will not do it without the votes to carry it through.
RF,
There are several up and coming leaders among the Democrats, but 2020 is still a ways off. Why is it folly to concentrate on Trump? He is the most unpopular president in history at this point in a presidency. Gallup just had him at 36% approval rating. In addition, the GOP seems poised to pass an absolutely horrific health care reform bill. The House version has a 17% approval rating. Yeah, you read that right. 17%. The Senate will probably be just as bad. They are putting the bill together behind closed doors because it is so bad. But they need it to take away over $800 billion in Medicaid that provides health care for the poor, and give it to the richest of the rich and corporations in the form of tax cuts. Doesn’t’ get much worse than that.
Boy! Democratics were all over the “It’s not a government!” when someone plopped over a million dollars into Obama’s lap. It was all fine and good when Obama gets bribed with an “award”, but now that Trump owns a hotel, and the hotel collects money from foreigners, it’s a big deal.
Unlike Obama, who put his money in the bank, Trump’s hotel uses the money it receives to pays it’s employees and taxes and maintenance and inventories, before Trump sees a dime.
This isn’t Trump taking advantage. This is Democratics grasping at straws.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 13, 2017 9:52 PM
Sessions should evoke his 5th amendment right to not incriminate himself.
You see, when someone gets up on the stand (Lerner) and evokes their 5th amendment Democratics will yawn and be done with it. It will never come up again.
That’s what Sessions should do.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 13, 2017 9:58 PM
Or, he should just lie! When you lie (Clapper) you can chalk it up to national security and Democratics will yawn and be done with it.
That’s what Sessions should do.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 13, 2017 10:00 PM
NO! WAIT! Sessions should just say he doesn’t remember!
That way Democratics will yawn and be done with it.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 13, 2017 10:00 PM
The Russians hacked into 39 states voting systems in 2016. To what extent? Who knows. Trump and his cronies may or may not have been involved to one degree or another in the Russian assault on the American voting systems. His ties with Russian banks and his actions towards the Russians make it look as if, even if he is squeaky clean, his operatives was involved and at the least benefited from the Russian hacks.
With this information now public it undermines the ability of Trump to lead, even more than he has done himself. Does that mean he should be impeached? Nope and hopefully it doesn’t come to that. IMHO it won’t happen until the Repubs corporate sponsors want it to happen. With a total and complete victory for the conservative movement so close he would have to really screw the pooch to make the repubs that mad.Posted by: j2t2 at June 13, 2017 10:30 PM
A majority of Americans , 49 to 41 percent think Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice. A majority of Americans 47 to 43 percent support a Trump impeachment. A majority of Americans, 53 percent think Trump to be a liar. He has demonstrated such time and again since taking office. He fired the guy leading the Russian investigation claiming it was because of the Clinton email investigation. But who believes that?
Trump would have us believe it is fake news and the federal courts that are the bad guys! Meanwhile the Russians continue with real fake news this time targeting US military members! And here on WB the red column would have us believe it is the dems causing the problems.
Trump tells us Comey is a liar! That it is Clinton who should be under the lights for her actions! Trump would have us believe the economy is going great, look look over there, despite nothing really changing since Obama was in office. Trump has his cabinet members sing his praises in some bizarre circle jerk! Yet the dem leaders get the blame for the swamp being so filled with sharks! Lets face it guys to many questions and Trump just keeps pointing at everyone but himself and his choices for his administration. Why should we believe anything the man says?Posted by: j2t2 at June 13, 2017 11:47 PM
To what extent? Who knows. may or may not have been involved make it look as if
You should be the prosecutor, j2t2. With evidence like that how could you lose?Posted by: Weary Willie at June 13, 2017 11:57 PM
Funny headline about Sessions:
“Man ravaged by amnesia somehow able to hold down demanding legal job.”Posted by: phx8 at June 14, 2017 1:00 AM
The Russians hacked into 39 states voting systems in 2016.
Evidence?
Even the report you are probably citing doesn’t even say that, ffs. This is the problem, people don’t care about facts.
A majority of Americans , 49 to 41 percent think Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice.
And thankfully, that’s not how things work in this country.
Democrats seem to want to switch over to a straight democracy in the US. You know, mob rule… The very thing our Founding Fathers warned us about. But who cares about them, about the Enlightenment, about individual rights, they want that power to institute their authoritarian regime.
Trump can claim executive privilege, but ONLY Trump can claim that. He chose not to do so before today’s hearing.
That’s not quite how it works. Let’s say that during the session they asked Sessions about something completely unrelated concerning conversations between Sessions and Trump. Something Trump couldn’t have known they were goin to ask. Is Trump supposed to know ahead of time what the questions will be and pre-claim privilege? Is Sessions supposed to guess everything they may ask? No, Sessions has to respect his understanding of the nature of conversations and assume that Trump won’t want him answering something that he could claim privilege for. Jesus, this was just one hearing, now the committee can go to Trump and ask if he wants to engage or waive for that specific question and ask him again. THAT is how it should work, not this charade of a show that the left wants to engage in.
Let me clarify, that’s how it should work in a country where people respect each other, accept that others have different opinions, aren’t so willing to engage in partisan politics that they are just looking for ways to wedge in a charge against someone for something completely unrelated to the original ‘crime’ (of which we STILL don’t have any evidence after seven fucking months).
If the FBI had investigated Hillary for seven months and had nothing at all to show for it, they would be apoplectic. But Trump, he MUST be guilty, we just have to find the proof we know is sitting there! *sigh*
As far as the jokes about Sessions and amnesia, he answered ‘as far as I can recall’ because he knows how those things work. It’s hilarious that the left is now saying he didn’t answer any questions, he did, to the best of his ability.
Hey, phx8, what did you write to me on Febuary 3rd, 2010 in the Democrats column on watchblog? What? You can’t remember?
“Why is it folly to concentrate on Trump?”
My reference was the election in 2018 and Trump will not be a candidate phx8. The $800 Billion phx8 refers to was first stolen from Medicare to fund Obamacare. It’s gone, spent, down the tubes, stolen from Medicare beneficiaries who paid into the plan all of their working lives.
“A majority of Americans , 49 to 41 percent think Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice.”
Good Lord man, nearly half of Americans couldn’t tell you who the president is, much less understand, or even spell obstruction.
May we have a show of hands from our Pals on the Left please. Who loved and respected J. Edgar Comey back in October of 2016?
Posted by: Royal Flush at June 14, 2017 2:57 PM
We have recently seen fictitious acts of violence against President Trump which I find grotesque. The Left applauds.
Today, we had a real act of violence against members of the Republican congress.
Does anyone suppose there may be a link between fictitious acts and the real thing?Posted by: Royal Flush at June 14, 2017 7:48 PM
The problem Royal is that if you go down that road, then you validate all of the Democrats who have tried to say that Trump’s campaign rhetoric led to violence against Democrats.
Don’t sink down to their level.
The political atmosphere in the US has been deteriorating for years, I’ve spoken about it endlessly. When you couch your arguments in a way that dehumanizes your opponents, violence against them is more palatable to some.
But make no mistake, anyone who decides to use violence against another is messed up in their head and they are the ones to blame, no one else. My only hope is that this may help pull back some of the outrageous nonsense that has been passing for political commentary in this country.
You should be the prosecutor, j2t2. With evidence like that how could you lose?
Weary you make it sound as if I want Trump ran out of town so Pence can take over. I don’t. My point is his poor leadership skills have been exposed, he has done himself much damage with his way of doing things. When you add the Russian ties it is no wonder he is doping so poor in the polls. He seems dishonest and the people of this country realize that.
Even the report you are probably citing doesn’t even say that, ffs. This is the problem, people don’t care about facts.
Well the Senate voted to 97-2 for sanctions on Russia over the attack on our democracy. Yet for Trump fans nothing is good enough. Certainly these Senators wouldn’t go against Trump on a whim.
And thankfully, that’s not how things work in this country.
True Rhinehold in so far as this doesn’t prove guilt. But whether he is guilty or not will probably never been determined. However the majority of Americans think he is a liar and did collude with the Russians to win the election. He has lost his ability to lead the American people. Even his supporters are wavering as they come down to “did you love Comey then” and the old standby’s “Hillary look at Hillary” as they seek to defend this guy.Posted by: j2t2 at June 14, 2017 9:02 PM
We have recently seen fictitious acts of violence against President Trump which I find grotesque.
How many years have we heard conservatives talk about 2nd amendment right to defend against tyranny Royal?
http://talkingpointsmemo.com/dc/ted-cruz-second-amendment-government-tyrannyPosted by: j2t2 at June 14, 2017 9:35 PM
Well the Senate voted to 97-2 for sanctions on Russia over the attack on our democracy.
Good for them, when are we sanctioning Clinton for her attack on Russia’s elections? How about the CIA for putting leaders of counties in place all over the world? When are we going to shut down Voice of America? When will we re-institute the Smith-Mundt Act and put people who run the NY Times, CBS and Fox in jail for propagandizing on US citizens?
Yet for Trump fans nothing is good enough. Certainly these Senators wouldn’t go against Trump on a whim.
These Senators are not IT Sec experts, they are believing what they’ve been told without question. OR they’ve been given evidence that the citizens haven’t. Either way, that doesn’t change the fact that no EVIDENCE has been presented and until that happens, this is a conspiracy theory.
But whether he is guilty or not will probably never been determined.
*facepalm*
Even his supporters are wavering
You really need to stay off of DailyKos… You do know that his approval numbers have actually increased since the Comey hearing, right?
The majority of unaffiliated voters want Comey arrested for leaking his notes. I’m not one of them but you are the one who wants to put stock in polls…
However the majority of Americans think he is a liar and did collude with the Russians to win the election.
And for a time a pretty large percentage of people thought Bush was behind 9/11. That’s what this is, j2t2, a conspiracy theory. There is literally zero evidence that any such thing occurred, after seven months of multiple investigations, not a single piece of evidence has been presented, and Comey made it clear that most of the news stories involving ‘unnamed sources’ are bogus. His exact quote was:
“The challenge, and I’m not picking on reporters about writing stories about classified information, is that people talking about it often don’t really know what’s going on. And those of us who actually know what’s going on are not talking about it. “
You are basing your entire view of what happened in regards to Russia by listening to propaganda put together by people who want us to hate the Russian government, who want us to go to war with them. The reasons for this are varied, but if we are talking about this type of theory, I want proof of it before I accept it as fact. Do you remember reading how we got into the Spanish-American war? Vietnam? There are so many examples of how people have manipulated the population into wanted to do something terrible and only decades later finding out that it was all bullshit.
This could very well be one of those times, and I’m sorry you don’t like it and want to call me a ‘Trump Supporter’ for doing what I think every good American should be doing, but I will NOT just jump on a bandwagon and egg on the US into a world war in the nuclear era without FUCKING PROOF.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 14, 2017 9:57 PM
A lot of ironies with the attack on Congressional Republicans. They are ‘united’ in their dislike of attacked by a maniac with an assault rifle. Only the fact that a member of leadership was there with two bodyguards saved it from being a bloodbath. Unfortunately, most of us do not have the luxury of being attended by armed bodyguards. These are the same Republicans that made that assault rifle possible to obtain in the first place.
The people at the UPS facility in SF were not as fortunate as the Congressional Republicans. Four were murdered, including the gunman. Two others were wounded.
Last week, five people were murdered and then the gunmen killed himself.
The week before that, eight people were murdered in MS, including a deputy sheriff.
There have been 153 mass shootings in 165 days. In 2017, 7,000 Americans have died in gun violence (not including suicides). This is not normal.
Congressman Scalise is in critical condition this evening. I hope he recovers. If so, I would like to ask him how he feels about the shooter’s 2nd amendment rights versus his right to be alive, and be a husband to his wife, and a father to his children. I’d like to ask him about the families of those people at UPS who were shot to death today, about their rights to be alive versus the gunman’s 2nd amendment rights.Posted by: phx8 at June 14, 2017 10:02 PM
This should be a novel idea. Ask Gov. McCaullif about those 93 million who were shot recently
People who use stats like used in the gun argument don’t know what they are talking about.
How about the number of people killed by autos in a year.
Make that comparison.
How about the number of babies killed every year. Make that comparison.
There are so many comparisons that one could get dizzy just spinning their way to the truth that is so evasive.Posted by: tom humes at June 14, 2017 10:28 PM
Governor McAuliffe meant 93- not 93 million and when a reporter pointed it out, he immediately corrected it.
“How about the number of people killed by autos in a year.
Make that comparison.”
People choose to drive and die in accidents. People do not choose to get shot. Big difference.
Posted by: phx8 at June 14, 2017 10:35 PM
The people at the UPS facility in SF were not as fortunate as the Congressional Republicans
Yes, when you have personal security or a response time of under 3 minutes, you have a better chance of surviving a situation where someone wants to do you harm. Most of us, unfortunately, are not rich enough or important enough for that, so we have to be able to defend ourselves.
Why the left thinks preventing us from defending ourselves against someone who wants to do us harm is a good thing I will never know. I think they live under some alternate reality where if you make something illegal, it doesn’t exist anymore? Oh, if only we in the real world could live in that paradise.
If so, I would like to ask him how he feels about the shooter’s 2nd amendment rights
I don’t know about him specifically, though I doubt it will change because people who support our 2nd amendment rights do not do so because they think disarming us would make us safer. However Mo Brooks who was there had this to say:
The Second Amendment right to bear arms is to ensure that we always have a republic. And as with any constitutional provision in the Bill of Rights, there are adverse aspects to each of those rights that we enjoy as people. And what we just saw here is one of the bad side effects of someone not exercising those rights properly. But we’re not going to get rid of freedom of speech because some people say some really ugly things that hurt other people’s feelings. We’re not going to get rid of the Fourth Amendment search and seizure rights because it allows some criminals to go free who should be behind bars. These rights are there to protect Americans, and while each of them has a negative aspect to them, they are fundamental to our being the greatest nation in world history. So no, I’m not changing my position on any of the rights we enjoy as Americans.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 14, 2017 11:12 PM
Good for them, when are we sanctioning Clinton for her attack on Russia’s elections? How about the CIA for putting leaders of counties in place all over the world? When are we going to shut down Voice of America?
Seems to me it should be the Russian sanctioning the USA Rhinehold but instead we get this snarky…. ya know as I read your responses Rhinehold you seem to be creating some kind of strawman here with all these conspiracy theory GWb and 9/11 responses to what I am saying. Oh and grandstanding as well. Stop putting words into my mouth and read what I am saying instead of face palming yourself.
I’m gonna write this real slow so hopefully you can understand what I am saying. NO never mind just read what I have already written not what you think I am saying.Posted by: j2t2 at June 14, 2017 11:25 PM
Seems to me it should be the Russian sanctioning the USA
We shouldn’t be monitoring and sanctioning ourselves? Living by the same rules we demand the rest of the world? How very screwed up a view that is… I can see how you can support Democrats now though.
I’m gonna write this real slow
I’m sorry you have a problem with what I’m writing j2t2. The FACT is that there is
a) Zero evidence that Russia hacked the DNC or DNCC.
b) Zero evidence that Trump or anyone in his campaign coordinated anything in any way.
c) Zero evidence that any single vote in the 2016 election was tampered with in any way.
d) Zero evidence that any voting machine was hacked by anyone (Russia or no).
If you believe any of these things happened, you are engaging in a conspiracy theory, by definition. That multiple people conspired to effect an outcome, but with no evidence that said conspiracy ever happened.
This is EXACTLY the same as the conspiracy theories about Bush and 9/11, about Sandy Hook being a false flag, about there being aliens at Area 51, etc.
Want me to believe any of it? Provide me a single, legitimate, shred of evidence.
What I do know:
1) The only people who looked at the servers in the DNC and DNCC hack was CrowdStrike. The FBI, CIA, etc were not allowed access to those servers.
2) The CrowdStrike report stated the hack was Russian in nature on the FLIMSIEST of reasons. Those being that the code had some Cyrillic letters in it (code in the hacking community gets passed around, stolen, sold, copied, etc), that the activity took place between 9am and 5pm Russian time (we know how 9-5 hackers are), that Russia had motive (as did any number of people/groups) and the hacks were “sophisticated” and similar to other hacks that CrowdStrike had associated with GRU/Russia (without giving any actual details so that other people could back up their assertion).
3) One of the hacks that CrowdStrike associated with GRU/Russia and based their assessment on has turned out since to not even have happened. Not that it turned out it wasn’t Russia, that it didn’t happen AT ALL.
4) We found out early this year that the CIA tools were stolen AND that those tools are created to make it ‘look like’ other state actors performed those hacks. Anyone with access to those stolen tools could have made it look enough like a Russian hack to fool the idiots at CrowdStrike, especially the CEO who is a long time Clinton associate/supporter and has a grudge against Russia.
5) We also found that five IT contractors (three brothers) who were working in IT with most of the Democratic congressmen, including Debbie Wasserman-Shultz, who’s information was stolen, were found to have untracked access to dozens of these congressmen. Yet there is no intelligence agency investigation into their actions, what they got access to, etc, that we know of. Capital police are being stymied by Democrats involved (Debbie has kept one of the suspects as an ‘advisor’). She also verbally attacked the Police Chief for not returning a laptop he is keeping as evidence, that belonged to one of the suspects, that she claims is hers. It was pretty rude and bordering on ACTUAL obstruction.
https://vid.me/BRJc about 2:45 in.
Now, does any of this PROVE Russia wasn’t involved? Nope. Does it PROVE Russia was? Nope. How about the notion that it was someone else, either an individual or a group we haven’t even thought of? Could be. That’s the problem. We need more information and if there IS proof of something that we haven’t seen, we need to see it. But there are issues and holes with the ‘official story’ on these hacks. But again, to believe this ‘as fact’ would be a conspiracy theory, since we don’t have all of the evidence yet. Why there isn’t an intelligence community investigation into this is beyond me, other than Capital police… they think it’s a ‘equipment hijacking’.
Unlike others, I have a high working knowledge of IT Security, having been involved in it for several decades, and most of the people I know in IT Security have read that CrowdStrike report and are laughing at how bad it is. That’s a problem. One former coworker of mine who is a Bernie supporter and we talk / argue politics all the time agrees with me that the suggestion of Russia hacking is laughable based on the evidence we have been ‘presented’ so far.
So no, I’m sorry you are OFFENDED because you think I’m being snarky but I could really give a crap. I’ve actually been researching this quite deeply and will continue to do so. And the MOMENT that ANYONE gives me a single piece of actual factual evidence, I’ll be the first one to say ‘hey, I now accept this as fact’. But that, to date, hasn’t happened yet.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 12:14 AM
http://www.nextgov.com/cybersecurity/2017/06/era-russian-hacks-us-still-installing-russian-software-government-systems/138683/Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 1:39 AM
Using your lack of reason, answer me about babies. They can’t choose. No common sense at all. They were babies from conception to death
BTW the gov did not correct the 93 million right away. He repeated the stupidity a second time.
You have a problem getting things right.
Not to worry Rhinehold. Virginia will elect a Republican governor in the next election.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 15, 2017 2:48 PM
“I would like to ask him how he feels about the shooter’s 2nd amendment rights versus his right to be alive, and be a husband to his wife, and a father to his children. I’d like to ask him about the families of those people at UPS who were shot to death today, about their rights to be alive versus the gunman’s 2nd amendment rights.”
Don’t be a bashful SOB phx8, come right out and tell us that you believe the Second Amendment should be thrashed.
You present a false choice Pal. Please tell us why all these murdered people weren’t protected by the police.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 15, 2017 3:17 PM
tom humes,
You confuse babies with blastocysts.
RF,
The SF UPS killings happened at work. The gunman killed three and wounded two using what is described as an assault pistol. One victim was a husband and father of five. Another was also a husband and father of two. It happened fast. When police showed up the gunman immediately killed himself. The police never fired a shot.
Assault pistol, lolPosted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 4:00 PM
Tell you what phx8. You stay unarmed where ever you and your family are. Trust the police to save your sorry azz.
Me and my wife and my grown sons all carry. We don’t have to wait for the police.
Does phx8 wish to disarm me?Posted by: Royal Flush at June 15, 2017 4:12 PM
good on ye RHPosted by: Roy Ellis at June 15, 2017 5:09 PM
phx8, define an ‘assault pistol’ for me.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 5:30 PM
RF,
The most likely outcome of you and your family members owning guns is that one of you will kill another family member, friend, and/or yourself.
Rhinehold,
http://www.abc12.com/content/news/Shooting-at-San-Francisco-UPS-center-police-say-428449413.html
As of this morning, the only description of the weapon by police was an “assault pistol.”Posted by: phx8 at June 15, 2017 5:40 PM
Oh, and how did a person get an ‘assault pistol’ (sorry, that still cracks me up) in San Francisco? Doesn’t that state have an almost complete ban on guns?Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 5:41 PM
Awesome, California has apparently created a whole new category of weapon. ‘sounds ominous’.
Semi-automatic pistol isn’t scary enough I suppose.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 5:48 PM
The most likely outcome of you and your family members owning guns is that one of you will kill another family member, friend, and/or yourself.
False.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 5:49 PM
Every 13 seconds, someone uses a gun in defense of a violent crime. That’s 6,646 per day.
Every day 93 people are killed by a gun. That includes 80 that are suicides or by gang violence (related do the ‘drug war’).
6,646 vs 13 per day… Those are the numbers. Have fun.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 5:53 PM
What a sorry excuse for not protecting yourself phx8. Typical Lefty expecting government to protect them.
Here is an assignment for you phx8. Phone your nearest police station and ask them for average response time for armed home invader at your location.
While you wait the five, ten or more minutes for the police phx8, will you have to watch your loved ones assaulted or killed? What will be your excuse for not protecting your self and others?Posted by: Royal Flush at June 15, 2017 5:54 PM
