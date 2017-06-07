What Comey Will Be Asked on Thursday Matters
Apparently Comey will not accuse President Trump of trying to obstruct justice when he appears before the Senate in what will be the most media-hyped proceedings since Anita Hill was brought before the Clarence Thomas hearings in 1991 to dish the dirt and try to sabotage Thomas’ Supreme Court confirmation.
What will he say then? That he has "concerns." This from ABC. Ok. So Jim Comey has concerns about possible collusion between Trump campaign officials and Russia. What evidence does he know of then? You can't really say "has" seeing he's not at the FBI anymore; unless he slipped a few classified folders into his briefcase on the final day. What evidence is there please Director Comey? Or will he play footsie once again without revealing enough, while perhaps revealing too much?
In other words, will Former FBI Director James Comey continue to do what he has shown to be a personal skill: piss everybody off and be self-righteous while doing so? Or will he actually reveal some detail that hints at where the FBI investigation might be heading. Will the future of the FBI investigation really be all about process crimes committed during the investigation - say misleading investigators, whether intentionally or because you stumbled on the prosecutors/investigators trap doors?
We don't know. What we do know now is that the leaks regarding the president apparently asking the FBI Director to lay off from investigating Flynn, is supposedly a result of a Trump tweet. Specifically the one where he threatened Comey with possible recordings of their conversation. Or at least, that's the excuse anonymous leakers have given to their favorite press contacts to explain the why they did it, regarding their anonymous leaks. Are we to believe they wouldn't have leaked - following the steady drip feed that has been happening since before Christmas last year - had Trump not tweeted that specific tweet??
So, what will Comey say?
Perhaps a better question is what new questions will they ask Comey? Democrats on the committee will clearly be pressing the former FBI Director to give them anything that smells just a little bit of obstruction of justice. Any morsel will do to feed the hysterical media coverage and inspire further frothing fits of speculation on how much time is left in Trump's presidency. And all with a constant wink at the midterms still well over a year away. "We can do it, we can do it fellow Democrats" they will chant, "if only Comey helps us out just a bit, please."
Will any GOP Senators join in and lean towards obstruction of justice in their questioning? What happens in the committee's side of the room will perhaps be as or even more important than Comey's carefully parsed posing. It's something to keep an eye on definitely.Posted by Keeley at June 7, 2017 6:32 PM
I believe it would behove the Democrats to not get to funny with the questioning because most people already know what Comey put in his pre hearing brief. There was no obstruction. There was a loud pop today and it was the Democrats bubble bursting.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at June 7, 2017 7:09 PM
It does not matter one whit what they ask of him.
This case is going nowhere except file 13.
The president is going to be cleared by Mueller
And now we can move forward to get the things that we sent
people to WDC to get done for us.
The smoking gun is only an illusion. The smoke is only from the DMC that is so hot to get the president that the gun could not be fired for it to get hot and smoke.
All the talk that has come from the anti-trump people is so much, and I will be polite here, hyperbole.
People at this location have been so adamantly wrong in their talk and I will not call it analysis, because it is not analysis.
To have an understanding is to have something to understand or as another wise man said “It is useless to attempt to reason a man out of a thing he was never reasoned into”
Look forward to having the left do their duty
Turning the Cubs-Marlins on in another hour and enjoy America’s pastime
Posted by: tom humes at June 7, 2017 7:26 PM
We know what he is going to say already, so…
http://www.npr.org/2017/06/07/531643428/comey-opening-statement-for-senate-intelligence-hearing-annotatedPosted by: Rhinehold at June 7, 2017 8:28 PM
that is a seven page doc.
There will be questions that are not included on the docPosted by: tom humes at June 7, 2017 8:48 PM
One interesting thing to notice that the past couple of days some of the spokepeople of the left have been walking back the reports of pressure and collusion, saying we didn’t know the context, were taking a 3rd person account of the memo, etc… Basically what I’ve been saying for months now.
And after you read Comey’s opening statement, you can see why. This is a guy who is ‘mad at Trump for firing him’ and this was what he came up with… I’m sorry left, you should have stuck with fighting Trump on policy, you are losing this battle just like you lost the election, because you won’t spend the time fighting him on policy and want to destroy him personally instead.
The left just won’t learn.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 7, 2017 9:01 PM
Such as Tom? The best that the left will have is ‘do you think that his actions and then firing you was obstruction of justice?” And Comey will most likely say ‘as I understand there have been no efforts to alter any investigation since my firing, so no I don’t believe so.’ Anything else?
You know he’s not going to comment on any ongoing investigations… So what else is there to cover?Posted by: Rhinehold at June 7, 2017 9:39 PM
nuthingburgerPosted by: Roy Ellis at June 7, 2017 10:17 PM
There is no obstruction of justice here. Really very simple.
The left can and will come up with their usual contortion of symantics.
Next
Bring it on
Obstruction of justice can be a vague charge, but in this case it is clear cut. The obstruction came about when Trump fired the Director of the FBI at a time when the Director was conducting a criminal and counter-intelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. However, it is not up to Comey to bring that charge. That will be up to the Special Counsel, Mueller, and even then, the charge will be referred to the House for possible impeachment.
Director Comey teed this up for Mueller very nicely. Comey never recorded memos during the Obama administration. Apparently he never felt threatened or potentially compromised. Comey documented everything about Trump after their first meeting on January 6th. Comey warned Trump that the FBI was independent, but Trump continued to press Comey despite that first warning.
Whether the Obstruction charge warrants impeachment will be up to the Republicans. Their call. The Quinnipiac poll has Trump’s approval rating at 34%. The GOP has to make a determination- fish or cut bait. If they cut Trump lose they face the loss of his base. We are seeing a cult of personality, and there is literally no behavior too low for Trump’s sycophants, so losing them is a very real consideration. But if things keep going this badly, the GOP may make an assessment that Trump is simply too incompetent to be allowed to continue in office, and therefore, an Obstruction charge is a good enough excuse to cut him loose.Posted by: phx8 at June 8, 2017 12:22 AM
Phx8, There is no obstruction of justice. If you believe there is you are delusional. Stay out of the grocery store tabloids. The only ones who think there is obstruction is the left wing loons and you.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at June 8, 2017 1:10 AM
Phx8, did you read the prepared statement Comey will give tomorrow? It doesn’t seem like it. Did you notice the part where Trump says he wanted to know if any if his administration did anything wrong? He felt the investigation was dragging, it has been seven months with still no actual evidence of any wrong doing, so he has a point, and wanted the cloud cleared so he could govern. That is different than stopping an investigation because they are ‘getting close’ to something.
What crime has been committed? What crime are they investigating?
How did firing Comey obstruct justice, Comey wasn’t the one investigating…
If you read the prepared statement, it was the investigation that got Comey fired, it was not telling the public that Trump wasn’t being investigated. How, exactly, is that obstruction?Posted by: Rhinehold at June 8, 2017 2:00 AM
