What Comey Will Be Asked on Thursday Matters

Apparently Comey will not accuse President Trump of trying to obstruct justice when he appears before the Senate in what will be the most media-hyped proceedings since Anita Hill was brought before the Clarence Thomas hearings in 1991 to dish the dirt and try to sabotage Thomas’ Supreme Court confirmation.





What will he say then? That he has "concerns." This from ABC. Ok. So Jim Comey has concerns about possible collusion between Trump campaign officials and Russia. What evidence does he know of then? You can't really say "has" seeing he's not at the FBI anymore; unless he slipped a few classified folders into his briefcase on the final day. What evidence is there please Director Comey? Or will he play footsie once again without revealing enough, while perhaps revealing too much?

In other words, will Former FBI Director James Comey continue to do what he has shown to be a personal skill: piss everybody off and be self-righteous while doing so? Or will he actually reveal some detail that hints at where the FBI investigation might be heading. Will the future of the FBI investigation really be all about process crimes committed during the investigation - say misleading investigators, whether intentionally or because you stumbled on the prosecutors/investigators trap doors?

We don't know. What we do know now is that the leaks regarding the president apparently asking the FBI Director to lay off from investigating Flynn, is supposedly a result of a Trump tweet. Specifically the one where he threatened Comey with possible recordings of their conversation. Or at least, that's the excuse anonymous leakers have given to their favorite press contacts to explain the why they did it, regarding their anonymous leaks. Are we to believe they wouldn't have leaked - following the steady drip feed that has been happening since before Christmas last year - had Trump not tweeted that specific tweet??

So, what will Comey say?

Perhaps a better question is what new questions will they ask Comey? Democrats on the committee will clearly be pressing the former FBI Director to give them anything that smells just a little bit of obstruction of justice. Any morsel will do to feed the hysterical media coverage and inspire further frothing fits of speculation on how much time is left in Trump's presidency. And all with a constant wink at the midterms still well over a year away. "We can do it, we can do it fellow Democrats" they will chant, "if only Comey helps us out just a bit, please."

Will any GOP Senators join in and lean towards obstruction of justice in their questioning? What happens in the committee's side of the room will perhaps be as or even more important than Comey's carefully parsed posing. It's something to keep an eye on definitely.