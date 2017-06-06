Reality Winner - the 25 Year Old NSA Subcontractor/Leaker

Have you heard of Reality Leigh Winner? You will. Just like Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden, Reality will seep into your consciousness. The 25 year old with (now rescinded we hope) Top Secret clearance who worked for an NSA subcontractor called Pluribus International Corporation. And who apparently admitted to the FBI over this past weekend that she had indeed photocopied or printed out classified material and mailed said material to an online news outlet.

Oh, and Reality (once again, this is the first name of a very real person) started her employment contract with Pluribus International on or around February 13th of this year, and worked out of a facility in Georgia.

Thought it was just top level intel community folks who were doing the leaking? Thought it was just a cloak and dagger game between powerful players lurking in the shadows? It surely is also or mostly that, but now anyone can join in on the leaking fun it seems. Even a 25 year old Air Force vet who managed to get a job with top secret clearance. And who is very "passionate" according to an interview with her mom, conducted by The Daily Beast.

All you need, apparently, is to get a gig working for an NSA subcontractor. Just ask Snowden.

Never mind the mundane conclusion any rational being would come up with: that the intel community needs to reform it's entire command and control structure starting with its top brass' propensity for influencing the politics of any given administration by continually leaking on the way to a publishing deal. And also reform itself by ensuring that top secret clearance is handed out as sparingly as possible. Which admittedly in today's world of massive data gathering, sorting, and analyzing by those agencies, is a tough ask. But you wonder how many leaks British intel has had, by comparison. Just asking.

Leaking has of course long been normalized by the political and security classes in Washington D.C. This has to change and the fact that a kid just out of Air Force duty has leaked important information that will damage the country's security interests in untold ways is the last straw. One hopes at least.

But that shouldn't worry Reality Leigh Winner. She will become a heroine before the week is up. Guaranteed. She will be painted as a brave whistleblower who is the victim of gender discrimination. The very discrimination that kept Hillary out of the White House. That and the frickin DNC's data room, if you take Hillary's recent words at face value.

And yes, she will be made to pay for what senior officials - uhm, like HRC and her server maybe? - have gotten away with. Reality will be seen as a scapegoat, and in some ways she is. Not because she shouldn't have been detained and shouldn't be charged. She damn well should. But because more than few of her higher ups should also be.

The out-of-control leaking has to stop. This might just be a start to that process of plugging the leaks that are flooding Washington. One can only pray it is.