Turning the Constitution Into a Suicide Pact

In a terrifying essay, the National Review’s Andrew McCarthy explains what’s really at stake with Trump’s Executive Order on immigration. The one that recently was deep-sixed by the 4th Circuit, because of the president’s supposed animus against Muslim immigrants. Based not on the wording of the order, but on who ordered it.

The order is really - or should really be - about vetting potentially dangerous people who wish to immigrate to America. And that danger is intimately linked to sharia supremacists within Islam. Those who believe in a society organized around ancient Muslim sharia law, with it's explicit and often violent discrimination against women and non-Muslims.

In other words, to get at the root cause of jihadist islamic terrorism you have to legally discriminate against those Muslims who believe devoutly in sharia law, with all it's implications for any society organized around it's principles. And to be able to do that, you need a debate on freedom and sharia law, and how the two are in direct conflict. Sharia law is deadly for freedom, and thus for Western and American society in particular.

But even McCarthy has to recognize that such a debate would be almost impossible to hold in today's world. You would be shouted down, then banned from almost every campus in America, then threatened, and then attacked and perhaps murdered. In what would be a perfect justification for any such debate. But don't hold any hopes that any martyrdom would change progressive minds on their view that any criticism of sharia law is discriminatory against all Muslims.

And you have to combine such an outraged reaction with the Judicial Imperialism prevalent in many of America's court circuits. As McCarthy - a lawyer himself - tellingly points out, 4th district Judge Gregory in writing his lead opinion declared that there could be no judicial "abdication" when considering executive privilege - established by law and tradition in the American system of government - and immigration or national security. A royal judiciary perhaps?

With the courts increasingly redefining the constitution, and with inalienable rights being extended to aliens (that would be say a terrorist born in Libya like the Manchester bomber, and not a little green man from Alpha Corvi) the implications of the 4th Circuit's ruling on the administration's executive order are chilling. Sharia supremacists would have the right - an extension of 1st amendment rights to all and anybody anywhere on the planet - to be free from any perceived discrimination. Like vetting for people who would attack America or who would provide the context in sharia-worshiping communities for example, that fostered tomorrow's terrorists. Just like in Manchester, or Birmingham and elsewhere in the UK. You would be constitutionally prohibited from stopping them entering America, even as they believe in a society in which there are no constitutionally protected freedoms.

And that leads to the horrifying conclusion that Sharia Supremacists and Judicial Imperialism - as McCarthy puts it - risk turning the 1st amendment and thus the constitution into a suicide pact. Like what is happening in Europe right now.

Progressives will answer that the First Amendment applies to all and is a cornerstone of America's constitution. Yes, it does, and yes it is. But the executive office of the presidency also has the legal and constitutional right to protect American citizens - regardless of religion and race and creed - from those who would kill and maim and destroy. The First Amendment is not incompatible with a rigorous vetting program. Unless you are a 4th or a 9th circuit judge. Or quite a few other judges in other circuits, as is increasingly the case.

A rigorous vetting program is in fact a vital safeguard to ensure that the First Amendment and the rest of the constitution endures, and that the unique society it has given birth to remains free, strong and prosperous.