Is the Saudi Arms Deal Transactional?

So this presidency is transactional apparently. All about business and, it goes almost without saying, making deals. That way we can frame the latest arms deal with the Saudi’s as a trade-off between jobs created and products sold on the part of America, and promises to fight islamic (or radical, which seems to be the suddenly acceptable term for the White House) terrorism on the part of Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern states.

So having framed the treaty as an example of Trump's transactional presidency, the NYT can focus on Jared Kushner's role in putting together this deal, complete with details about a phone call to Lockheed Martin CEO Maryllin Hewson. All in gushy approving detail about how Saudi royal jaws went slack when Kushner dialed her up to ask her for a discount, back a few weeks ago.

Really?

You'd think that's exactly what Saudi royalty would expect the son-in-law of and chief advisor to the president to do. Make calls and get deals done. But then how could we have tales of slackened jaws of drooling admiration for the tall, elegant New Yorker (who hails from New Jersey) in the pages of the New York Times?

But this kind of detail is fine for the New York Times along with stories about former Obama officials insisting on how this represents the continuity of American foreign policy with respect to Saudi Arabia.

Ok. And the Obama administration's Iran deal would fit into this NYT narrative of continuity ... exactly how?

At some point we will find out more about any further concessions or promises Trump's administration may have possibly extracted from the Saudi's. Maybe that will help mitigate worries about the inherent risks of sending over $100 billion worth of armaments to a kingdom whose citizens likely helped finance the 9/11 attacks. Maybe not the royal family, but certainly there was Saudi money involved. And risks of some kind of blowback remain.

This is all a little too convenient a spin. Because the part of this deal that is more about a major policy shift is really the lynchpin. A turn away from trying to accommodate Shiite Iran and it's destabilizing influence in the Middle East, and towards more traditional allies.

Like Sunni Saudi Arabia and Israel.

That's some pair of allies, but both these countries have apparently been making covert approaches towards each other that may some day result in, perhaps not diplomatic relations, but at least the first steps towards that goal. This is a major policy shift on the part of Trump's White House and State Department. A return to what were more established lines of contact before Obama's presidency. Again, every single Middle East peace deal in the past has been shredded by the reality of the region, but perhaps uniting America, Israel, and a majority of Muslim nations under the banner of fighting terrorism will provide yet another stab at that shimmering mirage. They'll need all the luck they can get, however, to make this deal last. Much less to have it positively impact any new Israel Palestine accord.