Rosenstein Hearings - Sometimes You Just Gotta Laugh

So, Rod Rosenstein walks into the Senate Bar & Grill this Thursday, where reporters and cameras are barred from the hearings and Senators are set to grill him about the last few weeks and days and the Russia investigation. (Silence) There’s no bad-dum because the drummer is wearing a pink hat at some demonstration somewhere in greater DC. (More Silence)

Look. You can wail and rend your garments and gnash your teeth at what's going on lately in DC, or you can laugh. Try laughing once in a while. Of course, as the media has so helpfully suggested, the closed Senate sessions with the deputy AG will likely just possibly result in a few leaks regarding what was asked and what was said.

Why can't it be in an open session? Just a thought.

If the purpose of the whole Russia investigation is to shed light on whether there possibly is any real evidence of collusion by Trump associates and Putin's regime, don't we want these hearings out in the open? Isn't that exactly what Comey demanded when he was asked to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee? But Comey appears to be a more politically explicit creature, aware of and fiercely defensive about his public image. We don't know as much about the long-time DOJ bureaucrat Rosenstein because he doesn't have the same need to expose himself and his department.

But why the need for a closed session? Because otherwise Rosenstein would clam up? About what? Does he fear legal consequences? Or is he just understandably cautious about saying anything in public about such a heated topic?

And then there's the new Special Counsel (we didn't say "prosecutor" you all, so there) Robert Mueller, who Rosenstein in his capacity as Deputy AG given that Sessions has recused himself, appointed just yesterday. That's a whole other minefield that he will have to negotiate. Behind closed doors where his comments will then be leaked mercilessly to the press, regardless of whether Rosenstein himself decides to pushback on the leaks, or not.

Imagine this: the senate decides instead at the last minute to hold these hearings in public, and the room is packed with geniune members of the public, along with the press. Senator Feinstein repeats her comments from Rosenstein's confirmation hearings (which he sailed through with bipartisan support) which went something like this.

We have to make sure that the Department of Justice does not become politicized!

And the whole room explodes with laughter. Wouldn't that be lovely? Don't you think?