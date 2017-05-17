President Trump Has to Learn to Play Chess - DC Style

This is almost like triangulation. A virtual Dealey Plaza, but with the president standing up in his limousine so the shooters (let’s assume there’s more than one) can get a better shot. That’s what it feels like after the latest revelation: Trump made tapes. Comey took notes.

Associates of Comey have leaked to the NYT about a supposed memo (actually a whole bunch of them) that Comey apparently made about his conversations with President Trump. Let's assume he only made these types of memos about his conversations with the current president, and not about his conversations with previous presidents. In the NYT leak from anonymous sources who are said to be Comey associates and who have perhaps seen or heard about Comey's notes regarding his meeting with President Trump last February ... we have the possibility that the president suggested that then Director Comey drop his investigation of Mike Flynn. Or drop Flynn from the FBI investigations might be a more accurate way of framing the question. This was a day or so after Flynn was fired by Trump for failing to give a heads up to Vice President Pence regarding Flynn's meeting the Russian ambassador.

What exactly did the president say during that meeting? And does it rise (or fall) to the level of obstruction of justice as Democrat Senators and the media in general are suggesting? A better question might be: will we ever get a clear answer to that question, and does it matter to either side?

Consider. The WaPo and Roll Call - among others - are dutifully reporting how Comey carefully kept his notes away from officials who were/are an active part of the Russia investigation. As Roll Call puts it:

... he and his underlings decided to keep them under wraps so as to avoid affecting the bureau's probe into Russian election meddling, of which the Flynn investigation is a part. __ Until it comes time to load and launch the memos. Like this week. He fires me and then he threatens me? Hit the USS Trump again guys, I think it's listing. And one wonders: how many torpedoes are sitting in their slots across the intel community - and elsewhere - waiting for just the right moment to be launched by those seeking to sink Trump's presidency?

While some - like Red State - have criticized Trump's ability to play the 5-dimensional chess game that is politics in Washington, perhaps it's more a case of using bare knuckled brawling against those who keep a team of sharp shooters in the bushes, behind the fence, on the grassy knoll, just in case.

A media frothing at the mouth don't care if they get to portray the president as incompetent or instead as somehow evil. Or any other label that will help them get to their goal of impeachment. Impeachment is now in everything they write, even as they caution against using the word they keep using more and more. Given this type of media posture, Democrats don't need a can of gasoline, just a thimblefull will do to keep the fire roaring, and the intel community is glad to provide those thimblefulls ... and then some.

This isn't a bad patch for the president. This is the intel community ratcheting up to the next level. They will not stop until Trump is destroyed or they are discredited. Perhaps a select committee could help, but one wonders if that would really be the case. Or would it degenerate into partisan jousting and further unproven (at least so far) accusations? The current conditions are not encouraging. And if anyone should know and understand this, it's the president himself. He has to learn to play chess, D.C. style. It's a matter of survival now.