Blood in the Water - Comey and the Campaign That Won't Ever End

This is troubling, not necessarily for the same reasons that Democrat Senators are invoking the firing of Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox by Nixon back in 73, which led to resignations from Nixon’s administration and indicated that the Watergate scandal was reaching it’s final, epic phase. And even if this time around the firing of Comey is giving Democrats and some Republicans an opportunity to increase their cries for a special prosecutor. Not to lament a fired one.

The person at the center of all this being the tallest head of any American Government Law-Enforcemnt or Government Agency ever, who was summarily dismissed by President Trump on Tuesday. None other than the newly invited guest next Tuesday at the Senate hearings. Who else but now-ex-Director James Comey?

What's troubling is the execution of the firing and it's timing. The latter could not have been worse, as senators, media and critics all smell the blood of scandal in the water and come swimming back to what was becoming a stagnant pool of unconvincingly rehashed evidence, a few steady leaks, and dark, unproven suggestions. But now they all can feed on the fresh meat this administration has unwittingly thrown into the water. Bad bad timing, in other words. Why didnt they fire Comey early on? Or why not wait until later?

Byron York details a plan involving AG Session's deputy Rod Rosenstein, who was only confirmed in late April. The way it apparently worked was that with a deputy AG that passed confirmation with over 90 votes, they had the man in place to write the memo that led to the firing. But as York explains in the Washington Examiner, what did Trump's administration expect? Especially when - despite Trump's lukewarm support of Comey in recent weeks and months - there was none of the carefully choreographed signaling from this White House that normally sets up the fall of some official and thus causes the actual dismissal to almost be an anti-climax.

Why not? No one knew except for Sessions, Rosenstein, the president, and maybe a few more officials. Yes Trump is right to be careful due to out of control leaking that has sometimes plagued his administration. But this could have been rolled out a heck of a lot better. At some other time.

Who agreed or who pushed the firing at this time? Was it Bannon? Did Priebus push back against the idea as has been suggested in some reports on the firing? Why not fire him at the start of the administration before Comey made it public that the FBI was conducting an investigation into possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia?

Finally, Comey has made what may be serious errors at various points in the last year or so. Should he have pre-empted then AG Lynch's role and decided that no charges would be laid against Senator Clinton? Should he have gone public with the additional emails found on Weiner's laptop? And then quickly followed up with a "they dont really matter" a week before the elections?

Both sides of the aisle have been furious with Comey at different points during the past year. A Clinton administration may very well have fired Comey's butt as soon as Hillary was done swearing in as the 45th president. You can picture a crisp phone call from her limousine and a slick all-on-message full frontal smear of Comey. And then a carefully timed firing. Of course, Hillary might also have blown Comey's dismissal. But she would have almost certainly fired him at some point.

But Trump is the president, everyone on the right side of history (which would be the left side of course) know that Russia naturally stole the election, never mind quality of the evidence, so now things are different. Anything Trump does must mean that Russia did it. And Comey's dismissal adds fuel to that fire.

And as postscript, the administration should beware of who may follow Comey. That nominee will have to pass a senate hearing where Senator McCain has already called for a special prosecutor and where Democrats will do all they can to ensure someone they feel can be useful to their aims of delegitimizing and even impeaching Trump will be confirmed.

It's not just Russia that won't go away. It's the 2016 campaign that never seems to end.