Blood in the Water - Comey and the Campaign That Won't Ever End
This is troubling, not necessarily for the same reasons that Democrat Senators are invoking the firing of Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox by Nixon back in 73, which led to resignations from Nixon’s administration and indicated that the Watergate scandal was reaching it’s final, epic phase. And even if this time around the firing of Comey is giving Democrats and some Republicans an opportunity to increase their cries for a special prosecutor. Not to lament a fired one.
The person at the center of all this being the tallest head of any American Government Law-Enforcemnt or Government Agency ever, who was summarily dismissed by President Trump on Tuesday. None other than the newly invited guest next Tuesday at the Senate hearings. Who else but now-ex-Director James Comey?
What's troubling is the execution of the firing and it's timing. The latter could not have been worse, as senators, media and critics all smell the blood of scandal in the water and come swimming back to what was becoming a stagnant pool of unconvincingly rehashed evidence, a few steady leaks, and dark, unproven suggestions. But now they all can feed on the fresh meat this administration has unwittingly thrown into the water. Bad bad timing, in other words. Why didnt they fire Comey early on? Or why not wait until later?
Byron York details a plan involving AG Session's deputy Rod Rosenstein, who was only confirmed in late April. The way it apparently worked was that with a deputy AG that passed confirmation with over 90 votes, they had the man in place to write the memo that led to the firing. But as York explains in the Washington Examiner, what did Trump's administration expect? Especially when - despite Trump's lukewarm support of Comey in recent weeks and months - there was none of the carefully choreographed signaling from this White House that normally sets up the fall of some official and thus causes the actual dismissal to almost be an anti-climax.
Why not? No one knew except for Sessions, Rosenstein, the president, and maybe a few more officials. Yes Trump is right to be careful due to out of control leaking that has sometimes plagued his administration. But this could have been rolled out a heck of a lot better. At some other time.
Who agreed or who pushed the firing at this time? Was it Bannon? Did Priebus push back against the idea as has been suggested in some reports on the firing? Why not fire him at the start of the administration before Comey made it public that the FBI was conducting an investigation into possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia?
Finally, Comey has made what may be serious errors at various points in the last year or so. Should he have pre-empted then AG Lynch's role and decided that no charges would be laid against Senator Clinton? Should he have gone public with the additional emails found on Weiner's laptop? And then quickly followed up with a "they dont really matter" a week before the elections?
Both sides of the aisle have been furious with Comey at different points during the past year. A Clinton administration may very well have fired Comey's butt as soon as Hillary was done swearing in as the 45th president. You can picture a crisp phone call from her limousine and a slick all-on-message full frontal smear of Comey. And then a carefully timed firing. Of course, Hillary might also have blown Comey's dismissal. But she would have almost certainly fired him at some point.
But Trump is the president, everyone on the right side of history (which would be the left side of course) know that Russia naturally stole the election, never mind quality of the evidence, so now things are different. Anything Trump does must mean that Russia did it. And Comey's dismissal adds fuel to that fire.
And as postscript, the administration should beware of who may follow Comey. That nominee will have to pass a senate hearing where Senator McCain has already called for a special prosecutor and where Democrats will do all they can to ensure someone they feel can be useful to their aims of delegitimizing and even impeaching Trump will be confirmed.
It's not just Russia that won't go away. It's the 2016 campaign that never seems to end.Posted by Keeley at May 12, 2017 7:07 PM
The role played by Rosenstein is the most pitiful of this entire affair. If he has an ounce of self-respect left, he ought to appoint a special prosecutor immediately. His “recommendation” reads as a forced document. Something one would expect to see gracing the pages of a conservative opinion periodical, not the memos of the DoJ. Clearly, Lady Justice has lost her blindfold. Every patriotic American has a duty to replace it before more damage is done.
I have no idea whether or not accusations of coordination between the Trump 2016 campaign and Russian hackers will prove true or not. Nevertheless, there are certainly enough facts known to make one reasonably suspicious that a crime may have occurred. Before this week, I had thought that there was a decent chance this affair with Russia might have implicated Carter Page, Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort, but that President Trump himself was unconnected. Now, I am beginning to doubt that idea.
Regardless, the current situation warrants further probing. Pleas from Sarah Huckabee Sanders for an imminent conclusion to the investigation are antithetical to every idea our nation was founded upon. Obstruction of Justice is a very serious crime, one for which a President can be impeached. Firing James Comey can easily be construed as interference in an ongoing investigation.
If Donald Trump has even an ounce of respect for the Constitution left, he has a fundamental obligation to replace Comey with someone with integrity. Lackeys such as Rudy Giuliani, Chris Christie or John Cornyn cannot be entrusted to behave independently. They are slaves to their loyalty to the President. If someone such as Andrew McCrabbe becomes Jim Comey’s permanent replacement, it will reassure many Americans worried about the loss of Lady Justice’s impartiality.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 13, 2017 1:48 PM
Warped,, We have the House, Senate, FBI, and now the Treasury all doing investigation on the same thing. Now you want a special prosecutor???? What is there to prosecute??? We still don’t know if a crime has even been committed. The only crime so far is the leaking of Flynn. I’d like to see this all end like your side calls the Hillary investigations a witch hunt so is this. As far as picking a FBI director IMO he should be a career law enforcement individual not a political hack.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 13, 2017 2:41 PM
“Clearly, Lady Justice has lost her blindfold.”
Very true Warren. We know this because Hillary Clinton has not faced charges related to her emails.
Posted by: Royal Flush at May 13, 2017 2:48 PM
“Now you want a special prosecutor???? What is there to prosecute???”
Very well said Rich. FBI director Comey laid out the case to bring charges against Hillary There is no case at this time to warrant a special prosecutor.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 13, 2017 2:53 PM
“Now you want a special prosecutor???? What is there to prosecute???”
RF& KAP,
I didn’t know it was legal to obstruct an ongoing FBI investigation. When did Congress pass such a bill into law?Posted by: Warren Porter at May 13, 2017 3:07 PM
We still don’t know if a crime has even been committed
Are you telling me Michael Flynn complied with all legal requirements of FARA?Posted by: Warren Porter at May 13, 2017 3:11 PM
What OBSTRUCTION, Has Flynn been charged or has a grand jury been called? If not Warped it is all SPECULATION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 13, 2017 3:21 PM
What a silly comment Warren. Do you believe the FBI investigation is obstructed by firing one person?
Do you believe the FBI investigation is obstructed by firing one person
Did the firing of Archibald Cox obstruct the investigation into the Watergate break-in?
that if there is not sufficient evidence against Flynn to bring charges by this time…there never will be.
Absolute myopia. The “Watergate Seven” were indicted on March 1, 1974. This was almost 2 years after the break-in at the Watergate Complex. Indictments are not made hastily, it takes a long time to amalgamate and process evidence from every possible angle.
SPECULATION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
KAP,
On May 13, 1973 how much of the Watergate conspiracy was documented public record and how much was ‘speculation’?
We are not talking about Watergate and Left wing conspiracies, Warped. Your just bringing up MSM BULLS**T nothing more. Comey’s firing is far from even looking like Watergate, even the acting FBI director said in the hearings that the investigations will continue. WHAT MORE DO YOU NEED. You are supposedly a smart person but if you continue with this hyperbole I would doubt it. No one has been charged,, until they have it is all SPECULATION nothing more. I’m beginning to think you and phx8 are sharing the same grocery store tabloids.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 13, 2017 3:54 PM
I deal with the circumstances of this time and this case. You demur and obfuscate to save face.
Too bad you don’t make the same distinction when flinging around accusations of hypocrisy in other contexts.
In other news, a letter from the US Attorneys from the Southern District of New York:
We are Republicans, Democrats and independents. Most importantly, we are proud alumni and alumnae of the Department of Justice. We do not suggest that you or any other members of the Department of Justice or a newly appointed Director of the FBI would not conduct yourselves properly, but the gravity of this investigation requires that even the appearance of political involvement in this investigation be avoided. As former prosecutors, we believe the only solution in the present circumstances would be to appoint a Special Counsel pursuant to 28 C.F.R. §600.1, and we urge you to take that course.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 13, 2017 7:30 PM
And the acting Director says he is able to do the job, Warped. There are 4 investigations going on and you want to waste time and money on a special investigator??? I think we are wasting enough time and money already. Four months plus and nothing has been determined, after 4 months even Flynn hasn’t been charged.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 13, 2017 7:59 PM
What a link. Wow Warren, “from the hallowed ground in SDNY”.
Can anyone tell us why the Southren District of New York is “hallowed ground”. Isn’t the presidency “hallowed ground”?
Please Warren, more laughs will be appreciated. Could you identify for us the Republican in the list of names signing this statement?Posted by: Royal Flush at May 13, 2017 8:00 PM
Especially when - despite Trump’s lukewarm support of Comey in recent weeks and months - there was none of the carefully choreographed signaling from this White House that normally sets up the fall of some official and thus causes the actual dismissal to almost be an anti-climax.
Carefully choreographed? The Trump Administration is carefully choreographed like Blazing Saddles’ finale is. It’s time to stop kidding yourselves that these people know what they’re doing. For better or worse, you picked real outsiders, and they have lagged behind on doing all kinds of ordinary housekeeping business other Administrations have done.
And folks, stop talking about speculation. Speculation is not what I want. What I want, and what Trump doesn’t, is legally binding investigation to find out what the objective truth is. With the spectre of foreign interference with out government looming over our Republic, I want no less.
Stephen, There are 4 as of now what more do you want? You have the house, senate, FBI, and the treasury dept. so quit your hitching already. Your side didn’t even give Hillary that much investigating.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 14, 2017 2:56 PM
Your friend Trump seems to be trying to quash the FBI investigation, and neither the Republicans in the House nor in the Senate seem willing to move beyond party politics. This country is more important than their keeping their jobs. Just remember, anything a Republican can do, a Democrat can, so if some corrupt Democrat comes along, you don’t want the answer to the question, “why don’t we do something” to be “We did nothing with Trump.”
It’s time to realize that the Government isn’t your personal play thing, that there are some duties in governing that come before working for the sake of the party.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at May 14, 2017 3:00 PM
Stephen, You and Warren and phx8 are going to pop a gasket with your SPECULATION that Trump is trying to sabotage the FBI investigation. There a 4 of them going on, is he able to sabotage all of them? Do yourself a favor Stephen and get out of the grocery store tabloids.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 14, 2017 4:32 PM
Richard, the three Libbie’s you named are distraught as no smoking gun, or evidence against President Trump can be found…or even, manufactured.
The president continues to bring middle-class Americans prosperity with jobs and trade. Sour grapes and envy is obvious among the Left.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 14, 2017 5:15 PM
“There a 4 of them going on, is he able to sabotage all of them?”
It looks like Trump is taking a pretty good crack at it.
He fired the head of the FBI and lied about why he did it. He sent out Pence, Spicer, Conway, and Sanders to lie. He then gave an interview and said he fired Comey over the investigation after all, thereby throwing everyone under the bus. (Pence publicly repeated the lie 7 times. He is said to be “rattled.”) That could be obstruction of justice. We will see if it slows down the investigation. Three weeks ago, Comey requested his weekly briefings on the investigation, and then he asked for daily ones. He requested additional resources. Will the new Director do the same?
The House Intel Committee was stopped in its tracks by Nunes. He made up a story to protect Trump, got caught, and then had to recuse himself. Absolutely disgraceful. We will see if the House investigation ever recovers.
In the Senate, Burr has slow walked the investigation and starved it of resources. There’s more than one way to impede an investigation! To put it into perspective, the Senate assigned 46 staffers to the Benghazi investigation. They have assigned 7 to this. “None of the staffers possess substantial investigative experience or a background in Russian affairs…” and “The investigation has not yet conducted interviews with Trump associates suspected of having links to Russian intelligence services.”
(As of April 24th)
http://www.politicususa.com/2017/04/24/senate-46-staffers-investigate-benghazi-7-trumprussia.html
The House Oversight Committee is doing literally nothing. The head of that one is resigning.
I’m not familiar with any details from the Treasury Department’s financial crimes investigation. They chase down money laundering. There are a lot of wild rumors about a mafia associate of Trump, Felix Sader and Russian gangsters who were associates of Trump and stayed at Trump Towers, so who knows what, if anything, is happening there. They are cooperating with the Senate Intel Committee.
The FBI investigation was by far the furthest along, and it certainly appears Trump and Sessions intended to sabotage it.Posted by: phx8 at May 14, 2017 5:22 PM
I know Royal but it sure is fun watching them go through total melt down seeing how they thought Trump never had a chance. There is a God.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 14, 2017 5:23 PM
Phx8, Please stop with the grocery store tabloids stories. When you have a reputable link then provide it. I never find the BULLS**T you push in any of the MSM.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 14, 2017 5:29 PM
Hey Richard, should we begin writing “fake news” as phx8 does nearly all the time. He doesn’t even have the decency, or brainpower, to stop when he is called on it.
It is reported that Bill and Hillary Clinton are getting divorced and Chelsea is applying for political asylum in North Korea. Senator Schumer is have surgery to remove his diseased brain and Nancy Pelosi is having a new mouth grafted on her decaying face. Congresswoman Maxine Waters has admitted to being in league and fellowship with Satan.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 14, 2017 5:40 PM
And Harry Reid is running for the Democrats in the 2020 election with Stephen D. As his running mate.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 14, 2017 5:50 PM
KAP & RF,
Do you want to discuss politics, or do you just want to act like trolls? If you question anything in my previous comment, by all means, pick a point and let’s look at it.
phx8, All because Trump fired Comey, which by the way months earlier you people were calling for his head, why all of a sudden are you BOO HOOING about him being fired. As the acting Directors said while in Senate hearings, the investigations will still go on. Who is lying, phx8, you or the acting Director. Also we now have the Treasury Dept. thrown in the mix of investigations going on so that makes 4 altogether. The only thing I see from all this garbage your side has been throwing out is that and this is fact, Trump won Hillary lost and because you all thought Hillary had a lock are pissed off. It wasn’t because of the Russians sabotaging voting machines, they may have thrown out some tid bits of information on you Democrats but that is all. The FACT is Hillary ran a S**T campaign and you, Warren, and Stephen know it. Now, and this to is FACT, you will find anything that Trump does, even the right stuff, to be wrong. And please tell me why CNN finds that because Trump got 2 scoops of ice cream at a dinner and everyone else got 1 is News Worthy.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 14, 2017 7:25 PM
phx8, you continue to spread the lie that Comey asked for more money to pursue the Russia connection. If “fake news” is your desire, we can provide it.
“During the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday, Sen. Susan Collins asked McCabe if he could confirm reports that Comey requested resources from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for the Russia investigation just a few days before he was fired.
McCabe explained that not only was he “not aware” of such a request, but that the FBI makes resource requests to Congress, not the Office of the Attorney General.
Additionally, McCabe believes the U.S.-Russia investigation is already “adequately resourced.”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/11/mccabe-not-aware-of-comey-asking-for-resources/Posted by: Royal Flush at May 14, 2017 7:26 PM
Here’s one source of the “fake news” Notice please the use of the usual bullshit disclaimer…”according to two officials with knowledge of the discussion.” Or, “according to several people familiar with the meeting.” Or, “said two officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2017/05/10/comey-sought-more-money-for-russia-probe-days-before-he-was-fired-officials-say/?utm_term=.2b388f10d1ae
Then, the other Liberal newspapers and media pick up the story and report it as factual.
Phx8 and his Pals are so damn stupid they never track a story to its crappy source. Why not? Because they don’t want to see the lie. They live in a fantasy and prefer their news that way also.
On numerous occasions I have embarrassed my Pals on the Left by tracking sources for stories they believe are true and are not.
Phx8 has a memory of convenience.
KAP,
Should Comey have been fired by Obama, or by Trump when he took office? Perhaps. But once Comey announced there was an active investigation into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign, all bets were off.
Will the investigation continue? Yes. But it might take a different path, or be de-emphasized. The Deputy, McCabe, already said he does not want additional resources. That is a win for Trump all by itself. The simple fact is, obstructing justice at the one organization farthest along, the FBI, starts with decapitating the head of the organization. Trump went there. He did that.
This has nothing to do with Hillary Clinton. She lost in the electoral college. If Trump is impeached, Pence will take office. If Pence goes too, Ryan will follow. If Ryan goes, then it will be Orrin Hatch.
No one claims voting machines were hacked. That is not how the Russians influenced the election.
Did Hillary Clinton run a poor campaign? She won the popular vote by 3 million votes.
Personally, I don’t think scoops of ice cream for dessert is newsworthy, but some people believe that reflects Trump’s personality. Or maybe people have strong feelings about ice cream.
“…you will find anything that Trump does, even the right stuff, to be wrong.”
So far, it has been shambolic. I’d be hard pressed to name anything that has gone right, you are correct about that. Trump named a justice to SCOTUS, and that was one incredibly ugly process on the part of the GOP. Trump has incredibly low approval ratings for a reason.
The 139th annual Easter Egg roll went off well. Congratulations.Posted by: phx8 at May 14, 2017 7:43 PM
RF,
Comey requested additional resources.
The denial comes from a DOJ spokeswoman. No one else confirms it.
McCabe was “not aware.” That does not mean it did not happen.
The problem with denying the request is that Comey spoke with lawmakers the day after. There are way too many witnesses.Posted by: phx8 at May 14, 2017 7:50 PM
Once again Pal phx8 shows his ignorance. He writes; “There are way too many witnesses.”
In all the stories I posted there is not a single name attached to any witness. Duped again phx8.
Can you pull up your panties and wait for Comey to verify, under oath, what he may have asked for? Are you afraid the investigation will fizzle before we hear from Comey?Posted by: Royal Flush at May 14, 2017 7:54 PM
phx8, Yes I think when Comey came out in Oct. after that fiasco he should of been fired. Might, could, maybe and a whole bunch of others who knows? Was Comey or McCabe lying when the question of resources came up? Who knows. I know who will take over the presidency in the event of multiple deaths or impeachments. I gave you the reason Democrats think the Russians influenced the election. She may have won the east and West coast votes but she forgot the middle and that my friend is running a piss poor campaign, remember in “Under Siege 2” The one leader or the Terrorist said “ASSUMPTION IS THE MOTHER OF ALL F**KUPS”, Hillary assumed, and so did the rest of you, to much. You can blame Harry Reid for that SCOTUS process, it was one ugly process when Democrats did it. Approval ratings are only as accurate as the area you take them in, if you take them in Cuyahoga Cty., Ohio Trump would be lower then Whale Crap.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 14, 2017 8:05 PM
Director Comey put in his request for additional resources to Deputy AG Rosenstein. Rosenstein will brief the entire Senate this week.
KAP,
Approval ratings are nationwide. Quinnipiac has Trump at 36%, Gallup 39%, a few others in the low 40’s. The RCP average is 41%. Most of those polls do not reflect the events of the past week.
http://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/other/president_trump_job_approval-6179.html
Posted by: phx8 at May 14, 2017 11:16 PM
phx8, It still depends on the areas and the questions asked. I’d give him low marks right.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 15, 2017 9:23 AM
Which would be worse, starting out low and building up, or starting high and crashing and burning, phx8? Not very many in this modern age can say they stayed high in job performance.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 15, 2017 12:42 PM
I forgot to add and stayed high at the end of the last comment.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 15, 2017 12:43 PM
This is dedicated to Warren and Stephen.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/hLpE1Pa8vvI?autoplay=1&autohide=1&showinfo=0&iv_load_policy=3&rel=0Posted by: Royal Flush at May 15, 2017 4:55 PM
What the fuck is going on? If this was Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton,
John Kasich, Jeb Bush or Marco Rubio, I might have the confidence to give them the benefit of the doubt given that the President knows many things that I do not. I’d have faith that these men or women would have a carefully crafted strategy being executed. Trump, rash as ever, seems to do everything on a whim. How can Americans be sure this doesn’t end up biting us in the butt down the road?
Warren, I don’t wish to subscribe to the Washington Post to understand what you are writing about.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 15, 2017 5:21 PM
RF,
Delete the cookies from your browser and you can get around The Washington Post’s pay wall.
The story is based upon anonymous sources, so we already know you will dismiss it as “fake news”, right?Posted by: Warren Porter at May 15, 2017 5:41 PM
Warped, He’s a businessman, the others are Lawyers I think, big difference.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 15, 2017 5:43 PM
Thanks for the work-around, but you’re correct. I don’t waste my time with “anonymous sources”. I don’t know why any thinking person would. Can you explain Warren?Posted by: Royal Flush at May 15, 2017 5:46 PM
The anonymous source doesn’t want to be sued for slander so he leaves it up to the idiot who printed his/her BULLS**T to get sued.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 15, 2017 5:50 PM
Reading anonymous sources Warren would be similar reading novels versus actual history. Fun, but meaningless.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 15, 2017 5:56 PM
KAP,
Maybe we shouldn’t elect anymore businessmen to higher office.
RF,
I don’t waste my time with “anonymous sources”. I don’t know why any thinking person would. Can you explain Warren?
Maybe you could explain things yourself.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 15, 2017 6:02 PM
FictionPosted by: Rich KAPitan at May 15, 2017 6:14 PM
Warped, I think we ought to elect more people who won’t take the BULLS**T from the career politicians in D. C. Someone needs to put those primadonnas in their place.
Warren, please explain why you consider anonymous sources worth reading and considering.
We all know how the Left uses such sources to fool the uneducated and dim-witted.
A respected media (NYT for example) will quote an anonymous source. Then, all kinds of media will run the story with a reference to the first source.
Then we find stories cropping up all over the place with the line…”according to the NYT”. And the “dolts” on the Left quote the story as factual. It must be true…”they” couldn’t print a lie; could they?
This type of fake journalism was used to promote MMGW.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 15, 2017 6:26 PM
Anonymous sources promoted AGW? Please do tell us what novel you read that tale in.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 15, 2017 6:48 PM
Liberal media.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 15, 2017 6:59 PM
Nice try KAP, but no cigar for you.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 15, 2017 7:28 PM
Warren, answer my questions and I will consider answering yours.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 15, 2017 7:31 PM
RF,
I guess it’s OK to use anonymous sources when it helps Republicans, but not OK when it hurts them?Posted by: Warren Porter at May 15, 2017 7:45 PM
I guess that is not an answer Warren.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 15, 2017 7:47 PM
You’re a hypocrite, Royal Flush.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 15, 2017 7:55 PM
Perhaps Warren, but I answer questions when asked to and don’t hide in my dorm closet because Trump is the president.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 15, 2017 8:04 PM
Anonymous sources tell me all liberal and progressive democrats are child molesters. Is it true Warped?
Royal Flush-
It isn’t fake news. McMaster’s own statement alludes to things being discussed, other sources are talking about the damage control our people went into.
No, Fake news is what you continue to buy, because you simply don’t want liberals to win in any way shape or form. Trouble is, there are a whole lot of ways you can defeat us and yourself at the same time, and one of those ways is to continue to turn a blind eye to the incredibly corrupt and suspicious behavior of the Trump Administration. And no, don’t tell me that a President can legally declassify info, I know this, and what disturbs me is that this one is so eager to do this with exactly the people he’s accused of colluding with the firing of the FBI director just the day before.
It’s almost as if, “when the cat’s away, the mice will play.” Come on, rejoin the real world, have the guts to put country above party.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at May 15, 2017 8:24 PM
Liberal media is where you find all the BULLS**T about GW.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 15, 2017 8:25 PM
The only ones who were in with the Russians in the oval office were the Russian media, Russian dignitaries, the President and 4 others. Now how did the WaPo get this story and who leaked it if it is true? Did the Russian dignitaries? Did the Russian media? The President? Or the 4 others who were there? No American corespondents were present. So the question is who is the leak?Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 15, 2017 8:34 PM
Firstly, I never rely on tertiary sources. If I read in The Atlantic, “The Washington Post reports…”, I close The Atlantic and I look at the The Washington Post instead. It’s common sense.
I take anonymous stories with a grain of salt, but I don’t discount them completely when the reporters are reputable. I ask myself what sort of motivations could an anonymous source have for putting out a false story. Likewise, I ask myself whether or not it sounds like the source in question actually possesses the claimed information or is said source just repeating hearsay.
I also pay attention to the official response to the anonymously sourced story. In this case, the White House has confirmed some of what Greg Miller reported: “In their statements, White House officials emphasized that Trump had not discussed specific intelligence sources and methods, rather than addressing whether he had disclosed information drawn from sensitive sources.” In a similar vein, the official statements do not address the actual allegation made by Miller’s report.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 15, 2017 8:34 PM
Or the 4 others who were there?
From Greg Miller & Greg Jaffe’s report:
After Trump’s meeting, senior White House officials took steps to contain the damage, placing calls to the CIA and the National Security Agency.
There are probably dozens and dozens of people at the CIA and NSA who could be sources if they were the recipients of those phone calls.
Likewise:
Senior White House officials appeared to recognize quickly that Trump had overstepped and moved to contain the potential fallout. Thomas P. Bossert, assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism, placed calls to the directors of the CIA and the NSA, the services most directly involved in the intelligence-sharing arrangement with the partner.
One of Bossert’s subordinates also called for the problematic portion of Trump’s discussion to be stricken from internal memos and for the full transcript to be limited to a small circle of recipients, efforts to prevent sensitive details from being disseminated further or leaked.
Here, the source is clearly identified as Bossert’s subordinate. The source clearly outlines how he (or she) learned what happened despite not being personally present when the disclosure allegedly occurred. Apparently, the White House was a flurry with phone calls placed to the intelligence community in an attempt to mitigate the damage. There are definitely dozens of people in the White House who may have handled those calls and would be in a position to disclose this damaging revelation.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 15, 2017 8:43 PM
And the President has the authority to Dr classify whatever.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 15, 2017 8:45 PM
That’s DE classify not Dr.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 15, 2017 8:46 PM
KAP,
The President has the right to declassify American intelligence whenever he wants. I do not know if the same applies to intelligence from other nations. He would be bound by the treaties we have signed with those nations.
But let’s say he did have the right to declassify the information. That means he may not have broken any laws, but it could be easily be argued that he violated his oath of office:
Violating the oath of office does not require violating a criminal statute. If the President decided to write the nuclear codes on a sticky note on his desk and then took a photo of it and tweeted it, he would not technically have violated any criminal law–just as he hasn’t here. He has the constitutional authority to dictate that the safeguarding of nuclear materials shall be done through sticky notes in plain sight and tweeted, even the authority to declassify the codes outright. Yet, we would all understand this degree of negligence to be a gross violation of his oath of office.
On three occasions, impeachment motions have navigated the House of Represenatives because the President allegedly violated his oath of office:
There’s thus no reason why Congress couldn’t consider a grotesque violation of the President’s oath as a standalone basis for impeachment—a high crime and misdemeanor in and of itself. This is particularly plausible in a case like this, where the oath violation involves giving sensitive information to an adversary foreign power. That’s getting relatively close to the “treason” language in the impeachment clauses; it’s pretty easy to imagine a hybrid impeachment article alleging a violation of the oath in service of a hostile foreign power. So legally speaking, the matter could be very grave for Trump even though there is no criminal exposure.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 15, 2017 8:54 PM
Warped, From what I have read Supposedly the information was about ISIS now I don’t know what is so classified about them except for our involvement with the movement of our military. Other then that I can’t even imagine what would be so classified About them.
Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 15, 2017 9:06 PM
Since when is it a national security threat to talk about the potential of the use of a laptop and blowing a plane up?Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 15, 2017 9:29 PM
Reading in between the lines, my understanding is that a nation other than the United States has a human asset in DAESH controlled territory. Perhaps this person is operating as a mole with DAESH. Anyway, this person seems to be the source of recent concern regarding laptops and airplanes. You are right, merely telling Russia about the threat isn’t much concern. The problem is that Trump is alleged to have done more than just that:
Most alarmingly, officials said, Trump revealed the city in the Islamic State’s territory where the U.S. intelligence partner detected the threat.
Not being privy to the nature of this source, I do not know why the city is so important. However, intelligence experts are apparently quite confident that knowing the city allows Russia to reverse engineer the methods by which this intelligence was gathered. It might also allow Russia to figure out which US ‘ally’ supplied the information.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 15, 2017 9:56 PM
Warped, electronic devices have been banned in certain M.E. areas and the last time I looked a laptop was an electronic device. That has been all over the MSM. So by all intense and purposes Russia already knows. So what is the big deal, some stooge tells us something we already know?Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 15, 2017 10:06 PM
Again, the concern is not with the information itself but rather details about how it was obtained. My guess is that the life of the human source deep in DAESH territory is now in peril.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 15, 2017 10:11 PM
Warped, your telling me that information about how ISIS may use laptops that has already been all over MSNBC, CNN, FOX, The N.Y. Times is somehow putting someone’s life in peril? Your saying Moscow dosen’t get these news outlets? Russia probably knows more then we do about the problem.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 15, 2017 10:24 PM
Most alarmingly, officials said, Trump revealed the city in the Islamic State’s territory where the U.S. intelligence partner detected the threat.
Did MSNBC, CNN, FOX, NYC report on the city where the intelligence partner detected the threat?Posted by: Warren Porter at May 15, 2017 11:00 PM
Warped, Dose Moscow read newspapers and get news broadcasts? Did that same partner maybe tell Moscow the same story? We can do this all night if you want. When something is blasted all over the MSM and this partner knows it it would behove him/her to get their self and family out of wherever. This whole story sounds like something out of a grocery store tabloid.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 15, 2017 11:16 PM
You aren’t making any sense. The story regarding the intelligence asset located in DAESH territory was never reported before today. Russia learned of this information last week. That means five days passed in which Russia could have passed the information onto DAESH, thereby imperiling the human assets of our ally.
Did that same partner maybe tell Moscow the same story?
There’s absolutely no reporting indicating this is the case. Regardless, there is no indication that Trump had permission to share this information with Russia. You do understand that if Greg Miller’s reporting is accurate, the United States has severely pissed off the intelligence agency of an important ally. This ally will be wary of sharing future secrets with us. It will be sad if a future terrorist attack could have been prevented if only intelligence sharing between the US and this nation were stronger.
Warped, Do you really think Moscow is that stupid to not know that electronic devices were banned from aircraft in 13 countries and that included laptops? You forget that Russian military is in Syria. Do you really think that there is only one operative that is privy to ISIS and Laptops? Russia is just acting stupid and using this story to make us look stupid. They probably knew about this before we did. I just heard Russia is under the same threat as we are. They possibly are already privy to the information We don’t know that so when we find out then we can throw out accusations.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 16, 2017 12:08 AM
Telling Moscow that DAESH was thinking about using Laptops to target airplanes is not the issue. Please stop talking about laptops. It’s a distraction that only makes you look stupid. Nobody is hysteric because Russia was told about the laptop ban.
The issue is that Trump disclosed that the United States had uncovered the laptop threat from a 3rd party and that the 3rd party had stationed assets with DAESH controlled territory. This was not said explicitly, but Trump somehow revealed the city in which the information was gathered and everyone in the intelligence community thinks that is enough to reverse engineer the source & methods involved.
If the 3rd party and Russia are not on good terms, Russia might have decided to eliminate that asset or arranged for their Syrian allies to do so on their behalf. Even if the asset was not assassinated, Russia’s knowledge of their identity ruins their ability to execute future missions.
Now, imagine you are the intelligence chief or head of state of the 3rd party nation. Would you be inclined to share your nation’s secrets with the United States? Or would you keep your lips sealed when it comes to future information that could save American lives? After all, your primary obligation is to protect the lives of your own countrymen, American lives are a secondary matter. Trump’s loose lips put one of your citizens in grave danger, why would you trust him not to do it again?Posted by: Warren Porter at May 16, 2017 12:43 AM
Warped, the question is did Trump actually tell the Russian dignitaries the city. Or did someone privy to that knowledge leak it to the WaPo? McMasters says that he didn’t only general already known knowledge was talked about. Someone leaked to WaPo because there is to much crap going on and Trump isn’t that stupid to keep making the same mistakes. There have been way to many leaks comming out of the W.H. since day one of this administration. I don’t think Trump is the leak, someone wants to see him fail.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 16, 2017 1:30 AM
Another question, Why is it only the liberal media are the ones getting the leaks?Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 16, 2017 2:10 AM
Can’t wait for the leakers to be ferreted out and prosecuted. Again we have a nothing burger.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/15/deep-state-leaks-highly-classified-info-to-washington-post-to-smear-president-trump/
This is the real story.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/05/15/report-investigator-says-evidence-showing-deceased-dnc-staffer-seth-rich-emailing-wikileaks/
Uh ohPosted by: dbs at May 16, 2017 5:56 AM
“Why is it only the liberal media are the ones getting the leaks?”
It’s all about ‘IPN’, Kap. Impeach Trump Now! The media, democratic reps and sheep, have all gone full blown Maxine Waters.
Throughout Obama’s time, you would read and hear this kind of stuff from places like InfoWars, the far-left has not made it mainstream.Posted by: kctim at May 16, 2017 8:09 AM
“the far-left has now made it mainstream.”Posted by: kctim at May 16, 2017 8:10 AM
Okay, folks, let me see if you can follow me here:
1) Trump’s basic defense is that as President he can share any information he so chooses.
2) So, he did nothing illegal (like sharing classified information with literal agents of a foreign power) because he has the power to declassify information.
3) In which case, it is no longer a leak to disclose it. Trump’s defense is also the defense of those who provided the story to the Washington Post: The information had been declassified the instant Trump spilled the beans.
4) Or, to put it more succinctly, Trump is the leaker you’re looking for!
Republicans here want to focus on the whistleblowers, in essence, punish them for revealing information that is inconvenient and damning to them. They’ll deride it as fake news… but would you really be able to prosecute somebody for a false leak? If it’s true… well, you might see fit to prosecute the leaker, for obvious reasons, but the information, if true, that implicates Trump and others in criminal behavior… that also needs to be followed up.
Republicans need to snap themselves out of perpetual defense mode, because it’s blinded them to the peril they are in, the corruption they’ve become a party to. They chose a man who is not departing from his previous character in his current behavior, but fulfilling all the expectations that folks who knew how he operated had for how he would behave. This is a guy who lavishes praise on cops… months after incurring a bill he still hasn’t paid to them for security and other services. This is a guy who seems to expect absolute loyalty to him alone, despite longstanding traditions that folks like the FBI director eschew political loyalties.
This is a guy who was willing to do anything to win when he was a business man, and now? Has changed not a whit.
So, let’s stop kidding ourselves as to who we got here, and let’s start working together to end this embarrassment.
Stephen, if you think Trump is the leaker I suggest you find another comic book or cartoon network to watch. Also I suggest you worry about your own party instead of trying to tell Republicans what they should do. The President whoever he or she may be has the power to declassify documents. Your side lost get over it snowflake.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 17, 2017 1:32 AM
Richard Kapitan-
HAS THE POWER TO DECLASSIFY DOCUMENTS!!!! You say it yourself, but don’t register the meaning!
A leak occurs when a classified or confidential document gets distributed beyond its proper channels. So, who is it who distributed this information beyond its proper channels?
Trump. You go looking for whoever tattled on Trump, but that doesn’t prevent the following from being True: Trump gave information to our geopolitical rivals, in full view of their press, that otherwise would have remained out of their sight, hidden even from our closest allies in the intelligence world.
If Trump hadn’t violated secrecy, who could have?Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at May 17, 2017 12:07 PM
Okay Stephen.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/16/dennis-kucinich-calls-high-bs-quotient-on-wapo-story-asks-who-leaked/Posted by: dbs at May 17, 2017 12:29 PM
Stephen, The president has the broad authority to declassify intelligence period, he doesn’t need authority from anyone to do it he can do it as he sees fit. We do not know who the leaker is so I suggest you chill and think before you embarrass yourself even more.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 17, 2017 12:58 PM
Rich Kapitan-
If Trump declassified what he said the moment he said it, clearing him of any consequence of sharing classified information with a global rival not cleared for it, then any accusation that somebody else in the room committed a crime by revealing it makes absolutely no damn sense.
There is no other leaker, because by definition, it has to be classified for it to be leaked. Trump let it out into the open.
dbs-
Let me count the number of removes. This is an article about What Dennis Kucinich said on a FOXNews show. Did the writer completely and truthfully convey what Kucinich said? Kucinich hasn’t been in office for the last four years.
He’s going off of feelings, suspicions.
Just like you!
I want something better than the feelings of those who have a particular axe to grind, left or right, because no matter how smart and well-intentioned we are, facts, and not beliefs and goals, dictate how things turn out.
I don’t want a war with Russia, that’s for sure. But I don’t see how we avoid one if we let them subvert our nation, infiltrate our national security apparatus.
Our best defense is to be strong and robust in the face of this, and the folks on the right, too wrapped up in their own political interests, are letting their fear of losing to liberals take them down the road of rationalizing foreign subversion.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at May 17, 2017 2:07 PM
Stephen, Tell me why the President would leak info to WaPo? WE DO NOT KNOW WHO LEAKED. And yes that article is accurate I watch the interview.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 17, 2017 2:33 PM
Many thanks dbs for the link to the Dennis Kucinich comments.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 17, 2017 3:34 PM
Rich Kapitan-
Who declassified the information?
Stephen, He may have declassified it but it don’t mean he blabbed it to the WaPo. Try again!!!!Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 17, 2017 5:22 PM
Stephen
Posted by: dbs at May 17, 2017 5:45 PM
Just listened to DK on the Hannity radio show. And yes it is accurate.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/17/trump-under-siege-more-than-60-percent-of-nsc-employees-placed-by-obama/Posted by: dbs at May 18, 2017 5:59 AM
Good advice
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/17/jack-welch-warns-impeachment-will-blow-market-away/Posted by: dbs at May 18, 2017 7:06 AM
dbs-
I think you all are largely victims of your own disinformation on this count. Q: who hires the civil servant level of the bureaucracy? A: the upper eschelon of appointees in the department. Q: Has Trump kept up with appointing those people, given that he has no filibuster and no Democratic Congress to get in his way? A: Absolutely not. He is further behind on this count than any President in recent memory.
Q: Why would he let that happen? A: One theory is that Bannon and his people, in an effort to deconstruct the administrative state, have left those positions unfilled to cripple big government.
Result? Trump is leaving a lot of his power, a lot of his hiring ability on the board, simply because he and his friends are so contrarian about government.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at May 18, 2017 12:39 PM
