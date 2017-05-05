The AHCa's Still Alive and Kicking

Who were the moderate, Tuesday Group GOP House members who voted against the AHCA? Take ‘em down in their next primary so we can put a real Republican in their place! Who were the moderate, Tuesday Group GOP House members who voted for the ACHA? Invade their constituency meetings with iPhones blaring out Jimmy Kimmel’s viral story! And take ‘em down next time they’re up for re-election! And put a real Democrat in their place!

It was a not a very moderate week nor a comfortable week to be a GOP moderate it seems. But think of it this way. GOP moderates have given mainstream media of all types a nice cynical story to tell. Rather than saying ... woah, they actually did it, they can say: what do you think will happen to Charlie Dent over in Pennsylvania's 15th district? Will this hurt him? Will Trump go after his primary run? Will he be tweeted off the Hill? Will a real Democrat take his place?

That's what the ACA has done. For now. It has shifted what Americans think of healthcare. Or more precisely, what they feel entitled to in terms of health insurance. The GOP is trying to shift the needle. And this is a very real - if hardly overwhelming - victory in the sense of shifting the needle back the other way towards more options and less government oversight. Taxes and regulations will be pared back. And premiums may even not rise too too much. You can't say they will fall. Not until more time and more changes take place. But maybe they won't rise by too much more. Maybe.

But the narrative is all about a precious infant baby with a hole in his heart. How do you answer that in a human and compelling way while pointing out that before Obamacare babies were not dying across the country? At least not from a lack of treatment. Abortion is of course another matter. But liberals and progressives tend to want their babies outside the womb before allowing them the right to live. And if you're a liberal or progressive who is pro-life, you will be shut down and shouted down mercilessly by the gender-id activists who have taken over your party.

But the AHCA passed the House. Now comes the Senate and plenty of room for dark, foreboding forecasts regarding how the bill has no chance of passing. Reconciliation will be parsed down to the molecular level and the AHCA will found tragically wanting in terms of the Senate's arcane rules. But let's not declare the AHCA dead quite yet. It's outside the womb even, and alive and kicking. For now.