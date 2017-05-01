100 Days - Walking Backwards Away From Manufactured Scandal

It will be 100 days in a few hours as this gets written. We are flooded with 100-day evaluations of Trump’s presidency. Most of them sorted along a deep partisan divide. But here’s another way to look at Trump’s first one hundred days in office as President of America.

Backwards.

No. Not in that crude cultural stereotype that elite media and still-NeverTrump conservative commentators might mean. Like ketchup on a steak. Which Trump loves. But rather, backwards in terms of walking away from the Watergate metaphor. As if Nixon had started his presidency in the early summer of 1974 and time had flowed backwards as he solidified his supposedly tenuous hold on power with each passing day.

Think of it this way. The Russia investigation has yet to truly turn up any offence that would approach anything remotely impeachable on Trump's part. Even Mike Flynn, as poined out by the very reputable Eli Lake at Bloomberg, may have used bad judgement in not reporting his earnings from RT, the Russian Broadcaster, but even that is not treasonous nor was it done undercover, as they say. Flynn reported before and after his trip directly to the Defence Intelligence Agency. And exchanged emails with the Defence Intelligence Agency's liason in Moscow while he was in Moscow in December. Obama's administration renewed his security clearance around April 2016 as well.

In other words, what was deemed legal and even proper when Obama was president is now considered evidence of treason. And not just by Louise Mensch. So at some point, the Russia investigation may just run out of steam because a shortage of truly incriminating evidence. And Trump will take one more step backwards, away from what has been an attempt to recreate a Watergate-style scandal in order to have an excuse to impeach a president who nobody in the media or in the intelligence community thought would get elected.

Imagine, as each month passes by, and President Trump manages a few more wins, the reality sinks in to people like Samantha Bee and Evan McMullin. Maybe the lower court stays on his immigration order get overturned. Maybe another Justice retires (Kennedy perhaps?) and he appoints another conservative. Maybe his tax proposal - in some shape or form - actually gets passed. Maybe. Maybe some reforms or even focused repeals of Obamacare get passed later this year or even next year. Maybe parts of a border fence actually go up, along with added hiring of personnel. Which is actually happening. Maybe NAFTA gets a slight makeover which President Trump claims as a huge win for American workers, and it does produce some - perhaps modest - benefits for workers.

Oh. My. God. He really is president they will have to finally admit.