Schumer Offers GOP a Deal

What a deal. Democrats have offered to let Congress spend about $15 billion more on defense in exchange for keeping Obamacare’s Cost-Sharing Reductions (CSR’s) in place. Thank you Chuck Schumer. How can we not be grateful? The CSR’s were placed on the table by the White House as a bargaining chip to force Democrats to agree to a budget deal. So this has worked out well hasn’t it?





While Senator McCain - who wants more spending on everything, especially defense - would be modestly pleased with this, as would his sidekick Senator Graham, the real problem for the Trump administration is not really the Freedom Caucus. It's the Tuesday Group Republicans, the 50 or so moderates on the GOP side of the aisle who have been resisting any sort of real reform to Obamacare, and were one of the main reasons Ryan had to pull the AHCA before a vote was ever held.

That means that using the Cost-Sharing Reductions as a bargaining chip always risked losing support of moderate GOP's. Precisely Tuesday Group Republicans. But rather than give the Trump administration funds amounting to a couple of billion dollars for the southern border wall, the Democrats are appealing to the defense hawks, who are not at all fiscal hawks for the most part.

And in the process, Schumer gets to throw another wrench into the gears when it comes to repealing and replacing Obamacare. Heck, when it comes to just reforming Obamacare.

Does sequestration and reconciliation - arrived at by default a few years ago in the absence of a deficit-reduction agreement in Congress - now also act as a straightjacket for any meaningful reduction of spending by Washington? Try to cut anything in Washington and you will have pods of interest groups approach the shore, their Orca-like fins cutting through the waves, and destroy any well-meaning attempts to actually cut back spending. But you will also have fiscal watch-keepers insist that new funding sources (taxes iow) need to be found for any spending, like a border wall. So government spending is partly, sometimes, until-we-can-do-something-bout-it, stuck at a proportionately high level of GDP. And all Congress can do is add to it in a piecemeal fashion. 15 billion here for defense. Keep CSR's in place. Don't repeal Obamacare.

And nothing substantial changes. Is this inevitable? Nothing is of course. But one wonders what it will take - beyond the administration's executive orders - to really trim government. Because tax reform as well as repeal and replace depend on that.

Let's see what deals do get struck by the weekend. They will likely be piecemeal and big-government. Unless - this just in - Senator Ted Cruz's proposed legislation somehow gets passed. It's called the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order (EL CHAPO) Act, and it would take forfeited or seized assets of El Chapo Guzman (whose drug cartel has wreaked havoc on America) to pay for the border wall.

Forfeiture instead of Sequester? The idea could just work, even if Senator Cruz's act goes nowhere on The Hill. Because who knows what exactly drug money seized by the government gets spent on.