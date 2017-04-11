A History and Chem Lesson for Sean Spicer
Did you know that hydrogen cyanide was first used as a pesticide in California in the 1880’s? Yes, that’s you Sean Spicer. To bring you up to speed on hydrogen cyanide and it’s relationship to genocide in the mid-20th century, in places like Auschwitz. Yes, they - the Nazis - used hydrogen cyanide based products. Specifically Zyklon-B, invented in Germany as a pesticide, in the early 1920’s when Hitler was in the nascent phases of his mad political journey.
You can apparently tour the actual concrete chambers where a large metropolitan city's worth of human beings had their lives literally choked out of them by a horrid poisonous gas. Zyklon B, to be specific. Again. Most of them were Jewish. Most of those were Germans. Citizens for generations - successful hard working members of society - of the very state that would starve them and work them to near death in concentration camps. And then gas them. You can apparently still see the blue residue on the walls of some of the chambers, caused by the chemicals.
It must be a rather overwhelming feeling to stand in those chambers as a tourist and imagine what it must have been like for the millions of victims of the Holocaust.
So you don't need an even-worse-than-the-Nazis analogy to describe the atrocities in Syria, Sean Spicer. You don't need to quibble afterwards about the delivery system: I was talking about Syrian air force planes versus Nazi trains. Concrete Chambers versus rebel towns. You don't need to do that. The outrage is already there.
Just draw a clear concise analogy. Something like this:
Just as the Nazis herded many of Germany's own citizens into trains and delivered them to concentration camps to be gassed to death, we now have the Syrian regime led by Assad raining down poison gas on its own citizens. And just as we promised never to let another Holocaust happen, we must never accept the use of chemical weapons, especially by any country on its own citizens.
And stop there.
Yes, it's true. Since the end of WW II, Holocausts, or genocides if you'd rather use that term, have not always been prevented. Rwanda, Burundi. Sudan. Parts of the former Yugoslavia. But at least one avoids the mistake of implying that the Nazis did not use chemical weapons on their own people.
An unnecessary mistake, made to prove an already obvious point.Posted by Keeley at April 11, 2017 7:32 PM
Like many other members of the Trump administration, Sean Spicier is an incompetent nincompoop. But we’ve known that from Day 1 when he lied about the size of Donald Trump’s inauguration crowd.
The latest accidental bout of anti-antisemitism came about on Pesach, no less. Between this and Holocaust Remembrance Day’s snafu last January, I shudder to wait and see what gift the Trump administration has in store for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.Posted by: Warren Porter at April 12, 2017 12:16 AM
I hope Guam doesn’t tip over.Posted by: Weary Willie at April 12, 2017 9:14 AM
Anti-semitism? LolPosted by: kctim at April 14, 2017 1:01 PM
Chris Matthews, in 2013, said that Hitler never used chemical weapons. Does that make one of the lefts favorite liberals an incompetent nincompoop? Or did Matthews just commit a slip?Posted by: Blaine at April 14, 2017 3:42 PM
We can discuss Chris Matthews if he ever becomes press secretary and displays similar ineptitude regarding inaugural crowd sizes and likewise botches statements commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day. Until then, Spicer is the subject of the discussion.Posted by: Warren Porter at April 17, 2017 12:22 PM
Is there anyone with who i can discuss this ?Posted by: merbect at May 23, 2017 5:42 AM
