Was the Cruise Missle Attack on Syria an Act of War?

I am crushing your little elegantly shaven head John T. Bennett. Squeezing your cerebrum between my forefinger and thumb. Crushing you Mr. Roll Call! Mr. oh-so-agile journalist!

Sorry.

Here's the problem. Anything Trump does will be attacked by much of the media. Some in outright partisan fashion with a righteous, dismissive, smirking glee. Like CNN's Don Lemon. Some, in a little more nuanced fashion like Roll Call's Mr. John T. Bennett. Who basically front-loaded his piece at Roll Call with insinuations that we are one step from WW III thanks to the 59 Tomahawk Cruise missiles launched against a Syrian air force base from where the gas attack on civilians was apparently launched. Not mentioning until much later in the piece that Senator Schumer and Minority House leader Pelosi supported the action.

America has unleashed it's terrible swift sword and we are at the brink, seems to be Bennett's angle on the cruise missile attack.

But not quite as swift as you might think. America actually told the Russians the attack was coming and planned the attack meticulously to avoid precisely the type of incident everyone is now worrying about. In the words of Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis:

Russian forces were notified in advance of the strike using the established deconfliction line. U.S. military planners took precautions to minimize risks to Russian or Syrian personnel located at the airfield.

Did you catch that? Russian and Syrian personnel were told to git the heck outta there before the cruise missile attack. The base was likely empty before the missiles hit. This was theatre. Explosive theatre, literally, and political theatre that delivered a very clear message to Assad.

So the question is: was this an act of war? And thus should Congress authorize any further action? Hardly a trivial constitutional question given Congress does have the power to declare war. One that has atrophied since the end of WW II and the start of the Korean police action (it was not a formally declared war remember).

Or was this an incident? It hardly seems an incident given it was a planned attack on the military forces of a foreign state. So further involvement in Syria should require Congressional consultation at the very least. But in today's world of undeclared wars - often against mobile terrorist groups - around the globe, is Congress able to deliver timely decisions with regard to something precisely like this attack? Imagine a Rand Paul filibuster in the Senate, as Syria launches further gas attacks on civilians. Would Senator Paul be right?

Yes. Constitutionally he would. It would be exercising his duty, you might even say. And cautious skepticism is in order for any prolonged (and they all end up being prolonged ... look at Afghanistan) military action in the Middle East. But President Trump has done the right thing. Now he needs all the top level advice (even from fricking Chuck Schumer if need be) to decide on whether to further involve American troops and assets in the Syrian Civil War.

Think carefully Mr. President. Syria is one big I.E.D.