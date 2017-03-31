Forget the Nunes Circus - FBI Deputy Director McCabe Is More Important

It would be nice not to write about Devin Nunes, for at least day or two. Maybe up to a week. It’s not as if he’s G. Gordon Liddy or Erlichman or John Dean and it’s 1973 (yes Watergate happened in 1972 but became daily news much later). By the way, did you know they successfully entered and bugged the DNC in May, but then had to come back in June of 72 to repair the listening devices? Sorry.

But right now, and for about the next week or two or maybe longer, you can't escape Devin Nunes. Added to the Devin Nunes file, we now have the names of two bright young D.C. staff/intelligence aides: Ezra Cohen-Watnick and the less splendidly named Michael Ellis. These are the guys who seem to have given Nunes access to intelligence they had been working on as part of White House efforts to monitor the Russia investigations. And they apparently found the infamous incidental data and possible unmasking of Trump associates in said intelligence they had been researching/working on/monitoring.

So the question raised is did they use Nunes to further the president's need to verify his twitter accusation of wiretapping against Obama?

That's a shame. Not because it really answers anything or clears anything up, but because it detracts from Senator Grassley's grim and detailed letter to another actor in this increasingly operatic tragi-comic circus by-the-Potomac.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Who must be lighting a candle at his newly improvised shrine to Chairman Nunes - who is either more than a little clumsy, or is being used by both sides and damn well knows it, and is trying to keep his head above water in a swamp full of sharks. (Yes, Sharks do inhabit swamps, but only in D.C.).

You remember Deputy Director McCabe, don't you? The guy in charge of the FBI's Hillary/Clinton Foundation investigation last year. Whose wife's failed Senate bid received major campaign donations from key Clinton allies like Virginia Governor McAuliffe's PAC, among others.

Senator Grassley wants to know, quite reasonably, how involved in the Russia investigations of Trump associates, FBI Deputy Director McCabe is. And if McCabe has seen fit to recuse himself from the corruption investigation of McAuliffe and wife in Virginia, then shouldn't he recuse himself from any Russia-Trump investigation the FBI may be pursuing?

Grassley also wants to know of any connection between McCabe and the possibility that the FBI both used the GPS Fusion/Christopher Steele (the ex British spy) dossier - which as been largely discredited - and also paid Steele to continue to research Trump's team. Remember that dossier started as opposition research by GOP opponents of Trump.

Grassley also would like to know if Deputy Director McCabe is one of the leakers from the intel community that have helped keep the Russia cloud firmly above the White House for several months now. Another reasonable question to ask. Grassley has 12 questions in all.

But who has time for Senator Grassley's questions to Deputy Director McCabe when the Devin Nunes Circus is still top billing in town?