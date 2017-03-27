The Fourth Rail of American Politics

It’s very hard - perhaps impossible as we’re all finding out - to take away an entitlement after Congress has brought it into existence. Any large entitlement program is a complex beast by necessity. How else can the government decide winners and losers without having a thick book of rules and regulations to accompany their taxpayer funded largesse? That makes unwinding any large entitlement program all the tougher. Especially if you try to clear up who wins (gets the entitlement) and who loses (pays higher taxes or fees or is shutout from tax breaks etc.).

And this entitlement is huge. Covering over 150 million Americans. Many of them relatively well-off. And it's untaxed even. No way you're going to be able to take that away from voters, are you?

No, not the ACA - though it made the problem worse.

Employer-based health insurance. Yes, your plan that your employer offers you is a tax-sheltered benefit. One that has led to enormous waste in health spending over the last 50 years. Arguably, even the last 60 or 70 years. What started during and right after WW II as a temporary untaxed benefit that enabled employers to effectively raise wages while avoiding wage controls, quickly became an entrenched benefit that Truman couldn't end. A temporary program with wartime roots became rooted and permanent.

When did this sort of temporary-arrangement-written-in-stone previously happen? Oh yes, income taxes and WW I.

Would it be politically possible - despite the fact that it would make economic sense if the goal is a free market for health insurance - to end the tax advantages that employer-based health insurance enjoys?

Yes, unfortunately. Unfortunately, because there are two ways to go about ending employer-based healthcare advantages.

End the tax shelter the employer-based plans have enjoyed for the better part of the last 75 years. OR

Give the same tax shelter status to individual (or family) plans bought on the private market.

Not hard to guess which approach would be favored by 95% of politicians. And ending most if not all of the additional mandates and regulations that Obamacare imposed on the employer-based market means taking goodies away from hard-working, well-paid, Americans. 150 million or so.Who currently pay some of the highest taxes in the developed world. Not likely to happen.

So, in effect the real third rail of politics has now become employer-based healthcare. An entitlement that's been around since WW II, and which most people don't think of as one. But any untaxed benefit that favors one group over another is nothing if not an entitlement. Call it the fourth rail of American politics, if you must.