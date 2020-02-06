Democrats & Liberals Archives

Body and Mind: Sexual Harassment, Workers' Compensation, and Labor Rights: Where Are We Now?



Image Source: Pixabay

No matter how much we love our homes and families, for many of us, the workplace is where we spend most of our waking hours. It should be a safe place. A place where you do fulfilling work. A place where you build your family’s future. But for too many of us, the workplace is not a haven but a terror and a dread.

Studies show that nearly 75% of US workers report being bullied at work, while over 80% of women in the workforce have experienced sexual harassment. But if you're one of the millions of Americans in the labor force who fear the physical and emotional harms that each new workday brings, you do have options to defend your legal rights and protect your mind, body, and spirit.

What Is Sexual Harassment?

Sexual harassment is a pervasive problem in the workplace. From the debacle that brought down Bill O'Reilly and has continued to plague the Fox News Channel to the infamous Harvey Weinstein trial currently topping the national and world news, horror stories of workplace sexual abuse abound. However, though a virtual library of laws exists to try to protect workers, sexual harassment continues to be notoriously difficult to define, let alone prove.

But sexual harassment doesn't have to be as overt as unwanted touching or outright sexual assault. It can also include unsolicited and unwanted comments and behaviors that are sexual in nature, or it can include sexual contact with a coworker in a position of power that is motivated by the fear of reprisals if "consent" is not given.

Where It Happens

The threat of sexual harassment is, unfortunately, universal. No workplace is entirely safe; no one is wholly immune. Studies show, however, that harassment, both physical and sexual, is more prevalent in certain contexts and professions than others. Nurses, for example, are at significant risk for workplace violence, according to recent reports from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA).



Harassment and Discrimination on Campus

While the workplace is all too often the battleground on which harassment in its many forms occurs, it is, sadly, not the only one. Discrimination, bullying, and physical assault have become ubiquitous on American college campuses. According to a 2018 report, an estimated 20% of female college students will experience sexual assault.

Likewise, nearly one-third of all college students will be the victim of some form of violent crime. But harassment and assault aren't the only problems plaguing college campuses today. For far too many students, discrimination is an unfortunate fact of daily life on campus. College students with disabilities, for example, are particularly vulnerable to marginalization, disenfranchisement, exclusion, and unjust and unequal treatment on the grounds of their disability. This is despite decades of legislation, such as Title IX and the EEOC designed to protect access to and equity in education for persons with disabilities, as well as other typically marginalized groups, including women and minorities.

Knowing Your Rights

Anyone who has ever experienced sexual harassment in the workplace knows that the effects can linger long after the harassment stops. Sexual harassment takes a toll not only on the mind and spirit but also on the body. Constant fear and anxiety can give rise to a host of physical and psychological ailments, from immune disorders and debilitating migraines to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Even if your abuser has been removed and the abuse is no longer occurring, you may still find it difficult to perform your job effectively or even to return to work, the scene where the harassment occurs. At first glance, it would seem that in such cases, you should be protected under the terms of most workers' compensation policies. These policies are designed, after all, to protect workers who experience injuries on the job site that, for the short term, prevent the employee from being able to do their work. Unfortunately, and mystifyingly, most policies don't extend benefits to those recovering from the psychological or physical trauma of workplace assault. This can lead to significant financial hardship for yourself and your family unless you decide to pursue more aggressive legal action.

The Takeaway

In the last 100 years, great strides have been made in the United States to protect workers and students alike from the threat of discrimination and harassment. Yet despite these efforts, physical, sexual, and psychological harassment continue to be all too common on American campuses and in the American workplace. More than 80% of all women will experience sexual harassment at work, while 1 in 5 female college students will endure sexual assault. Workplace bullying is becoming increasingly common, while our colleges and universities continue to be lamentably inhospitable for certain groups of students, such as those with disabilities. While legislation such as the EEOC, Title IX, and the Americans with Disabilities Act have helped to protect individuals' rights to safety, equity, access, and opportunity, for far too many workers and students alike, such laws prove toothless, providing protection in name only.

