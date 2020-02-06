Democrats & Liberals Archives

Body and Mind: Sexual Harassment, Workers' Compensation, and Labor Rights: Where Are We Now?
Image Source: Pixabay
No matter how much we love our homes and families, for many of us, the workplace is where we spend most of our waking hours. It should be a safe place. A place where you do fulfilling work. A place where you build your family’s future. But for too many of us, the workplace is not a haven but a terror and a dread.
Studies show that nearly 75% of US workers report being bullied at work, while over 80% of women in the workforce have experienced sexual harassment. But if you're one of the millions of Americans in the labor force who fear the physical and emotional harms that each new workday brings, you do have options to defend your legal rights and protect your mind, body, and spirit.
What Is Sexual Harassment?
Sexual harassment is a pervasive problem in the workplace. From the debacle that brought down Bill O'Reilly and has continued to plague the Fox News Channel to the infamous Harvey Weinstein trial currently topping the national and world news, horror stories of workplace sexual abuse abound. However, though a virtual library of laws exists to try to protect workers, sexual harassment continues to be notoriously difficult to define, let alone prove.
But sexual harassment doesn't have to be as overt as unwanted touching or outright sexual assault. It can also include unsolicited and unwanted comments and behaviors that are sexual in nature, or it can include sexual contact with a coworker in a position of power that is motivated by the fear of reprisals if "consent" is not given.
Where It Happens
The threat of sexual harassment is, unfortunately, universal. No workplace is entirely safe; no one is wholly immune. Studies show, however, that harassment, both physical and sexual, is more prevalent in certain contexts and professions than others. Nurses, for example, are at significant risk for workplace violence, according to recent reports from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA).
Harassment and Discrimination on Campus
While the workplace is all too often the battleground on which harassment in its many forms occurs, it is, sadly, not the only one. Discrimination, bullying, and physical assault have become ubiquitous on American college campuses. According to a 2018 report, an estimated 20% of female college students will experience sexual assault.
Likewise, nearly one-third of all college students will be the victim of some form of violent crime. But harassment and assault aren't the only problems plaguing college campuses today. For far too many students, discrimination is an unfortunate fact of daily life on campus. College students with disabilities, for example, are particularly vulnerable to marginalization, disenfranchisement, exclusion, and unjust and unequal treatment on the grounds of their disability. This is despite decades of legislation, such as Title IX and the EEOC designed to protect access to and equity in education for persons with disabilities, as well as other typically marginalized groups, including women and minorities.
Knowing Your Rights
Anyone who has ever experienced sexual harassment in the workplace knows that the effects can linger long after the harassment stops. Sexual harassment takes a toll not only on the mind and spirit but also on the body. Constant fear and anxiety can give rise to a host of physical and psychological ailments, from immune disorders and debilitating migraines to post-traumatic stress disorder.
Even if your abuser has been removed and the abuse is no longer occurring, you may still find it difficult to perform your job effectively or even to return to work, the scene where the harassment occurs. At first glance, it would seem that in such cases, you should be protected under the terms of most workers' compensation policies. These policies are designed, after all, to protect workers who experience injuries on the job site that, for the short term, prevent the employee from being able to do their work. Unfortunately, and mystifyingly, most policies don't extend benefits to those recovering from the psychological or physical trauma of workplace assault. This can lead to significant financial hardship for yourself and your family unless you decide to pursue more aggressive legal action.
The Takeaway
In the last 100 years, great strides have been made in the United States to protect workers and students alike from the threat of discrimination and harassment. Yet despite these efforts, physical, sexual, and psychological harassment continue to be all too common on American campuses and in the American workplace. More than 80% of all women will experience sexual harassment at work, while 1 in 5 female college students will endure sexual assault. Workplace bullying is becoming increasingly common, while our colleges and universities continue to be lamentably inhospitable for certain groups of students, such as those with disabilities. While legislation such as the EEOC, Title IX, and the Americans with Disabilities Act have helped to protect individuals' rights to safety, equity, access, and opportunity, for far too many workers and students alike, such laws prove toothless, providing protection in name only.
Thank you for continuing to shove the nonsense on the right to the right.
Every inch of progress that has been made on any front is threatened by the formerly hooded lunatics trying to stuff the courts with unqualified idiots whose decisions will be dictated by the federalist society and other groups of lobbyists whose sole purpose is to prevent the government from taxing the wealthy individuals who fund them. This lobbying is the globalist conspiracy to destroy the government of The United States.
President pays Deutschland-based aristocrats and titans of industry $1.6M a year in rent for 40 Wall Street. The skyscraper at 40 Wall Street occupies a special place in Donald Trump’s tale of business success. It is, in all likelihood, the most valuable single real estate asset he controls, worth hundreds of millions. And he never gets tired of saying that he bought it for a mere $1 million in 1995. “On occasion, I am asked what my favorite deals have been,” he wrote in his book “Never Give Up.” “I have a lot to choose from, but there is something about the acquisition of 40 Wall Street that will always stand apart.”
What’s often left unsaid is that Trump doesn’t actually own the building. He merely leased it for a term of up to 200 years. The building’s actual owners are a group of obscure, wealthy Germans.
On December 7, 1982, five Germans bought the land under the tower from its long-term owner, the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. The buyers: Stephanie von Bismarck, Joachim Ferdinand von Grumme-Douglas and siblings Anita, Christian, and Walter Hinneberg.
Anita and Walter Hinneberg each owned 25 percent of the property and Christian Hinneberg owned 30 percent. Bismarck and Grumme-Douglas each owned 10 percent.
In 1992, the three Hinneberg siblings transferred their combined 80 percent interest to an entity called 40 Wall Limited Partnership. In December 2014, that entity in turn transferred its interest in the property to another entity, 40 Wall Street Holdings Corp. The beneficial owners of that latest entity aren’t public, but Christian Hinneberg signed the deed as the buyer on behalf of 40 Wall Street Holdings Corp.
Meanwhile, in 1992, Bismarck and Grumme-Douglas transferred their combined 20 percent interest to an entity called Scandic Wall Limited Partnership. In 2004, that entity in turn transferred it to another entity, called New Scandic Wall Limited Partnership, which still owns a 20-percent stake in the building. The beneficial owners of that entity aren’t public, but the 2004 deed document lists Joachim Ferdinand von Grumme-Douglas as its president.
The Hinnebergs spent the holidays with Trump at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago this year.Posted by: orteil at February 7, 2020 11:09 AM
Thanks for this handy list:
orteil’s words of wisdom and other gems:
(001) orteil wrote: Moron and imbecile, he already admitted to committing his crimes. He just thinks Bagpipe Barr is his Roy Cohn and will win by attacking his opponents, and the messengers, and that the idiots he has appointed to the courts will support him. Unfortunately for him, Barr probably doesn’t want to die in prison.
(002) orteil wrote: I completely agree, roy e ellis, how come you are always right?
In 2013, three years before Trump’s presidential victory, David Letterman asked him about it bluntly on his CBS talkshow. “Have you ever knowingly done business with organized crime?” the host asked. Trump grimaced, then said: “I’ve really tried to stay away from them as much as possible. “You know, growing up in New York and doing business in New York, I would say there might have been one of those characters along the way, but generally speaking I like to stay away from that group.” Then he added: “I have met on occasion a few of those people. They happen to be very nice people.” Trump’s characterization of New York crime families as “very nice people” might surprise those at the receiving end of Gambino racketeering, Lucchese loan sharking or Bonanno fraud. Not to mention the murders. But then Trump has a habit of seeing the good in those generally deemed beyond the pale. His remark about the mafia echoes his comment after the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017 in which a counter-protester was killed. Then, Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides”. The mafia simile is not a purely stylistic matter for Trump, whose conversation with the Ukrainian president on 25 July reads in parts like a Martin Scorsese screenplay. “I would like you to do us a favor,” the US president said, encouraging Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and saying of his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani: “I will get him to call you along with the attorney general.” As Trump suggested in his Letterman interview, he has in reality crossed paths with the New York mob. For example, the late Roy Cohn, a predecessor to Giuliani as Trump’s personal lawyer, had among his other clients the boss of the Genovese crime family, “Fat Tony” Salerno, and John Gotti of the Gambinos.
“Are you talking to me?” says the ‘spray-tanned Samuel L Jackson’
(003) orteil wrote: Right On, roy e llis and roy f ellis, and don’t forget, he attempted to grope the president of Finland yesterday.
(004) orteil wrote: roy e ellis, roy f ellis, and roy g ellis, the conspiracies they promote come from Peter Schweizer of Breitbart, “allegations are presented as questions rather than proof” , ” factual errors”, “leaps of logic, “Schweitzer’s reporting fell apart under scrutiny”, “Schweizer is trafficking in speculation.”, ” revealed to be inaccurate “, “funded by the Mercer Family Foundation “, “incorrect reporting” and “conclusions not supported by facts”. PolitiFact rated Schweizer’s claim “False.”
(005) orteil wrote: “Hillary Clinton served our country with distinction and always put our country first, something Trump knows nothing about,” - Kamala Harris Thank you for your brilliant comments, roy e ellis, roy f ellis, roy g ellis and roy h ellis.
(006) orteil wrote: Thank you roy e ellis, roy f ellis, roy g ellis, roy h ellis, and roy i ellis, for raising the level of discourse here.
(007) orteil wrote: You’re welcome, roy j ellis. Also thanks to roy f ellis, roy g ellis, roy h ellis, and roy i ellis.
(008) orteil wrote: USA Today: A new poll shows that only four in 10 Republicans believe President Donald Trump talked to the Ukrainian president about investigating political rival Joe Biden, even though Trump has acknowledged doing so. Trump directly acknowledged on Sept. 22 that he spoke with Zelensky about Biden, four days before the White House released a summary of the call. You’re welcome, roy j ellis. Also thanks to roy e ellis, roy g ellis, roy h ellis, and roy i ellis.
(009) orteil wrote: Which one of these is the real roy ellis, roy d ellis, roy e ellis, roy f ellis, roy g ellis, roy h ellis, roy i ellis, or roy j ellis. What’s next, roy k ellis?
(010) orteil wrote: roy ellis must be a very common name, lillie.
(011) orteil wrote: These willies, lillies, billies and sillies are clearly a bunch of trolls. That roy d ellis is the fake one.
(012) orteil wrote: You can bet your bottom dollar, they’re penitentiary bound: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCilGdfSPmE The University of Florida is facing backlash for paying Donald Trump Jr. and senior adviser for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, Kim Guilfoyle, $50,000 in student activity fees to speak at a campus event this month.
(013) orteil wrote: “Let me make something clear to Trump and his hatchet men and the special interests funding his attacks against me,” Biden said in prepared remarks distributed by his campaign in advance of an appearance in Reno, Nevada, on Wednesday night. “I’m not going anywhere. You’re not going to destroy me. And you’re not going to destroy my family. I don’t care how much money you spend or how dirty the attacks get,” said Biden Willie Watson can do that one all on his own, roy f ellis. I’d check him for needle tracks though.
(014) orteil wrote: In a tweet on Tuesday, Rep. Maxine Waters said impeachment wasn’t enough for the president. “He needs to be imprisoned and put in solitary confinement.” “He’s talked about starting or encouraging a civil war. Now, why aren’t we putting more time and effort on unveiling what the president is saying? Asking him, ‘What do you mean by that? Are you dog-whistling to the white supremacists?’ I think that’s what should be talked about,” “Whistleblowers are patriotic people who care about their country. He’s calling them spies and then implying that they should be killed,” “There are right-wing supremacists up in the hills practicing how they’re going to have a war against the government of the United States. And then you have the president playing into that, dog-whistling to that. That’s what I want to hear the press talking about.” I think the version of Midnight Special with Dave Rawlings and Gillian Welch is better than Willie Watson by himself.
(015) orteil wrote: The fools are all being pwned by a bunch of guys from New York, and they’re too stupid to realize it.
(016) orteil wrote: write your own article fool, this is a roy ellis article, for the roy ellises only.
(017) orteil wrote: leave him alone, roy j ellis, willie has a brain injury!
(018) orteil wrote: BURP, leary lillie, I think Willie Watson is great too!
(019) orteil wrote: These willies, lillies, billies, and sillies are all mentally deficient.
(020) orteil wrote: “He needs to be imprisoned and put in solitary confinement.” Thank you for your long service to the nation, Rep. Maxine Waters
(021) orteil wrote: thanks for the proof that d.a.n. is roy ellis
(022) orteil wrote: there he goes again, posting twice with two different names
(023) orteil wrote: 3 fools that know nothing writing nonsense, anyone who gets anywhere near putin’s puppet should spit in his face. “all roads with you lead to Putin.” “Firehouse Strategies, a Republican firm, and data company Optimus found that a majority of 1,765 likely Democratic primary voters in early voting states believe that President Trump should not only be impeached but also imprisoned.” He’s penitentiary bound, and all his crazy lawyers too.
(024) orteil wrote: “New York City’s property tax forms state that the person signing them “affirms the truth of the statements made” and that “false filings are subject to all applicable civil and criminal penalties.” The punishments for lying to tax officials, or to lenders, can be significant, ranging from fines to criminal fraud charges. Two former Trump associates, Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort, are serving prison time for offenses that include falsifying tax and bank records, some of them related to real estate.”
(025) orteil wrote: Pelosi is the only legitimate president now. She should go over to the white house with resignation letters for the P and VP, and agree to appoint McRaven as her VP and then resign. It would help both parties, and put these 3 years of insanity behind us.
(026) orteil wrote: three fools writing nonsense again, with one fool changing the names on the posts again, your ” factual errors”, “leaps of logic, “ fall apart under scrutiny”, “trafficking in speculation.”, ” revealed to be inaccurate “, “conclusions not supported by facts”, and “False”. you are not capable of participating in a discussion anywhere, so here you are at watchblog, now made in your image as a nonsense blog.
(027) orteil wrote: well written d.a.n.g.r.o.y.e.l.l.i.s.h.i.t., these fools wouldn’t know a fact from nonsense. They’re just waiting to be told when to take the cyanide pills.
(028) orteil wrote: Thanks for the information that the watchblog asylum has been taken over by the worst inmate. I thought something like that had happened. At first it seemed that the site had been abandoned by the owner, but the changing of posters’ names indicated something beyond that. Congrats on the 3 person blog, each one stupider than the next with each article stupider than the previous one.
(029) orteil wrote: Three fools writing nonsense and no new articles for a month.
(030) orteil wrote: The drug dealers in the white house are sending out some pills for you to take, and you keep swallowing them all at once.
(031) orteil wrote: nitwit Trump enablers, Putins bitch, The cowardly Trump is a disgrace and for that decision alone should be jailed after being impeached..
(032) orteil wrote: Pathetic losers the lot of you. Zero integrity, zero honesty and zero character, just like Trump.
(033) orteil wrote: Nothing of substance in all your comments. There is a special place in Hell for guys like you. Stop making sense! They can’t hear you!
(034) orteil wrote: d.a.n.g.r.o.y.e.l.l.i.s.h.i.t., lets see how long it will take for the names of the posters to be changed by the no life loser that sits on this website.
(035) orteil wrote: Kristian Rouz, a graduate of Moscow’s Higher School of Economics, was a regular contributor to the Kremlin-run propaganda site Sputnik while simultaneously working in the San Diego, California offices of OAN, a Trumpist cable channel with a history of regurgitating conspiracy theories and Russian propaganda.
(036) orteil wrote: the answer is 45 minutes for the no life loser to change the names of the posters, t.i.h.s.i.l.l.e.y.o.r.g.n.a.d.
(037) orteil wrote: Still, Trump is penitentiary bound, like so many other criminals before him, and the punishment for treason is death. He thinks he can escape from NY, but they can follow him.
(038) orteil wrote: The Ttump followers are being led by a drug addict, drunks, rapists, and other lunatics and fools. Well, I guess that’s appropriate.
(039) orteil wrote: And now we’re exporting white supremacist ideology again.
Orteil, your comments are a gift. Please keep up the great work, and thanks for being the gift that keeps on giving !
You are very welcome.
and these by others, unfortunately edited becaues of commentary inserted by Daniella.Arabella.Nutbar. :
[05] j2t2 wrote: Wow the BS from our hypocritical fascist/conservatives/oligarchist/authoritarian/neo-Nazi friends here on WB is amazing.
[06] j2t2 wrote: Hiding behind populism just like good ol’ Adolph [Hitler], the lot of you.
[12] j2t2 wrote: It may not be fascism, it may be oligarchy that is the problem but never the less you guys are helping
[21] j2t2 wrote: You have turned into a far right troll who spends his time instigating others into anger.
[22] j2t2 wrote: Why would the same people who insulted and lied about Obama for 8 years think they deserve respect now that Trump is president?
[25] j2t2 wrote: RE: shooting at synagogue in Pittsburgh on 27-OCT-2018: Now you act surprised and try to deflect the blame! Go f * * k yourselves. Point the finger at yourselves for buying into the stupid propaganda you have bought into
and these, edited because of emphasis changed and commentary insterted by Daniella.Arabella.Nutbar.:
[15] phx8 wrote: There are the racists, bigots, xenophobes, Islamophobes, and misogynists who support Trump, and there are those who are willing to overlook such vile stuff.
[16] phx8 wrote: Ohrealy is right. If d.a.n. continues cutting and pasting those long posts he should be banned. Don’t think I’ve ever called for a person to be banned from this site.
[17] phx8 wrote: The GOP resulted to the unfavorable demographic squeeze of the past decades by rejecting the change, and doubling down on its dwindling base of ageing white8, rural males with high school education or less.
[18] phx8 wrote: For the incoming 116th Congressional Republicans, there are 29 white9 males in the House, and one female. Overall, the House GOP will consist of 90% white10 males.
[19] phx8 wrote: The Democrats are incredibly diverse, including blacks, Muslims, and LGBT, representing the make-up of America. The Republicans? Eh, not so much. Just white11 identity politics as usual.
[20] phx8 wrote: Are you just g*ddamn stupid…
[21] phx8 wrote: Sweet J*sus, you are such a total waste of time. WTF.
and these, edited because of commentary and insertions by Daniella.Arabella.Nutbar.
[43] ohrealy wrote: That brings us to yesterday, when it was revealed that Rupert Murdoch probably got that classified information from the scum [Donald Trump], the POS, the fool, the traitor, the moronidiotimbecile, the deplorable, private bonespurs, cantaloupe Caligula, the 70-Year-Old Toddler, Adolf Twitler, Benedict Donald, Bratman, Chickenhawk, Darth taxeVader, Donald the Deadbeat, Failed Mail-Order Meat Salesman, Financially Embattled Thousandaire, Immigrant-Bashing Carnival Barker, Lord Dampnut (anagram), Narcissistic Human Airhorn, Screaming Carrot Demon, Short-fingered vulgarian, Sniffles, The Predictable Endpoint of Republicanism, The uniquely underqualified and overblown king of bragging and whining, World’s Greatest Troll.
[41] ohrealy wrote: Barr worked hand in glove with GHWB, who voted for HRC in 2016, but he has also gone along with the foreign directed conspiracy theories so popular with the reich wing scum. What is needed is a program of de-nazification as happened in Germany after WW2.
Hard to find ones in that last section that weren’t altered by Daniella.Arabell.Nutbar.
Thank you for linking to all that good information and commentary.Posted by: h.e.y.i.d.i.o.t.w.h.o.k.e.e.p.s.c.h.a.n.g.i.n.g.m.y.n.a.m.e. at February 10, 2020 1:18 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.