Democrats & Liberals Archives

Holding Businesses Accountable for Employee Safety
Employers have an obligation to keep employees safe: it’s both a matter of ethics and codified into law through the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 (OSHA) and among many other laws, like the requirement to carry workers’ compensation insurance. At the same time, 1 in 7 American employees don’t feel safe at work.
Federal and state laws tend to stick to the direct physical realm. They require businesses to provide safe equipment, protective gear, and regularly scheduled breaks. It all attempts to prevent workplace injury and illness and uphold workers' rights. However, those laws only cover the obvious threats at work.
Other facets of safety, like protection from workplace harassment and bullying, are harder to regulate. Even though issues like harassment may not always include physical threats, they do prevent employees from feeling safe. But how far should the government go in dictating workplace culture? Would it be productive? And do the current policy shortcomings signal that the attempt might be futile -- at least in its current form?
Workplace Safety Has Come a Long Way
Just over a century ago, going to work in many American jobs came with the risk of never coming home. Mining is a perfect example. In 1900, 300 out of every 1,000 miners died on the job each year. Today, mining is still a risky job with both short-term and long-term health risks, but deaths are nowhere near that level. The improvement was the product of government legislation inspired by labor unions and pesky journalists who brought the issue of workplace safety to the public.
The early 20th century was the genesis of workers' rights and safety. The first workmen's compensation law passed in New York in 1910. It was the first law that automatically granted rights to the worker when they were injured as a product of an employer's negligence.
The introduction of laws and oversight like this saw injury rates fall dramatically between the turn of the century and World War II. In the steel industry, the injury rate was 44.1 between 1910 and 1913. By the time 1937-1939 rolled around, it dropped to 11.7 thanks largely to the institutionalization of safety concerns as well as changes in technology and the labor market. Although injuries and fatalities are still possible today, the figures are much lower on the whole, largely thanks to legislation and unions.
Laws Are Important, but They Work Slowly
The influence of government regulation on the health and safety culture of American employers cannot be overstated. However, it is very imperfect in part because the government tends to be slow on the uptake. OSHA can take decades to announce rules for hazardous substances. Some of the exposure limits used today were last updated in 1971. Many chemicals don't even have a workplace limit.
Laws are important, but they are far from perfect and even OSHA fails to have the kind of teeth needed to prevent the estimated 50,000 deaths and 190,000 illnesses that occur on the job each year from chemical exposures alone.
Groups like the Center for Public Integrity say that it's important to make changes to the way regulatory bodies like OSHA work to stop the piecemeal approach to safety. For example, even though OSHA can only set exposure limits one-at-a-time, former OSHA health standards program director Adam M. Finkle says the agency could take a different approach and regulate an entire industrial process instead. Doing so would skip the long battle and put everyone on the same page.
There's More than Physical Safety at Stake
These are the ways the government tries to hold employers accountable when they handle hazardous chemicals or operate in dangerous conditions. Departments like OSHA move too slowly and hundreds of thousands of people become unwell or die every year. What's more, the American workplace is changing dramatically, thanks in part to the internet.
Online and digital safety is connected to both physical safety and online privacy. For example, if an organization invests in internet-connected commercial security measures, like access control systems and security cameras, then an outside attack can present both a physical risk (intruders) and a privacy risk because those devices provide a way into the company network. Even events like phishing attacks can be dangerous for employees because they're a risk to their personal privacy.
There are very few laws that set the standards businesses must use to protect data with the exception of HIPAA (for healthcare entities). What's more, the complex nature of cybersecurity has ensured that the laws that do exist are far from prescriptive.
Workplace harassment is also rampant in American businesses. A 2018 survey found that 81% of women reported experiencing sexual harassment at work. While sexual harassment is a violation of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and employers are punished if they do not deal with it, bullying is not covered. It's estimated that 75% of workers are faced with workplace bullying, which harms workers' mental and physical health through high levels of stress and anxiety.
The U.S. Needs a Holistic Approach to Employee Safety
A century of legislation shows that not only is a commitment to workplace safety the right thing to do but it works, too. It is far safer to go to work today than it was at the turn of the 20th century. However, the understanding of what it means to be safe at work also needs to change. It must acknowledge the threat to health and happiness posed by cybersecurity issues and workplace bullying as well as physical safety issues.
How will the government deal with these pressing issues if it is slow at preventing exposure to known dangerous chemicals? No one knows, but if the dramatic improvement in safety is anything to go by, it's clear that it should at least begin to try.
