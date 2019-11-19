Democrats & Liberals Archives

Can Digitization Democratize Healthcare?: Telemedicine and the Future of Aging

The population is growing older, and this graying of the United States is bringing with it a lot of difficult choices and a cascade of painful sacrifices. Everyday in America, another 10,000 baby boomers reach retirement age. By 2030, nearly 20% of the U.S. population will be 65 years old or older. As the population grows older, younger generations find themselves torn between the responsibilities of caring for an aging parent and raising their own children.

As Generation X and maturing millennials struggle to balance their multiple roles as caregivers, baby boomers face their own battles. Declining health and decreasing physical independence often leave boomers with a difficult choice: Remain at home and risk possible illness or injury or leave the home they love to seek the full-time care they need. But does it have to be this way?

Aging in Place

For many boomers, the choice between remaining at home or relocating to an assisted living facility or the home of a full-time care provider, often a child or other relative, is really no choice at all. Few adult children of the baby boomer generation have the financial resources to give up their jobs or reduce their work hours enough to provide the round-the-clock care their parents require.

At the same time, the costs of home health services intended to augment family caregiving are prohibitive for many families. The lack of affordable alternatives to assisted living or nursing home care has compelled innumerable seniors to risk their health and safety.

Many would prefer to endeavor to care for themselves alone at home than to give up their sense of personal space and independence. The health repercussions of such a stark choice may be severe. Every 11 seconds in the United States, an elderly person seeks emergency care due to a fall; every 19 minutes, a senior in America dies as the result of a fall.

This is the dark side of the aging in place movement, but it doesn't have to be this way. Now, more than ever, wearable health technologies are making it possible for seniors to remain at home while protecting their health and safety.

Changing the Face of Healthcare

Wearable medical technologies are revolutionizing not only the way that medicine is practiced in America, but also the way that it is understood. Rather than seeking medical care primarily to prolong life and prevent debility, technology-based medicine has become a powerful tool for helping seniors preserve their autonomy.

Wearable and other mobile tech devices enable seniors to communicate nearly instantaneously with their healthcare providers via both audio and video connections without leaving the comforts of home. For frail seniors who face mobility challenges or cognitive impairments, the opportunity to consult in real time, face-to-face, with a care provider can, quite literally, save a life.

Telemedicine allows seniors to seek the care they need without having to arrange for transportation or risk a difficult commute to a doctor's office or clinic. Not only is this a physically safer option for frail seniors, but it also increases the likelihood of seniors' seeking care earlier and more often.

Tech as a Teaching Tool

As vital as this enriched access to healthcare providers is, wearable and mobile tech does much more. The ability of these technologies to provide data in real time on the patient's vital statistics, from heart rate and blood pressure, makes for a more empowered patient.

The aging process can be mysterious and frightening. Seniors may not always understand the changes that are happening in their bodies, and they may fail to recognize early warning signs until it is too late.

Digital monitors, however, can provide seniors with important information about their own health and how their lifestyle choices may be contributing to -- or detracting from -- their quality of life. Not only can wearable tech track lung and cardiac function, instantly relaying crucial information to the senior's physicians and family caregivers, but it can also track the patient's sleep quality or dietary habits.

Equipped with this important information, the patient, her caregivers, and her medical team can make more informed choices regarding not only her medical care but her at-home routine. Before the advent of this technology, patients were forced to undergo expensive testing in conditions that in no way resemble those of the patient's home environment.

With the technology, however, physicians have a wealth of affordable, highly functional tools to provide vast amounts of health data that truly do reflect the patient's physical condition, her body's responses to her life and living conditions, rather than the stressors of the clinic. The outcome is an enhanced quality of life and greater independence, including the independence to remain in the place of her own choosing, for as long as possible.