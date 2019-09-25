Democrats & Liberals Archives

Has Trump's Presidency Led to More Hate Crimes? New Studies Say Yes

It’s been quite the presidency for Donald Trump. He has made headlines with multiple bouts of insensitive language that have earned him accusations of racism, misogyny, and other types of bigotry. Additionally, his policies have been brought under scrutiny for their resemblance to far-right extremism and anti-immigrant rhetoric.





It may have reached a peak last month when a white nationalist committed a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, TX targeting Mexican immigrants. The shooter claimed in his manifesto that his views predated Trump's presidency, but many in the media noted the resemblance of the shooter's language to that of the president, the GOP, and media outlets like Fox News. Though Trump outwardly denounced the shooter and white supremacy, it was the first time he had done so following a hate crime without backpedalling.

Still, Trump doesn't seem to think his speech is contributing to white extremism at all. Within the past week, he has implied that Democrat-voting Jewish people were doing a disservice to Israel and talked of removing birthright citizenship for children born in this country to immigrants. Additionally, his acting Head of Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli revised "The New Colossus," the poem etched on the Statue of Liberty. It may be time to look at the effects of Trump's words and what community leaders and government officials may be able to do in order to mitigate the resulting damage.

What Trump Has (and Hasn't) Said



It's important to note who the target of the President's words are. Particularly, he has taken aim at three sets of people: Mexicans, Muslims, and anybody who openly disagrees with him. However, he has also made a habit of harshly describing refugees, women, and other minorities.

These biases is nothing new from Trump -- for instance, he has previously been investigated by the FBI for housing descrimination. But the president's words and opinions have reached new heights. When he has spoken about "illegal immigration," he has done so in a way that paints all immigrants in a bad light. The message received is that America has not come down hard enough on immigration, and that the immigrants we're receiving are not beneficial for the country. Thus, he has advocated for a border wall, which the majority of Americans do not support.

He further generalized this speech toward people of color when he recently told four minority congress women to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came." Three of them are American-born, and obviously all four are American citizens.

However, what has been equally shocking is what the president has not said. He has repeatedly remained silent on the motivation behind white supremacist attacks. In the clash between pro-Confederate statue marchers and protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, he barely acknowledged the ideology they were fighting over. Instead, he claimed there were "very fine people on both sides." And recently, when a crowd member at a Trump rally in Florida joked about shooting illegal migrants, the president chuckled and joked about it.

Hate Crimes in the US in Relation to Trump's Words

Trump's words have created public disdain toward globalization, despite the benefits of travel and globalization. Studies show that, due to this attitude he's propelled, there has in fact been a rise in hate crimes. In fact, the amount reportedly jumped 226% in the counties he campaigned in before the 2016 election. Many instances of hate crimes related to his words can be monitored and researched via a hate and violence map created by America's Voice.

Some will point out a decrease of violent crime to deflect from the effects of the president's language, but such excuses are short sighted. Although violent crime has decreased over a long period of time (from the 1990s until now), it did increase again in 2016. While it is still lower than it was two decades ago, there could be concern regarding his strategy leading to the 2020 election.

The previously mentioned lists aren't the only studies that show a correlation between Trump's speech and hate-fueled violence. Despite his claims that "my rhetoric brings people together," ABC News recently compiled a list of 36 hate crimes against minority groups that referenced the president or his words. The correlation has been documented many times. If the White House won't acknowledge this truth or do anything about it, then it's up to other government and community leaders to do so.

Where Leaders and Communities Can Step In

It's difficult to take direct action against Trump right now, because he can't legally be accused of racism on the House floor. However government leaders do have some power to work upstream against the effects of his rhetoric. The people he slanders and attacks are the same people that politicians should be advocating for.

Government leaders can work at an institutional level to empower the communities being targeted by the GOP. They can do this in a number of ways, including:

Hiring a diverse staff

Coming down hard on punishment for hate crimes

Promoting those who are doing great work internationally

Meeting with members of targeted communities to see how they can help

Enacting laws and programs to help

Community leaders, on the other hand, can take action on the ground. Here are some of the ways in which they can do so:

Working with law enforcement in impoverished areas and communities of color

Working with teachers to help students of color deal with trauma following hate crimes and harassment

Meeting with government officials on behalf of a community

Organizing community meetings with people of power in which individuals can speak their mind

Attempting to educate those of privilege and power about what they can do to help heal communities affected by racist rhetoric

The fact is, those with power and influence need to be using their positions to combat racism and hate. What Trump says (and what he doesn't) is costing the lives of minorities and allies alike. Leaders need to stand up and act now for the purposes of love, unity, and tolerance. If America is going to tout itself as a place of diversity, we need to ensure it rejects hateful ideology.