Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Unique Ways That U.S. Immigration Laws Affect Migrant Women

The traditional conservative argument against illegal immigration has always been laden with hints of racist rhetoric. Here and there you would find an unnatural fear of cultural erasure for whites, yet this extremism was somewhat kept under the surface. With the President using terms like “rapists,” “murderers,” and “invaders” to describe Mexican immigrants, conservatives have become more blatantly radicalized. Many agreed that the El Paso shooting earlier this month exemplified that radical white supremacists now feel emboldened to act due to hateful words espoused by President Trump.

This brings us to the topic of border detainment for those trying to enter America without the proper paperwork. Members of congress such as Alexandria Ocassio-Cortez have spoken out about the nature of border detainment centers and referred to them as “concentration camps.” Public figures like Stephen Colbert and Joe Rogan have spoken up about the immoral nature of separating children from parents. Yet despite these examples, there is an aspect of the situation not being addressed by the mainstream media: the unique way in which U.S. immigration laws and the current work of ICE is affecting migrant women.

Conversations around the importance of immigration may have suppressed the story, but the truth is brutal. If we want to understand the far-reaching consequences of the GOP’s immigration policies, we can start by understanding its effects on women.

Proper Treatment Within Facilities



Public outrage is not impactful on situations within detainment centers. This could be due to growing paranoia that Democrats are using illegal immigration to grow their voter numbers. This talking point suppresses outrage and contributes to polarization. Those who speak up may be written off as merely part of the “extreme left.”

Yet prior to the ICE crackdowns, there were provisions in which non-citizen immigrants could seek healthcare. Their lives still seemed to matter, especially the lives of migrant women. As explained by Fiscal Tiger, “undocumented immigrants can be eligible for emergency Medicaid as well as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) programs. There are also state-level programs that undocumented immigrants might be eligible for.”

While these provisions are still in effect, it does not seem that they are being carried out or offered to those within detainment centers. With the recent deaths of two Salvadorians within the border detainment facilities (one of which was a transgender migrant woman), we see this empathy gone. ICE has never been completely truthful about the amount of people dying within their detainment centers. However, these recent examples may be representative of the attitude held by our government right now.

Wrestling With Abuse



Associate UCLA Professor Randall Akee wrote a troubling piece this last June concerning the effects of ICE’s actions on migrant women who experienced abuse. Pulling from a study by Catalina Amuedo-Dorantes and Esther Arenas-Arroyo, Akee discussed the importance of a clause in the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) which allowed undocumented immigrant victims of abuse to be protected. But the study revealed that the number of women reporting abuse had diminished.

Previously, undocumented women and their children were also able to seek permanent resident status through the VAWA provision. This helped them get legal coverage and protection against their abusers. However, the study in question pointed to migrant women being fearful of applying for green cards and correlated this to recent detainments and deportations.

Summarizing the research, Akee wrote, “In effect, victims of domestic violence are fearful of speaking up or seeking relief from their abusers; they are condemned to endure their abuse for fear of deportation or detention.” According to his research, it doesn’t seem that there is another reason for the numbers of green card petitioners to decrease.

These impacts can lead to increased rates of homelessness for undocumented immigrants, which carries its own risks. In addition to leaving women open to violence and abuse, inadequate resources and stigmatization often lead to mental illness, imposing yet greater burdens on those affected.

The Oppression of Mothers



Despite the many statistics and success stories that prove immigrants are actually good for the economy, the United States has recently been denying more asylum claims. In addition to this, they ended the DACA, which allowed permits for children of undocumented immigrants to be able to stay in the country. Separating children from their families has had particularly devastating consequences.

Activist Michelle Angela Ortiz recently created the documentary entitled “Las Madres de Berks,” about four undocumented mothers who were all once detained at Berks County Residential Center in Philadelphia. The jail held the mothers and their children for different amounts of time respectfully. Ortiz described them to news sources as “heroines.”

The Inquirer, upon reporting on the documentary, offered a spoiler that showed the severe effect of these detainments.

“How do the [four] mothers’ stories end?,” the author posited. “One was deported. One is dead, fleeing violence in her homeland only to find it in her home in this country, stabbed to death last year at age 25 in a family dispute. Two have been released and live freely, fulfilling mandatory check-ins with ICE as their legal cases go forward.”

The way that immigration laws are affecting women must be taken into account to understand the consequences of GOP policies. With the facts showing that immigrants are not taking jobs but rather propelling the economy forward, inhumane policies are not quantifiable and should not be justified. Considering the amount of people dying or suffering at the hands of these immigration laws, a more humanist approach is necessary.

