Democrats & Liberals Archives

Millennials' New Role as Caregivers to the Elderly

The United States will soon be facing an influx of retired baby boomers, and healthcare professionals are having trouble figuring out how to prepare for it. There are over 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 each year, adding a large amount of people who will soon need elderly care. The problem? American healthcare is severely understaffed.

The overall quality of patient care is suffering from this dilemma. Hospitals do not have enough hands on deck, so this problem isn’t exactly new. Of course, this isn’t the only way American healthcare is lacking — it’s no stranger to needing more diversity and would be more effective if it was more accessible.

But while those things are also urgent, there is an immediate threat to elderly lives simply from a shortage of resources. Where healthcare providers have been unable to act though, the millennial generation have stepped into the fold.

Why Are Baby Boomers in This Situation?

There are two significant reasons that baby boomers are in this situation. The first is simply that there are a lot of them. Additionally however, financial habits have a place in the conversation. CNBC reported that a third of boomers have $25,000 or less saved for retirement. This leaves the responsibility on others to take care of them, and the healthcare industry simply isn’t prepared for that.

In the short term, the healthcare system needs more medical educators that can train fresh healthcare staff. If there’s a massive insertion of new patients into the system, there comes a call for multiplied resources and help, which begins with new employees. In the long-term, younger generations need to budget and finance better. Not only that, learning how to age in place is also crucial to remain independent for as long as possible and keep costs down. If they can set themselves up for retirement well, this issue won’t be so urgent in the future.

When Can Millennials Care for Aging Family Members?



For a millennial who is coming to terms with the fact that they may be a loved one’s care provider, the notion can seem daunting. Taking care of their own personal finances is one thing but using their own resources to take care of someone else can feel nearly impossible.

The remote-work age has increased caregiving ability for millennials, however. As with television writer Jennifer Levin, who reportedly spent time to take care of her father with a rare brain disorder, job flexibility was crucial to adequately take care of her dying family member.

Due to technology, this is easier to come by in 2019 than it was a decade or two ago because people can now work from home. However, job flexibility can still be hard to find depending on someone’s credentials and field of interest. Before a millennial takes on a caregiving role, they need to know they can support themselves financially, in addition to having the right skillset.

For this reason, there are organizations such as the AARP that have decided to enact a caregiving leave program for employees that find themselves in this situation. It has yet to be determined if other companies and organizations will follow suit. But it may become necessary with the boomer influx, and if it does, the digital age may be the most efficient time for it.

What Struggles Should Caregiving Millennials be Prepared For?



Millennials who have stepped into caregiving roles should be prepared for the realities of attending to an aging family member who may be sick or facing dire health conditions. Many boomers will face chronic pain due to symptoms like arthritis or back injuries. This may put some millennials in the position of ensuring these family members take their medication and are physically active.

Additionally, these situations can be quite stressful for those who choose to take on caregiving roles for friends and family. The emotional and mental impact of watching a loved one struggle with their health or live in chronic pain is not easy. It may be helpful for these caregivers to educate themselves on healthcare issues, from physical and mental ailments to insurance costs.

Improved health literacy could potentially save billions of dollars in annual healthcare costs. It would also allow for healthy routines to set in among those who have taken a family member in. However, time to learn vital health information may be scarce for those splitting their efforts between aging family members and a full-time job.

Millennials adjusting into these roles therefore should try and prepare. The number of trained health professionals in the United States is just not enough to handle the boomer influx into the healthcare system. But luckily, technology and job flexibility make it more possible. Hopefully, there will be more health workers to take this load on in the near future as well.

