Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Importance of Alternative Transportation

The truth is, transportation is a necessity in the modern world. Everyone needs to get to the store for food on a regular basis. Commuting to work is a daily routine — unless you’re blessed with the ability to work remotely. One way or another, everyone needs to utilize transportation at some point, whether it’s just occasionally or every single day.

But that doesn't mean each person needs to have a gas-guzzling, carbon-emitting vehicle of their own to tote them to each destination. On the contrary, the rapidly developing technological world is making things like commutes, grocery shopping, and even heading to the movies easier to do without racking up that carbon footprint.

Why Alternative Transportation is Important

Alternative forms of transportation, like carpooling or biking, are not just another way to get around. They're also critically important tools in the fight for the future -- in both the short term and the long term. They serve as ways to help protect the environment from harmful emissions and can also double as good tools for our mental and physical health on a daily basis.

Reducing Emissions

Conservatives love to tout the fact that the U.S. has been leading the way when it comes to reducing CO2 emissions. But reducing is a far cry from actually achieving. The very fact that they must resort to boasting about things like natural gas from fracking being a primary mover behind reducing CO2 shows how bad the situation is.

NPR recently reported that CO2 emissions are actually on the rise yet again, with emissions rising approximately 3.4% over the course of 2018. They connected the cause of the increase to the booming economy, with some of the top reasons for the increase coming from a larger demand for electricity coupled with more trucks and planes operating -- and consequently polluting the air. All of this begs the question: if it takes a bad economy to attain lower levels of emissions, is that really solving the problem or just swapping it out for another one?

The point is that if long-term steps aren't taken as soon as possible to decrease the enormous quantity of greenhouse gases, and consequently curb their destructive effects, nothing is likely to permanently change.

While the fight against CO2 emissions may seem like an old one at this point, it continues to be as relevant as ever, particularly when it comes to things like alternative transportation.

Personal Benefits

While the fight for the greater good is clearly important -- and thus was the first cause listed -- the personal gain from using alternative forms of communication are numerous as well. For example, things like walking or biking tend to naturally increase the level of exercise that a person gets on a regular basis.

Health promotion, the idea of educating and encouraging the public on the values of things like exercise and good nutrition, is a hot topic at the moment, and for good reason. Some estimates suggest that an investment of as little as $10 per person could help reduce healthcare costs by an impressive $16 billion. A proactive approach to health awareness is important all on its own. But it is particularly poignant to the question of alternative transportation, since being able to incorporate things like exercise into our daily regime naturally addresses the same concerns.

Apart from lower healthcare costs, routine exercise also brings with it added benefits like:

Happiness

Higher energy levels

Weight loss

Stronger bones and muscles

Better memory and cognitive function

Quality sleep

Needless to say, utilizing several of the different forms of alternative transportation available can naturally create benefits within someone's personal life as well.

What To Do About It

Here are a few suggestions to consider instead of regularly driving around in a traditional vehicle.

Walk Places

Humans have walked from the beginning of their existence. Not only is it an excellent way to cover short distances, but it's a free option, which is valuable in our debt-prone culture.

Bike Places

Another great alternative for short and medium distances is to get a bicycle. The minimal investment required to keep a bike on the road makes it a cheap and fast way to move around in small areas like city centers. If you do use choose to use a bike, though, make sure to ride safely.

Carpool

If the distance you need to travel is long, consider looking for a carpool to join in order to help keep your carbon footprint as low as possible. It's been reported that as much as 42% of millennials are comfortable with the idea of using car-sharing and car-pooling services. The growing popularity makes it an easy way to get from point A to point B without driving alone.

Be Thoughtful

It's worth the effort to consider avoiding unnecessary uses of carbon-emitting transportation whenever possible. This can be done in more ways than one might think. For example, when shopping online, try to order everything at once rather than in smaller batches so that a delivery truck only needs to come to your house once. Make planned and thoughtful trips to the grocery store so that you don't need to go more often than necessary. The point is, whenever possible, keep your transportation needs low.

Write and Call Your Legislators

Of course, a classic way to express your concern over the future of alternative transportation is to write or call your local legislators. The truth is, in recent decades most improvements in areas like green energy have been the result of government intervention. The more people express concern over this important subject, the more likely it is that we'll actually see a positive change in the future.

Get Out and Vote

As a final encouragement, remember that voting is one of the principal ways that we can enact change from within. If our own choices for government representatives are the ones who end up in office, it enables us to see our causes championed by those in the highest positions of power.

There are many different ways to go about using alternative transportation. The important thing is that you don't just talk the talk, but actually walk the walk as well. As you go about looking for alternatives for how you transport yourself, remember that you're not alone in your endeavors. There are others fighting for change as well, and both the earth and the people on it will be grateful.

