Democrats & Liberals Archives

Why Millennials Are Pushing for the Green New Deal

In the 116th Congress, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts have introduced the Green New Deal, a set of proposed economic stimulus programs that address climate change and economic disparity in the U.S. In essence, it combines Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal economic approach with plans for renewable energy.

Although studies show that the Green New Deal is supported across political parties, with the most support coming from younger generations, some environmental advocates have criticized the plan for being too ambitious. As a result, they argue, it cannot get passed into law in the current political system.

However, regardless of political association, it seems that millennials are largely in support of these public work projects. It seems that younger generations, like those in the Sunrise Movement, are the most concerned about passing legislation that will prevent the devastating effects of global warming -- likely due to the fact that they will have to live through its effects on an unprecedented scale unless we deal with the issue.



Millennials Are Driven by Purpose

Climate scientists warn that we, as a planet, have 12 years to transform our industries before the effects of global warming become truly catastrophic. In this very limited amount of time, we must reduce our environmental impact to prevent our planet from warming even half a degree, as this will significantly worsen the risk for mass droughts, floods, extreme heat, and poverty for hundreds of millions of people. The effects of climate change are expected to primarily impact our most vulnerable communities; those who are already struggling will be the first to feel the effects of extreme weather and lack of food due to droughts.

As the generation who has grown up seeing the effects of climate change, from hurricanes to wildfires, millennials appear to be the most responsive in heeding the warnings from the scientific community. Over the last several decades, scientists have regularly released reports warning that we are running out of time to address global warming and to decrease our environmental impact.

It has been widely acknowledged that if baby boomers and Gen X do not address climate change, Millennials would be the generation forced to deal with the consequences. That is where we are now. At 29, AOC is attempting to pass the GND, which not only addresses climate change, but also the all-encompassing social factors it entails.

However, there are several reasons millennials are receptive to climate change action, apart from the fear of living on a planet with extreme and dangerous weather. Millennials are a generation that has largely grown up with information at their fingertips, causing them to remain informed and to take action to positively impact their communities. As a result, millennials have had a huge impact on business as they demand corporate social responsibility from the companies they support. This includes supporting sustainable business practices, social responsibility, and diversity, all of which are addressed in the Green New Deal.



The Green New Deal Addresses Social Issues

The Green New Deal aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., goals that have been set by companies like Google and Amazon. Although the proposal is somewhat vague, it aims to accomplish these environmental goals by investing in a new, clean-energy infrastructure that will, in turn, create millions of green jobs. This proposal is expected to be a major investment into renewable energy that will address economic inequality and racial justice at the same time, as the populations who are most impacted by climate change have been those in our most vulnerable and racially diverse communities.

Until today, government intervention for those who have suffered the impact of extreme weather has come in the form of tax relief for those in eligible localities. All that this tax relief does is postpone tax filing and payment deadlines for those who were directly affected by hurricanes. The Green New Deal takes a proactive approach to help communities who will likely suffer the effects of climate change by offering green government jobs that will be supported with fair pay and benefits. This is the type of social responsibility that millennials can get behind.

Although this proposal is popular younger generations, it is the most radical piece of climate change legislation that has been proposed in the U.S., which has polarized many people.

Climate change is a pressing issue for younger generations, striking very real fear in students and young adults alike. Although the Green New Deal is ambitious, it is a piece of legislation that they can truly and wholeheartedly support. This is because it addresses climate and social issues all at once. This is the type of legislation millennials feel is needed to support the important causes they stand by.