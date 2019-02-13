Why Parents and Communities Should Support Teacher Strikes

Teachers of today have more roles, responsibilities, and opportunities than teachers of the past, many of them taking on leadership skills you once expected to see only in principals. These teacher-leader competencies can be boiled down to three core areas: instructional leadership, policy leadership, and teacher association leadership skills. Teachers are coaches and mentors for their students, as well as their peers. They’re fronting curriculum teams and finding better, more effective teaching methods. They’re creating institutional practices that can be used at other schools, potentially spurring widespread pedagogical advancements. In other words, they’re doing at least double what’s been expected of them historically but at the same pay.



People who roll their eyes when they hear about yet another teacher strike don't understand the reason behind the strike and the wonderful things that may come of it. These strikes work -- they lead to changes that impact the lives of the teachers as well as the students and parents. Knowing what the teachers are asking for and why they're asking it is the first step toward supporting them.

Teacher Strikes Lead to Change

When teachers in Los Angeles went on strike, they were able to reach an agreement after asking for smaller class sizes and more counselors, librarians, and nurses. The LA strike lasted for six days and ended when there was a vote to approve a deal with the school district. While the deal didn't address each and every concern the teachers had, it did address enough of their requests to make the teachers satisfied with the outcome.



Almost immediately after the LA strike ended, teachers in Denver authorized a strike. However, the strike was halted by the school district when they asked the state to mediate. The trend here is clear, though: Strikes lead to change, which inspires other unions to go on strike and seek change in their own districts.

Better Guaranteed Pay for Teachers

Strikes are often for better pay. Unions want higher starting salaries and more chances for raises. They want guaranteed better pay instead of having to trust an incentives-based system. These systems generally offer better pay to teachers who work in areas of high poverty or to teachers of students who score highly on tests. While incentives like these attract teachers to work in school districts that are struggling for more staff, it sends a message that those teachers are more valuable or working harder than teachers at other schools.



Higher pay can also counteract the expenses that teachers often pay out of their own pocket for things like school supplies or classroom record-keeping tools, such as document management software, digital organizers, and collaboration software for cross-curricular lesson planning. These tools are essential to teachers' jobs, but they are regularly asked to pay for them out-of-pocket. However, better pay often goes hand-in-hand with increased funding so that the school becomes more responsible for providing the necessary supplies the teachers and students need.

Smaller Class Sizes

In addition to better pay, or when higher pay isn't a concern at the moment, teachers frequently request smaller class sizes. This isn't so they have an easier time at work; it's so they can do their job better. There are a number of benefits of smaller classes.



For one, teachers can spend more one-on-one time with individual students. By feeling like the teacher truly cares, students are more likely to succeed. This also means that Students can't slip through the cracks as easily. Teachers can keep a closer eye on everyone, including the students who aren't paying attention or who aren't motivated to do well.



Furthermore, smaller classes offer fewer opportunities for cliques to develop among students, which creates a more cohesive and diverse group.



It also makes engaging with the class as a whole is more productive when there are fewer students overall. There's time for everyone to share their thoughts and opinions and to open up a better and more productive discussion.

Parents and Communities Need to Support Teachers

Change doesn't happen in a vacuum. Teachers need the support of parents just as much as they need the support of their union and other teachers. Parents can do their part in a number of ways.



First, they can communicate frequently during the first few weeks. Meeting a new teacher and having them meet a new student can take some getting used to. Communication makes the process much more smoothly.



They can also spend more time in the classroom by asking what their teacher and administration need for support, especially when they're going through something as controversial and stressful as union negotiations and strikes. Use your skills as best as you can.



Teachers don't strike for no reason. The outcome of a strike can have positive effects for teachers, students, and school districts as a whole. Not only are teachers happier when some or all of their requests are met, but students can get better, more attentive teachers who have the time and resources to do their job well. In order to prevent both minor and major issues, schools have to be supportive of their staff members.