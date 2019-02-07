Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Taxation: Could Her Plan Work?

Tax reform seems to be on the list of priorities for nearly every candidate for political office. Enter the youngest congresswoman ever elected and internet sensation Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who upon entering office proposed a 70 percent top marginal tax rate on the rich, those making over 10 million dollars a year.



First, it is helpful to understand the history of income taxes and what they are intended for. Income tax was established with the 16th amendment and essentially began when the burden of Civil War expenses became too much for the federal government. Since then, the income tax has been repealed, reinstated, and transformed through various changes. The system we have in place now, where employers withhold income tax from paychecks, has been in place since 1943, and is just one of many applications of tax law.



Nearly half of the federal government income comes from income taxes on individuals (47.9 percent in 2017). This of course does not count the taxes that corporations also pay. Many feel that the system is too complex and often unfair. But could a marginal tax rate of 70 percent on the top earners actually work? Here are a few facts to consider.

Marginal Tax Rates Have Been Higher

First, it is important to understand that historically marginal tax rates have been higher for the wealthy. Under Eisenhower, they were 90 percent, and it until President Reagan changed things in 1982, they were not below 50 percent. More recently that rate has been in the mid to high 30 percent range.



The important thing is to understand that the American tax system is a progressive one, so this is not talking about taking 70 percent of anyone's income. In fact, this tax would only apply to the ten millionth dollar and beyond. This is why it is important to understand average tax rates.



Your marginal tax rate is what you pay on the highest dollar you earn, but since you only pay around 12 percent on the lowest dollar you earn, your average tax rate, even if you are in the top 1 percent, was around 22 percent over the last decade or so.



Also, taxes are based on taxable income after deductions, and the top 1 percent will still be eligible for all of these; in fact some would argue they have more deductions to claim than the average middle class American. What does all this mean? This might not mean as much of a change for the ultra-rich as you would think, and their average tax rates might not rise much at all.

Challenges of Monitoring and Compliance

Of course, one of the challenges of any tax changes is monitoring and compliance. How do we know the rich are accurately reporting all of their income? This may seem like a simple thing at first, but often they have income that is not on W-2 forms, and self-reporting is common on certain types of income.



Who wants to pay more taxes? If an individual can legally take a deduction, they will, and a charitable donation that lowers their tax bracket can save them millions. For the most part, taxpayers are honest, but there are gray areas many take advantage of, directly impacting their tax bill. As far as we know, Cortez' plan would not close these loopholes or take away any deductions.



The cost of closer monitoring, investigations, and compliance measures might eat up a large portion of any more taxes collected using those methods. In fact, there have long been doubts about the efficacy and cost of tax audits and whether they actually benefit the federal government.



These are just two of the challenges such a plan would face, and while many economists think it might still work and could raise significant capital, clearly there are challenges.

The Tale of the Numbers

Finally, an analysis of the numbers can be quite complex, but the bottom line is this: Average tax rates might not rise that much at all. The plan would likely have little impact on how hard the rich would work. Many argue the rich worked harder when marginal tax rates were higher. The risk is that it does not simplify tax law at all, and actually makes it a little more complex.



Secondly, the claims that a 70 percent marginal tax rate on earnings above $10 million could bring in $72 billion annually may be a little optimistic. The tax would affect only about 1 percent of households, and with the additional tax deductions (and the ability to deduct a higher percentage of donations), it might just lead to a creative environment for those who wish to lower their tax liability.



Still, there is a lot of economic research that backs up this or a similar taxation plan, and that evidence is hard to ignore when looking at this new proposal.



Is there a clear-cut answer here? Not really. The plan could work, according to some, and could have a minimal impact according to others. Depending on the expert, the answers are not yet consistent. However, one thing is clear: The freshmen class of elected officials are bringing with them a desire to make some serious changes in Washington, and this may be just the first of many proposals.