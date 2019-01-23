Democrats & Liberals Archives

Military Service Increasingly Becomes a Gateway to Higher Educational Access

For many high school students in the United States, embarking on their higher educational journey happens the semester directly after graduation. Recent statistics show, however, that more students are choosing to pursue military service before taking the next steps in their higher educational journey, and it’s a number that has only continued to grow. In Massachusetts alone, the share of high school graduates planning to enter the military rose to 2.4 percent in 2012-13.

Military service and the world of higher education intersect at multiple points -- namely that individuals often join the military in order to pay for college either before or after active duty. Because of this, it's important that higher education systems create ways for veterans to navigate post-service life. Those who have enlisted in the military face a plethora of challenges once they re-enter the civilian world, so they need support from multiple places.

Military life is no cakewalk. Enlisted members have to follow stringent routines, and experience grueling and challenging physical training. Military members are away from loved ones for long periods of time, and their return to their home environment can have challenges of its own. Additionally, there's the question of what they should pursue once a duty or tour is fulfilled.

Some military members make the decision to continue their service or extend their work with the government. If a veteran has already gone to school, they may choose to return, or they may choose to enter the workforce. Whatever their next step, veterans and active military personnel deserve support and access to education from the systems available to them.

The Importance of Campus Career Centers

Campus career centers serves multiple purposes for student populations in both high schools and universities. They are places where students can get resources and job listings for the fields they are interested in, or where they can get assistance in working on their applications and resumes. For military members, a career center is a place of support for navigating what they want their next step in life to be.

For example, career centers may have special programs made specifically for getting military members into a job that suits them. They may have a connection to a place like Heroes to Work Here, which specifically works with the Walt Disney Corporation to hire returning veterans for a multitude of different work opportunities. This is a program that veterans may not have known about on their own and that a career center can connect them to.

By being a resource for veterans, career centers can use their connection to higher education to get them the best running start at a new job or career path. In this way, they can help to offset the confusion or frustration many veterans feel returning to civilian life. They can also help to reduce the number of unemployed veterans.

The Importance of Continuing Education

In some cases, returning veterans may coordinate with a social worker in order to help integrate back into civilian life. This worker may help them get the healthcare they need, get their family the healthcare and resources they need, and get them moving forward toward their next step. This may also mean helping the veteran to access continuing education.

As stated above, some military personnel may have chosen to wait until after their duty was fulfilled to attend college. They may need help navigating the application and financial aid processes in order to finally take advantage of their degree. Additionally, they may have now decided they'd like to pursue a different continuing education path.

In some cases, a veteran may need assistance in applying for a trade school or training program. They will need to find the right training program for what they want their career path to be, and they will need to find out how a tech program will work with their government funding. A trained social worker may help the veteran to navigate some or all of these tasks, like explaining what goes into the process for being an electrician journeyman or taking a welding certificate.

The Importance of University-Supported Transition Programs

Since many veterans will return to civilian life through university or college, it's crucial that there are transition programs specifically for those students. Different universities may choose to implement different paths in order to offer this support. Some of what this article has already touched on could be options, such as career centers.

Additionally, universities can offer resources and services that are specific to students who are veterans. They may offer specialized counseling service for returning military members on-campus for either free or a reduced cost. They may also offer group meetups for fellow veterans to do social things together to form a sense of community.

It's also worth noting that many veterans may require more than just psychological and educational assistance. Specifically, According to Baron and Budd, "They may also need medical assistance. Veterans may suffer from health complications related to military service, even in non-combat positions. For example, veterans can develop mesothelioma related to asbestos exposure during military service."

Additionally, universities could offer programs or support to veteran families. Maybe the children of a veteran need a daycare to attend during the day or resources for their own schoolwork. It's also possible the family could benefit from subsidized counseling as well.

Whatever the program is, universities and colleges are a place where structure for new veterans could easily be implemented in a systematic way. As veterans return to civilian life and increasingly enter the world of higher education, it's crucial they're given the support they need. Those who put their life on the line for a chance at college opportunity deserve the support from the all of the resources available.



